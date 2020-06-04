Log in
News Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2020

06/04/2020

MEXICO CITY, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for May 2020 decreased 96.1% when compared to May 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 96.6% in Mexico, 89.7% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between May 1 through May 31, 2020 and from May 1 through May 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions, to date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in ASUR's operations.

In addition, Decree 439, issued by the Government of Colombia on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, for 30 days, starting March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel in Colombia from March 25 to April 13, 2020. On April 8, 2020, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel starting April 13 until April 27, 2020. This order was subsequently extended in several instances through July 1, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.


Passenger Traffic Summary









May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

Mexico

2,848,990

96,777

(96.6)


14,563,229

8,246,437

(43.4)

Domestic Traffic

1,466,844

88,253

(94.0)


6,477,882

3,745,362

(42.2)

International Traffic

1,382,146

8,524

(99.4)


8,085,347

4,501,075

(44.3)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

776,383

79,906

(89.7)


3,829,801

2,328,108

(39.2)

Domestic Traffic

693,694

78,477

(88.7)


3,437,127

2,121,525

(38.3)

International Traffic

82,689

1,429

(98.3)


392,674

206,583

(47.4)

Colombia

941,985

1,779

(99.8)


4,578,218

2,672,506

(41.6)

Domestic Traffic

798,142

875

(99.9)


3,898,187

2,273,180

(41.7)

International Traffic

143,843

904

(99.4)


680,031

399,326

(41.3)

Total Traffic

4,567,358

178,462

(96.1)


22,971,248

13,247,051

(42.3)

Domestic Traffic

2,958,680

167,605

(94.3)


13,813,196

8,140,067

(41.1)

International Traffic

1,608,678

10,857

(99.3)


9,158,052

5,106,984

(44.2)

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic









May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2019

2020


2019

2020


Domestic Traffic

1,466,844

88,253

(94.0)


6,477,882

3,745,362

(42.2)


CUN

Cancun

792,854

41,255

(94.8)


3,437,052

1,902,083

(44.7)


CZM

Cozumel

20,852

151

(99.3)


79,459

37,900

(52.3)


HUX

Huatulco

67,938

2

(100.0)


302,344

148,644

(50.8)


MID

Merida

226,763

13,808

(93.9)


1,017,510

616,337

(39.4)


MTT

Minatitlan

12,453

1,058

(91.5)


58,497

31,647

(45.9)


OAX

Oaxaca

83,500

6,002

(92.8)


385,773

275,758

(28.5)


TAP

Tapachula

31,163

5,551

(82.2)


150,177

110,371

(26.5)


VER

Veracruz

122,445

11,338

(90.7)


555,526

328,725

(40.8)


VSA

Villahermosa

108,876

9,088

(91.7)


491,544

293,897

(40.2)


International Traffic

1,382,146

8,524

(99.4)


8,085,347

4,501,075

(44.3)


CUN

Cancun

1,327,014

7,355

(99.4)


7,594,936

4,165,482

(45.2)


CZM

Cozumel

19,919

167

(99.2)


202,711

128,789

(36.5)


HUX

Huatulco

2,891

-

(100.0)


97,694

77,302

(20.9)


MID

Merida

13,645

191

(98.6)


90,278

61,361

(32.0)


MTT

Minatitlan

659

3

(99.5)


3,035

1,943

(36.0)


OAX

Oaxaca

9,737

79

(99.2)


56,587

40,255

(28.9)


TAP

Tapachula

914

73

(92.0)


5,156

3,546

(31.2)


VER

Veracruz

5,627

105

(98.1)


26,784

15,768

(41.1)


VSA

Villahermosa

1,740

551

(68.3)


8,166

6,629

(18.8)


Traffic Total Mexico

2,848,990

96,777

(96.6)


14,563,229

8,246,437

(43.4)


CUN

Cancun

2,119,868

48,610

(97.7)


11,031,988

6,067,565

(45.0)


CZM

Cozumel

40,771

318

(99.2)


282,170

166,689

(40.9)


HUX

Huatulco

70,829

2

(100.0)


400,038

225,946

(43.5)


MID

Merida

240,408

13,999

(94.2)


1,107,788

677,698

(38.8)


MTT

Minatitlan

13,112

1,061

(91.9)


61,532

33,590

(45.4)


OAX

Oaxaca

93,237

6,081

(93.5)


442,360

316,013

(28.6)


TAP

Tapachula

32,077

5,624

(82.5)


155,333

113,917

(26.7)


VER

Veracruz

128,072

11,443

(91.1)


582,310

344,493

(40.8)


VSA

Villahermosa

110,616

9,639

(91.3)


499,710

300,526

(39.9)












 

 

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

SJU Total

776,383

79,906

(89.7)


3,829,801

2,328,108

(39.2)

Domestic Traffic

693,694

78,477

(88.7)


3,437,127

2,121,525

(38.3)

International Traffic

82,689

1,429

(98.3)


392,674

206,583

(47.4)










 

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







May

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020


2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

798,142

875

(99.9)


3,898,187

2,273,180

(41.7)

MDE

Rionegro

578,881

153

(100.0)


2,817,461

1,623,314

(42.4)

EOH

Medellin

84,467

509

(99.4)


419,264

243,112

(42.0)

MTR

Monteria

78,531

101

(99.9)


390,782

259,479

(33.6)

APO

Carepa

19,407

5

(100.0)


85,495

50,421

(41.0)

UIB

Quibdo

29,960

98

(99.7)


147,174

83,585

(43.2)

CZU

Corozal

6,896

9

(99.9)


38,011

13,269

(65.1)

International Traffic

143,843

904

(99.4)


680,031

399,326

(41.3)

MDE

Rionegro

143,843

904

(99.4)


680,031

399,326

(41.3)

EOH

Medellin

-

-



-

-


MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

941,985

1,779

(99.8)


4,578,218

2,672,506

(41.6)

MDE

Rionegro

722,724

1,057

(99.9)


3,497,492

2,022,640

(42.2)

EOH

Medellin

84,467

509

(99.4)


419,264

243,112

(42.0)

MTR

Monteria

78,531

101

(99.9)


390,782

259,479

(33.6)

APO

Carepa

19,407

5

(100.0)


85,495

50,421

(41.0)

UIB

Quibdo

29,960

98

(99.7)


147,174

83,585

(43.2)

CZU

Corozal

6,896

9

(99.9)


38,011

13,269

(65.1)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-may-2020-301070972.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2020
