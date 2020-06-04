|
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2020
MEXICO CITY, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for May 2020 decreased 96.1% when compared to May 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 96.6% in Mexico, 89.7% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between May 1 through May 31, 2020 and from May 1 through May 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions, to date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in ASUR's operations.
In addition, Decree 439, issued by the Government of Colombia on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, for 30 days, starting March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel in Colombia from March 25 to April 13, 2020. On April 8, 2020, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel starting April 13 until April 27, 2020. This order was subsequently extended in several instances through July 1, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.
Passenger Traffic Summary
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Mexico
2,848,990
96,777
(96.6)
14,563,229
8,246,437
(43.4)
Domestic Traffic
1,466,844
88,253
(94.0)
6,477,882
3,745,362
(42.2)
International Traffic
1,382,146
8,524
(99.4)
8,085,347
4,501,075
(44.3)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
776,383
79,906
(89.7)
3,829,801
2,328,108
(39.2)
Domestic Traffic
693,694
78,477
(88.7)
3,437,127
2,121,525
(38.3)
International Traffic
82,689
1,429
(98.3)
392,674
206,583
(47.4)
Colombia
941,985
1,779
(99.8)
4,578,218
2,672,506
(41.6)
Domestic Traffic
798,142
875
(99.9)
3,898,187
2,273,180
(41.7)
International Traffic
143,843
904
(99.4)
680,031
399,326
(41.3)
Total Traffic
4,567,358
178,462
(96.1)
22,971,248
13,247,051
(42.3)
Domestic Traffic
2,958,680
167,605
(94.3)
13,813,196
8,140,067
(41.1)
International Traffic
1,608,678
10,857
(99.3)
9,158,052
5,106,984
(44.2)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
1,466,844
88,253
(94.0)
6,477,882
3,745,362
(42.2)
CUN
Cancun
792,854
41,255
(94.8)
3,437,052
1,902,083
(44.7)
CZM
Cozumel
20,852
151
(99.3)
79,459
37,900
(52.3)
HUX
Huatulco
67,938
2
(100.0)
302,344
148,644
(50.8)
MID
Merida
226,763
13,808
(93.9)
1,017,510
616,337
(39.4)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,453
1,058
(91.5)
58,497
31,647
(45.9)
OAX
Oaxaca
83,500
6,002
(92.8)
385,773
275,758
(28.5)
TAP
Tapachula
31,163
5,551
(82.2)
150,177
110,371
(26.5)
VER
Veracruz
122,445
11,338
(90.7)
555,526
328,725
(40.8)
VSA
Villahermosa
108,876
9,088
(91.7)
491,544
293,897
(40.2)
International Traffic
1,382,146
8,524
(99.4)
8,085,347
4,501,075
(44.3)
CUN
Cancun
1,327,014
7,355
(99.4)
7,594,936
4,165,482
(45.2)
CZM
Cozumel
19,919
167
(99.2)
202,711
128,789
(36.5)
HUX
Huatulco
2,891
-
(100.0)
97,694
77,302
(20.9)
MID
Merida
13,645
191
(98.6)
90,278
61,361
(32.0)
MTT
Minatitlan
659
3
(99.5)
3,035
1,943
(36.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
9,737
79
(99.2)
56,587
40,255
(28.9)
TAP
Tapachula
914
73
(92.0)
5,156
3,546
(31.2)
VER
Veracruz
5,627
105
(98.1)
26,784
15,768
(41.1)
VSA
Villahermosa
1,740
551
(68.3)
8,166
6,629
(18.8)
Traffic Total Mexico
2,848,990
96,777
(96.6)
14,563,229
8,246,437
(43.4)
CUN
Cancun
2,119,868
48,610
(97.7)
11,031,988
6,067,565
(45.0)
CZM
Cozumel
40,771
318
(99.2)
282,170
166,689
(40.9)
HUX
Huatulco
70,829
2
(100.0)
400,038
225,946
(43.5)
MID
Merida
240,408
13,999
(94.2)
1,107,788
677,698
(38.8)
MTT
Minatitlan
13,112
1,061
(91.9)
61,532
33,590
(45.4)
OAX
Oaxaca
93,237
6,081
(93.5)
442,360
316,013
(28.6)
TAP
Tapachula
32,077
5,624
(82.5)
155,333
113,917
(26.7)
VER
Veracruz
128,072
11,443
(91.1)
582,310
344,493
(40.8)
VSA
Villahermosa
110,616
9,639
(91.3)
499,710
300,526
(39.9)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
SJU Total
776,383
79,906
(89.7)
3,829,801
2,328,108
(39.2)
Domestic Traffic
693,694
78,477
(88.7)
3,437,127
2,121,525
(38.3)
International Traffic
82,689
1,429
(98.3)
392,674
206,583
(47.4)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2019
2020
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
798,142
875
(99.9)
3,898,187
2,273,180
(41.7)
MDE
Rionegro
578,881
153
(100.0)
2,817,461
1,623,314
(42.4)
EOH
Medellin
84,467
509
(99.4)
419,264
243,112
(42.0)
MTR
Monteria
78,531
101
(99.9)
390,782
259,479
(33.6)
APO
Carepa
19,407
5
(100.0)
85,495
50,421
(41.0)
UIB
Quibdo
29,960
98
(99.7)
147,174
83,585
(43.2)
CZU
Corozal
6,896
9
(99.9)
38,011
13,269
(65.1)
International Traffic
143,843
904
(99.4)
680,031
399,326
(41.3)
MDE
Rionegro
143,843
904
(99.4)
680,031
399,326
(41.3)
EOH
Medellin
-
-
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
941,985
1,779
(99.8)
4,578,218
2,672,506
(41.6)
MDE
Rionegro
722,724
1,057
(99.9)
3,497,492
2,022,640
(42.2)
EOH
Medellin
84,467
509
(99.4)
419,264
243,112
(42.0)
MTR
Monteria
78,531
101
(99.9)
390,782
259,479
(33.6)
APO
Carepa
19,407
5
(100.0)
85,495
50,421
(41.0)
UIB
Quibdo
29,960
98
(99.7)
147,174
83,585
(43.2)
CZU
Corozal
6,896
9
(99.9)
38,011
13,269
(65.1)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-may-2020-301070972.html
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
