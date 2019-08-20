Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores : 2Q2019 Presentation
2Q19 Consolidated Earnings Results
IFRS
Disclaimer
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States, registered with Colombia's National Registry of Shares and Issuers (Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulation in Colombia and applicable U.S. securities regulation.
All of our banking subsidiaries (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas), Porvenir and Corficolombiana, are subject to inspection and supervision as financial institutions by the Superintendency of Finance. Grupo Aval is now also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as a result of Law 1870 of 2017, also known as Law of Financial Conglomerates, which came in effect on February 6, 2019. Grupo Aval, as the holding company of its financial conglomerate is responsible for the compliance with capital adequacy requirements, corporate governance standards, risk management and internal control and criteria for identifying, managing and revealing conflicts of interest, applicable to its financial conglomerate.
The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with IFRS as currently issued by the IASB. Details of the calculations of non- GAAP measures such as ROAA and ROAE, among others, are explained when required in this report.
Grupo Aval has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively from January 1, 2019 but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognized in the opening Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position on January 1, 2019. Consequently, quarterly results for 2019 are not fully comparable to previous periods.
IFRS 16 introduced a single, on-balance sheet accounting model for lessees. As a result, Grupo Aval, as a lessee, has recognized right-of-use assets representing its rights to use the underlying assets and lease liabilities representing its obligation to make lease payments. Lessor accounting remains similar to previous accounting policies. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease, if that rate can be determined, or the group's incremental borrowing rate.
This report includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these and other comparable words. Actual results and events may differ materially from those anticipated herein as a consequence of changes in general, economic and business conditions, changes in interest and currency rates and other risk described from time to time in our filings with the Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores and the SEC.
Recipients of this document are responsible for the assessment and use of the information provided herein. Matters described in this presentation and our knowledge of them may change extensively and materially over time but we expressly disclaim any obligation to review, update or correct the information provided in this report, including any forward looking statements, and do not intend to provide any update for such material developments prior to our next earnings report.
The content of this document and the figures included herein are intended to provide a summary of the subjects discussed rather than a comprehensive description.
When applicable, in this document we refer to billions as thousands of millions.
2
Consolidated key results for the quarter
COP $tn
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q19 vs
2Q19 vs
2Q18
1Q19
Gross Loans
$ 160.3
$ 168.4
$ 170.7
6.5%
1.3%
Balance
Deposits
$ 152.0
$ 163.3
$ 166.0
9.2%
1.7%
Sheet
Deposits/Net Loans
0.96 x
0.99 x
1.00 x
0.04 x
0.01 x
Tangible Equity Ratio
7.7%
8.3%
8.7%
96 bps
37 bps
90 days PDLs / Total
Loan Quality
loans
3.1%
3.1%
3.2%
12 bps
16 bps
Cost of risk
1.9%
2.0%
2.2%
29 bps
20 bps
Net interest margin
5.8%
5.7%
5.9%
6 bps
14 bps
Fee income Ratio
26.5%
25.0%
26.0%
(49) bps
95 bps
Efficiency Ratio
49.0%
44.7%
45.4%
(356) bps
66 bps
Profitability
Attributable net
income
$ 0.68
$ 0.76
$ 0.81
19.3%
6.6%
ROAA
2.0%
2.1%
2.1%
19 bps
5 bps
ROAE
17.7%
17.4%
18.3%
53 bps
88 bps
Attributable net income for 2Q19 increased 19% versus 2Q18 and 23% between 1H19 and 1H18.
Return on average equity for the quarter rose to 18.3%.
Loan portfolio growth of 7% yoy (and 1.3% in the quarter) with faster growth in our retail portfolio than in our commercial portfolio
Maintained focus on profitable growth
Strong Net Interest Margin of 5.9% in the quarter and 5.8% for the semester as a result of 6.6% NIM on loans and 2.3% NIM on investments in the quarter
Cost of Risk of 2.2% for the quarter and 2.1% for the first half of the year, mainly as a result of an improvement in our Colombian retail portfolio's Cost of Risk
Net fee income increased by 11% when comparing 1H19 versus 1H18 and by 7% in the quarter, due mainly to strong banking and pension fund fees
Sustained contribution from ourNon-Financial Sector investments during the quarter mainly driven by Corficolombiana's equity investments
Other expenses grew by 5.7% between 1H18 and 1H19 and personnel expenses increased by only 4% in the same period; in contrast, minimum wage increased by 6%
The Deposit/Loan ratio at 1.00x, the Liquidity ratio at 18% and the Tangible Equity ratio at 8.7%, as of June 30, 2019, complements the balance sheet´s strength
DALE, Aval's Fintech, will launch in the next couple of months; we expect to create an ecosystem that will allow P2P, P2C and C2P money transfers at cero cost in one click. We hope to stimulatenon-cash transactions and banking penetration
Gross loansexcludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Capital Ratiois calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Marginincludes net interest income plus net trading income from debt and equity investments at FVTPL divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratiois calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income (excluding others). Efficiency Ratiois calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAAis calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NSrefers to
3non-significant figures.
Key results per region for the quarter
COP $ tn
Colombia
Central America(1)
71% of Assets
29% of Assets
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q19 vs
2Q19 vs
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q19 vs
2Q19 vs
2Q18
1Q19
2Q18
1Q19
Balance
Sheet
Loan Quality
Profitability
Gross Loans
$ 114.0
$ 117.4
$ 119.1
4.5%
1.4%
$ 46.3
$ 51.0
$ 51.6
11.3%
1.0%
Deposits
$ 107.1
$ 113.7
$ 115.1
7.4%
1.2%
$ 44.8
$ 49.6
$ 51.0
13.6%
2.7%
Deposits/Net Loans
0.97 x
1.01 x
1.00 x
0.04 x
NS
0.95 x
0.96 x
0.99 x
0.04 x
0.03 x
Tangible Equity Ratio
6.8%
7.3%
7.6%
83 bps
30 bps
10.1%
10.8%
11.4%
129 bps
61 bps
Y
90 days PDLs / Total
loans
3.8%
3.7%
3.9%
8 bps
17 bps
1.3%
1.5%
1.6%
32 bps
14 bps
Cost of risk
1.9%
1.9%
2.2%
34 bps
26 bps
2.1%
2.2%
2.3%
16 bps
6 bps
Net interest margin
5.6%
5.4%
5.4%
(17) bps
3 bps
6.3%
6.4%
6.9%
56 bps
42 bps
Fee income Ratio
22.2%
20.2%
21.4%
(89) bps
120 bps
35.5%
35.7%
35.8%
34 bps
9 bps
Efficiency Ratio
45.6%
39.6%
40.3%
(528) bps
67 bps
56.3%
56.0%
56.5%
24 bps
47 bps
Attributable net
income
(2)
$ 0.49
$ 0.56
$ 0.60
23.4%
7.5%
$ 0.19
$ 0.20
$ 0.21
9.1%
4.1%
ROAA
2.1%
2.3%
2.4%
31 bps
3 bps
1.7%
1.5%
1.6%
(9) bps
7 bps
ROAE
24.5%
25.6%
27.4%
295 bps
183 bps
10.5%
9.2%
9.4%
(110) bps
13 bps
4
Central America refers to Leasing Bogotá Panamá (LBP) operation expressed in Colombian Pesos, at the exchange rate of each period.(2)Attributable net income for Grupo Aval of Ps 813.2 bn for 2Q19 corresponds to the Ps 600.8 bn of our Colombian operation plus Ps 309.0 bn of our Central American operation multiplied by 68.7%, our stake in Banco de Bogotá. Gross loansexcludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Capital Ratiois calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Marginincludes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratiois calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income (excluding others). Efficiency Ratiois calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAAis calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NSrefers to non-significant figures. Equity for Central
America is calculated as LBP multiplied by our 68.7% stake in the company. Equity for Colombia is calculated as the difference between our consolidated attributable equity and the equity in Central America.
Source: Bloomberg CR: Costa Rica, ES: El Salvador, GU: Guatemala, HO: Honduras, NI: Nicaragua, PA: Panamá
Source: SECMCA
8
Assets
Figures in Ps. Trillions
Total Assets
Growth excl. FX movement of Central
American Operations
2Q19 / 1Q19 = 2.5%
2Q19 / 2Q18 = 9.8%
2Q19 / 2Q18 = 12.8%
2Q19 / 1Q19 = 2.2%
258.3
264.7
234.5
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Assets Breakdown
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Foreign (1),
Foreign (1),
Foreign (1),
20.3%
29.4%
23.8%
29.8%
29.5%
24.9%
1.7%
10.5%
2.1%
2.0%
62.9%
Colombian
Colombian
10.4%
63.8%
Colombian
67.5%
10.2%
operations,
operations,
10.5%operations,
67.5%
1.7%
70.5%
70.6%
70.2%
(2)
Net loans and leases
Fixed income investments
Unconsolidated equity investments Other
(1) Foreign operations reflect Central American operations. (2) Net loans and leases include interbank and overnight funds.
9
Loans and receivables
Figures in Ps. Trillions - Excluding interbank and overnight funds
Gross loans
2Q19 / 2Q18 = 6.5%
168.4 160.3
2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.3%
Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations
2Q19 / 2Q18 = 3.7%
2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.0% 170.7
2Q18
1Q19
Gross loans Breakdown
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Microcredit
Mortgages
0.3%
0.2%
0.2%
10.4%
11.1%
11.2%
Consumer
32.1%
33.0%
33.2%
Commercial
57.3%
55.7%
55.4%
Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations
2Q19
2Q19 / 2Q18
2Q19 / 1Q19
-1.6%
-1.6%
-0.4%
-0.4%
13.9%
8.2%
2.4%
1.8%
10.4%
7.0%
2.0%
1.6%
2.9%
0.9%
0.7%
0.5%
10
Loan portfolio quality
Quality
30 days PDLs / Total loans
90 days PDLs / Total loans
4.35%
4.41%
4.52%
3.09%
3.05%
3.22%
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Charge offs / Average 90+ PDLs
0.65x
0.80x
0.72x
2Q181Q192Q19
Cost of Risk
Impairment loss / Average loans
Impairment loss, net / Average loans
2.16%
2.21%
2.46%
1.94%
2.03%
2.23%
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Coverage
Allowances / 90+ PDLs Allowance / 30+ PDLs
1.45x
1.59x
1.53x
1.03x
1.10x
1.09x
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Allowance /
4.48%
4.85%
4.91%
Gross loans
11
Loan portfolio quality
Figures in Ps. Billions
30 days past due loans (1)
90 days past due loans (2)
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Commercial
3.81%
4.04%
4.20%
3.28%
3.41%
3.62%
Consumer
5.35%
4.89%
4.94%
3.00%
2.60%
2.69%
Mortgages
3.98%
4.58%
4.60%
2.16%
2.44%
2.61%
Microcredit
15.05%
16.16%
16.93%
11.04%
11.89%
12.42%
Total loans
4.35%
4.41%
4.52%
3.09%
3.05%
3.22%
30 days past due formation
90 days past due formation
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Initial PDLs
6,675
6,975
7,229
7,195
7,426
4,491
4,960
5,166
5,188
5,143
New PDLs
1,067
1,005
872
1,264
1,252
1,236
957
927
988
1,309
Charge-offs
(767)
(751)
(905)
(1,034)
(961)
(767)
(751)
(905)
(1,034)
(961)
Final PDLs
6,975
7,229
7,195
7,426
7,716
4,960
5,166
5,188
5,143
5,491
Past Due Loans + 30 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable
Past Due Loans + 90 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due.
12
Funding
Figures in Ps. Trillions
Total funding
Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations
2Q19 / 2Q18 = 8.1%
2Q19 / 1Q19 = 2.2%
2Q19 / 2Q18 = 11.0%
198.4
215.3
220.1
Total deposits
2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.7%
Growth excl. FX movement of
2Q19 / 2Q18
= 9.2%
Central American Operations
152.0
163.3
166.0
2Q19 / 2Q18 = 6.3%
2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.9%
Funding composition
Interbank borrowings Bonds issued Banks and others Deposits
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3.6%
3.4%
4.7%
9.8%
9.3%
9.1%
10.0%
11.5%
10.7%
76.6%
75.8%
75.4%
2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.4%
Deposit
composition
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Others
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
Time deposits
42.0%
41.9%
43.2%
Checking accounts
22.4%
23.1%
23.1%
Savings accounts
35.3%
34.7%
33.4%
Deposits / Net loans (%)
Cash / Deposits (%)
0.99x
1.00x
16.5%
18.0%
0.96x
13.9%
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
13
Capital
Figures in Ps. Trillions
Attributable Equity + Minority Interest
2Q19 / 1Q19 = 5.4%
2Q19 / 2Q18 = 21.1%
25.3
29.0
30.6
Attributable Shareholders Equity
2Q19 / 1Q19 = 5.6%
2Q19 / 2Q18 = 15.7%
17.3
18.3
15.8
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Minority interest
9.4
11.7
12.3
Attributable equity
15.8
17.3
18.3
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Total equity / Assets
10.8%
11.2%
11.6%
Tangible capital ratio
7.7%
8.3%
8.7%
(1)
Consolidated Capital Adequacy of our Banks (%)
2Q18 1Q19 2Q19
2Q18 1Q19 2Q19
2Q18 1Q19 2Q19
2Q18 1Q19 2Q19
Primary capital (Tier 1)
9.1
9.6
9.5
10.5
10.3
10.4
8.3
9.8
8.7
10.6
9.8
10.1
Solvency Ratio
13.3
13.0
13.2
13.0
12.5
12.7
10.0
11.2
10.5
11.8
10.0
10.7
(1) Tangible Capital Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles.
14
NIM - Net Interest Margin
Net interest income(1) (trillions)
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q19 /
2Q19 /
2Q18
1Q19
Net Interest Margin(1)
2.8
2.9
3.0
7.9%
2.4%
5.85%
5.79%
5.71%
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Cost of funds
3.74%
3.61%
3.78%
Loans Interest Margin(2)
6.78%
6.58%
6.35%
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Avg. Yield on loans
10.64%
10.15%
10.61%
Net Investments Margin(3)
2.63%
2.26%
0.94%
Avg. Yield on fixed income 2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
and interbank & overnight
4.80%
6.43%
6.29%
funds
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin: Includes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total averageinterest-earning assets. NIM without income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss was 5.7% for 2Q19, 5.5% for 1Q19 and 5.8% for 2Q18.
Loans Interest Margin: Net Interest Income on Loans to Average loans and financial leases.
Net Investments Margin: Net Interest income on fixed income securities, net trading income from equity and fixed income investment securities held for trading through profit and on
15interbank and overnight funds to Average securities and Interbank and overnight funds.
Fees and other operating income
Figures in Ps. Billions
Gross fee income
2Q19/2Q18 = 5.6%
2Q19/1Q19=6.8%
2Q19/2Q18=11.5%
2Q19/1Q19 = 5.3%
1,345.8
1,405.2
1,500.6
2Q19/2Q18
2Q19/1Q19
2.9%
2.9%
2.7%
2.7%
-2.3%
17.5%
18.2%
20.1%
5.7%
5.7%
5.6%
28.0%
17.8%
73.9%
73.2%
71.6%
9.1%
4.6%
8.1%
4.6%
Non-financial sector(1)
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Energy & gas
146
140
189
Infrastructure
209
504
494
Hotels
1
9
6
Agribusiness
1
1
0
Other (2)
-97
-79
-89
Total
259
575
600
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Banking fees
Trust activities
Pension fees
Other
Net income from sales of goods and services
Reflects net NFS from Nexa BPO, Megalinea and Gestión y Contactocall-centers and other subsidiaries
Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations
Other operating income
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
-24
166
17
Net income (loss) on financial derivatives
139
-82
31
Other trading income on derivatives
41
7
25
Derivatives and foreign exchange gains (losses), net (1)
156
91
73
Gains on valuation of assets
0
5
-7
Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL
75
54
53
Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization
24
6
65
Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale
4
6
7
Income from non-consolidated investments (2)
50
123
66
Other income from operations
81
80
119
Total other income from operations
390
365
376
Includes income from trading and hedging derivatives reflected as part of the net trading income on the Statement of Profit or Loss.
16(2) Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income.
Efficiency ratios
Cost to income(1)
49.0%
44.7%45.4%
Cost to assets(2)
3.9%
3.5%
3.7%
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Cost to income efficiency ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income.
Cost to assets efficiency ratio is calculated as annualized total other expenses divided by average total assets.
(1)Cost to income as previously reported would have been 46.1%, 40.8% and 41.4% for
(2)Cost to assets as previously reported would have been 3.6%, 3.2% and 3.3% for 2Q18,
2Q18, 1Q19 and 2Q19, respectively.
1Q19 and 2Q19, respectively.
17
Profitability
Figures in Ps. Billions
Net income attributable to controlling interest
681.5
762.9
813.2
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
EPS
$30.6
$34.2
$29.0
$36.5
ROAA
(1)
2.0%
2.0%
2.1%
2.1%
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
ROAE (2)
17.4%
18.3%
17.7%
17.4%
2Q18
1Q19
2Q19
(1)ROAA for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets.
(2)ROAE for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity.
