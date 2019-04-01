Log in
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores : General Shareholders´ meeting of Grupo Aval

04/01/2019

dp104657_6k.htm

6-K

1 of 5

FORM 6-K

09218_001/DP104657_6K

04/01/2019 12:09 PM

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report Of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant To Rule 13a-16 Or 15d-16 Of

The Securities Exchange Act Of 1934

For the month of April 2019

Commission File Number: 000-54290

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Carrera 13 No. 26A - 47

Bogotá D.C., Colombia

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-FXForm 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

YesNoX

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes

No

X

dp104657_6k.htm

09218_001/DP104657_6K 04/01/2019 12:09 PM

2 of 5

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM

1.Notice regarding Ordinary General Shareholders' meeting held on March 29, 2019

dp104657_6k.htm

09218_001/DP104657_6K 04/01/2019 12:09 PM

3 of 5

Item 1

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (the "Company") informs that the ordinary session of the General Shareholders Meeting, held on March 29, 2019, has:

1.Approved the Company's financial statements, management report and other attachments, for the year ended on December 31,

2018. It further approved the following proposed distribution of profits:

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. APPROVED DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS

FOR THE PERIOD BEGINNING ON JANUARY 1st AND ENDING ON DECEMBER 31st, 2018

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Net Income

2,887,748,889,767.88*

With tax benefit

1,570,573,265,590.88

Without tax benefit

1,317,175,624,177.00

Plus:

Occasional reserve release at the disposal of the

General Meeting of Shareholders

6,265,450,554,351.70

Year 2016 and previous years

4,264,272,675,982.71

With tax benefit

2,206,653,861,240.74

Without tax benefit

2,057,618,814,741.97

Year 2017

2,001,177,878,368.99

With tax benefit

1,136,895,150,501.19

Without tax benefit

864,282,727,867.80

Total Income available for disposal of the General

9,153,199,444,119.58

Meeting of Shareholders

To distribute a cash dividend of $ 5.00 per share per

month from April, 2019 to March, 2020, including

those two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding

shares as of the date of this meeting.

1,336,861,029,540.00

With benefit: These dividends will be taken from

profits of year 2016 and previous years, eligible to

1,336,861,029,540.00

be distributed with tax benefit to shareholders

Note: Dividends shall be paid within the first ten (10)

days of each month according to applicable

regulations. In accordance with article 2.23.1.1.4 of

Decree 2555 of 2010 (modified by Decree 4766 of

2011) and the regulations of the Colombian Stock

Exchange, dividends for the month of April 2019, will

be paid from the fourth trading day following the date

in which the General Meeting of Shareholders

approves the distribution of profits, which is from

April 4. In this month, dividends will be paid until

April 13.

Occasional reserve at the disposal of General

Meeting of Shareholders

7,816,338,414,579.58

Total with tax benefit

3,577,261,247,792.81

Year 2018

1,570,573,265,590.88

Year 2017

1,136,895,150,501.19

Year 2016 and previous years

869,792,831,700.74

Total without tax benefit

4,239,077,166,786.77

Year 2018

1,317,175,624,177.00

Year 2017

864,282,727,867.80

Year 2016 and previous years

2,057,618,814,741.97

TOTAL

9,153,199,444,119.58

*Dividends distributed under profits of year 2017 and subsequent years will be taxed and subject to a withholding tax, in accordance with Law 1819 of 2016 and Law 1943 of 2018.

Dividends distributed under profits of year 2016 and previous years, will be taxed and subject to a withholding if they are distributed from the reserves without tax benefit to shareholders.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 21:56:14 UTC
