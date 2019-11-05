Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Passenger Traffic Increased YoY by 3.2% in Mexico, 13.9% in Puerto Rico, and 8.5% in Colombia.

Contacts: ASUR InspIR Group Lic. Adolfo Castro Susan Borinelli +52-55-5284-0408 +1-646-330-5907 acastro@asur.com.mx susan@inspirgroup.com

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2019

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 3.2% in Mexico, 13.9% in Puerto Rico and

8.5% in Colombia

Mexico City, November 5, 2019 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for October 2019 increased 6.0% when compared to October 2018. Passenger traffic increased 3.2% in Mexico, 13.9% in Puerto Rico and 8.5% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between October 1 through October 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary October % Year to date % 2018 2019 Chg 2018 2019 Chg Mexico 2,402,374 2,478,834 3.2 27,560,792 28,262,695 2.5 Domestic Traffic 1,344,650 1,417,569 5.4 13,069,731 13,784,943 5.5 International Traffic 1,057,724 1,061,265 0.3 14,491,061 14,477,752 (0.1) San Juan, Puerto Rico 578,124 658,632 13.9 6,940,697 7,730,812 11.4 Domestic Traffic 515,043 595,129 15.5 6,187,247 6,910,267 11.7 International Traffic 63,081 63,503 0.7 753,450 820,545 8.9 Colombia 955,971 1,037,040 8.5 8,637,389 9,844,591 14.0 Domestic Traffic 825,441 886,874 7.4 7,342,055 8,344,540 13.7 International Traffic 130,530 150,166 15.0 1,295,334 1,500,051 15.8 Total Traffic 3,936,469 4,174,506 6.0 43,138,878 45,838,098 6.3 Domestic Traffic 2,685,134 2,899,572 8.0 26,599,033 29,039,750 9.2 International Traffic 1,251,335 1,274,934 1.9 16,539,845 16,798,348 1.6

