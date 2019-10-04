Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2019

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for September 2019 increased 5.5% when compared to September 2018. Passenger traffic increased 2.0% in Mexico, 8.4% in Puerto Rico and 12.1% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between September 1 through September 30, 2019 and 2018, as well as year-to-date figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary















September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Mexico 2,176,024 2,219,687 2.0

25,158,418 25,783,861 2.5 Domestic Traffic 1,237,673 1,288,816 4.1

11,725,081 12,367,374 5.5 International Traffic 938,351 930,871 (0.8)

13,433,337 13,416,487 (0.1) San Juan, Puerto Rico 526,761 571,010 8.4

6,362,573 7,072,180 11.2 Domestic Traffic 473,250 513,775 8.6

5,672,204 6,315,138 11.3 International Traffic 53,511 57,235 7.0

690,369 757,042 9.7 Colombia 904,696 1,013,803 12.1

7,681,418 8,807,551 14.7 Domestic Traffic 780,665 866,614 11.0

6,516,614 7,457,666 14.4 International Traffic 124,031 147,189 18.7

1,164,804 1,349,885 15.9 Total Traffic 3,607,481 3,804,500 5.5

39,202,409 41,663,592 6.3 Domestic Traffic 2,491,588 2,669,205 7.1

23,913,899 26,140,178 9.3 International Traffic 1,115,893 1,135,295 1.7

15,288,510 15,523,414 1.5

Mexico Passenger Traffic













September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 1,237,673 1,288,816 4.1

11,725,081 12,367,374 5.5 CUN Cancun 683,428 701,857 2.7

6,525,887 6,703,534 2.7 CZM Cozumel 12,279 11,395 (7.2)

123,926 147,802 19.3 HUX Huatulco 46,320 52,827 14.0

512,051 575,881 12.5 MID Merida 175,195 199,913 14.1

1,625,425 1,883,658 15.9 MTT Minatitlan 16,374 10,436 (36.3)

144,693 105,315 (27.2) OAX Oaxaca 65,906 79,363 20.4

618,995 740,248 19.6 TAP Tapachula 25,904 27,768 7.2

226,050 269,869 19.4 VER Veracruz 114,321 110,206 (3.6)

1,060,565 1,035,408 (2.4) VSA Villahermosa 97,946 95,051 (3.0)

887,489 905,659 2.0 International Traffic 938,351 930,871 (0.8)

13,433,337 13,416,487 (0.1) CUN Cancun 899,471 889,419 (1.1)

12,663,402 12,671,074 0.1 CZM Cozumel 12,217 9,085 (25.6)

328,763 286,592 (12.8) HUX Huatulco 1,188 974 (18.0)

108,559 107,659 (0.8) MID Merida 11,794 13,588 15.2

167,846 157,264 (6.3) MTT Minatitlan 501 507 1.2

5,533 5,987 8.2 OAX Oaxaca 5,430 8,804 62.1

73,221 109,149 49.1 TAP Tapachula 848 827 (2.5)

12,096 10,295 (14.9) VER Veracruz 5,352 5,797 8.3

50,607 52,349 3.4 VSA Villahermosa 1,550 1,870 20.6

23,310 16,118 (30.9) Traffic Total Mexico 2,176,024 2,219,687 2.0

25,158,418 25,783,861 2.5 CUN Cancun 1,582,899 1,591,276 0.5

19,189,289 19,374,608 1.0 CZM Cozumel 24,496 20,480 (16.4)

452,689 434,394 (4.0) HUX Huatulco 47,508 53,801 13.2

620,610 683,540 10.1 MID Merida 186,989 213,501 14.2

1,793,271 2,040,922 13.8 MTT Minatitlan 16,875 10,943 (35.2)

150,226 111,302 (25.9) OAX Oaxaca 71,336 88,167 23.6

692,216 849,397 22.7 TAP Tapachula 26,752 28,595 6.9

238,146 280,164 17.6 VER Veracruz 119,673 116,003 (3.1)

1,111,172 1,087,757 (2.1) VSA Villahermosa 99,496 96,921 (2.6)

910,799 921,777 1.2

















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 SJU Total 526,761 571,010 8.4

6,362,573 7,072,180 11.2 Domestic Traffic 473,250 513,775 8.6

5,672,204 6,315,138 11.3 International Traffic 53,511 57,235 7.0

690,369 757,042 9.7

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan









September % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2018 2019

2018 2019 Domestic Traffic 780,665 866,614 11.0

6,516,614 7,457,666 14.4 MDE Rionegro 551,926 626,731 13.6

4,586,746 5,409,532 17.9 EOH Medellin 92,108 93,303 1.3

779,603 801,648 2.8 MTR Monteria 82,651 86,707 4.9

682,242 734,571 7.7 APO Carepa 18,097 20,026 10.7

146,438 163,387 11.6 UIB Quibdo 29,421 32,479 10.4

259,320 279,172 7.7 CZU Corozal 6,462 7,368 14.0

62,265 69,356 11.4 International Traffic 124,031 147,189 18.7

1,164,804 1,349,885 15.9 MDE Rionegro 124,031 147,189 18.7

1,164,804 1,349,885 15.9 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 904,696 1,013,803 12.1

7,681,418 8,807,551 14.7 MDE Rionegro 675,957 773,920 14.5

5,751,550 6,759,417 17.5 EOH Medellin 92,108 93,303 1.3

779,603 801,648 2.8 MTR Monteria 82,651 86,707 4.9

682,242 734,571 7.7 APO Carepa 18,097 20,026 10.7

146,438 163,387 11.6 UIB Quibdo 29,421 32,479 10.4

259,320 279,172 7.7 CZU Corozal 6,462 7,368 14.0

62,265 69,356 11.4

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.