Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 96.6% in Mexico, 89.7% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia.

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 96.6% in Mexico, 89.7% in Puerto Rico

and 99.8% in Colombia

Mexico City, June 4, 2020 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for May 2020 decreased 96.1% when compared to May 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 96.6% in Mexico, 89.7% in Puerto Rico and 99.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between May 1 through May 31, 2020 and from May 1 through May 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions, to date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes. Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in ASUR's operations.

In addition, Decree 439, issued by the Government of Colombia on March 20, 2020, suspended all incoming international flights, including connecting flights in Colombia, for 30 days, starting March 23, 2020. Moreover, Decree 457, issued on March 22, 2020, mandated preventive isolation as well as the suspension of domestic air travel in Colombia from March 25 to April 13, 2020. On April 8, 2020, Decree 531 suspended domestic air travel starting April 13 until April 27, 2020. This order was subsequently extended in several instances through July 1, 2020, with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, transportation of cargo and goods, and fortuitous events or force majeure.

