Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Passenger Traffic Increased YoY by 3.2% in Mexico, 13.9% in Puerto Rico, and 8.5% in Colombia.
11/05/2019 | 05:20pm EST
Contacts:
ASUR
InspIR Group
Lic. Adolfo Castro
Susan Borinelli
+52-55-5284-0408
+1-646-330-5907
acastro@asur.com.mx
susan@inspirgroup.com
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2019
On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 3.2% in Mexico, 13.9% in Puerto Rico and
8.5% in Colombia
Mexico City, November 5, 2019 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for October 2019 increased 6.0% when compared to October 2018. Passenger traffic increased 3.2% in Mexico, 13.9% in Puerto Rico and 8.5% in Colombia.
This announcement reflects comparisons between October 1 through October 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
October
%
Year to date
%
2018
2019
Chg
2018
2019
Chg
Mexico
2,402,374
2,478,834
3.2
27,560,792
28,262,695
2.5
Domestic Traffic
1,344,650
1,417,569
5.4
13,069,731
13,784,943
5.5
International Traffic
1,057,724
1,061,265
0.3
14,491,061
14,477,752
(0.1)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
578,124
658,632
13.9
6,940,697
7,730,812
11.4
Domestic Traffic
515,043
595,129
15.5
6,187,247
6,910,267
11.7
International Traffic
63,081
63,503
0.7
753,450
820,545
8.9
Colombia
955,971
1,037,040
8.5
8,637,389
9,844,591
14.0
Domestic Traffic
825,441
886,874
7.4
7,342,055
8,344,540
13.7
International Traffic
130,530
150,166
15.0
1,295,334
1,500,051
15.8
Total Traffic
3,936,469
4,174,506
6.0
43,138,878
45,838,098
6.3
Domestic Traffic
2,685,134
2,899,572
8.0
26,599,033
29,039,750
9.2
International Traffic
1,251,335
1,274,934
1.9
16,539,845
16,798,348
1.6
Mexico Passenger Traffic
October
%
2018
2019
Chg
Domestic Traffic
1,344,650
1,417,569
5.4
CUN
Cancun
736,367
758,707
3.0
CZM
Cozumel
12,338
11,085
(10.2)
HUX
Huatulco
49,384
57,042
15.5
MID
Merida
195,801
220,763
12.7
MTT
Minatitlan
17,031
12,173
(28.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
77,143
96,280
24.8
TAP
Tapachula
27,294
30,110
10.3
VER
Veracruz
123,885
125,608
1.4
VSA
Villahermosa
105,407
105,801
0.4
International Traffic
1,057,724
1,061,265
0.3
CUN
Cancun
1,012,613
1,011,657
(0.1)
CZM
Cozumel
17,788
14,750
(17.1)
HUX
Huatulco
1,817
1,943
6.9
MID
Merida
12,646
14,529
14.9
MTT
Minatitlan
450
441
(2.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
5,549
10,137
82.7
TAP
Tapachula
822
637
(22.5)
VER
Veracruz
4,653
5,378
15.6
VSA
Villahermosa
1,386
1,793
29.4
Traffic Total Mexico
2,402,374
2,478,834
3.2
CUN
Cancun
1,748,980
1,770,364
1.2
CZM
Cozumel
30,126
25,835
(14.2)
HUX
Huatulco
51,201
58,985
15.2
MID
Merida
208,447
235,292
12.9
MTT
Minatitlan
17,481
12,614
(27.8)
OAX
Oaxaca
82,692
106,417
28.7
TAP
Tapachula
28,116
30,747
9.4
VER
Veracruz
128,538
130,986
1.9
VSA
Villahermosa
106,793
107,594
0.8
Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
October
%
2018
2019
Chg
SJU Total
578,124
658,632
13.9
Domestic Traffic
515,043
595,129
15.5
International Traffic
63,081
63,503
0.7
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
October
%
2018
2019
Chg
Domestic Traffic
825,441
886,874
7.4
MDE
Rionegro
588,595
637,699
8.3
EOH
Medellin
92,639
96,810
4.5
MTR
Monteria
82,457
89,871
9.0
APO
Carepa
19,291
21,434
11.1
UIB
Quibdo
31,933
33,932
6.3
CZU
Corozal
10,526
7,128
(32.3)
International Traffic
130,530
150,166
15.0
MDE
Rionegro
130,530
150,166
15.0
EOH
Medellin
-
-
MTR
Monteria
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
955,971
1,037,040
8.5
MDE
Rionegro
719,125
787,865
9.6
EOH
Medellin
92,639
96,810
4.5
MTR
Monteria
82,457
89,871
9.0
APO
Carepa
19,291
21,434
11.1
UIB
Quibdo
31,933
33,932
6.3
CZU
Corozal
10,526
7,128
(32.3)
Year to date
%
2018
2019
Chg
13,069,731
13,784,943
5.5
7,262,254
7,462,241
2.8
136,264
158,887
16.6
561,435
632,923
12.7
1,821,226
2,104,421
15.5
161,724
117,488
(27.4)
696,138
836,528
20.2
253,344
299,979
18.4
1,184,450
1,161,016
(2.0)
992,896
1,011,460
1.9
14,491,061
14,477,752
(0.1)
13,676,015
13,682,731
0.0
346,551
301,342
(13.0)
110,376
109,602
(0.7)
180,492
171,793
(4.8)
5,983
6,428
7.4
78,770
119,286
51.4
12,918
10,932
(15.4)
55,260
57,727
4.5
24,696
17,911
(27.5)
27,560,792
28,262,695
2.5
20,938,269
21,144,972
1.0
482,815
460,229
(4.7)
671,811
742,525
10.5
2,001,718
2,276,214
13.7
167,707
123,916
(26.1)
774,908
955,814
23.3
266,262
310,911
16.8
1,239,710
1,218,743
(1.7)
1,017,592
1,029,371
1.2
Year to date
%
2018
2019
Chg
6,940,697
7,730,812
11.4
6,187,247
6,910,267
11.7
753,450
820,545
8.9
Year to date
%
2018
2019
Chg
7,342,055
8,344,540
13.7
5,175,341
6,047,231
16.8
872,242
898,458
3.0
764,699
824,442
7.8
165,729
184,821
11.5
291,253
313,104
7.5
72,791
76,484
5.1
1,295,334
1,500,051
15.8
1,295,334
1,500,051
15.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,637,389
9,844,591
14.0
6,470,675
7,547,282
16.6
872,242
898,458
3.0
764,699
824,442
7.8
165,729
184,821
11.5
291,253
313,104
7.5
72,791
76,484
5.1
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public- private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
