Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores : General Shareholders´ meeting of Grupo Aval
04/01/2019 | 05:57pm EDT
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ITEM
1. Notice regarding Ordinary General Shareholders' meeting held on March 29, 2019
dp104657_6k.htm
09218_001/DP104657_6K 04/01/2019 12:09 PM
3 of 5
Item 1
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (the "Company") informs that the ordinary session of the General Shareholders Meeting, held on March 29, 2019, has:
1. Approved the Company's financial statements, management report and other attachments, for the year ended on December 31,
2018. It further approved the following proposed distribution of profits:
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. APPROVED DISTRIBUTION OF PROFITS
FOR THE PERIOD BEGINNING ON JANUARY 1st AND ENDING ON DECEMBER 31st, 2018
GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Net Income
2,887,748,889,767.88*
With tax benefit
1,570,573,265,590.88
Without tax benefit
1,317,175,624,177.00
Plus:
Occasional reserve release at the disposal of the
General Meeting of Shareholders
6,265,450,554,351.70
Year 2016 and previous years
4,264,272,675,982.71
With tax benefit
2,206,653,861,240.74
Without tax benefit
2,057,618,814,741.97
Year 2017
2,001,177,878,368.99
With tax benefit
1,136,895,150,501.19
Without tax benefit
864,282,727,867.80
Total Income available for disposal of the General
9,153,199,444,119.58
Meeting of Shareholders
To distribute a cash dividend of $ 5.00 per share per
month from April, 2019 to March, 2020, including
those two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding
shares as of the date of this meeting.
1,336,861,029,540.00
With benefit: These dividends will be taken from
profits of year 2016 and previous years, eligible to
1,336,861,029,540.00
be distributed with tax benefit to shareholders
Note: Dividends shall be paid within the first ten (10)
days of each month according to applicable
regulations. In accordance with article 2.23.1.1.4 of
Decree 2555 of 2010 (modified by Decree 4766 of
2011) and the regulations of the Colombian Stock
Exchange, dividends for the month of April 2019, will
be paid from the fourth trading day following the date
in which the General Meeting of Shareholders
approves the distribution of profits, which is from
April 4. In this month, dividends will be paid until
April 13.
Occasional reserve at the disposal of General
Meeting of Shareholders
7,816,338,414,579.58
Total with tax benefit
3,577,261,247,792.81
Year 2018
1,570,573,265,590.88
Year 2017
1,136,895,150,501.19
Year 2016 and previous years
869,792,831,700.74
Total without tax benefit
4,239,077,166,786.77
Year 2018
1,317,175,624,177.00
Year 2017
864,282,727,867.80
Year 2016 and previous years
2,057,618,814,741.97
TOTAL
9,153,199,444,119.58
* Dividends distributed under profits of year 2017 and subsequent years will be taxed and subject to a withholding tax, in accordance with Law 1819 of 2016 and Law 1943 of 2018.
Dividends distributed under profits of year 2016 and previous years, will be taxed and subject to a withholding if they are distributed from the reserves without tax benefit to shareholders.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 21:56:14 UTC
