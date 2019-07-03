Grupo Aeroportuario del Surest de CV : Passenger Traffic Increased YoY by 3.4% in Mexico, 1.9% in Puerto Rico, and 20.7% in Colombia
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2019
On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 3.4% in Mexico, 1.9% in Puerto Rico and
20.7% in Colombia
Mexico City, July 3, 2019 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2019 increased 6.4% when compared to June 2018. Passenger traffic rose 3.4% in Mexico, 1.9% in Puerto Rico and 20.7% in Colombia.
This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2019 and 2018, as well as accumulated figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
Mexico
2,792,880
2,887,405
3.4
16,854,859
17,450,634
3.5
Domestic Traffic
1,321,639
1,419,994
7.4
7,382,487
7,897,876
7.0
International Traffic
1,471,241
1,467,411
(0.3)
9,472,372
9,552,758
0.8
San Juan, Puerto Rico
871,121
888,007
1.9
4,135,978
4,717,808
14.1
Domestic Traffic
763,681
779,040
2.0
3,714,790
4,216,167
13.5
International Traffic
107,440
108,967
1.4
421,188
501,641
19.1
Colombia
858,823
1,036,748
20.7
4,880,688
5,614,966
15.0
Domestic Traffic
721,255
859,643
19.2
4,123,159
4,757,830
15.4
International Traffic
137,568
177,105
28.7
757,529
857,136
13.1
Total Traffic
4,522,824
4,812,160
6.4
25,871,525
27,783,408
7.4
Domestic Traffic
2,806,575
3,058,677
9.0
15,220,436
16,871,873
10.9
International Traffic
1,716,249
1,753,483
2.2
10,651,089
10,911,535
2.4
Mexico Passenger Traffic
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
2018
2019
Domestic Traffic
1,321,639
1,419,994
7.4
7,382,487
7,897,876
7.0
CUN
Cancun
764,249
781,998
2.3
4,032,505
4,219,050
4.6
CZM
Cozumel
12,295
18,770
52.7
72,993
98,229
34.6
HUX
Huatulco
55,387
67,364
21.6
327,869
369,708
12.8
MID
Merida
175,217
210,980
20.4
1,054,366
1,228,490
16.5
MTT
Minatitlan
16,178
12,122
(25.1)
94,567
70,619
(25.3)
OAX
Oaxaca
62,162
81,471
31.1
400,875
467,244
16.6
TAP
Tapachula
24,253
30,743
26.8
145,059
180,920
24.7
VER
Veracruz
119,459
116,455
(2.5)
681,137
671,981
(1.3)
VSA
Villahermosa
92,439
100,091
8.3
573,116
591,635
3.2
International Traffic
1,471,241
1,467,411
(0.3)
9,472,372
9,552,758
0.8
CUN
Cancun
1,392,349
1,400,407
0.6
8,905,478
8,995,343
1.0
CZM
Cozumel
41,402
26,475
(36.1)
241,714
229,186
(5.2)
HUX
Huatulco
3,318
3,374
1.7
102,068
101,068
(1.0)
MID
Merida
17,226
16,394
(4.8)
114,498
106,672
(6.8)
MTT
Minatitlan
588
690
17.3
3,357
3,725
11.0
OAX
Oaxaca
6,952
11,570
66.4
47,540
68,157
43.4
TAP
Tapachula
1,214
1,214
-
8,295
6,370
(23.2)
VER
Veracruz
5,531
5,622
1.6
31,742
32,406
2.1
VSA
Villahermosa
2,661
1,665
(37.4)
17,680
9,831
(44.4)
Traffic Total Mexico
2,792,880
2,887,405
3.4
16,854,859
17,450,634
3.5
CUN
Cancun
2,156,598
2,182,405
1.2
12,937,983
13,214,393
2.1
CZM
Cozumel
53,697
45,245
(15.7)
314,707
327,415
4.0
HUX
Huatulco
58,705
70,738
20.5
429,937
470,776
9.5
MID
Merida
192,443
227,374
18.2
1,168,864
1,335,162
14.2
MTT
Minatitlan
16,766
12,812
(23.6)
97,924
74,344
(24.1)
OAX
Oaxaca
69,114
93,041
34.6
448,415
535,401
19.4
TAP
Tapachula
25,467
31,957
25.5
153,354
187,290
22.1
VER
Veracruz
124,990
122,077
(2.3)
712,879
704,387
(1.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
95,100
101,756
7.0
590,796
601,466
1.8
Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
June
% Chg
2018
2019
SJU Total
871,121
888,007
1.9
Domestic Traffic
763,681
779,040
779,040
International Traffic
107,440
108,967
108,967
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
June
% Chg
2018
2019
Domestic Traffic
721,255
859,643
19.2
MDE
Rionegro
502,285
627,764
25.0
EOH
Medellin
88,378
90,404
2.3
MTR
Monteria
77,065
81,985
6.4
APO
Carepa
16,133
18,862
16.9
UIB
Quibdo
30,011
32,905
9.6
CZU
Corozal
7,383
7,723
4.6
International Traffic
137,568
177,105
28.7
MDE
Rionegro
137,568
177,105
28.7
EOH
Medellin
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
858,823
1,036,748
20.7
MDE
Rionegro
639,853
804,869
25.8
EOH
Medellin
88,378
90,404
2.3
MTR
Monteria
77,065
81,985
6.4
APO
Carepa
16,133
18,862
16.9
UIB
Quibdo
30,011
32,905
9.6
CZU
Corozal
7,383
7,723
4.6
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
4,135,978
4,717,808
14.1
3,714,790
4,216,167
13.5
421,188
501,641
19.1
Year to date
% Chg
2018
2019
4,123,159
4,757,830
15.4
2,885,896
3,445,225
19.4
502,626
509,668
1.4
427,257
472,767
10.7
94,522
104,357
10.4
171,151
180,079
5.2
41,707
45,734
9.7
757,529
857,136
13.1
757,529
857,136
13.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,880,688
5,614,966
15.0
3,643,425
4,302,361
18.1
502,626
509,668
1.4
427,257
472,767
10.7
94,522
104,357
10.4
171,151
180,079
5.2
41,707
45,734
9.7
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public- private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
ASUR - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 21:12:01 UTC