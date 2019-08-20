Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores : 2Q2019 Presentation

Log in
08/20/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

2Q19 Consolidated Earnings Results

IFRS

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States, registered with Colombia's National Registry of Shares and Issuers (Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulation in Colombia and applicable U.S. securities regulation.

All of our banking subsidiaries (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas), Porvenir and Corficolombiana, are subject to inspection and supervision as financial institutions by the Superintendency of Finance. Grupo Aval is now also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as a result of Law 1870 of 2017, also known as Law of Financial Conglomerates, which came in effect on February 6, 2019. Grupo Aval, as the holding company of its financial conglomerate is responsible for the compliance with capital adequacy requirements, corporate governance standards, risk management and internal control and criteria for identifying, managing and revealing conflicts of interest, applicable to its financial conglomerate.

The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with IFRS as currently issued by the IASB. Details of the calculations of non- GAAP measures such as ROAA and ROAE, among others, are explained when required in this report.

Grupo Aval has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively from January 1, 2019 but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognized in the opening Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position on January 1, 2019. Consequently, quarterly results for 2019 are not fully comparable to previous periods.

IFRS 16 introduced a single, on-balance sheet accounting model for lessees. As a result, Grupo Aval, as a lessee, has recognized right-of-use assets representing its rights to use the underlying assets and lease liabilities representing its obligation to make lease payments. Lessor accounting remains similar to previous accounting policies. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease, if that rate can be determined, or the group's incremental borrowing rate.

This report includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these and other comparable words. Actual results and events may differ materially from those anticipated herein as a consequence of changes in general, economic and business conditions, changes in interest and currency rates and other risk described from time to time in our filings with the Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores and the SEC.

Recipients of this document are responsible for the assessment and use of the information provided herein. Matters described in this presentation and our knowledge of them may change extensively and materially over time but we expressly disclaim any obligation to review, update or correct the information provided in this report, including any forward looking statements, and do not intend to provide any update for such material developments prior to our next earnings report.

The content of this document and the figures included herein are intended to provide a summary of the subjects discussed rather than a comprehensive description.

When applicable, in this document we refer to billions as thousands of millions.

2

Consolidated key results for the quarter

COP $tn

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs

2Q19 vs

2Q18

1Q19

Gross Loans

$ 160.3

$ 168.4

$ 170.7

6.5%

1.3%

Balance

Deposits

$ 152.0

$ 163.3

$ 166.0

9.2%

1.7%

Sheet

Deposits/Net Loans

0.96 x

0.99 x

1.00 x

0.04 x

0.01 x

Tangible Equity Ratio

7.7%

8.3%

8.7%

96 bps

37 bps

90 days PDLs / Total

Loan Quality

loans

3.1%

3.1%

3.2%

12 bps

16 bps

Cost of risk

1.9%

2.0%

2.2%

29 bps

20 bps

Net interest margin

5.8%

5.7%

5.9%

6 bps

14 bps

Fee income Ratio

26.5%

25.0%

26.0%

(49) bps

95 bps

Efficiency Ratio

49.0%

44.7%

45.4%

(356) bps

66 bps

Profitability

Attributable net

income

$ 0.68

$ 0.76

$ 0.81

19.3%

6.6%

ROAA

2.0%

2.1%

2.1%

19 bps

5 bps

ROAE

17.7%

17.4%

18.3%

53 bps

88 bps

  • Attributable net income for 2Q19 increased 19% versus 2Q18 and 23% between 1H19 and 1H18.
  • Return on average equity for the quarter rose to 18.3%.
  • Loan portfolio growth of 7% yoy (and 1.3% in the quarter) with faster growth in our retail portfolio than in our commercial portfolio
  • Maintained focus on profitable growth
  • Strong Net Interest Margin of 5.9% in the quarter and 5.8% for the semester as a result of 6.6% NIM on loans and 2.3% NIM on investments in the quarter
  • Cost of Risk of 2.2% for the quarter and 2.1% for the first half of the year, mainly as a result of an improvement in our Colombian retail portfolio's Cost of Risk
  • Net fee income increased by 11% when comparing 1H19 versus 1H18 and by 7% in the quarter, due mainly to strong banking and pension fund fees
  • Sustained contribution from ourNon-Financial Sector investments during the quarter mainly driven by Corficolombiana's equity investments
  • Other expenses grew by 5.7% between 1H18 and 1H19 and personnel expenses increased by only 4% in the same period; in contrast, minimum wage increased by 6%
  • The Deposit/Loan ratio at 1.00x, the Liquidity ratio at 18% and the Tangible Equity ratio at 8.7%, as of June 30, 2019, complements the balance sheet´s strength
  • DALE, Aval's Fintech, will launch in the next couple of months; we expect to create an ecosystem that will allow P2P, P2C and C2P money transfers at cero cost in one click. We hope to stimulatenon-cash transactions and banking penetration

Gross loansexcludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Capital Ratiois calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Marginincludes net interest income plus net trading income from debt and equity investments at FVTPL divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratiois calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income (excluding others). Efficiency Ratiois calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAAis calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NSrefers to

3non-significant figures.

Key results per region for the quarter

COP $ tn

Colombia

Central America(1)

71% of Assets

29% of Assets

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs

2Q19 vs

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs

2Q19 vs

2Q18

1Q19

2Q18

1Q19

Balance

Sheet

Loan Quality

Profitability

Gross Loans

$ 114.0

$ 117.4

$ 119.1

4.5%

1.4%

$ 46.3

$ 51.0

$ 51.6

11.3%

1.0%

Deposits

$ 107.1

$ 113.7

$ 115.1

7.4%

1.2%

$ 44.8

$ 49.6

$ 51.0

13.6%

2.7%

Deposits/Net Loans

0.97 x

1.01 x

1.00 x

0.04 x

NS

0.95 x

0.96 x

0.99 x

0.04 x

0.03 x

Tangible Equity Ratio

6.8%

7.3%

7.6%

83 bps

30 bps

10.1%

10.8%

11.4%

129 bps

61 bps

Y

90 days PDLs / Total

loans

3.8%

3.7%

3.9%

8 bps

17 bps

1.3%

1.5%

1.6%

32 bps

14 bps

Cost of risk

1.9%

1.9%

2.2%

34 bps

26 bps

2.1%

2.2%

2.3%

16 bps

6 bps

Net interest margin

5.6%

5.4%

5.4%

(17) bps

3 bps

6.3%

6.4%

6.9%

56 bps

42 bps

Fee income Ratio

22.2%

20.2%

21.4%

(89) bps

120 bps

35.5%

35.7%

35.8%

34 bps

9 bps

Efficiency Ratio

45.6%

39.6%

40.3%

(528) bps

67 bps

56.3%

56.0%

56.5%

24 bps

47 bps

Attributable net

income

(2)

$ 0.49

$ 0.56

$ 0.60

23.4%

7.5%

$ 0.19

$ 0.20

$ 0.21

9.1%

4.1%

ROAA

2.1%

2.3%

2.4%

31 bps

3 bps

1.7%

1.5%

1.6%

(9) bps

7 bps

ROAE

24.5%

25.6%

27.4%

295 bps

183 bps

10.5%

9.2%

9.4%

(110) bps

13 bps

4

  1. Central America refers to Leasing Bogotá Panamá (LBP) operation expressed in Colombian Pesos, at the exchange rate of each period.(2)Attributable net income for Grupo Aval of Ps 813.2 bn for 2Q19 corresponds to the Ps 600.8 bn of our Colombian operation plus Ps 309.0 bn of our Central American operation multiplied by 68.7%, our stake in Banco de Bogotá. Gross loansexcludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Capital Ratiois calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Marginincludes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratiois calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income (excluding others). Efficiency Ratiois calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAAis calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NSrefers to non-significant figures. Equity for Central

America is calculated as LBP multiplied by our 68.7% stake in the company. Equity for Colombia is calculated as the difference between our consolidated attributable equity and the equity in Central America.

Macroeconomic context - Colombia (1/3)

GDP Growth (%)

6.06.05.8

4.8

5.0

4.44.8

4.3

4.1

2.9

3.13.13.4

3.4

2.42.5

2.7

2.3

2.52.42.62.72.7

2.2

1.8

1.7

1.6

1.41.2

1.0

I II III IV I

II III IV I

II III IV I

II III IV I

II III IV I

II III IV I

II III IV I

II III IV

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

3.9

4.6

4.7

3.0

2.1

1.4

2.6

-

Source: DANE. Seasonally-adjusted , constant prices (2015) GDP.

GDP Growth Expectations (%)

6.0

2019E

2020E

5.0

3.1

3.2

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

Feb-18

Sep-18

Feb-19

Jan-18

Mar-18

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18Jan-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Source: Bloomberg Consensus

Inflation (%)

Inflation Expectations (%)

10.0%

8.6%

4.0

8.0%

6.8%

Jul-19:

3.5

3.79%

5.8%

6.0%

4.4%

4.0%

4.1%

3.0

2.8%3.7%

3.2% 3.2%

3.4%

4.0%

2.4% 2.2%1.9%

2.5

2.0%

0.0%

Dec-12

Jun-13

Dec-13

Jun-14

Dec-14

Jun-15

Dec-15

Jun-16

Dec-16

Jun-17

Dec-17

Jun-18

Dec-18

Jun-19

2.0

Feb-18Mar-18

Jul-18

Sep-18

Feb-19

Jul-19

Jan-18

Apr-18May-18

Jun-18

Aug-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

Jan-19

Mar-19

Apr-19

May-19

Jun-19

2019E

2020E

12-Month inflation

Lower target range

Upper target range

3.3

3.3

Source: Banco de la República de Colombia

Source: Bloomberg Consensus

5

Macroeconomic context - Colombia (2/3)

Central Bank's Monetary Policy

Real GDP growth

Inflation

Colombian Central Bank's Interest rate

10%

8%

5%

4.25%

3.79%

3%

3.4%

0%

4Q12 2Q13 4Q13 2Q14 4Q14 2Q15 4Q15 2Q16 4Q16 2Q17 4Q17 2Q18 4Q18 2Q19

FY

2012:

2013:

2014:

2015:

2016:

2017:

2018:

GDP

3.9%

4.6%

4.7%

3.0%

2.1%

1.4%

2.6%

Source: Banco de la República de Colombia and DANE. GDP as of December 2018. GDP Seasonally-adjusted, constant prices (2015 basis)

Colombian Central Bank's Interest rate (EoP)

DTF(1)

IBR(2)

8%

6%

4.44%

4%

4.25%

4.12%

2%

Jun-13

Jun-14

Jun-15

Dec-15

Jun-16

Dec-16

Jun-17

Dec-17

Jun-18

Dec-18

Jun-19Aug-19

Dec-12

Dec-13

Dec-14

Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. (1)End of period DTF rate (2)End of period 3-month interbank (IBR) rate

Unemployment (%)

11.2%

11.1%

10.6%

10.6%

10.8%

9.9%

9.8%

10.0%

10.4%

10.1%

9.6%

9.4%

9.7%

9.1%

9.2%

8.9%

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Jun-19*

Average national unemployment

Average urban unemployment

Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. Urban unemployment defined as unemployment of 13 cities and their metropolitan areas *Last twelve month average from July 2018 to June 2019

6

Macroeconomic context - Colombia (3/3)

Real and Projected Fiscal Deficit - Fiscal Rule (% of GDP)

(1.2)

(1.0) (1.0) (1.0)

(1.0)

(1.4)

(1.8)

(1.1) (1.1)

(1.0)

(2.4)

(2.2)

(1.3)

(1.2)

(1.5)

(1.8)

(2.4)

(2.3)

(2.7)

(3.0)

(3.1)

(3.6)

(4.0)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Real fiscaldeficit

Projected fiscaldeficit (Mar-2019)

Projected fiscaldeficit (Apr-2018)

Source: Ministry of Finance. Projections start in 2019.

Current Account (% GDP, quarterly)

4.0%

2017

2018

(1.5%)

(1.6%)

2.0%

(3.3%)

(3.9%)

0.0%

(2.0%)

(2.5%)

(4.0%)

(4.6%)

(6.0%)

(8.0%)

Dec-14

Mar-15

Jun-15

Sep-15

Dec-15

Mar-16

Jun-16

Sep-16

Dec-16

Mar-17

Jun-17

Sep-17

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Trade balance

Current Account Deficit

Oil Exports/Total Exports

2014:

2015:

2016:

2017:

2018:

52.8%

40.4%

34.0%

34.8%

40.1%

Colombian Peso Exchange Rate

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

2,400

2,200

2,000

4Q14

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

4Q15

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

2Q18

1Q19

End of Period

2,392.5

2,598.4

2,598.7

3,086.8

3,149.5

3,000.6

2,919.0

2,880.1 3,000.7

2,885.6

3,050.4

2,936.7

2,984.0

2,780.5

2,930.8

2,972.2 3,249.8

3,174.8

3,205.7

9.4%

1.0%

Quarter Average

2,173.0

2,470.2

2,496.4

2,938.9

3,061.7

3,263.5

2,993.0

2,949.0 3,016.1

2,924.3

2,920.3

2,974.6

2,985.9

2,860.3

2,839.0

2,961.0 3,161.0

3,134.6

3,242.4

14.2%

3.4%

Yearly Average

2,000.7

2,746.47

3,053.42

2,951.15

2,956.55

3,188.04

Source: Banco de la República de Colombia.

7

Macroeconomic context - Central America

Growth Outlook - Real GDP

2018

2019E

6.0%

3.2%

3.7%

3.1%

3.5%

3.7%

3.4%

2.7%

2.9%

2.5%2.5%

2.3%

-3.8%

-5.0%

Central

Panama Guatemala Honduras Costa Rica El Salvador Nicaragua

America*

Source: For year 2018, Central Banks, INEC Panamá, US Bureau of Economic Analysis. For expected year 2019, IMF WEO Apr-19;

(*) Aggregate growth of all the Central American countries

Inflation per Country

CR

ES

GU

HO

NI

PA

Cenam

7.0%

6.0%

6.1%

5.0%

4.7%

4.4%

4.0%

3.9%

3.0%

2.9%

2.0%

1.0%

0.1%

0.0%

(0.3%)

(1.0%)

(2.0%)

Dec-17Jan-18Feb-18

Mar-18Apr-18May-18

Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18

Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18

Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19

Apr-19May-19

Jun-19Jul-19

Source: SECMCA. CR: Costa Rica, ES: El Salvador, GU: Guatemala, HO: Honduras, NI: Nicaragua, PA: Panama. Central America's inflation as of June 2019.

Regional Exchange rates

Central Banks' Interest Rates

109.8

7.0%

110.0

6.0%

5.75%

108.0

5.0%

4.00%

104.6

104.3

4.0%

100.0

100.1

3.0%

2.75%

2.0%

1.0%

90.0

0.0%

Feb-18

Apr-18

Jun-18

Aug-18

Oct-18

Feb-19

Apr-19

Jun-19

Dec-17Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18

Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19

Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19

Dec-17

Dec-18

CR

GU

HO

Colón

Quetzal

Lempira

Córdoba

TRM

Source: Bloomberg CR: Costa Rica, ES: El Salvador, GU: Guatemala, HO: Honduras, NI: Nicaragua, PA: Panamá

Source: SECMCA

8

Assets

Figures in Ps. Trillions

Total Assets

Growth excl. FX movement of Central

American Operations

2Q19 / 1Q19 = 2.5%

2Q19 / 2Q18 = 9.8%

2Q19 / 2Q18 = 12.8%

2Q19 / 1Q19 = 2.2%

258.3

264.7

234.5

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Assets Breakdown

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Foreign (1),

Foreign (1),

Foreign (1),

20.3%

29.4%

23.8%

29.8%

29.5%

24.9%

1.7%

10.5%

2.1%

2.0%

62.9%

Colombian

Colombian

10.4%

63.8%

Colombian

67.5%

10.2%

operations,

operations,

10.5%operations,

67.5%

1.7%

70.5%

70.6%

70.2%

(2)

Net loans and leases

Fixed income investments

Unconsolidated equity investments Other

(1) Foreign operations reflect Central American operations. (2) Net loans and leases include interbank and overnight funds.

9

Loans and receivables

Figures in Ps. Trillions - Excluding interbank and overnight funds

Gross loans

2Q19 / 2Q18 = 6.5%

168.4 160.3

2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.3%

Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations

2Q19 / 2Q18 = 3.7%

2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.0% 170.7

2Q18

1Q19

Gross loans Breakdown

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Microcredit

Mortgages

0.3%

0.2%

0.2%

10.4%

11.1%

11.2%

Consumer

32.1%

33.0%

33.2%

Commercial

57.3%

55.7%

55.4%

  • Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations

2Q19

2Q19 / 2Q18

2Q19 / 1Q19

-1.6%

-1.6%

-0.4%

-0.4%

13.9%

8.2%

2.4%

1.8%

10.4%

7.0%

2.0%

1.6%

2.9%

0.9%

0.7%

0.5%

10

Loan portfolio quality

Quality

30 days PDLs / Total loans

90 days PDLs / Total loans

4.35%

4.41%

4.52%

3.09%

3.05%

3.22%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Charge offs / Average 90+ PDLs

0.65x

0.80x

0.72x

2Q181Q192Q19

Cost of Risk

Impairment loss / Average loans

Impairment loss, net / Average loans

2.16%

2.21%

2.46%

1.94%

2.03%

2.23%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Coverage

Allowances / 90+ PDLs Allowance / 30+ PDLs

1.45x

1.59x

1.53x

1.03x

1.10x

1.09x

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Allowance /

4.48%

4.85%

4.91%

Gross loans

11

Loan portfolio quality

Figures in Ps. Billions

30 days past due loans (1)

90 days past due loans (2)

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Commercial

3.81%

4.04%

4.20%

3.28%

3.41%

3.62%

Consumer

5.35%

4.89%

4.94%

3.00%

2.60%

2.69%

Mortgages

3.98%

4.58%

4.60%

2.16%

2.44%

2.61%

Microcredit

15.05%

16.16%

16.93%

11.04%

11.89%

12.42%

Total loans

4.35%

4.41%

4.52%

3.09%

3.05%

3.22%

30 days past due formation

90 days past due formation

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Initial PDLs

6,675

6,975

7,229

7,195

7,426

4,491

4,960

5,166

5,188

5,143

New PDLs

1,067

1,005

872

1,264

1,252

1,236

957

927

988

1,309

Charge-offs

(767)

(751)

(905)

(1,034)

(961)

(767)

(751)

(905)

(1,034)

(961)

Final PDLs

6,975

7,229

7,195

7,426

7,716

4,960

5,166

5,188

5,143

5,491

  1. Past Due Loans + 30 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable
  2. Past Due Loans + 90 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due.

12

Funding

Figures in Ps. Trillions

Total funding

Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations

2Q19 / 2Q18 = 8.1%

2Q19 / 1Q19 = 2.2%

2Q19 / 2Q18 = 11.0%

198.4

215.3

220.1

Total deposits

2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.7%

Growth excl. FX movement of

2Q19 / 2Q18

= 9.2%

Central American Operations

152.0

163.3

166.0

2Q19 / 2Q18 = 6.3%

2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.9%

Funding composition

Interbank borrowings Bonds issued Banks and others Deposits

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3.6%

3.4%

4.7%

9.8%

9.3%

9.1%

10.0%

11.5%

10.7%

76.6%

75.8%

75.4%

2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.4%

Deposit

composition

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Others

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

Time deposits

42.0%

41.9%

43.2%

Checking accounts

22.4%

23.1%

23.1%

Savings accounts

35.3%

34.7%

33.4%

Deposits / Net loans (%)

Cash / Deposits (%)

0.99x

1.00x

16.5%

18.0%

0.96x

13.9%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

13

Capital

Figures in Ps. Trillions

Attributable Equity + Minority Interest

2Q19 / 1Q19 = 5.4%

2Q19 / 2Q18 = 21.1%

25.3

29.0

30.6

Attributable Shareholders Equity

2Q19 / 1Q19 = 5.6%

2Q19 / 2Q18 = 15.7%

17.3

18.3

15.8

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Minority interest

9.4

11.7

12.3

Attributable equity

15.8

17.3

18.3

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Total equity / Assets

10.8%

11.2%

11.6%

Tangible capital ratio

7.7%

8.3%

8.7%

(1)

Consolidated Capital Adequacy of our Banks (%)

2Q18 1Q19 2Q19

2Q18 1Q19 2Q19

2Q18 1Q19 2Q19

2Q18 1Q19 2Q19

Primary capital (Tier 1)

9.1

9.6

9.5

10.5

10.3

10.4

8.3

9.8

8.7

10.6

9.8

10.1

Solvency Ratio

13.3

13.0

13.2

13.0

12.5

12.7

10.0

11.2

10.5

11.8

10.0

10.7

(1) Tangible Capital Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles.

14

NIM - Net Interest Margin

Net interest income(1) (trillions)

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 /

2Q19 /

2Q18

1Q19

Net Interest Margin(1)

2.8

2.9

3.0

7.9%

2.4%

5.85%

5.79%

5.71%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Cost of funds

3.74%

3.61%

3.78%

Loans Interest Margin(2)

6.78%

6.58%

6.35%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Avg. Yield on loans

10.64%

10.15%

10.61%

Net Investments Margin(3)

2.63%

2.26%

0.94%

Avg. Yield on fixed income 2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

and interbank & overnight

4.80%

6.43%

6.29%

funds

  1. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin: Includes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total averageinterest-earning assets. NIM without income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss was 5.7% for 2Q19, 5.5% for 1Q19 and 5.8% for 2Q18.
  2. Loans Interest Margin: Net Interest Income on Loans to Average loans and financial leases.
  3. Net Investments Margin: Net Interest income on fixed income securities, net trading income from equity and fixed income investment securities held for trading through profit and on

15interbank and overnight funds to Average securities and Interbank and overnight funds.

Fees and other operating income

Figures in Ps. Billions

Gross fee income

2Q19/2Q18 = 5.6%

2Q19/1Q19=6.8%

2Q19/2Q18=11.5%

2Q19/1Q19 = 5.3%

1,345.8

1,405.2

1,500.6

2Q19/2Q18

2Q19/1Q19

2.9%

2.9%

2.7%

2.7%

-2.3%

17.5%

18.2%

20.1%

5.7%

5.7%

5.6%

28.0%

17.8%

73.9%

73.2%

71.6%

9.1%

4.6%

8.1%

4.6%

Non-financial sector(1)

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Energy & gas

146

140

189

Infrastructure

209

504

494

Hotels

1

9

6

Agribusiness

1

1

0

Other (2)

-97

-79

-89

Total

259

575

600

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Banking fees

Trust activities

Pension fees

Other

  1. Net income from sales of goods and services
  2. Reflects net NFS from Nexa BPO, Megalinea and Gestión y Contactocall-centers and other subsidiaries

Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations

Other operating income

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

-24

166

17

Net income (loss) on financial derivatives

139

-82

31

Other trading income on derivatives

41

7

25

Derivatives and foreign exchange gains (losses), net (1)

156

91

73

Gains on valuation of assets

0

5

-7

Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL

75

54

53

Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization

24

6

65

Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale

4

6

7

Income from non-consolidated investments (2)

50

123

66

Other income from operations

81

80

119

Total other income from operations

390

365

376

  1. Includes income from trading and hedging derivatives reflected as part of the net trading income on the Statement of Profit or Loss.

16(2) Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income.

Efficiency ratios

Cost to income(1)

49.0%

44.7%45.4%

Cost to assets(2)

3.9%

3.5%

3.7%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Cost to income efficiency ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income.

Cost to assets efficiency ratio is calculated as annualized total other expenses divided by average total assets.

(1)Cost to income as previously reported would have been 46.1%, 40.8% and 41.4% for

(2)Cost to assets as previously reported would have been 3.6%, 3.2% and 3.3% for 2Q18,

2Q18, 1Q19 and 2Q19, respectively.

1Q19 and 2Q19, respectively.

17

Profitability

Figures in Ps. Billions

Net income attributable to controlling interest

681.5

762.9

813.2

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

EPS

$30.6

$34.2

$29.0

$36.5

ROAA

(1)

2.0%

2.0%

2.1%

2.1%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

ROAE (2)

17.4%

18.3%

17.7%

17.4%

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

(1)ROAA for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets.

(2)ROAE for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity.

18

19

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 23:07:07 UTC
