Grupo Aeroportuario del Surest de CV : Passenger Traffic Increased YoY by 0.4% in Mexico, 7.6% in Puerto Rico, and 16.1% in Colombia.

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2019

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increase 0.4% in Mexico, 7.6% in Puerto Rico and

16.1% in Colombia

Mexico City, September 4, 2019 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2019 increased 4.8% when compared to August 2018. Passenger traffic increase in 0.4% in Mexico, in 7.6% in Puerto Rico and 16.1% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between August 1 through August 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary August % Year to date % 2018 2019 Chg 2018 2019 Chg Mexico 2,905,176 2,915,346 0.4 22,982,394 23,564,174 2.5 Domestic Traffic 1,504,479 1,546,236 2.8 10,487,408 11,078,558 5.6 International Traffic 1,400,697 1,369,110 (2.3) 12,494,986 12,485,616 (0.1) San Juan, Puerto Rico 757,566 815,043 7.6 5,835,812 6,501,170 11.4 Domestic Traffic 669,280 733,331 9.6 5,198,954 5,801,363 11.6 International Traffic 88,286 81,712 (7.4) 636,858 699,807 9.9 Colombia 947,754 1,100,536 16.1 6,776,722 7,793,748 15.0 Domestic Traffic 807,586 929,410 15.1 5,735,949 6,591,052 14.9 International Traffic 140,168 171,126 22.1 1,040,773 1,202,696 15.6 Total Traffic 4,610,496 4,830,925 4.8 35,594,928 37,859,092 6.4 Domestic Traffic 2,981,345 3,208,977 7.6 21,422,311 23,470,973 9.6 International Traffic 1,629,151 1,621,948 (0.4) 14,172,617 14,388,119 1.5

