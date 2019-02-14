Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores : Notices published by the Company

|
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Type:
6-K
Job:
09218_001/DP102300_6K
Date:
02/12/2019 07:16 PM
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Bogotá, February 11, 2019. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval" or the "Company") informs that Law 1870 of 2017 came into effect on February 6, 2019. As a result of the foregoing, the Superintendence of Finance of Colombia does now exert inspection and surveillance over the Company as financial holding of the Aval Financial Conglomerate.
The Company expresses its agreement with this new status as a surveilled company and will fully comply with all the new obligations arising from this surveillance in a timely manner. Likewise, it reaffirms its willingness to support the work carried out by the Superintendence of Finance of Colombia in the implementation of the applicable regulation.
The following is a summary of the implementation schedule of the main aspects of this regulation:
|
Applicable Regulation
|
Due date
|
Capital adequacy (Decree 774 of 2018)
|
November 8, 2019
|
Identification of related companies (Decree
|
February 6, 2020
|
1486 of 2018)
|
Policies regarding conflicts of interests (Decree
|
February 6, 2020
|
1486 of 2018)
|
Limits of exposure and concentration of risks
|
February 6, 2020
|
(Decree 1486 of 2018)