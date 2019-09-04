Grupo Aeroportuario del Surest de CV : Passenger Traffic Increased YoY by 0.4% in Mexico, 7.6% in Puerto Rico, and 16.1% in Colombia.
0
09/04/2019 | 06:17pm EDT
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for August 2019
On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increase 0.4% in Mexico, 7.6% in Puerto Rico and
16.1% in Colombia
Mexico City, September 4, 2019 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for August 2019 increased 4.8% when compared to August 2018. Passenger traffic increase in 0.4% in Mexico, in 7.6% in Puerto Rico and 16.1% in Colombia.
This announcement reflects comparisons between August 1 through August 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
August
%
Year to date
%
2018
2019
Chg
2018
2019
Chg
Mexico
2,905,176
2,915,346
0.4
22,982,394
23,564,174
2.5
Domestic Traffic
1,504,479
1,546,236
2.8
10,487,408
11,078,558
5.6
International Traffic
1,400,697
1,369,110
(2.3)
12,494,986
12,485,616
(0.1)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
757,566
815,043
7.6
5,835,812
6,501,170
11.4
Domestic Traffic
669,280
733,331
9.6
5,198,954
5,801,363
11.6
International Traffic
88,286
81,712
(7.4)
636,858
699,807
9.9
Colombia
947,754
1,100,536
16.1
6,776,722
7,793,748
15.0
Domestic Traffic
807,586
929,410
15.1
5,735,949
6,591,052
14.9
International Traffic
140,168
171,126
22.1
1,040,773
1,202,696
15.6
Total Traffic
4,610,496
4,830,925
4.8
35,594,928
37,859,092
6.4
Domestic Traffic
2,981,345
3,208,977
7.6
21,422,311
23,470,973
9.6
International Traffic
1,629,151
1,621,948
(0.4)
14,172,617
14,388,119
1.5
Mexico Passenger Traffic
August
%
Year to date
%
2018
2019
Chg
2018
2019
Chg
Domestic Traffic
1,504,479
1,546,236
2.8
10,487,408
11,078,558
5.6
CUN
Cancun
871,321
867,640
(0.4)
5,842,459
6,001,677
2.7
CZM
Cozumel
16,956
17,655
4.1
111,647
136,407
22.2
HUX
Huatulco
66,278
74,618
12.6
465,731
523,054
12.3
MID
Merida
192,640
218,032
13.2
1,450,230
1,683,745
16.1
MTT
Minatitlan
16,502
12,115
(26.6)
128,319
94,879
(26.1)
OAX
Oaxaca
75,525
93,255
23.5
553,089
660,885
19.5
TAP
Tapachula
27,243
30,222
10.9
200,146
242,101
21.0
VER
Veracruz
129,794
123,754
(4.7)
946,244
925,202
(2.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
108,220
108,945
0.7
789,543
810,608
2.7
International Traffic
1,400,697
1,369,110
(2.3)
12,494,986
12,485,616
(0.1)
CUN
Cancun
1,327,412
1,301,415
(2.0)
11,763,931
11,781,655
0.2
CZM
Cozumel
31,869
20,700
(35.0)
316,546
277,507
(12.3)
HUX
Huatulco
2,271
2,366
4.2
107,371
106,685
(0.6)
MID
Merida
18,739
17,541
(6.4)
156,052
143,676
(7.9)
MTT
Minatitlan
761
864
13.5
5,032
5,480
8.9
OAX
Oaxaca
10,030
15,739
56.9
67,791
100,345
48.0
TAP
Tapachula
1,430
1,517
6.1
11,248
9,468
(15.8)
VER
Veracruz
6,333
6,871
8.5
45,255
46,552
2.9
VSA
Villahermosa
1,852
2,097
13.2
21,760
14,248
(34.5)
Traffic Total Mexico
2,905,176
2,915,346
0.4
22,982,394
23,564,174
2.5
CUN
Cancun
2,198,733
2,169,055
(1.3)
17,606,390
17,783,332
1.0
CZM
Cozumel
48,825
38,355
(21.4)
428,193
413,914
(3.3)
HUX
Huatulco
68,549
76,984
12.3
573,102
629,739
9.9
MID
Merida
211,379
235,573
11.4
1,606,282
1,827,421
13.8
MTT
Minatitlan
17,263
12,979
(24.8)
133,351
100,359
(24.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
85,555
108,994
27.4
620,880
761,230
22.6
TAP
Tapachula
28,673
31,739
10.7
211,394
251,569
19.0
VER
Veracruz
136,127
130,625
(4.0)
991,499
971,754
(2.0)
VSA
Villahermosa
110,072
111,042
0.9
811,303
824,856
1.7
Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
August
%
2018
2019
Chg
SJU Total
757,566
815,043
7.6
Domestic Traffic
669,280
733,331
9.6
International Traffic
88,286
81,712
(7.4)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
August
%
2018
2019
Chg
Domestic Traffic
807,586
929,410
15.1
MDE
Rionegro
578,328
681,701
17.9
EOH
Medellin
94,307
100,487
6.6
MTR
Monteria
82,366
87,511
6.2
APO
Carepa
17,147
19,548
14.0
UIB
Quibdo
28,392
32,500
14.5
CZU
Corozal
7,046
7,663
8.8
International Traffic
140,168
171,126
22.1
MDE
Rionegro
140,168
171,126
22.1
EOH
Medellin
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
Traffic
Total Colombia
947,754
1,100,536
16.1
MDE
Rionegro
718,496
852,827
18.7
EOH
Medellin
94,307
100,487
6.6
MTR
Monteria
82,366
87,511
6.2
APO
Carepa
17,147
19,548
14.0
UIB
Quibdo
28,392
32,500
14.5
CZU
Corozal
7,046
7,663
8.8
Year to date
%
Chg
2018
2019
5,835,812
6,501,170
11.4
5,198,954
5,801,363
11.6
636,858
699,807
9.9
Year to date
%
2018
2019
Chg
5,735,949
6,591,052
14.9
4,034,820
4,782,801
18.5
687,495
708,345
3.0
599,591
647,864
8.1
128,341
143,361
11.7
229,899
246,693
7.3
55,803
61,988
11.1
1,040,773
1,202,696
15.6
1,040,773
1,202,696
15.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,776,722
7,793,748
15.0
5,075,593
5,985,497
17.9
687,495
708,345
3.0
599,591
647,864
8.1
128,341
143,361
11.7
229,899
246,693
7.3
55,803
61,988
11.1
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public- private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
