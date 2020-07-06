Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 90.4% in Mexico, 75.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia

Contacts:

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 90.4% in Mexico, 75.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia

Mexico City, July 6, 2020 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2020 decreased 89.7% when compared to June 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 90.4% in Mexico, 75.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2020 and from June 1 through June 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic

Summary

June % Chg 2019 2020 Mexico 2,887,405 278,443 (90.4) Domestic Traffic 1,419,994 229,108 (83.9) International Traffic 1,467,411 49,335 (96.6) San Juan, Puerto Rico 888,007 214,008 (75.9) Domestic Traffic 779,040 211,203 (72.9) International Traffic 108,967 2,805 (97.4) Colombia 1,036,748 2,544 (99.8) Domestic Traffic 859,643 1,292 (99.8) International Traffic 177,105 1,252 (99.3) Total Traffic 4,812,160 494,995 (89.7) Domestic Traffic 3,058,677 441,603 (85.6) International Traffic 1,753,483 53,392 (97.0)

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020 17,450,634 8,524,880 (51.1) 7,897,876 3,974,470 (49.7) 9,552,758 4,550,410 (52.4) 4,717,808 2,542,116 (46.1) 4,216,167 2,332,728 (44.7) 501,641 209,388 (58.3) 5,614,966 2,675,050 (52.4) 4,757,830 2,274,472 (52.2) 857,136 400,578 (53.3) 27,783,408 13,742,046 (50.5) 16,871,873 8,581,670 (49.1) 10,911,535 5,160,376 (52.7)

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions, to date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in ASUR's operations.

In addition, Decree 439, issued by the Government of Colombia on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, for 30 days, starting March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel in

Colombia from March 25 to April 13, 2020. On April 8, 2020, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel starting April 13 until April 27, 2020. This order was subsequently extended in several instances through July 1, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.

The Colombian Government resumed domestic flights in July, 2020, starting with pilot tests for domestic routes between cities with a low level of contagion. The government also delegated to the municipal administrations the power to request to the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and the Aerocivil (aeronautical authority in Colombia), the approval to resume domestic flights, with both municipalities required to agree in order to restart such flights. As of today, the Rionegro (MDE) and Medellin (EOH) airports have not yet resumed domestic flights. Recently, the government also announced that Colombia's airports will reopen to international flights on September 1, 2020.

Mexico Passenger Traffic

June % Chg 2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 1,419,994 229,108 (83.9) CUN Cancun 781,998 131,001 (83.2) CZM Cozumel 18,770 387 (97.9) HUX Huatulco 67,364 2,568 (96.2) MID Merida 210,980 30,645 (85.5) MTT Minatitlan 12,122 2,037 (83.2) OAX Oaxaca 81,471 13,206 (83.8) TAP Tapachula 30,743 10,433 (66.1) VER Veracruz 116,455 19,501 (83.3) VSA Villahermosa 100,091 19,330 (80.7) International Traffic 1,467,411 49,335 (96.6) CUN Cancun 1,400,407 44,418 (96.8) CZM Cozumel 26,475 1,812 (93.2) HUX Huatulco 3,374 95 (97.2) MID Merida 16,394 1,393 (91.5) MTT Minatitlan 690 12 (98.3) OAX Oaxaca 11,570 178 (98.5) TAP Tapachula 1,214 134 (89.0) VER Veracruz 5,622 197 (96.5) VSA Villahermosa 1,665 1,096 (34.2) Traffic Total Mexico 2,887,405 278,443 (90.4) CUN Cancun 2,182,405 175,419 (92.0) CZM Cozumel 45,245 2,199 (95.1) HUX Huatulco 70,738 2,663 (96.2) MID Merida 227,374 32,038 (85.9) MTT Minatitlan 12,812 2,049 (84.0) OAX Oaxaca 93,041 13,384 (85.6) TAP Tapachula 31,957 10,567 (66.9) VER Veracruz 122,077 19,698 (83.9) VSA Villahermosa 101,756 20,426 (79.9)

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020 7,897,876 3,974,470 (49.7) 4,219,050 2,033,084 (51.8) 98,229 38,287 (61.0) 369,708 151,212 (59.1) 1,228,490 646,982 (47.3) 70,619 33,684 (52.3) 467,244 288,964 (38.2) 180,920 120,804 (33.2) 671,981 348,226 (48.2) 591,635 313,227 (47.1) 9,552,758 4,550,410 (52.4) 8,995,343 4,209,900 (53.2) 229,186 130,601 (43.0) 101,068 77,397 (23.4) 106,672 62,754 (41.2) 3,725 1,955 (47.5) 68,157 40,433 (40.7) 6,370 3,680 (42.2) 32,406 15,965 (50.7) 9,831 7,725 (21.4) 17,450,634 8,524,880 (51.1) 13,214,393 6,242,984 (52.8) 327,415 168,888 (48.4) 470,776 228,609 (51.4) 1,335,162 709,736 (46.8) 74,344 35,639 (52.1) 535,401 329,397 (38.5) 187,290 124,484 (33.5) 704,387 364,191 (48.3) 601,466 320,952 (46.6)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

June % Chg 2019 2020 SJU Total 888,007 214,008 (75.9) Domestic Traffic 779,040 211,203 (72.9) International Traffic 108,967 2,805 (97.4)

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020 4,717,808 2,542,116 (46.1) 4,216,167 2,332,728 (44.7) 501,641 209,388 (58.3)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

June % Chg 2019 2020 Domestic Traffic 859,643 1,292 (99.8) MDE Rionegro 627,764 345 (99.9) EOH Medellin 90,404 536 (99.4) MTR Monteria 81,985 155 (99.8) APO Carepa 18,862 72 (99.6) UIB Quibdo 32,905 178 (99.5) CZU Corozal 7,723 6 (99.9) International Traffic 177,105 1,252 (99.3) MDE Rionegro 177,105 1,252 (99.3) EOH Medellin - - MTR Monteria - - APO Carepa - - UIB Quibdo - - CZU Corozal - - Traffic Total Colombia 1,036,748 2,544 (99.8) MDE Rionegro 804,869 1,597 (99.8) EOH Medellin 90,404 536 (99.4) MTR Monteria 81,985 155 (99.8) APO Carepa 18,862 72 (99.6) UIB Quibdo 32,905 178 (99.5) CZU Corozal 7,723 6 (99.9)

Year to date % Chg 2019 2020 4,757,830 2,274,472 (52.2) 3,445,225 1,623,659 (52.9) 509,668 243,648 (52.2) 472,767 259,634 (45.1) 104,357 50,493 (51.6) 180,079 83,763 (53.5) 45,734 13,275 (71.0) 857,136 400,578 (53.3) 857,136 400,578 (53.3) - - - - - - - - - - 5,614,966 2,675,050 (52.4) 4,302,361 2,024,237 (53.0) 509,668 243,648 (52.2) 472,767 259,634 (45.1) 104,357 50,493 (51.6) 180,079 83,763 (53.5) 45,734 13,275 (71.0)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including

Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and

Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in

Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public- private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the

NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

