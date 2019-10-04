Log in
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B

(ASR)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2019

10/04/2019

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for September 2019 increased 5.5% when compared to September 2018. Passenger traffic increased 2.0% in Mexico, 8.4% in Puerto Rico and 12.1% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between September 1 through September 30, 2019 and 2018, as well as year-to-date figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary









September

%

Chg


Year to date

%

Chg

2018

2019


2018

2019

Mexico

2,176,024

2,219,687

2.0


25,158,418

25,783,861

2.5

Domestic Traffic

1,237,673

1,288,816

4.1


11,725,081

12,367,374

5.5

International Traffic

938,351

930,871

(0.8)


13,433,337

13,416,487

(0.1)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

526,761

571,010

8.4


6,362,573

7,072,180

11.2

Domestic Traffic

473,250

513,775

8.6


5,672,204

6,315,138

11.3

International Traffic

53,511

57,235

7.0


690,369

757,042

9.7

Colombia

904,696

1,013,803

12.1


7,681,418

8,807,551

14.7

Domestic Traffic

780,665

866,614

11.0


6,516,614

7,457,666

14.4

International Traffic

124,031

147,189

18.7


1,164,804

1,349,885

15.9

Total Traffic

3,607,481

3,804,500

5.5


39,202,409

41,663,592

6.3

Domestic Traffic

2,491,588

2,669,205

7.1


23,913,899

26,140,178

9.3

International Traffic

1,115,893

1,135,295

1.7


15,288,510

15,523,414

1.5

 

Mexico Passenger Traffic








September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019


2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

1,237,673

1,288,816

4.1


11,725,081

12,367,374

5.5

CUN

Cancun

683,428

701,857

2.7


6,525,887

6,703,534

2.7

CZM

Cozumel

12,279

11,395

(7.2)


123,926

147,802

19.3

HUX

Huatulco

46,320

52,827

14.0


512,051

575,881

12.5

MID

Merida

175,195

199,913

14.1


1,625,425

1,883,658

15.9

MTT

Minatitlan

16,374

10,436

(36.3)


144,693

105,315

(27.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

65,906

79,363

20.4


618,995

740,248

19.6

TAP

Tapachula

25,904

27,768

7.2


226,050

269,869

19.4

VER

Veracruz

114,321

110,206

(3.6)


1,060,565

1,035,408

(2.4)

VSA

Villahermosa

97,946

95,051

(3.0)


887,489

905,659

2.0

International Traffic

938,351

930,871

(0.8)


13,433,337

13,416,487

(0.1)

CUN

Cancun

899,471

889,419

(1.1)


12,663,402

12,671,074

0.1

CZM

Cozumel

12,217

9,085

(25.6)


328,763

286,592

(12.8)

HUX

Huatulco

1,188

974

(18.0)


108,559

107,659

(0.8)

MID

Merida

11,794

13,588

15.2


167,846

157,264

(6.3)

MTT

Minatitlan

501

507

1.2


5,533

5,987

8.2

OAX

Oaxaca

5,430

8,804

62.1


73,221

109,149

49.1

TAP

Tapachula

848

827

(2.5)


12,096

10,295

(14.9)

VER

Veracruz

5,352

5,797

8.3


50,607

52,349

3.4

VSA

Villahermosa

1,550

1,870

20.6


23,310

16,118

(30.9)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,176,024

2,219,687

2.0


25,158,418

25,783,861

2.5

CUN

Cancun

1,582,899

1,591,276

0.5


19,189,289

19,374,608

1.0

CZM

Cozumel

24,496

20,480

(16.4)


452,689

434,394

(4.0)

HUX

Huatulco

47,508

53,801

13.2


620,610

683,540

10.1

MID

Merida

186,989

213,501

14.2


1,793,271

2,040,922

13.8

MTT

Minatitlan

16,875

10,943

(35.2)


150,226

111,302

(25.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

71,336

88,167

23.6


692,216

849,397

22.7

TAP

Tapachula

26,752

28,595

6.9


238,146

280,164

17.6

VER

Veracruz

119,673

116,003

(3.1)


1,111,172

1,087,757

(2.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

99,496

96,921

(2.6)


910,799

921,777

1.2










Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)


September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019


2018

2019

SJU Total

526,761

571,010

8.4


6,362,573

7,072,180

11.2

Domestic Traffic

473,250

513,775

8.6


5,672,204

6,315,138

11.3

International Traffic

53,511

57,235

7.0


690,369

757,042

9.7










Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan






September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019


2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

780,665

866,614

11.0


6,516,614

7,457,666

14.4

MDE

Rionegro

551,926

626,731

13.6


4,586,746

5,409,532

17.9

EOH

Medellin

92,108

93,303

1.3


779,603

801,648

2.8

MTR

Monteria

82,651

86,707

4.9


682,242

734,571

7.7

APO

Carepa

18,097

20,026

10.7


146,438

163,387

11.6

UIB

Quibdo

29,421

32,479

10.4


259,320

279,172

7.7

CZU

Corozal

6,462

7,368

14.0


62,265

69,356

11.4

International Traffic

124,031

147,189

18.7


1,164,804

1,349,885

15.9

MDE

Rionegro

124,031

147,189

18.7


1,164,804

1,349,885

15.9

EOH

Medellin

-

-



-

-


MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

904,696

1,013,803

12.1


7,681,418

8,807,551

14.7

MDE

Rionegro

675,957

773,920

14.5


5,751,550

6,759,417

17.5

EOH

Medellin

92,108

93,303

1.3


779,603

801,648

2.8

MTR

Monteria

82,651

86,707

4.9


682,242

734,571

7.7

APO

Carepa

18,097

20,026

10.7


146,438

163,387

11.6

UIB

Quibdo

29,421

32,479

10.4


259,320

279,172

7.7

CZU

Corozal

6,462

7,368

14.0


62,265

69,356

11.4

 

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx  

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-september-2019-300931465.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2019
