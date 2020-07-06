Log in
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 90.4% in Mexico, 75.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia

07/06/2020

Contacts:

ASUR

Lic. Adolfo Castro +52-55-5284-0408acastro@asur.com.mx

InspIR Group

Susan Borinelli +1-646-330-5907susan@inspirgroup.com

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 90.4% in Mexico, 75.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia

Mexico City, July 6, 2020 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2020 decreased 89.7% when compared to June 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 90.4% in Mexico, 75.9% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between June 1 through June 30, 2020 and from June 1 through June 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic

Summary

June

% Chg

2019

2020

Mexico

2,887,405

278,443

(90.4)

Domestic Traffic

1,419,994

229,108

(83.9)

International Traffic

1,467,411

49,335

(96.6)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

888,007

214,008

(75.9)

Domestic Traffic

779,040

211,203

(72.9)

International Traffic

108,967

2,805

(97.4)

Colombia

1,036,748

2,544

(99.8)

Domestic Traffic

859,643

1,292

(99.8)

International Traffic

177,105

1,252

(99.3)

Total Traffic

4,812,160

494,995

(89.7)

Domestic Traffic

3,058,677

441,603

(85.6)

International Traffic

1,753,483

53,392

(97.0)

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

17,450,634

8,524,880

(51.1)

7,897,876

3,974,470

(49.7)

9,552,758

4,550,410

(52.4)

4,717,808

2,542,116

(46.1)

4,216,167

2,332,728

(44.7)

501,641

209,388

(58.3)

5,614,966

2,675,050

(52.4)

4,757,830

2,274,472

(52.2)

857,136

400,578

(53.3)

27,783,408

13,742,046

(50.5)

16,871,873

8,581,670

(49.1)

10,911,535

5,160,376

(52.7)

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions, to date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in ASUR's operations.

In addition, Decree 439, issued by the Government of Colombia on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, for 30 days, starting March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel in

Colombia from March 25 to April 13, 2020. On April 8, 2020, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel starting April 13 until April 27, 2020. This order was subsequently extended in several instances through July 1, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.

The Colombian Government resumed domestic flights in July, 2020, starting with pilot tests for domestic routes between cities with a low level of contagion. The government also delegated to the municipal administrations the power to request to the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and the Aerocivil (aeronautical authority in Colombia), the approval to resume domestic flights, with both municipalities required to agree in order to restart such flights. As of today, the Rionegro (MDE) and Medellin (EOH) airports have not yet resumed domestic flights. Recently, the government also announced that Colombia's airports will reopen to international flights on September 1, 2020.

Mexico Passenger Traffic

June

% Chg

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

1,419,994

229,108

(83.9)

CUN

Cancun

781,998

131,001

(83.2)

CZM

Cozumel

18,770

387

(97.9)

HUX

Huatulco

67,364

2,568

(96.2)

MID

Merida

210,980

30,645

(85.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,122

2,037

(83.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

81,471

13,206

(83.8)

TAP

Tapachula

30,743

10,433

(66.1)

VER

Veracruz

116,455

19,501

(83.3)

VSA

Villahermosa

100,091

19,330

(80.7)

International Traffic

1,467,411

49,335

(96.6)

CUN

Cancun

1,400,407

44,418

(96.8)

CZM

Cozumel

26,475

1,812

(93.2)

HUX

Huatulco

3,374

95

(97.2)

MID

Merida

16,394

1,393

(91.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

690

12

(98.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

11,570

178

(98.5)

TAP

Tapachula

1,214

134

(89.0)

VER

Veracruz

5,622

197

(96.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,665

1,096

(34.2)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,887,405

278,443

(90.4)

CUN

Cancun

2,182,405

175,419

(92.0)

CZM

Cozumel

45,245

2,199

(95.1)

HUX

Huatulco

70,738

2,663

(96.2)

MID

Merida

227,374

32,038

(85.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,812

2,049

(84.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

93,041

13,384

(85.6)

TAP

Tapachula

31,957

10,567

(66.9)

VER

Veracruz

122,077

19,698

(83.9)

VSA

Villahermosa

101,756

20,426

(79.9)

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

7,897,876

3,974,470

(49.7)

4,219,050

2,033,084

(51.8)

98,229

38,287

(61.0)

369,708

151,212

(59.1)

1,228,490

646,982

(47.3)

70,619

33,684

(52.3)

467,244

288,964

(38.2)

180,920

120,804

(33.2)

671,981

348,226

(48.2)

591,635

313,227

(47.1)

9,552,758

4,550,410

(52.4)

8,995,343

4,209,900

(53.2)

229,186

130,601

(43.0)

101,068

77,397

(23.4)

106,672

62,754

(41.2)

3,725

1,955

(47.5)

68,157

40,433

(40.7)

6,370

3,680

(42.2)

32,406

15,965

(50.7)

9,831

7,725

(21.4)

17,450,634

8,524,880

(51.1)

13,214,393

6,242,984

(52.8)

327,415

168,888

(48.4)

470,776

228,609

(51.4)

1,335,162

709,736

(46.8)

74,344

35,639

(52.1)

535,401

329,397

(38.5)

187,290

124,484

(33.5)

704,387

364,191

(48.3)

601,466

320,952

(46.6)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

June

% Chg

2019

2020

SJU Total

888,007

214,008

(75.9)

Domestic Traffic

779,040

211,203

(72.9)

International Traffic

108,967

2,805

(97.4)

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

4,717,808

2,542,116

(46.1)

4,216,167

2,332,728

(44.7)

501,641

209,388

(58.3)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

June

% Chg

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

859,643

1,292

(99.8)

MDE

Rionegro

627,764

345

(99.9)

EOH

Medellin

90,404

536

(99.4)

MTR

Monteria

81,985

155

(99.8)

APO

Carepa

18,862

72

(99.6)

UIB

Quibdo

32,905

178

(99.5)

CZU

Corozal

7,723

6

(99.9)

International Traffic

177,105

1,252

(99.3)

MDE

Rionegro

177,105

1,252

(99.3)

EOH

Medellin

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,036,748

2,544

(99.8)

MDE

Rionegro

804,869

1,597

(99.8)

EOH

Medellin

90,404

536

(99.4)

MTR

Monteria

81,985

155

(99.8)

APO

Carepa

18,862

72

(99.6)

UIB

Quibdo

32,905

178

(99.5)

CZU

Corozal

7,723

6

(99.9)

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

4,757,830

2,274,472

(52.2)

3,445,225

1,623,659

(52.9)

509,668

243,648

(52.2)

472,767

259,634

(45.1)

104,357

50,493

(51.6)

180,079

83,763

(53.5)

45,734

13,275

(71.0)

857,136

400,578

(53.3)

857,136

400,578

(53.3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,614,966

2,675,050

(52.4)

4,302,361

2,024,237

(53.0)

509,668

243,648

(52.2)

472,767

259,634

(45.1)

104,357

50,493

(51.6)

180,079

83,763

(53.5)

45,734

13,275

(71.0)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including

Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and

Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in

Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public- private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the

NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

-END -

Disclaimer

ASUR - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:02 UTC
