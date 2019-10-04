|
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2019
10/04/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for September 2019 increased 5.5% when compared to September 2018. Passenger traffic increased 2.0% in Mexico, 8.4% in Puerto Rico and 12.1% in Colombia.
This announcement reflects comparisons between September 1 through September 30, 2019 and 2018, as well as year-to-date figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
September
%
Chg
Year to date
%
Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
Mexico
2,176,024
2,219,687
2.0
25,158,418
25,783,861
2.5
Domestic Traffic
1,237,673
1,288,816
4.1
11,725,081
12,367,374
5.5
International Traffic
938,351
930,871
(0.8)
13,433,337
13,416,487
(0.1)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
526,761
571,010
8.4
6,362,573
7,072,180
11.2
Domestic Traffic
473,250
513,775
8.6
5,672,204
6,315,138
11.3
International Traffic
53,511
57,235
7.0
690,369
757,042
9.7
Colombia
904,696
1,013,803
12.1
7,681,418
8,807,551
14.7
Domestic Traffic
780,665
866,614
11.0
6,516,614
7,457,666
14.4
International Traffic
124,031
147,189
18.7
1,164,804
1,349,885
15.9
Total Traffic
3,607,481
3,804,500
5.5
39,202,409
41,663,592
6.3
Domestic Traffic
2,491,588
2,669,205
7.1
23,913,899
26,140,178
9.3
International Traffic
1,115,893
1,135,295
1.7
15,288,510
15,523,414
1.5
Mexico Passenger Traffic
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
Domestic Traffic
1,237,673
1,288,816
4.1
11,725,081
12,367,374
5.5
CUN
Cancun
683,428
701,857
2.7
6,525,887
6,703,534
2.7
CZM
Cozumel
12,279
11,395
(7.2)
123,926
147,802
19.3
HUX
Huatulco
46,320
52,827
14.0
512,051
575,881
12.5
MID
Merida
175,195
199,913
14.1
1,625,425
1,883,658
15.9
MTT
Minatitlan
16,374
10,436
(36.3)
144,693
105,315
(27.2)
OAX
Oaxaca
65,906
79,363
20.4
618,995
740,248
19.6
TAP
Tapachula
25,904
27,768
7.2
226,050
269,869
19.4
VER
Veracruz
114,321
110,206
(3.6)
1,060,565
1,035,408
(2.4)
VSA
Villahermosa
97,946
95,051
(3.0)
887,489
905,659
2.0
International Traffic
938,351
930,871
(0.8)
13,433,337
13,416,487
(0.1)
CUN
Cancun
899,471
889,419
(1.1)
12,663,402
12,671,074
0.1
CZM
Cozumel
12,217
9,085
(25.6)
328,763
286,592
(12.8)
HUX
Huatulco
1,188
974
(18.0)
108,559
107,659
(0.8)
MID
Merida
11,794
13,588
15.2
167,846
157,264
(6.3)
MTT
Minatitlan
501
507
1.2
5,533
5,987
8.2
OAX
Oaxaca
5,430
8,804
62.1
73,221
109,149
49.1
TAP
Tapachula
848
827
(2.5)
12,096
10,295
(14.9)
VER
Veracruz
5,352
5,797
8.3
50,607
52,349
3.4
VSA
Villahermosa
1,550
1,870
20.6
23,310
16,118
(30.9)
Traffic Total Mexico
2,176,024
2,219,687
2.0
25,158,418
25,783,861
2.5
CUN
Cancun
1,582,899
1,591,276
0.5
19,189,289
19,374,608
1.0
CZM
Cozumel
24,496
20,480
(16.4)
452,689
434,394
(4.0)
HUX
Huatulco
47,508
53,801
13.2
620,610
683,540
10.1
MID
Merida
186,989
213,501
14.2
1,793,271
2,040,922
13.8
MTT
Minatitlan
16,875
10,943
(35.2)
150,226
111,302
(25.9)
OAX
Oaxaca
71,336
88,167
23.6
692,216
849,397
22.7
TAP
Tapachula
26,752
28,595
6.9
238,146
280,164
17.6
VER
Veracruz
119,673
116,003
(3.1)
1,111,172
1,087,757
(2.1)
VSA
Villahermosa
99,496
96,921
(2.6)
910,799
921,777
1.2
Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
SJU Total
526,761
571,010
8.4
6,362,573
7,072,180
11.2
Domestic Traffic
473,250
513,775
8.6
5,672,204
6,315,138
11.3
International Traffic
53,511
57,235
7.0
690,369
757,042
9.7
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
September
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
Domestic Traffic
780,665
866,614
11.0
6,516,614
7,457,666
14.4
MDE
Rionegro
551,926
626,731
13.6
4,586,746
5,409,532
17.9
EOH
Medellin
92,108
93,303
1.3
779,603
801,648
2.8
MTR
Monteria
82,651
86,707
4.9
682,242
734,571
7.7
APO
Carepa
18,097
20,026
10.7
146,438
163,387
11.6
UIB
Quibdo
29,421
32,479
10.4
259,320
279,172
7.7
CZU
Corozal
6,462
7,368
14.0
62,265
69,356
11.4
International Traffic
124,031
147,189
18.7
1,164,804
1,349,885
15.9
MDE
Rionegro
124,031
147,189
18.7
1,164,804
1,349,885
15.9
EOH
Medellin
-
-
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
904,696
1,013,803
12.1
7,681,418
8,807,551
14.7
MDE
Rionegro
675,957
773,920
14.5
5,751,550
6,759,417
17.5
EOH
Medellin
92,108
93,303
1.3
779,603
801,648
2.8
MTR
Monteria
82,651
86,707
4.9
682,242
734,571
7.7
APO
Carepa
18,097
20,026
10.7
146,438
163,387
11.6
UIB
Quibdo
29,421
32,479
10.4
259,320
279,172
7.7
CZU
Corozal
6,462
7,368
14.0
62,265
69,356
11.4
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
