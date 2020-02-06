Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Passenger Traffic Increased 6.2% YoY in Mexico, 11.4% in Puerto Rico and 9.3% in Colombia.

Contacts: ASUR InspIR Group Lic. Adolfo Castro Susan Borinelli +52-55-5284-0408 +1-646-330-5907 acastro@asur.com.mx susan@inspirgroup.com

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 6.2% in Mexico, 11.4% in Puerto Rico and

9.3% in Colombia

Mexico City, February 6, 2020 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for January 2020 increased 7.8% when compared to January 2019. Passenger traffic increased 6.2% in Mexico, 11.4% in Puerto Rico and 9.3% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2020 and 2019. As well as figures for 2020 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.