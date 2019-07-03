Grupo Aeroportuario del Surest de CV : Passenger Traffic Increased YoY by 3.4% in Mexico, 1.9% in Puerto Rico, and 20.7% in Colombia

Contacts: ASUR InspIR Group Lic. Adolfo Castro Susan Borinelli +52-55-5284-0408 +1-646-330-5907 acastro@asur.com.mx susan@inspirgroup.com

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2019

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 3.4% in Mexico, 1.9% in Puerto Rico and

20.7% in Colombia

Mexico City, July 3, 2019 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2019 increased 6.4% when compared to June 2018. Passenger traffic rose 3.4% in Mexico, 1.9% in Puerto Rico and 20.7% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2019 and 2018, as well as accumulated figures for 2019 and 2018. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary June % Chg Year to date % Chg 2018 2019 2018 2019 Mexico 2,792,880 2,887,405 3.4 16,854,859 17,450,634 3.5 Domestic Traffic 1,321,639 1,419,994 7.4 7,382,487 7,897,876 7.0 International Traffic 1,471,241 1,467,411 (0.3) 9,472,372 9,552,758 0.8 San Juan, Puerto Rico 871,121 888,007 1.9 4,135,978 4,717,808 14.1 Domestic Traffic 763,681 779,040 2.0 3,714,790 4,216,167 13.5 International Traffic 107,440 108,967 1.4 421,188 501,641 19.1 Colombia 858,823 1,036,748 20.7 4,880,688 5,614,966 15.0 Domestic Traffic 721,255 859,643 19.2 4,123,159 4,757,830 15.4 International Traffic 137,568 177,105 28.7 757,529 857,136 13.1 Total Traffic 4,522,824 4,812,160 6.4 25,871,525 27,783,408 7.4 Domestic Traffic 2,806,575 3,058,677 9.0 15,220,436 16,871,873 10.9 International Traffic 1,716,249 1,753,483 2.2 10,651,089 10,911,535 2.4

