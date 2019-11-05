Log in
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B

(ASUR B)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S A B de C : Passenger Traffic Increased YoY by 3.2% in Mexico, 13.9% in Puerto Rico, and 8.5% in Colombia.

0
11/05/2019 | 05:20pm EST

Contacts:

ASUR

InspIR Group

Lic. Adolfo Castro

Susan Borinelli

+52-55-5284-0408

+1-646-330-5907

acastro@asur.com.mx

susan@inspirgroup.com

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2019

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 3.2% in Mexico, 13.9% in Puerto Rico and

8.5% in Colombia

Mexico City, November 5, 2019 - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for October 2019 increased 6.0% when compared to October 2018. Passenger traffic increased 3.2% in Mexico, 13.9% in Puerto Rico and 8.5% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between October 1 through October 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019 and 2018.Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

October

%

Year to date

%

2018

2019

Chg

2018

2019

Chg

Mexico

2,402,374

2,478,834

3.2

27,560,792

28,262,695

2.5

Domestic Traffic

1,344,650

1,417,569

5.4

13,069,731

13,784,943

5.5

International Traffic

1,057,724

1,061,265

0.3

14,491,061

14,477,752

(0.1)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

578,124

658,632

13.9

6,940,697

7,730,812

11.4

Domestic Traffic

515,043

595,129

15.5

6,187,247

6,910,267

11.7

International Traffic

63,081

63,503

0.7

753,450

820,545

8.9

Colombia

955,971

1,037,040

8.5

8,637,389

9,844,591

14.0

Domestic Traffic

825,441

886,874

7.4

7,342,055

8,344,540

13.7

International Traffic

130,530

150,166

15.0

1,295,334

1,500,051

15.8

Total Traffic

3,936,469

4,174,506

6.0

43,138,878

45,838,098

6.3

Domestic Traffic

2,685,134

2,899,572

8.0

26,599,033

29,039,750

9.2

International Traffic

1,251,335

1,274,934

1.9

16,539,845

16,798,348

1.6

ASUR Page 1 of 3

Mexico Passenger Traffic

October

%

2018

2019

Chg

Domestic Traffic

1,344,650

1,417,569

5.4

CUN

Cancun

736,367

758,707

3.0

CZM

Cozumel

12,338

11,085

(10.2)

HUX

Huatulco

49,384

57,042

15.5

MID

Merida

195,801

220,763

12.7

MTT

Minatitlan

17,031

12,173

(28.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

77,143

96,280

24.8

TAP

Tapachula

27,294

30,110

10.3

VER

Veracruz

123,885

125,608

1.4

VSA

Villahermosa

105,407

105,801

0.4

International Traffic

1,057,724

1,061,265

0.3

CUN

Cancun

1,012,613

1,011,657

(0.1)

CZM

Cozumel

17,788

14,750

(17.1)

HUX

Huatulco

1,817

1,943

6.9

MID

Merida

12,646

14,529

14.9

MTT

Minatitlan

450

441

(2.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

5,549

10,137

82.7

TAP

Tapachula

822

637

(22.5)

VER

Veracruz

4,653

5,378

15.6

VSA

Villahermosa

1,386

1,793

29.4

Traffic Total Mexico

2,402,374

2,478,834

3.2

CUN

Cancun

1,748,980

1,770,364

1.2

CZM

Cozumel

30,126

25,835

(14.2)

HUX

Huatulco

51,201

58,985

15.2

MID

Merida

208,447

235,292

12.9

MTT

Minatitlan

17,481

12,614

(27.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

82,692

106,417

28.7

TAP

Tapachula

28,116

30,747

9.4

VER

Veracruz

128,538

130,986

1.9

VSA

Villahermosa

106,793

107,594

0.8

Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

October

%

2018

2019

Chg

SJU Total

578,124

658,632

13.9

Domestic Traffic

515,043

595,129

15.5

International Traffic

63,081

63,503

0.7

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

October

%

2018

2019

Chg

Domestic Traffic

825,441

886,874

7.4

MDE

Rionegro

588,595

637,699

8.3

EOH

Medellin

92,639

96,810

4.5

MTR

Monteria

82,457

89,871

9.0

APO

Carepa

19,291

21,434

11.1

UIB

Quibdo

31,933

33,932

6.3

CZU

Corozal

10,526

7,128

(32.3)

International Traffic

130,530

150,166

15.0

MDE

Rionegro

130,530

150,166

15.0

EOH

Medellin

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

955,971

1,037,040

8.5

MDE

Rionegro

719,125

787,865

9.6

EOH

Medellin

92,639

96,810

4.5

MTR

Monteria

82,457

89,871

9.0

APO

Carepa

19,291

21,434

11.1

UIB

Quibdo

31,933

33,932

6.3

CZU

Corozal

10,526

7,128

(32.3)

Year to date

%

2018

2019

Chg

13,069,731

13,784,943

5.5

7,262,254

7,462,241

2.8

136,264

158,887

16.6

561,435

632,923

12.7

1,821,226

2,104,421

15.5

161,724

117,488

(27.4)

696,138

836,528

20.2

253,344

299,979

18.4

1,184,450

1,161,016

(2.0)

992,896

1,011,460

1.9

14,491,061

14,477,752

(0.1)

13,676,015

13,682,731

0.0

346,551

301,342

(13.0)

110,376

109,602

(0.7)

180,492

171,793

(4.8)

5,983

6,428

7.4

78,770

119,286

51.4

12,918

10,932

(15.4)

55,260

57,727

4.5

24,696

17,911

(27.5)

27,560,792

28,262,695

2.5

20,938,269

21,144,972

1.0

482,815

460,229

(4.7)

671,811

742,525

10.5

2,001,718

2,276,214

13.7

167,707

123,916

(26.1)

774,908

955,814

23.3

266,262

310,911

16.8

1,239,710

1,218,743

(1.7)

1,017,592

1,029,371

1.2

Year to date

%

2018

2019

Chg

6,940,697

7,730,812

11.4

6,187,247

6,910,267

11.7

753,450

820,545

8.9

Year to date

%

2018

2019

Chg

7,342,055

8,344,540

13.7

5,175,341

6,047,231

16.8

872,242

898,458

3.0

764,699

824,442

7.8

165,729

184,821

11.5

291,253

313,104

7.5

72,791

76,484

5.1

1,295,334

1,500,051

15.8

1,295,334

1,500,051

15.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,637,389

9,844,591

14.0

6,470,675

7,547,282

16.6

872,242

898,458

3.0

764,699

824,442

7.8

165,729

184,821

11.5

291,253

313,104

7.5

72,791

76,484

5.1

ASUR Page 2 of 3

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public- private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

- END -

ASUR Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

ASUR - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
