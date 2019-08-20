Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores : 2Q2019 Presentation 0 08/20/2019 | 07:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States, registered with Colombia's National Registry of Shares and Issuers (Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulation in Colombia and applicable U.S. securities regulation. All of our banking subsidiaries (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas), Porvenir and Corficolombiana, are subject to inspection and supervision as financial institutions by the Superintendency of Finance. Grupo Aval is now also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as a result of Law 1870 of 2017, also known as Law of Financial Conglomerates, which came in effect on February 6, 2019. Grupo Aval, as the holding company of its financial conglomerate is responsible for the compliance with capital adequacy requirements, corporate governance standards, risk management and internal control and criteria for identifying, managing and revealing conflicts of interest, applicable to its financial conglomerate. The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with IFRS as currently issued by the IASB. Details of the calculations of non- GAAP measures such as ROAA and ROAE, among others, are explained when required in this report. Grupo Aval has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively from January 1, 2019 but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognized in the opening Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position on January 1, 2019. Consequently, quarterly results for 2019 are not fully comparable to previous periods. IFRS 16 introduced a single, on-balance sheet accounting model for lessees. As a result, Grupo Aval, as a lessee, has recognized right-of-use assets representing its rights to use the underlying assets and lease liabilities representing its obligation to make lease payments. Lessor accounting remains similar to previous accounting policies. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease, if that rate can be determined, or the group's incremental borrowing rate. This report includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these and other comparable words. Actual results and events may differ materially from those anticipated herein as a consequence of changes in general, economic and business conditions, changes in interest and currency rates and other risk described from time to time in our filings with the Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores and the SEC. Recipients of this document are responsible for the assessment and use of the information provided herein. Matters described in this presentation and our knowledge of them may change extensively and materially over time but we expressly disclaim any obligation to review, update or correct the information provided in this report, including any forward looking statements, and do not intend to provide any update for such material developments prior to our next earnings report. The content of this document and the figures included herein are intended to provide a summary of the subjects discussed rather than a comprehensive description. When applicable, in this document we refer to billions as thousands of millions. 2 Consolidated key results for the quarter COP $tn 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q19 vs 2Q19 vs 2Q18 1Q19 Gross Loans $ 160.3 $ 168.4 $ 170.7 6.5% 1.3% Balance Deposits $ 152.0 $ 163.3 $ 166.0 9.2% 1.7% Sheet Deposits/Net Loans 0.96 x 0.99 x 1.00 x 0.04 x 0.01 x Tangible Equity Ratio 7.7% 8.3% 8.7% 96 bps 37 bps 90 days PDLs / Total Loan Quality loans 3.1% 3.1% 3.2% 12 bps 16 bps Cost of risk 1.9% 2.0% 2.2% 29 bps 20 bps Net interest margin 5.8% 5.7% 5.9% 6 bps 14 bps Fee income Ratio 26.5% 25.0% 26.0% (49) bps 95 bps Efficiency Ratio 49.0% 44.7% 45.4% (356) bps 66 bps Profitability Attributable net income $ 0.68 $ 0.76 $ 0.81 19.3% 6.6% ROAA 2.0% 2.1% 2.1% 19 bps 5 bps ROAE 17.7% 17.4% 18.3% 53 bps 88 bps Attributable net income for 2Q19 increased 19% versus 2Q18 and 23% between 1H19 and 1H18.

Return on average equity for the quarter rose to 18.3%.

Loan portfolio growth of 7% yoy (and 1.3% in the quarter) with faster growth in our retail portfolio than in our commercial portfolio

Maintained focus on profitable growth

Strong Net Interest Margin of 5.9% in the quarter and 5.8% for the semester as a result of 6.6% NIM on loans and 2.3% NIM on investments in the quarter

Cost of Risk of 2.2% for the quarter and 2.1% for the first half of the year, mainly as a result of an improvement in our Colombian retail portfolio's Cost of Risk

Net fee income increased by 11% when comparing 1H19 versus 1H18 and by 7% in the quarter, due mainly to strong banking and pension fund fees

Sustained contribution from our Non-Financial Sector investments during the quarter mainly driven by Corficolombiana's equity investments

Non-Financial Sector investments during the quarter mainly driven by Corficolombiana's equity investments Other expenses grew by 5.7% between 1H18 and 1H19 and personnel expenses increased by only 4% in the same period; in contrast, minimum wage increased by 6%

The Deposit/Loan ratio at 1.00x, the Liquidity ratio at 18% and the Tangible Equity ratio at 8.7%, as of June 30, 2019, complements the balance sheet´s strength

DALE, Aval's Fintech, will launch in the next couple of months; we expect to create an ecosystem that will allow P2P, P2C and C2P money transfers at cero cost in one click. We hope to stimulate non-cash transactions and banking penetration Gross loansexcludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Capital Ratiois calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Marginincludes net interest income plus net trading income from debt and equity investments at FVTPL divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratiois calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income (excluding others). Efficiency Ratiois calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAAis calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NSrefers to 3non-significant figures. Key results per region for the quarter COP $ tn Colombia Central America(1) 71% of Assets 29% of Assets 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q19 vs 2Q19 vs 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q19 vs 2Q19 vs 2Q18 1Q19 2Q18 1Q19 Balance Sheet Loan Quality Profitability Gross Loans $ 114.0 $ 117.4 $ 119.1 4.5% 1.4% $ 46.3 $ 51.0 $ 51.6 11.3% 1.0% Deposits $ 107.1 $ 113.7 $ 115.1 7.4% 1.2% $ 44.8 $ 49.6 $ 51.0 13.6% 2.7% Deposits/Net Loans 0.97 x 1.01 x 1.00 x 0.04 x NS 0.95 x 0.96 x 0.99 x 0.04 x 0.03 x Tangible Equity Ratio 6.8% 7.3% 7.6% 83 bps 30 bps 10.1% 10.8% 11.4% 129 bps 61 bps Y 90 days PDLs / Total loans 3.8% 3.7% 3.9% 8 bps 17 bps 1.3% 1.5% 1.6% 32 bps 14 bps Cost of risk 1.9% 1.9% 2.2% 34 bps 26 bps 2.1% 2.2% 2.3% 16 bps 6 bps Net interest margin 5.6% 5.4% 5.4% (17) bps 3 bps 6.3% 6.4% 6.9% 56 bps 42 bps Fee income Ratio 22.2% 20.2% 21.4% (89) bps 120 bps 35.5% 35.7% 35.8% 34 bps 9 bps Efficiency Ratio 45.6% 39.6% 40.3% (528) bps 67 bps 56.3% 56.0% 56.5% 24 bps 47 bps Attributable net income (2) $ 0.49 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 23.4% 7.5% $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.21 9.1% 4.1% ROAA 2.1% 2.3% 2.4% 31 bps 3 bps 1.7% 1.5% 1.6% (9) bps 7 bps ROAE 24.5% 25.6% 27.4% 295 bps 183 bps 10.5% 9.2% 9.4% (110) bps 13 bps 4 Central America refers to Leasing Bogotá Panamá (LBP) operation expressed in Colombian Pesos, at the exchange rate of each period. (2) Attributable net income for Grupo Aval of Ps 813.2 bn for 2Q19 corresponds to the Ps 600.8 bn of our Colombian operation plus Ps 309.0 bn of our Central American operation multiplied by 68.7%, our stake in Banco de Bogotá. Gross loans excludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Capital Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Margin includes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratio is calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income (excluding others). Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAA is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROA E is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NS refers to non-significant figures. Equity for Central America is calculated as LBP multiplied by our 68.7% stake in the company. Equity for Colombia is calculated as the difference between our consolidated attributable equity and the equity in Central America. Macroeconomic context - Colombia (1/3) GDP Growth (%) 6.0 6.0 5.8 4.8 5.0 4.44.8 4.3 4.1 2.9 3.13.13.4 3.4 2.42.5 2.7 2.3 2.52.42.62.72.7 2.2 1.8 1.7 1.6 1.41.2 1.0 I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 3.9 4.6 4.7 3.0 2.1 1.4 2.6 - 6.0 Source: DANE. Seasonally-adjusted , constant prices (2015) GDP. GDP Growth Expectations (%) 6.0 2019E 2020E 5.0 3.1 3.2 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 Feb-18 Sep-18 Feb-19 Jan-18 Mar-18 Apr-18 May-18 Jun-18 Jul-18 Aug-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18Jan-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Source: Bloomberg Consensus Inflation (%) Inflation Expectations (%) 10.0% 8.6% 4.0 8.0% 6.8% Jul-19: 3.5 3.79% 5.8% 6.0% 4.4% 4.0% 4.1% 3.0 2.8%3.7% 3.2% 3.2% 3.4% 4.0% 2.4% 2.2%1.9% 2.5 2.0% 0.0% Dec-12 Jun-13 Dec-13 Jun-14 Dec-14 Jun-15 Dec-15 Jun-16 Dec-16 Jun-17 Dec-17 Jun-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 2.0 Feb-18Mar-18 Jul-18 Sep-18 Feb-19 Jul-19 Jan-18 Apr-18May-18 Jun-18 Aug-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 2019E 2020E 12-Month inflation Lower target range Upper target range 3.3 3.3 Source: Banco de la República de Colombia Source: Bloomberg Consensus 5 Macroeconomic context - Colombia (2/3) Central Bank's Monetary Policy Real GDP growth Inflation Colombian Central Bank's Interest rate 10% 8% 5% 4.25% 3.79% 3% 3.4% 0% 4Q12 2Q13 4Q13 2Q14 4Q14 2Q15 4Q15 2Q16 4Q16 2Q17 4Q17 2Q18 4Q18 2Q19 FY 2012: 2013: 2014: 2015: 2016: 2017: 2018: GDP 3.9% 4.6% 4.7% 3.0% 2.1% 1.4% 2.6% Source: Banco de la República de Colombia and DANE. GDP as of December 2018. GDP Seasonally-adjusted, constant prices (2015 basis) Colombian Central Bank's Interest rate (EoP) DTF(1) IBR(2) 8% 6% 4.44% 4% 4.25% 4.12% 2% Jun-13 Jun-14 Jun-15 Dec-15 Jun-16 Dec-16 Jun-17 Dec-17 Jun-18 Dec-18 Jun-19Aug-19 Dec-12 Dec-13 Dec-14 Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. (1)End of period DTF rate (2)End of period 3-month interbank (IBR) rate Unemployment (%) 11.2% 11.1% 10.6% 10.6% 10.8% 9.9% 9.8% 10.0% 10.4% 10.1% 9.6% 9.4% 9.7% 9.1% 9.2% 8.9% 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Jun-19* Average national unemployment Average urban unemployment Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. Urban unemployment defined as unemployment of 13 cities and their metropolitan areas *Last twelve month average from July 2018 to June 2019 6 Macroeconomic context - Colombia (3/3) Real and Projected Fiscal Deficit - Fiscal Rule (% of GDP) (1.2) (1.0) (1.0) (1.0) (1.0) (1.4) (1.8) (1.1) (1.1) (1.0) (2.4) (2.2) (1.3) (1.2) (1.5) (1.8) (2.4) (2.3) (2.7) (3.0) (3.1) (3.6) (4.0) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Real fiscaldeficit Projected fiscaldeficit (Mar-2019) Projected fiscaldeficit (Apr-2018) Source: Ministry of Finance. Projections start in 2019. Current Account (% GDP, quarterly) 4.0% 2017 2018 (1.5%) (1.6%) 2.0% (3.3%) (3.9%) 0.0% (2.0%) (2.5%) (4.0%) (4.6%) (6.0%) (8.0%) Dec-14 Mar-15 Jun-15 Sep-15 Dec-15 Mar-16 Jun-16 Sep-16 Dec-16 Mar-17 Jun-17 Sep-17 Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Trade balance Current Account Deficit Oil Exports/Total Exports 2014: 2015: 2016: 2017: 2018: 52.8% 40.4% 34.0% 34.8% 40.1% Colombian Peso Exchange Rate 3,400 3,200 3,000 2,800 2,600 2,400 2,200 2,000 4Q14 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q19 vs. 2Q19 vs. 2Q18 1Q19 End of Period 2,392.5 2,598.4 2,598.7 3,086.8 3,149.5 3,000.6 2,919.0 2,880.1 3,000.7 2,885.6 3,050.4 2,936.7 2,984.0 2,780.5 2,930.8 2,972.2 3,249.8 3,174.8 3,205.7 9.4% 1.0% Quarter Average 2,173.0 2,470.2 2,496.4 2,938.9 3,061.7 3,263.5 2,993.0 2,949.0 3,016.1 2,924.3 2,920.3 2,974.6 2,985.9 2,860.3 2,839.0 2,961.0 3,161.0 3,134.6 3,242.4 14.2% 3.4% Yearly Average 2,000.7 2,746.47 3,053.42 2,951.15 2,956.55 3,188.04 Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. 7 Macroeconomic context - Central America Growth Outlook - Real GDP 2018 2019E 6.0% 3.2% 3.7% 3.1% 3.5% 3.7% 3.4% 2.7% 2.9% 2.5%2.5% 2.3% -3.8% -5.0% Central Panama Guatemala Honduras Costa Rica El Salvador Nicaragua America* Source: For year 2018, Central Banks, INEC Panamá, US Bureau of Economic Analysis. For expected year 2019, IMF WEO Apr-19; (*) Aggregate growth of all the Central American countries Inflation per Country CR ES GU HO NI PA Cenam 7.0% 6.0% 6.1% 5.0% 4.7% 4.4% 4.0% 3.9% 3.0% 2.9% 2.0% 1.0% 0.1% 0.0% (0.3%) (1.0%) (2.0%) Dec-17Jan-18Feb-18 Mar-18Apr-18May-18 Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18 Sep-18Oct-18Nov-18 Dec-18Jan-19Feb-19Mar-19 Apr-19May-19 Jun-19Jul-19 Source: SECMCA. CR: Costa Rica, ES: El Salvador, GU: Guatemala, HO: Honduras, NI: Nicaragua, PA: Panama. Central America's inflation as of June 2019. Regional Exchange rates Central Banks' Interest Rates 109.8 7.0% 110.0 6.0% 5.75% 108.0 5.0% 4.00% 104.6 104.3 4.0% 100.0 100.1 3.0% 2.75% 2.0% 1.0% 90.0 0.0% Feb-18 Apr-18 Jun-18 Aug-18 Oct-18 Feb-19 Apr-19 Jun-19 Dec-17Jan-18Feb-18Mar-18Apr-18May-18Jun-18Jul-18Aug-18Sep-18 Oct-18Nov-18Dec-18Jan-19 Feb-19Mar-19Apr-19May-19Jun-19Jul-19Aug-19 Dec-17 Dec-18 CR GU HO Colón Quetzal Lempira Córdoba TRM Source: Bloomberg CR: Costa Rica, ES: El Salvador, GU: Guatemala, HO: Honduras, NI: Nicaragua, PA: Panamá Source: SECMCA 8 Assets Figures in Ps. Trillions Total Assets Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations 2Q19 / 1Q19 = 2.5% 2Q19 / 2Q18 = 9.8% 2Q19 / 2Q18 = 12.8% 2Q19 / 1Q19 = 2.2% 258.3 264.7 234.5 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Assets Breakdown 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Foreign (1), Foreign (1), Foreign (1), 20.3% 29.4% 23.8% 29.8% 29.5% 24.9% 1.7% 10.5% 2.1% 2.0% 62.9% Colombian Colombian 10.4% 63.8% Colombian 67.5% 10.2% operations, operations, 10.5%operations, 67.5% 1.7% 70.5% 70.6% 70.2% (2) Net loans and leases Fixed income investments Unconsolidated equity investments Other (1) Foreign operations reflect Central American operations. (2) Net loans and leases include interbank and overnight funds. 9 Loans and receivables Figures in Ps. Trillions - Excluding interbank and overnight funds Gross loans 2Q19 / 2Q18 = 6.5% 168.4 160.3 2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.3% Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations 2Q19 / 2Q18 = 3.7% 2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.0% 170.7 2Q18 1Q19 Gross loans Breakdown 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Microcredit Mortgages 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% 10.4% 11.1% 11.2% Consumer 32.1% 33.0% 33.2% Commercial 57.3% 55.7% 55.4% Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations 2Q19 2Q19 / 2Q18 2Q19 / 1Q19 -1.6% -1.6% -0.4% -0.4% 13.9% 8.2% 2.4% 1.8% 10.4% 7.0% 2.0% 1.6% 2.9% 0.9% 0.7% 0.5% 10 Loan portfolio quality Quality 30 days PDLs / Total loans 90 days PDLs / Total loans 4.35% 4.41% 4.52% 3.09% 3.05% 3.22% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Charge offs / Average 90+ PDLs 0.65x 0.80x 0.72x 2Q181Q192Q19 Cost of Risk Impairment loss / Average loans Impairment loss, net / Average loans 2.16% 2.21% 2.46% 1.94% 2.03% 2.23% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Coverage Allowances / 90+ PDLs Allowance / 30+ PDLs 1.45x 1.59x 1.53x 1.03x 1.10x 1.09x 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Allowance / 4.48% 4.85% 4.91% Gross loans 11 Loan portfolio quality Figures in Ps. Billions 30 days past due loans (1) 90 days past due loans (2) 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Commercial 3.81% 4.04% 4.20% 3.28% 3.41% 3.62% Consumer 5.35% 4.89% 4.94% 3.00% 2.60% 2.69% Mortgages 3.98% 4.58% 4.60% 2.16% 2.44% 2.61% Microcredit 15.05% 16.16% 16.93% 11.04% 11.89% 12.42% Total loans 4.35% 4.41% 4.52% 3.09% 3.05% 3.22% 30 days past due formation 90 days past due formation 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Initial PDLs 6,675 6,975 7,229 7,195 7,426 4,491 4,960 5,166 5,188 5,143 New PDLs 1,067 1,005 872 1,264 1,252 1,236 957 927 988 1,309 Charge-offs (767) (751) (905) (1,034) (961) (767) (751) (905) (1,034) (961) Final PDLs 6,975 7,229 7,195 7,426 7,716 4,960 5,166 5,188 5,143 5,491 Past Due Loans + 30 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable Past Due Loans + 90 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. 12 Funding Figures in Ps. Trillions Total funding Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations 2Q19 / 2Q18 = 8.1% 2Q19 / 1Q19 = 2.2% 2Q19 / 2Q18 = 11.0% 198.4 215.3 220.1 Total deposits 2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.7% Growth excl. FX movement of 2Q19 / 2Q18 = 9.2% Central American Operations 152.0 163.3 166.0 2Q19 / 2Q18 = 6.3% 2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.9% Funding composition Interbank borrowings Bonds issued Banks and others Deposits 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3.6% 3.4% 4.7% 9.8% 9.3% 9.1% 10.0% 11.5% 10.7% 76.6% 75.8% 75.4% 2Q19 / 1Q19 = 1.4% Deposit composition 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Others 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% Time deposits 42.0% 41.9% 43.2% Checking accounts 22.4% 23.1% 23.1% Savings accounts 35.3% 34.7% 33.4% Deposits / Net loans (%) Cash / Deposits (%) 0.99x 1.00x 16.5% 18.0% 0.96x 13.9% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 13 Capital Figures in Ps. Trillions Attributable Equity + Minority Interest 2Q19 / 1Q19 = 5.4% 2Q19 / 2Q18 = 21.1% 25.3 29.0 30.6 Attributable Shareholders Equity 2Q19 / 1Q19 = 5.6% 2Q19 / 2Q18 = 15.7% 17.3 18.3 15.8 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Minority interest 9.4 11.7 12.3 Attributable equity 15.8 17.3 18.3 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Total equity / Assets 10.8% 11.2% 11.6% Tangible capital ratio 7.7% 8.3% 8.7% (1) Consolidated Capital Adequacy of our Banks (%) 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Primary capital (Tier 1) 9.1 9.6 9.5 10.5 10.3 10.4 8.3 9.8 8.7 10.6 9.8 10.1 Solvency Ratio 13.3 13.0 13.2 13.0 12.5 12.7 10.0 11.2 10.5 11.8 10.0 10.7 (1) Tangible Capital Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. 14 NIM - Net Interest Margin Net interest income(1) (trillions) 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q19 / 2Q19 / 2Q18 1Q19 Net Interest Margin(1) 2.8 2.9 3.0 7.9% 2.4% 5.85% 5.79% 5.71% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Cost of funds 3.74% 3.61% 3.78% Loans Interest Margin(2) 6.78% 6.58% 6.35% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Avg. Yield on loans 10.64% 10.15% 10.61% Net Investments Margin(3) 2.63% 2.26% 0.94% Avg. Yield on fixed income 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 and interbank & overnight 4.80% 6.43% 6.29% funds Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin: Includes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total average interest-earning assets. NIM without income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss was 5.7% for 2Q19, 5.5% for 1Q19 and 5.8% for 2Q18. Loans Interest Margin: Net Interest Income on Loans to Average loans and financial leases. Net Investments Margin: Net Interest income on fixed income securities, net trading income from equity and fixed income investment securities held for trading through profit and on 15interbank and overnight funds to Average securities and Interbank and overnight funds. Fees and other operating income Figures in Ps. Billions Gross fee income 2Q19/2Q18 = 5.6% 2Q19/1Q19=6.8% 2Q19/2Q18=11.5% 2Q19/1Q19 = 5.3% 1,345.8 1,405.2 1,500.6 2Q19/2Q18 2Q19/1Q19 2.9% 2.9% 2.7% 2.7% -2.3% 17.5% 18.2% 20.1% 5.7% 5.7% 5.6% 28.0% 17.8% 73.9% 73.2% 71.6% 9.1% 4.6% 8.1% 4.6% Non-financial sector(1) 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Energy & gas 146 140 189 Infrastructure 209 504 494 Hotels 1 9 6 Agribusiness 1 1 0 Other (2) -97 -79 -89 Total 259 575 600 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Banking fees Trust activities Pension fees Other Net income from sales of goods and services Reflects net NFS from Nexa BPO, Megalinea and Gestión y Contacto call-centers and other subsidiaries Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations Other operating income 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net -24 166 17 Net income (loss) on financial derivatives 139 -82 31 Other trading income on derivatives 41 7 25 Derivatives and foreign exchange gains (losses), net (1) 156 91 73 Gains on valuation of assets 0 5 -7 Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL 75 54 53 Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization 24 6 65 Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale 4 6 7 Income from non-consolidated investments (2) 50 123 66 Other income from operations 81 80 119 Total other income from operations 390 365 376 Includes income from trading and hedging derivatives reflected as part of the net trading income on the Statement of Profit or Loss. 16(2) Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income. Efficiency ratios Cost to income(1) 49.0% 44.7%45.4% Cost to assets(2) 3.9% 3.5% 3.7% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Cost to income efficiency ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. Cost to assets efficiency ratio is calculated as annualized total other expenses divided by average total assets. (1)Cost to income as previously reported would have been 46.1%, 40.8% and 41.4% for (2)Cost to assets as previously reported would have been 3.6%, 3.2% and 3.3% for 2Q18, 2Q18, 1Q19 and 2Q19, respectively. 1Q19 and 2Q19, respectively. 17 Profitability Figures in Ps. Billions Net income attributable to controlling interest 681.5 762.9 813.2 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 EPS $30.6 $34.2 $29.0 $36.5 ROAA (1) 2.0% 2.0% 2.1% 2.1% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 ROAE (2) 17.4% 18.3% 17.7% 17.4% 2Q18 1Q19 2Q19 (1)ROAA for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. (2)ROAE for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. 18 19 Attachments Original document

