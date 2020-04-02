Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2020

MEXICO CITY, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for March 2020 decreased 35.9% when compared to March 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 35.8% in Mexico, 35.9% in Puerto Rico and 36.2% in Colombia impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions to-date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in our operations.

In addition, in Colombia, Decree 439, issued by the Government on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights, for 30 days, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel between March 25 and April 13, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.

This announcement reflects comparisons between March 1 through March 31, 2020, and from March 1 through March 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Mexico 3,187,543 2,046,183 (35.8)

8,723,229 8,019,902 (8.1) Domestic Traffic 1,273,239 946,322 (25.7)

3,610,761 3,537,359 (2.0) International Traffic 1,914,304 1,099,861 (42.5)

5,112,468 4,482,543 (12.3) San Juan, Puerto Rico 821,110 526,181 (35.9)

2,300,508 2,206,510 (4.1) Domestic Traffic 740,334 481,726 (34.9)

2,072,825 2,002,686 (3.4) International Traffic 80,776 44,455 (45.0)

227,683 203,824 (10.5) Colombia 913,634 583,116 (36.2)

2,746,037 2,669,633 (2.8) Domestic Traffic 786,130 500,028 (36.4)

2,344,772 2,271,673 (3.1) International Traffic 127,504 83,088 (34.8)

401,265 397,960 (0.8) Total Traffic 4,922,287 3,155,480 (35.9)

13,769,774 12,896,045 (6.3) Domestic Traffic 2,799,703 1,928,076 (31.1)

8,028,358 7,811,718 (2.7) International Traffic 2,122,584 1,227,404 (42.2)

5,741,416 5,084,327 (11.4)

Mexico Passenger Traffic

March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 1,273,239 946,322 (25.7)

3,610,761 3,537,359 (2.0) CUN Cancun 662,386 487,448 (26.4)

1,899,183 1,802,860 (5.1) CZM Cozumel 15,138 9,480 (37.4)

39,988 37,461 (6.3) HUX Huatulco 56,913 39,388 (30.8)

167,564 147,088 (12.2) MID Merida 204,139 149,221 (26.9)

570,684 587,166 2.9 MTT Minatitlan 11,657 7,461 (36.0)

33,835 29,222 (13.6) OAX Oaxaca 82,314 67,657 (17.8)

219,593 263,332 19.9 TAP Tapachula 29,443 31,383 6.6

85,681 97,179 13.4 VER Veracruz 113,363 81,083 (28.5)

315,362 303,012 (3.9) VSA Villahermosa 97,886 73,201 (25.2)

278,871 270,039 (3.2) International Traffic 1,914,304 1,099,861 (42.5)

5,112,468 4,482,543 (12.3) CUN Cancun 1,783,841 1,014,810 (43.1)

4,760,221 4,150,778 (12.8) CZM Cozumel 62,087 37,348 (39.8)

148,659 128,428 (13.6) HUX Huatulco 27,162 17,637 (35.1)

82,612 77,267 (6.5) MID Merida 21,116 14,875 (29.6)

59,574 60,752 2.0 MTT Minatitlan 525 352 (33.0)

1,774 1,643 (7.4) OAX Oaxaca 12,081 9,354 (22.6)

35,855 39,887 11.2 TAP Tapachula 732 973 32.9

3,138 3,081 (1.8) VER Veracruz 5,240 3,355 (36.0)

15,965 15,457 (3.2) VSA Villahermosa 1,520 1,157 (23.9)

4,670 5,250 12.4 Traffic Total Mexico 3,187,543 2,046,183 (35.8)

8,723,229 8,019,902 (8.1) CUN Cancun 2,446,227 1,502,258 (38.6)

6,659,404 5,953,638 (10.6) CZM Cozumel 77,225 46,828 (39.4)

188,647 165,889 (12.1) HUX Huatulco 84,075 57,025 (32.2)

250,176 224,355 (10.3) MID Merida 225,255 164,096 (27.2)

630,258 647,918 2.8 MTT Minatitlan 12,182 7,813 (35.9)

35,609 30,865 (13.3) OAX Oaxaca 94,395 77,011 (18.4)

255,448 303,219 18.7 TAP Tapachula 30,175 32,356 7.2

88,819 100,260 12.9 VER Veracruz 118,603 84,438 (28.8)

331,327 318,469 (3.9) VSA Villahermosa 99,406 74,358 (25.2)

283,541 275,289 (2.9)

















Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)











March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 SJU Total 821,110 526,181 (35.9)

2,300,508 2,206,510 (4.1) Domestic Traffic 740,334 481,726 (34.9)

2,072,825 2,002,686 (3.4) International Traffic 80,776 44,455 (45.0)

227,683 203,824 (10.5)

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020

2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 786,130 500,028 (36.4)

2,344,772 2,271,673 (3.1) MDE Rionegro 568,627 348,829 (38.7)

1,692,587 1,623,152 (4.1) EOH Medellin 87,492 57,726 (34.0)

257,559 242,148 (6.0) MTR Monteria 74,310 57,402 (22.8)

234,111 259,261 10.7 APO Carepa 18,519 12,529 (32.3)

49,439 50,399 1.9 UIB Quibdo 29,618 20,453 (30.9)

87,065 83,457 (4.1) CZU Corozal 7,564 3,089 (59.2)

24,011 13,256 (44.8) International Traffic 127,504 83,088 (34.8)

401,265 397,960 (0.8) MDE Rionegro 127,504 83,088 (34.8)

401,265 397,960 (0.8) EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 913,634 583,116 (36.2)

2,746,037 2,669,633 (2.8) MDE Rionegro 696,131 431,917 (38.0)

2,093,852 2,021,112 (3.5) EOH Medellin 87,492 57,726 (34.0)

257,559 242,148 (6.0) MTR Monteria 74,310 57,402 (22.8)

234,111 259,261 10.7 APO Carepa 18,519 12,529 (32.3)

49,439 50,399 1.9 UIB Quibdo 29,618 20,453 (30.9)

87,065 83,457 (4.1) CZU Corozal 7,564 3,089 (59.2)

24,011 13,256 (44.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements contained in this press release discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in ASUR's filings with the SEC. Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and the travel industry, as well as on the business and results of operations of the Company in particular, is expected to be material, and, as conditions are changing rapidly, is difficult to predict. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.

