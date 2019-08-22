Log in
Grupo Aeroportuario del Surest de CV : ASUR Notifies Ruling by Mexico's Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE), Mexico City August 21st, 2019

08/22/2019 | 10:48am EDT

Contacts:

ASUR

InspIR Group

Lic. Adolfo Castro

Susan Borinelli

+52-55-5284-0408

+1-646-330-5907

acastro@asur.com.mx

susan@inspirgroup.com

Ruling of The Federal Commission of Economic Competition

Mexico City, August 21, 2019 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, announced that today it has been notified by the Federal Commission for Economic Competition (COFECE) of the ruling in which COFECE found that Cancun Airport engaged in the monopolistic practice of refusal to deal.

The resolution includes the imposition of a fine in the amount of Ps.72.54 million.

The Company shall challenge the above-mentioned judgment with all legal means at its disposal.

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public- private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

- END -

Disclaimer

ASUR - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 14:47:10 UTC
