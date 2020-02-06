Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Passenger Traffic Increased 6.2% YoY in Mexico, 11.4% in Puerto Rico and 9.3% in Colombia.
0
02/06/2020 | 05:03pm EST
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2020
On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 6.2% in Mexico, 11.4% in Puerto Rico and
9.3% in Colombia
Mexico City, February 6, 2020 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for January 2020 increased 7.8% when compared to January 2019. Passenger traffic increased 6.2% in Mexico, 11.4% in Puerto Rico and 9.3% in Colombia.
This announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2020 and 2019. As well as figures for 2020 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
January
%
2019
2020
Chg
Mexico
2,881,277
3,060,553
6.2
Domestic Traffic
1,254,069
1,364,809
8.8
International Traffic
1,627,208
1,695,744
4.2
San Juan, Puerto Rico
796,878
888,012
11.4
Domestic Traffic
718,282
806,123
12.2
International Traffic
78,596
81,889
4.2
Colombia
1,010,533
1,104,574
9.3
Domestic Traffic
854,056
933,431
9.3
International Traffic
156,477
171,143
9.4
Total Traffic
4,688,688
5,053,139
7.8
Domestic Traffic
2,826,407
3,104,363
9.8
International Traffic
1,862,281
1,948,776
4.6
Mexico Passenger Traffic
January
% Chg
2019
2020
Domestic Traffic
1,254,069
1,364,809
8.8
CUN Cancun
674,760
704,340
4.4
CZM Cozumel
13,540
15,143
11.8
HUX Huatulco
59,817
59,468
(0.6)
MID Merida
192,368
224,585
16.7
MTT Minatitlan
11,426
11,243
(1.6)
OAX Oaxaca
71,796
101,316
41.1
TAP Tapachula
30,396
35,125
15.6
VER Veracruz
104,991
113,766
8.4
VSA Villahermosa
94,975
99,823
5.1
International Traffic
1,627,208
1,695,744
4.2
CUN Cancun
1,513,106
1,572,774
3.9
CZM Cozumel
41,636
43,294
4.0
HUX Huatulco
28,004
28,085
0.3
MID Merida
20,669
23,007
11.3
MTT Minatitlan
855
798
(6.7)
OAX Oaxaca
13,517
16,941
25.3
TAP Tapachula
1,630
1,570
(3.7)
VER Veracruz
6,055
6,912
14.2
VSA Villahermosa
1,736
2,363
36.1
Traffic Total Mexico
2,881,277
3,060,553
6.2
CUN Cancun
2,187,866
2,277,114
4.1
CZM Cozumel
55,176
58,437
5.9
HUX Huatulco
87,821
87,553
(0.3)
MID Merida
213,037
247,592
16.2
MTT Minatitlan
12,281
12,041
(2.0)
OAX Oaxaca
85,313
118,257
38.6
TAP Tapachula
32,026
36,695
14.6
VER Veracruz
111,046
120,678
8.7
VSA Villahermosa
96,711
102,186
5.7
Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
January
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
January
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public- private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
