Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores : 2Q2019 Report

08/20/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions(1)and under IFRS

(1) We refer to billions as thousands of millions.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States, registered with Colombia's National Registry of Shares and Issuers (Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulation in Colombia and applicable U.S. securities regulation.

All of our banking subsidiaries (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas), Porvenir and Corficolombiana, are subject to inspection and supervision as financial institutions by the Superintendency of Finance. Grupo Aval is now also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as a result of Law 1870 of 2017, also known as Law of Financial Conglomerates, which came in effect on February 6, 2019. Grupo Aval, as the holding company of its financial conglomerate is responsible for the compliance with capital adequacy requirements, corporate governance standards, risk management and internal control and criteria for identifying, managing and revealing conflicts of interest, applicable to its financial conglomerate.

The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with IFRS as currently issued by the IASB. Details of the calculations of non-GAAP measures such as ROAA and ROAE, among others, are explained when required in this report.

Grupo Aval has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively from January 1, 2019 but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognized in the opening Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position on January 1, 2019. Consequently, quarterly results for 2019 are not fully comparable to previous periods.

IFRS 16 introduced a single, on-balance sheet accounting model for lessees. As a result, Grupo Aval, as a lessee, has recognized right-of-use assets representing its rights to use the underlying assets and lease liabilities representing its obligation to make lease payments. Lessor accounting remains similar to previous accounting policies. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease, if that rate can be determined, or the group's incremental borrowing rate.

This report includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these and other comparable words. Actual results and events may differ materially from those anticipated herein as a consequence of changes in general, economic and business conditions, changes in interest and currency rates and other risk described from time to time in our filings with the Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores and the SEC.

Recipients of this document are responsible for the assessment and use of the information provided herein. Matters described in this presentation and our knowledge of them may change extensively and materially over time but we expressly disclaim any obligation to review, update or correct the information provided in this report, including any forward looking statements, and do not intend to provide any update for such material developments prior to our next earnings report.

The content of this document and the figures included herein are intended to provide a summary of the subjects discussed rather than a comprehensive description.

When applicable, in this document we refer to billions as thousands of millions.

1

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Bogotá, August 20th, 2019. Grupo Aval S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) reported a consolidated attributable net income for 2Q2019 of Ps 813.2 billion or $36.5 pesos per share, growing by 19% versus 2Q2018 and 7% vs 1Q2019. ROAE was 18.3% and ROAA was 2.1% for the quarter.

COP $tn

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs

2Q19 vs

2Q18

1Q19

Gross Loans

$ 160.3

$ 168.4

$ 170.7

6.5%

1.3%

Balance

Deposits

$ 152.0

$ 163.3

$ 166.0

9.2%

1.7%

Sheet

Deposits/Net Loans

0.96 x

0.99 x

1.00 x

0.04 x

0.01 x

Tangible Equity Ratio

7.7%

8.3%

8.7%

96 bps

37 bps

90 days PDLs / Total

Loan Quality

loans

3.1%

3.1%

3.2%

12 bps

16 bps

Cost of risk

1.9%

2.0%

2.2%

29 bps

20 bps

Net interest margin

5.8%

5.7%

5.9%

6 bps

14 bps

Fee income Ratio

26.5%

25.0%

26.0%

(49) bps

95 bps

Efficiency Ratio

49.0%

44.7%

45.4%

(356) bps

66 bps

Profitability

Attributable net

income

$ 0.68

$ 0.76

$ 0.81

19.3%

6.6%

ROAA

2.0%

2.1%

2.1%

19 bps

5 bps

ROAE

17.7%

17.4%

18.3%

53 bps

88 bps

Key results of the quarter:

  • Attributable net income for 2Q19 increased 19% versus 2Q18 and 23% between 1H19 and 1H18.
  • Return on average equity for the quarter rose to 18.3%.
  • Loan portfolio growth of 7% yoy (and 1.3% in the quarter) with faster growth in our retail portfolio than in our commercial portfolio
  • Maintained focus on profitable growth
  • Strong Net Interest Margin of 5.9% in the quarter and 5.8% for the semester as a result of 6.6% NIM on loans and 2.3% NIM on investments in the quarter
  • Cost of Risk of 2.2% for the quarter and 2.1% for the first half of the year, mainly as a result of an improvement in our Colombian retail portfolio's Cost of Risk
  • Net fee income increased by 11% when comparing 1H19 versus 1H18 and by 7% in the quarter, due mainly to strong banking and pension fund fees
  • Sustained contribution from ourNon-Financial Sector investments during the quarter mainly driven by Corficolombiana's equity investments
  • Other expenses grew by 5.7% between 1H18 and 1H19 and personnel expenses increased by only 4% in the same period; in contrast, minimum wage increased by 6%
  • The Deposit/Loan ratio at 1.00x, the Liquidity ratio at 18% and the Tangible Equity ratio at 8.7%, as of June 30, 2019, complements the balance sheet´s strength
  • DALE, Aval's Fintech, will launch in the next couple of months; we expect to create an ecosystem that will allow P2P, P2C and C2P money transfers at cero cost in one click. We hope to stimulatenon-cash transactions and banking penetration

Gross loansexcludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Capital Ratiois calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Marginincludes net interest income plus net trading income from debt and equity investments at FVTPL divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratiois calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income (excluding others). Efficiency Ratiois calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAAis calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity.

2NSrefers to non-significant figures.

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Consolidated Financial Statements Under IFRS

Information in Ps. Billions

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs. 1Q19

2Q19 vs. 2Q18

Cash and cash equivalents

21,175.2

26,918.5

29,824.7

10.8%

40.8%

Trading assets

5,013.4

6,936.9

7,702.0

11.0%

53.6%

Investment securities

23,047.6

24,758.9

24,316.2

-1.8%

5.5%

Hedging derivatives assets

85.6

25.3

44.4

75.2%

-48.2%

Total loans and receivables, net

158,305.7

164,738.1

166,401.3

1.0%

5.1%

Tangible assets

6,461.4

8,699.8

8,863.4

1.9%

37.2%

Goodwill

6,817.5

7,200.8

7,249.3

0.7%

6.3%

Concession arrangement rights

3,493.3

5,874.3

6,429.4

9.4%

84.1%

Other assets

10,147.7

13,110.3

13,845.4

5.6%

36.4%

Total assets

234,547.4

258,263.0

264,676.1

2.5%

12.8%

Trading liabilities

478.1

522.5

568.3

8.8%

18.8%

Hedging derivatives liabilities

46.5

85.1

76.7

-9.9%

64.8%

Customer deposits

151,958.1

163,255.1

166,000.8

1.7%

9.2%

Interbank borrowings and overnight funds

7,154.7

7,298.0

10,416.7

42.7%

45.6%

Borrowings from banks and others

16,836.5

21,347.8

20,278.7

-5.0%

20.4%

Bonds issued

19,347.3

19,979.8

20,105.5

0.6%

3.9%

Borrowings from development entities

3,054.0

3,409.3

3,290.4

-3.5%

7.7%

Other liabilities

10,402.2

13,326.9

13,336.0

0.1%

28.2%

Total liabilities

209,277.4

229,224.5

234,073.0

2.1%

11.8%

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

15,830.5

17,334.9

18,310.6

5.6%

15.7%

Non-controlling interest

9,439.4

11,703.6

12,292.5

5.0%

30.2%

Total equity

25,269.9

29,038.5

30,603.1

5.4%

21.1%

Total liabilities and equity

234,547.4

258,263.0

264,676.1

2.5%

12.8%

Consolidated Statement of Income

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Interest income

4,541.4

4,669.2

4,885.8

4.6%

7.6%

Interest expense

1,842.0

1,939.7

2,054.4

5.9%

11.5%

Net interest income

2,699.4

2,729.5

2,831.3

3.7%

4.9%

Loans and other accounts receivable

856.9

933.2

1,040.9

11.5%

21.5%

Other financial assets

(8.1)

(22.9)

(33.2)

45.1%

N.A.

Recovery of charged-off financial assets

(88.9)

(77.2)

(96.6)

25.2%

8.7%

Net impairment loss on financial assets

759.9

833.1

911.1

9.4%

19.9%

Net interest income, after impairment losses

1,939.5

1,896.4

1,920.2

1.3%

-1.0%

Net income from commissions and fees

1,199.0

1,259.0

1,347.2

7.0%

12.4%

Net income from sales of goods and services

259.0

574.5

599.7

4.4%

131.6%

Net trading income

244.7

108.2

208.6

92.8%

-14.7%

Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL

75.0

53.7

53.4

-0.5%

-28.8%

Total other income

134.5

385.9

266.1

-31.1%

97.8%

Total other expenses

2,257.7

2,286.5

2,409.2

5.4%

6.7%

Net income before income tax expense

1,594.0

1,991.2

1,986.1

-0.3%

24.6%

Income tax expense

454.7

634.6

586.4

-7.6%

29.0%

Net income for the period

1,139.3

1,356.6

1,399.7

3.2%

22.9%

Non-controlling interest

457.7

593.8

586.5

-1.2%

28.1%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

681.5

762.9

813.2

6.6%

19.3%

Key ratios

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

YTD 2018

YTD 2019

Net Interest Margin(1)

5.8%

5.5%

5.7%

5.8%

5.6%

Net Interest Margin (including net trading income)(1)

5.8%

5.7%

5.9%

5.7%

5.8%

Efficiency ratio(2)

49.0%

44.7%

45.4%

49.2%

45.1%

ROAA(3)

2.0%

2.1%

2.1%

1.8%

2.1%

ROAE(4)

17.7%

17.4%

18.3%

16.3%

17.7%

90 days PDL / Total loans and leases (5)

3.1%

3.1%

3.2%

3.1%

3.2%

Provision expense / Average loans and leases (6)

1.9%

2.0%

2.2%

2.0%

2.1%

Allowance / 90 days PDL (5)

1.45

1.59

1.53

1.45

1.53

Allowance / Total loans and leases

4.5%

4.8%

4.9%

4.5%

4.9%

Charge-offs / Average loans and leases (6)

1.9%

2.4%

2.3%

1.9%

2.4%

Total loans and leases, net / Total assets

67.5%

63.8%

62.9%

67.5%

62.9%

Deposits / Total loans and leases, net

96.0%

99.1%

99.8%

96.0%

99.8%

Equity / Assets

10.8%

11.2%

11.6%

10.8%

11.6%

Tangible equity ratio (7)

7.7%

8.3%

8.7%

7.7%

8.7%

Shares outstanding (EoP)

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

Shares outstanding (Average)

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

Common share price (EoP)

1,210.0

1,220.0

1,295.0

1,210.0

1,295.0

Preferred share price (EoP)

1,230.0

1,235.0

1,285.0

1,230.0

1,285.0

BV/ EoP shares in Ps.

710.5

778.0

821.8

710.5

821.8

EPS

30.6

34.2

36.5

57.4

70.7

P/E (8)

10.1

9.0

8.8

10.7

9.1

P/BV (8)

1.7

1.6

1.6

1.7

1.6

  1. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income divided by the average of Interest Earning Assets; (2) Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income; (3) ROAA is calculated as Income before Minority Interest divided by the average of total assets for each quarter; (4) ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Grupo Aval's shareholders divided by the average of shareholders´ attributable equity for each quarter; (5) PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Total loans excluding interbank and overnight funds and 30 days past due include interest accounts receivables; (6) Refers to average gross loans for the period; (7) Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Intangibles (excluding those related to concessions) divided by Total Assets minus Intangibles (excluding those related to

3concessions); (8) Based on Preferred share prices.

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Statement of Financial Position Analysis

1. Assets

Total assets as of June 30th, 2019 totaled Ps 264,676.1 billion showing increases of 12.8% versus June 30th, 2018 and of 2.5% versus March 31st, 2019. Growth in assets was mainly driven by (i) a 5.1% year over year growth in total loans and receivables, net to Ps 166,401.3 billion and (ii) a 40.8% year over year growth in cash and cash equivalents to Ps 29,824.7 billion. When excluding FX movement in our Central American operation ("excluding FX"), asset growth would have been 9.8% versus June 30th, 2018 and 2.2% versus March 31st, 2019; for total loans and receivables, net growth would have been 2.2% versus June 30th, 2018 and 0.7% versus March 31st, 2019; and for cash and cash equivalents growth would have been 35.1% versus June 30th, 2018 and 10.4% versus March 31st, 2019.

1.1 Loans and receivables

Total gross loans and receivables (excluding interbank and overnight funds) increased by 6.5% between June 30th, 2018 and June 30th, 2019 to Ps 170,653.2 billion (3.7% excluding FX) mainly driven by (i) a 13.9% increase in Mortgage and housing leases to Ps 19,060.8 billion (8.2% excluding FX), (ii) a 10.4% increase in Consumer loans and leases to Ps 56,705.3 billion (7.0% excluding FX), and (iii) a 2.9% increase in Commercial loans and leases to Ps 94,475.8 billion (0.9% excluding FX).

Interbank & overnight funds decreased by 20.5% to Ps 4,123.6 billion (-23.8% excluding FX) during the last twelve months.

Allowance for impairment of loans and receivables was Ps 8,375.5 billion as of June 30th, 2019 taking net loans and receivables to Ps 166,401.3 billion.

Total loans and receivables, net

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Loans and receivables

Commercial loans and leases

91,769.8

93,805.1

94,475.8

0.7%

2.9%

Consumer loans and leases

51,379.5

55,607.6

56,705.3

2.0%

10.4%

Mortgages and housing leases

16,729.4

18,620.9

19,060.8

2.4%

13.9%

Microcredit loans and leases

417.8

412.8

411.3

-0.4%

-1.6%

Loans and receivables

160,296.5

168,446.4

170,653.2

1.3%

6.5%

Interbank & overnight funds

5,189.9

4,460.7

4,123.6

-7.6%

-20.5%

Total loans and leases

165,486.5

172,907.1

174,776.8

1.1%

5.6%

Loss allowance

(7,180.8)

(8,169.0)

(8,375.5)

2.5%

16.6%

Allowance for impairment of commercial loans

(3,553.0)

(4,284.9)

(4,476.8)

4.5%

26.0%

Allowance for impairment of consumer loans

(3,310.1)

(3,480.9)

(3,488.9)

0.2%

5.4%

Allowance for impairment of mortgages

(232.5)

(318.7)

(323.6)

1.5%

39.2%

Allowance for impairment of microcredit loans

(85.2)

(84.6)

(86.2)

1.9%

1.1%

Total loans and receivables, net

158,305.7

164,738.1

166,401.3

1.0%

5.1%

4

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

The following table shows the gross loan composition per product of each of our loan categories.

Gross loans

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

General purpose

63,627.4

65,053.4

65,885.1

1.3%

3.5%

Working capital

14,757.0

15,035.8

14,801.8

-1.6%

0.3%

Financial leases

9,755.4

9,806.8

9,958.0

1.5%

2.1%

Funded by development banks

2,792.2

3,053.9

3,067.7

0.4%

9.9%

Overdrafts

483.1

496.0

456.4

-8.0%

-5.5%

Credit cards

354.7

359.1

306.7

-14.6%

-13.5%

Commercial loans and leases

91,769.8

93,805.1

94,475.8

0.7%

2.9%

Personal loans

31,848.9

34,563.4

35,212.4

1.9%

10.6%

Credit cards

13,485.7

14,933.8

15,395.8

3.1%

14.2%

Automobile and vehicle

5,727.6

5,767.8

5,746.2

-0.4%

0.3%

Financial leases

233.3

247.1

257.7

4.3%

10.4%

Overdrafts

84.0

95.6

93.3

-2.4%

11.0%

Other

0.0

0.0

0.0

-13.3%

-43.5%

Consumer loans and leases

51,379.5

55,607.6

56,705.3

2.0%

10.4%

Mortgages

15,568.4

17,259.7

17,643.1

2.2%

13.3%

Housing leases

1,161.0

1,361.1

1,417.7

4.2%

22.1%

Mortgages and housing leases

16,729.4

18,620.9

19,060.8

2.4%

13.9%

Microcredit loans and leases

417.8

412.8

411.3

-0.4%

-1.6%

Loans and receivables

160,296.5

168,446.4

170,653.2

1.3%

6.5%

Interbank & overnight funds

5,189.9

4,460.7

4,123.6

-7.6%

-20.5%

Total loans and leases

165,486.5

172,907.1

174,776.8

1.1%

5.6%

Over the last twelve months, credit cards, mortgages and personal loans have driven our loan portfolio growth in accordance with our banks' strategy. Grupo Aval continues to engage in a strategy of marginal but profitable growth in the Colombian commercial loan book, which combined with a focus on retail banking, lead to increases in market share in products such as payrolls, credit cards and mortgages.

In Colombia, loans and receivables increased by 4.5% during the last twelve months and 1.4% during the quarter. As for Central America, loans and receivables grew by 11.3% between June 30th, 2018 and June 30th, 2019 and increased 1.0% in the last quarter; when excluding FX, growth would have been 1.8% and 0.1%, respectively.

Commercial loans grew by 2.9% over the year and increased 0.7% in the last quarter. In Colombia, commercial loans increased by 0.8% annually and 0.9% over the quarter. As for Central America, commercial loans grew by 11.0% over the year and remained stable in the quarter; when excluding FX, growth in Central America would have been 1.5% and -0.9%, respectively.

Consumer loans growth over the last year and quarter was mainly driven by personal loans and credit cards. In Colombia, personal loans grew by 11.6% during the last twelve months and 2.2% between March 31st, 2019 and June 30th, 2019, mainly in payroll lending. Growth of our Central American operations, excluding FX, was driven by credit cards, which grew 7.4% during the last twelve months and 2.5% in the quarter.

5

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

The following table shows the loans and receivables composition per entity. During the last twelve months, Banco AV Villas showed the highest growth rate within our banking operation in Colombia, driven by a strong performance in all loan categories (commercial loans grew 13.8%, mortgages grew 13.6% and consumer loans grew 11.8%).

Gross loans / Bank ($)

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Banco de Bogotá

102,676.6

108,401.7

109,904.9

1.4%

7.0%

Domestic

56,354.6

57,359.1

58,329.6

1.7%

3.5%

Central America

46,322.0

51,042.6

51,575.3

1.0%

11.3%

Banco de Occidente

27,041.5

28,774.5

29,400.7

2.2%

8.7%

Banco Popular

18,499.5

19,272.2

19,280.8

0.0%

4.2%

Banco AV Villas

10,552.7

11,645.7

11,883.4

2.0%

12.6%

Corficolombiana

2,426.4

1,677.2

1,761.3

5.0%

-27.4%

Eliminations

(900.1)

(1,324.9)

(1,578.0)

19.1%

75.3%

Loans and receivables

160,296.5

168,446.4

170,653.2

1.3%

6.5%

Interbank & overnight funds

5,189.9

4,460.7

4,123.6

-7.6%

-20.5%

Total loans and receivables portfolio

165,486.5

172,907.1

174,776.8

1.1%

5.6%

Gross loans / Bank (%)

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Banco de Bogotá

64.1%

64.4%

64.4%

Domestic

35.2%

34.1%

34.2%

Central America

28.9%

30.3%

30.2%

Banco de Occidente

16.9%

17.1%

17.2%

Banco Popular

11.5%

11.4%

11.3%

Banco AV Villas

6.6%

6.9%

7.0%

Corficolombiana

1.5%

1.0%

1.0%

Eliminations

-0.6%

-0.8%

-0.9%

Loans and receivables

100%

100%

100%

Of the total loans and receivables, 69.6% are domestic and 30.4% are foreign. In terms of gross loans (excluding interbank and overnight funds), 69.8% are domestic and 30.2% are foreign (reflecting the Central American operations). Total foreign gross loans grew 11.3% during the past twelve months and 1.0% in the quarter (excluding interbank and overnight funds). Excluding FX, yearly and quarterly growth (excluding interbank and overnight funds) for our Central American operations would have been 1.8% and 0.1%, respectively.

Gross loans

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Domestic

Commercial loans and leases

72,169.3

72,052.0

72,716.9

0.9%

0.8%

Consumer loans and leases

34,094.2

36,729.8

37,464.6

2.0%

9.9%

Mortgages and housing leases

7,293.2

8,209.2

8,485.0

3.4%

16.3%

Microcredit loans and leases

417.8

412.8

411.3

-0.4%

-1.6%

Interbank & overnight funds

2,801.1

2,255.9

2,509.3

11.2%

-10.4%

Total domestic loans

116,775.6

119,659.7

121,587.2

1.6%

4.1%

Foreign

Commercial loans and leases

19,600.5

21,753.1

21,758.9

0.0%

11.0%

Consumer loans and leases

17,285.3

18,877.8

19,240.6

1.9%

11.3%

Mortgages and housing leases

9,436.2

10,411.7

10,575.8

1.6%

12.1%

Microcredit loans and leases

-

-

-

-

-

Interbank & overnight funds

2,388.9

2,204.8

1,614.3

-26.8%

-32.4%

Total foreign loans

48,710.9

53,247.5

53,189.6

-0.1%

9.2%

Total loans and leases

165,486.5

172,907.1

174,776.8

1.1%

5.6%

6

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

The quality of our loan portfolio slightly deteriorated during the quarter mainly driven by the slow growth of Colombia's corporate loan book; and some deterioration in Central America mainly in Nicaragua.

Our 30 days PDL to total loans closed 2Q19 in 4.5%, compared to 4.4% in 1Q19 and 2Q18. The ratio of 90 days PDL to total loans was 3.2% for 2Q19 compared to 3.1% in 1Q19 and 2Q18. Finally, the ratio of CDE Loans to total loans was 7.1% in 2Q19, 7.0% in 1Q19 and 6.9% in 2Q18.

Commercial loans' 30 days PDL ratio was 4.2% for 2Q19, 4.0% for 1Q19 and 3.8% for 2Q18; 90 days PDL ratio was 3.6%, 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Consumer loans' 30 days PDL ratio was 4.9% for 2Q19 and 1Q19 and 5.3% for 2Q18; 90 days PDL ratio was 2.7%, 2.6% and 3.0%, respectively. Mortgages' 30 days PDL ratio was 4.6% for 2Q19 and 1Q19 and 4.0% for 2Q18; 90 days PDL ratio was 2.6%, 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

Total loans and leases

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

''A'' normal risk

144,237.2

151,790.4

153,775.8

1.3%

6.6%

''B'' acceptable risk

5,058.0

4,800.9

4,749.9

-1.1%

-6.1%

''C'' appreciable risk

5,257.7

5,439.6

5,394.5

-0.8%

2.6%

''D'' significant risk

4,050.8

3,555.4

3,762.6

5.8%

-7.1%

''E'' unrecoverable

1,692.7

2,860.1

2,970.4

3.9%

75.5%

Loans and receivables

160,296.4

168,446.4

170,653.2

1.3%

6.5%

Interbank and overnight funds

5,189.9

4,460.7

4,123.6

-7.6%

-20.5%

Total loans and leases

165,486.3

172,907.1

174,776.8

1.1%

5.6%

CDE loans / Total loans (*)

6.9%

7.0%

7.1%

Past due loans

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Performing

88,271.2

90,017.0

90,507.7

0.5%

2.5%

Between 31 and 90 days past due

485.6

594.0

552.6

-7.0%

13.8%

+90 days past due

3,013.0

3,194.1

3,415.4

6.9%

13.4%

Commercial loans and leases

91,769.8

93,805.1

94,475.8

0.7%

2.9%

Performing

48,632.2

52,889.8

53,904.5

1.9%

10.8%

Between 31 and 90 days past due

1,207.5

1,272.6

1,273.7

0.1%

5.5%

+90 days past due

1,539.8

1,445.3

1,527.1

5.7%

-0.8%

Consumer loans and leases

51,379.5

55,607.6

56,705.3

2.0%

10.4%

Performing

16,063.5

17,768.0

18,183.2

2.3%

13.2%

Between 31 and 120 days past due

304.8

398.6

380.5

-4.5%

24.9%

+90 days past due

361.1

454.2

497.1

9.4%

37.7%

Mortgages and housing leases

16,729.4

18,620.9

19,060.8

2.4%

13.9%

Performing

354.9

346.1

341.7

-1.3%

-3.7%

Between 31 and 90 days past due

16.8

17.6

18.6

5.3%

10.7%

+90 days past due

46.1

49.1

51.1

4.1%

10.8%

Microcredit loans and leases

417.8

412.8

411.3

-0.4%

-1.6%

Loans and receivables

160,296.5

168,446.4

170,653.2

1.3%

6.5%

Interbank & overnight funds

5,189.9

4,460.7

4,123.6

-7.6%

-20.5%

Allowance for impairment of commercial loans

165,486.5

172,907.1

174,776.8

1.1%

5.6%

30 Days PDL / Total loans (*)

4.4%

4.4%

4.5%

90 Days PDL / Total loans (*)

3.1%

3.1%

3.2%

(*) Total loans excluding interbank and overnight funds. 30 days past due and 90 days past due are calculated on a capital plus interest accounts receivable basis.

7

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Grupo Aval's coverage over its 90 days PDL was 1.5x in 2Q19, 1.6x in 1Q19 and 1.4x in 2Q18. Allowance to CDE Loans was 0.7x for 2Q19, 1Q19 and 2Q18, and allowance to 30 days PDL was 1.1x for 2Q19 and 1Q19 and 1.0x for 2Q18. Impairment loss, net of recoveries of charged off assets to average total loans was 2.2% in 2Q19, 2.0% in 1Q19 and 1.9% in 2Q18. Charge-offs to average total loans was 2.3% in 2Q19, 2.4% in 1Q19 and 1.9% in 2Q18.

Total loans and leases

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Allowance for impairment / CDE loans

0.7

0.7

0.7

Allowance for impairment / 30 Days PDL

1.0

1.1

1.1

Allowance for impairment / 90 Days PDL

1.4

1.6

1.5

Allowance for impairment / Total loans (*)

4.5%

4.8%

4.9%

Impairment loss / CDE loans

0.3

0.3

0.3

Impairment loss / 30 Days PDL

0.5

0.5

0.5

Impairment loss / 90 Days PDL

0.7

0.7

0.8

Impairment loss / Average total loans (*)

2.2%

2.2%

2.5%

Impairment loss, net of recoveries of charged-off assets / Average total loans (*)

1.9%

2.0%

2.2%

Charge-offs / Average total loans (*)

1.9%

2.4%

2.3%

  1. Total loans excluding interbank and overnight funds. 30 days past due and 90 days past due are calculated on a capital plus interest accounts receivable basis.

1.2 Investment securities and trading assets

Total investment securities and trading assets increased 14.1% to Ps 32,018.2 billion between June 30th, 2018 and June 30th, 2019, and 1.0% versus March 31st, 2019. Ps 27,051.6 billion of our total portfolio is invested in debt securities, which increased by 10.2% between June 30th, 2018 and June 30th, 2019 and by 1.1% since March 31st, 2019. Ps 4,433.1 billion of our total investment securities is invested in equity securities, which increased by 46.1% between June 30th, 2018 and June 30th, 2019 and decreased 1.8% versus March 31st, 2019.

Investment and trading assets

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Debt securities

2,421.5

3,243.6

4,011.4

23.7%

65.7%

Equity securities

2,122.9

3,266.3

3,157.1

-3.3%

48.7%

Derivative assets

469.0

427.0

533.5

24.9%

13.7%

Trading assets

5,013.4

6,936.9

7,702.0

11.0%

53.6%

Investments in debt securities at FVTPL (non compliant with

SPPI test)

-

27.7

25.1

-9.7%

N.A

Debt securities at FVOCI

19,175.2

20,476.1

20,030.6

-2.2%

4.5%

Equity securities at FVOCI

911.4

1,248.4

1,276.0

2.2%

40.0%

Investments in securities at FVOCI

20,086.6

21,724.5

21,306.6

-1.9%

6.1%

Investments in debt securities at AC

2,961.0

3,006.6

2,984.5

-0.7%

0.8%

Investment and trading assets

28,061.1

31,695.8

32,018.2

1.0%

14.1%

8

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

The average yield on our debt and equity investment securities (trading assets, investments in debt securities at FVTPL, investments in securities at FVOCI and investments in debt securities at AC) was 5.7% for 2Q19, 6.2% for 1Q19 and 4.5% in 2Q18.

1.3 Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of June 30th, 2019 cash and cash equivalents had a balance of Ps 29,824.7 billion showing increases of 40.8% versus June 30th, 2018 and 10.8% versus March 31st, 2019 (35.1% and 10.4% excluding FX).

The ratio of cash and cash equivalents to customer deposits was 18.0% in June 30th, 2019, 16.5% in March 31st, 2019, and 13.9% in June 30th, 2018.

1.4 Goodwill and Other Intangibles

Goodwill and other intangibles as of June 30th, 2019 reached Ps 14,745.4 billion, increasing by 31.3% versus June 30th, 2018 and 4.5% versus March 31st, 2019.

Goodwill as of June 30th, 2019 was Ps 7,249.3 billion, increasing by 6.3% versus June 30th, 2018 and 0.7% versus March 31st, 2019, explained by fluctuations in the exchange rate.

Other intangibles, which include "concession arrangement rights" and other intangibles, mainly reflect the value of road concessions recorded for the most part at Corficolombiana. Other intangibles as of June 30th, 2019 reached Ps 7,496.0 billion and grew by 70.0% versus June 30th, 2018 and 8.5% versus March 31st, 2019. The increase versus 2Q18 was mainly driven by the impact of the adoption of IFRS 15 in our Fourth Generation Concessions in 3Q18.

2. Liabilities

As of June 30th, 2019 funding represented 94.0% of total liabilities and other liabilities represented 6.0%.

2.1 Funding

Total Funding (Total financial liabilities at amortized cost) which includes (i) Customer deposits, (ii) Interbank borrowings and overnight funds, (iii) Borrowings from banks and others, (iv) Bonds issued, and (v) Borrowing from development entities had a balance of Ps 220,092.1 billion as of June 30th, 2019 showing an increase of 11.0% versus June 30th, 2018 and of 2.2% versus March 31st, 2019 (8.1% and 1.9% increase excluding FX). Total customer deposits represented 75.4% of total funding as of the end of 2Q19, 75.8% for 1Q19 and 76.6% for 2Q18.

Average cost of funds was 3.8% in 2Q19, 3.6% in 1Q19, and 3.7% in 2Q18. Our average cost of funds reflects stability in line with a now stable interest rate scenario.

9

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

2.1.1 Customer deposits

Customer deposits

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Checking accounts

14,353.1

15,811.1

14,811.2

-6.3%

3.2%

Other deposits

502.8

512.3

526.6

2.8%

4.7%

Non-interest bearing

14,855.9

16,323.4

15,337.8

-6.0%

3.2%

Checking accounts

19,672.1

21,932.2

23,479.6

7.1%

19.4%

Time deposits

63,831.1

68,362.5

71,687.7

4.9%

12.3%

Savings deposits

53,599.1

56,637.0

55,495.7

-2.0%

3.5%

Interest bearing

137,102.2

146,931.7

150,663.0

2.5%

9.9%

Customer deposits

151,958.1

163,255.1

166,000.8

1.7%

9.2%

Of our total customer deposits as of June 30th, 2019 checking accounts represented 23.1%, time deposits 43.2%, savings accounts 33.4%, and other deposits 0.3%.

The following table shows the customer deposits composition by bank. During the last twelve months, Banco Popular showed the highest growth rate in customer deposits within our banking operation in Colombia.

Deposits / Bank ($)

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Banco de Bogotá

97,736.2

106,409.5

107,408.4

0.9%

9.9%

Domestic

52,901.9

56,819.1

56,458.0

-0.6%

6.7%

Central America

44,834.3

49,590.4

50,950.4

2.7%

13.6%

Banco de Occidente

25,080.7

26,511.5

26,706.2

0.7%

6.5%

Banco Popular

16,817.6

17,867.4

19,096.1

6.9%

13.5%

Banco AV Villas

10,105.6

11,259.6

11,307.6

0.4%

11.9%

Corficolombiana

3,975.0

3,617.1

4,006.2

10.8%

0.8%

Eliminations

(1,757.0)

(2,409.9)

(2,523.5)

4.7%

43.6%

Total Grupo Aval

151,958.1

163,255.1

166,000.8

1.7%

9.2%

Deposits / Bank (%)

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Banco de Bogotá

64.3%

65.2%

64.7%

Domestic

34.8%

34.8%

34.0%

Central America

29.5%

30.4%

30.7%

Banco de Occidente

16.5%

16.2%

16.1%

Banco Popular

11.1%

10.9%

11.5%

Banco AV Villas

6.7%

6.9%

6.8%

Corficolombiana

2.6%

2.2%

2.4%

Eliminations

-1.2%

-1.5%

-1.5%

Total Grupo Aval

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

10

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

2.1.2 Borrowings from Banks and Other (includes borrowings from development entities)

As of June 30th, 2019 borrowings from banks and other totaled Ps 23,569.1 billion, showing an increase of 18.5% versus June 30th, 2018 and a decrease of 4.8% versus March 31st, 2019. Excluding FX, borrowings from banks and other increased 13.5% versus June 30th, 2018 and decreased 5.2% versus March 31st, 2019.

2.1.3 Bonds issued

Total bonds issued as of June 30th, 2019 totaled Ps 20,105.5 billion showing increases of 3.9% versus June 30th, 2018 and of 0.6% versus March 31st, 2019. Excluding FX, bonds increased 3.5% versus June 30th, 2018 and 0.6% versus March 31st, 2019.

3. Non-controlling Interest

Non-controlling Interest in Grupo Aval reflects: (i) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in each of its direct consolidated subsidiaries (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas and Corficolombiana), and (ii) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in the consolidated subsidiaries at the bank level (mainly Porvenir). As of June 30th, 2019 non-controlling interest was Ps 12,292.5 billion which increased by 30.2% versus June 30th, 2018 and 5.0% versus March 31st, 2019, the increase versus 2Q18 was mainly driven by the resulting dilution from Corficolombiana's capitalization process in August 2018. Total non- controlling interest represents 40.2% of total equity as of June 30th, 2019. Total non-controlling interest derives from the sum of the combined minority interests of our banks and of Grupo Aval, applying eliminations associated with the consolidation process of Grupo Aval.

Direct & indirect ownership of

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

main subsidiaries

2Q19 vs. 1Q19

2Q19 vs. 2Q18

Banco de Bogotá

68.7%

68.7%

68.7%

-

-

Banco de Occidente

72.3%

72.3%

72.3%

-

-

Banco Popular

93.7%

93.7%

93.7%

-

-

Banco AV Villas

79.9%

79.9%

79.9%

-

-

BAC Credomatic (1)

68.7%

68.7%

68.7%

-

-

Porvenir (2)

75.7%

75.7%

75.7%

0

(2)

Corficolombiana (3)

44.9%

38.2%

38.6%

38

(628)

  1. BAC Credomatic is fully owned by Banco de Bogotá; (2) Grupo Aval indirectly owns a 100% of Porvenir as follows: 20.0% in Grupo Aval, 46.9% in Banco de Bogotá and 33.1% in Banco de Occidente. Porvenir's results consolidate into Banco de Bogotá; (3) Grupo Aval decreased its ownership in Corficolombiana as it did not exercise its right to subscribe shares in the equity issuance done in 2018. Rights of subscription were transferred to all Grupo Aval shareholders.

4. Attributable Shareholders' Equity

Attributable shareholders' equity as of June 30th, 2019 was Ps 18,310.6 billion, showing an increase of 15.7% versus June 30th, 2018 and of 5.6% versus March 31st, 2019.

11

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Income Statement Analysis

Our net income attributable to the owners of the parent company for 2Q19 of Ps 813.2 billion showed a 19.3% increase versus 2Q18 and a 6.6% increase versus 1Q19.

Consolidated Statement of Income

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs. 1Q19

2Q19 vs. 2Q18

Interest income

4,541.4

4,669.2

4,885.8

4.6%

7.6%

Interest expense

1,842.0

1,939.7

2,054.4

5.9%

11.5%

Net interest income

2,699.4

2,729.5

2,831.3

3.7%

4.9%

Loans and other accounts receivable

856.9

933.2

1,040.9

11.5%

21.5%

Other financial assets

(8.1)

(22.9)

(33.2)

45.1%

N.A.

Recovery of charged-off financial assets

(88.9)

(77.2)

(96.6)

25.2%

8.7%

Net impairment loss on financial assets

759.9

833.1

911.1

9.4%

19.9%

Net income from commissions and fees

1,199.0

1,259.0

1,347.2

7.0%

12.4%

Net income from sales of goods and services

259.0

574.5

599.7

4.4%

131.6%

Net trading income

244.7

108.2

208.6

92.8%

-14.7%

Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL

75.0

53.7

53.4

-0.5%

-28.8%

Total other income

134.5

385.9

266.1

-31.1%

97.8%

Total other expenses

2,257.7

2,286.5

2,409.2

5.4%

6.7%

Net income before income tax expense

1,594.0

1,991.2

1,986.1

-0.3%

24.6%

Income tax expense

454.7

634.6

586.4

-7.6%

29.0%

Net income for the period

1,139.3

1,356.6

1,399.7

3.2%

22.9%

Non-controlling interest

457.7

593.8

586.5

-1.2%

28.1%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

681.5

762.9

813.2

6.6%

19.3%

1. Net Interest Income

Net interest income

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Interest income

Commercial

1,806.4

1,693.4

1,842.9

8.8%

2.0%

Interbank and overnight funds

87.5

113.3

108.5

-4.2%

24.0%

Consumer

2,035.4

2,170.7

2,224.8

2.5%

9.3%

Mortgages and housing leases

349.5

393.7

403.9

2.6%

15.6%

Microcredit

28.8

27.7

25.5

-8.1%

-11.6%

Loan portfolio

4,307.6

4,398.9

4,605.7

4.7%

6.9%

Interests on investments in debt securities

233.7

270.3

280.0

3.6%

19.8%

Total interest income

4,541.4

4,669.2

4,885.8

4.6%

7.6%

Interest expense

Checking accounts

91.6

103.2

103.6

0.4%

13.1%

Time deposits

813.7

838.9

888.5

5.9%

9.2%

Savings deposits

365.0

362.5

374.2

3.2%

2.5%

Total interest expenses on deposits

1,270.3

1,304.7

1,366.4

4.7%

7.6%

Interbank borrowings and overnight funds

65.4

77.6

84.3

8.5%

28.8%

Borrowings from banks and others

183.0

234.5

277.3

18.3%

51.5%

Bonds issued

288.2

287.5

294.4

2.4%

2.1%

Borrowings from development entities

35.0

35.4

32.0

-9.4%

-8.5%

Total interest expenses on financial obligations

571.7

635.0

688.0

8.3%

20.4%

Total interest expense

1,842.0

1,939.7

2,054.4

5.9%

11.5%

Net interest income

2,699.4

2,729.5

2,831.3

3.7%

4.9%

12

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Our net interest income increased by 4.9% to Ps 2,831.3 billion for 2Q19 versus 2Q18 and increased 3.7% versus 1Q19. The increase versus 2Q18 was derived from a 7.6% increase in total interest income that was partially offset by a 11.5% increase in total interest expense.

Our Net Interest Margin(1)was 5.9% for 2Q19, 5.7% in 1Q19 and 5.8% in 2Q18. Net Interest Margin on Loans was 6.6% for 2Q19, 6.4% in 1Q19, and 6.8% in 2Q18. On the other hand, our Net Investments Margin was 2.3% in 2Q19 versus 2.6% in 1Q19 and 0.9% in 2Q18.

In our Colombian operations, our Net Interest Margin was 5.4% for 2Q19 and 1Q19, and 5.6% for 2Q18. Net Interest Margin on Loans was 6.2% for 2Q19, 6.1% in 1Q19 and 6.5% in 2Q18. On the other hand, our Net Investments Margin was 2.0% in 2Q19 versus 2.6% in 1Q19 and 1.2% in 2Q18.

In our Central American operations, our Net Interest Margin was 6.9% for 2Q19, 6.4% in 1Q19 and 6.3% in 2Q18. Net Interest Margin on Loans was 7.5% for 2Q19, 7.0% in 1Q19 and 7.4% in 2Q18. On the other hand, our Net Investments Margin was 3.0% in 2Q19 versus 2.8% in 1Q19 and 0.0% in 2Q18.

2. Impairment loss on financial assets, net

Our impairment loss on financial assets, net increased by 19.9% to Ps 911.1 billion for 2Q19 versus 2Q18 and increased 9.4% versus 1Q19.

Net impairment loss on financial assets

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs. 2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Loans and other accounts receivable

856.9

933.2

1,040.9

11.5%

21.5%

Other financial assets

(8.1)

(22.9)

(33.2)

45.1%

N.A.

Recovery of charged-off financial assets

(88.9)

(77.2)

(96.6)

25.2%

8.7%

Net impairment loss on financial assets

759.9

833.1

911.1

9.4%

19.9%

Our annualized gross cost of risk was 2.5% for 2Q19 and 2.2% for 1Q19 and 2Q18. Net of recoveries of charged-off assets our ratio was 2.2% for 2Q19, 2.0% for 1Q19 and 1.9% for 2Q18.

  1. Grupo Aval's NIM without income from trading securities and investment in debt securities designated at fair value

through profit and loss (non compliant with SPPI test) was 5.7% for 2Q19 and 5.5% for 1Q19 and 5.8% for 2Q18.

13

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

3. Non-interest income

Total non-interest income

Income from commissions and fees

Banking fees

(1)

Trust activities

Pension and severance fund management

Bonded warehouse services

Total income from commissions and fees

Expenses from commissions and fees

Net income from commissions and fees

Income from sales of goods and services

Costs and expenses from sales of goods and services

Net income from sales of goods and services

Net trading income

Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL

Other income

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization

Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale

(2)

Income from non-consolidated investments

Net gains on asset valuations

Other income from operations

Total other income

Total non-interest income

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

994.3

1,028.0

1,075.1

4.6%

8.1%

77.3

80.7

84.4

4.6%

9.1%

235.2

255.5

301.0

17.8%

28.0%

39.0

41.0

40.1

-2.3%

2.7%

1,345.8

1,405.2

1,500.6

6.8%

11.5%

146.9

146.2

153.4

4.9%

4.5%

1,199.0

1,259.0

1,347.2

7.0%

12.4%

1,455.1

1,923.5

2,077.9

8.0%

42.8%

1,196.1

1,348.9

1,478.1

9.6%

23.6%

259.0

574.5

599.7

4.4%

131.6%

244.7

108.2

208.6

92.8%

-14.7%

75.0

53.7

53.4

-0.5%

-28.8%

(24.4)

166.1

16.6

-90.0%

-167.9%

23.7

5.9

65.1

N.A.

175.1%

3.9

6.0

6.6

9.8%

68.9%

50.5

123.2

65.9

-46.5%

30.6%

(0.4)

4.6

(7.3)

N.A

N.A.

81.3

80.1

119.2

48.7%

46.5%

134.5

385.9

266.1

-31.1%

97.8%

1,912.2

2,381.3

2,475.0

3.9%

29.4%

(1)Includes commissions on banking services, office network services, credit and debit card fees, fees on drafts, checks and checkbooks and other fees

  1. Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income.

3.1 Net income from commissions and fees

Net Income from commissions and fees increased by 12.4% to Ps 1,347.2 billion for 2Q19 versus 2Q18 and increased 7.0% in the quarter. Income from commissions and fees increased by 11.5% to Ps 1,500.6 billion in 2Q19 versus 2Q18 and increased 6.8% in the quarter. Excluding FX, net income from commissions increased 6.0% and 5.4%, respectively. In Colombia, net income from commissions and fees increased by 9.9% over the last year and 8.2% over the quarter. In Central America, net income from commissions and fees increased by 15.6% over the last year and 5.5% over the quarter; excluding FX, net income increased by 1.2% over the last year and 2.0% during the quarter.

3.2 Net income from sales of goods and services

Net income from sales of goods and services (non-financial sector) increased by 131.6% to Ps 599.7 billion for 2Q19 versus 2Q18 and increased 4.4% during the quarter.

14

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

3.3 Net trading income

Net trading income

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Trading investment income

64.5

183.2

152.3

-16.9%

136.0%

Net income (loss) on financial derivatives

139.3

(82.3)

31.4

-138.2%

-77.4%

Other trading income on derivatives

40.8

7.2

24.9

N.A.

-39.1%

Net trading income

244.7

108.2

208.6

92.8%

-14.7%

Net trading income for Grupo Aval should be analyzed in conjunction with the foreign exchange gains (losses).

3.4 Other income

Total other income for 2Q19 totaled Ps 266.1 billion increasing by 97.8% versus 2Q18 and decreasing 31.1% versus 1Q19. The yearly increase was mainly driven by (i) higher income from foreign exchange gains, net in our Colombian operations and (ii) higher net gains on sale of investments. The quarterly decrease can be explained by (i) lower income from foreign exchange gains, net in our Colombian operations and (ii) lower income from non-consolidated investments associated to dividends paid during 1Q19.

4. Other expenses

Total other expenses for 2Q19 totaled Ps 2,409.2 billion increasing by 6.7% versus 2Q18 and 5.4% versus 1Q19. Our efficiency ratio measured as total other expenses to total income was 45.4% in 2Q19, 44.7% in 1Q19 and 49.0% in 2Q18. The ratio of annualized total other expenses as a percentage of average total assets was 3.7% in 2Q19, 3.5% in 1Q19 and 3.9% in 2Q18.

In Colombia, our efficiency ratio measured as total other expenses to total income, was 40.3% in 2Q19, 39.6% in 1Q19 and 45.6% in 2Q18. The ratio of annualized total other expenses as a percentage of average total assets was 3.2% in 2Q19, 3.1% in 1Q19 and 3.5% in 2Q18.

In Central America, our efficiency ratio measured as total other expenses to total income, was 56.5% in 2Q19, 56.0% in 1Q19 and 56.3% in 2Q18. The ratio of annualized total other expenses as a percentage of average total assets was 4.9% in 2Q19, 4.6% in 1Q19 and 4.9% in 2Q18.

5. Non-controlling Interest

Non-controlling interest in Grupo Aval reflects: (i) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in each of its direct consolidated subsidiaries (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas and Corficolombiana), and (ii) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in the consolidated subsidiaries at the bank level (mainly Porvenir). For 2Q19, non-controlling interest in the income statement was Ps 586.5 billion, showing a 28.1% increase versus 2Q18 and a decrease of 1.2% versus 1Q19. The ratio of non-controlling interest to income before non-controlling interest was 41.9% in 2Q19, 43.8% in 1Q19 and 40.2% in 2Q18.

15

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Information related to Grupo Aval's consolidated financial statements by geography

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - Colombian Operation

Financial Statements Under Full IFRS

Information in Ps. Billions

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q18

2Q19

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Gross loans and receivables

113,974.5

117,403.8

119,077.9

1.4%

4.5%

Total assets

165,647.8

181,198.4

186,697.0

3.0%

12.7%

Customer deposits

107,123.8

113,664.7

115,050.4

1.2%

7.4%

Total liabilities

151,598.7

165,048.5

169,577.4

2.7%

11.9%

Net income for the period

855.9

1,059.9

1,090.7

2.9%

27.4%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

486.8

558.9

600.8

7.5%

23.4%

YTD 2018

YTD 2019

2019 vs. 2018

Net income for the period

1,525.0

2,150.6

41.0%

A

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

890.5

1,159.7

30.2%

Leasing Bogotá Panamá S.A.(1)

Financial Statements Under IFRS

Information in Ps. Billions

3Q18

4Q18

2Q18

3Q18

2Q18

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Gross loans and receivables

46,322.0

51,042.6

51,575.3

1.0%

11.3%

Total assets

68,899.6

77,064.6

77,979.1

1.2%

13.2%

Customer deposits

44,834.3

49,590.4

50,950.4

2.7%

13.6%

Total liabilities

57,678.7

64,176.0

64,495.7

0.5%

11.8%

Net income for the period

283.3

296.8

309.0

4.1%

9.1%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

194.7

204.0

212.4

4.1%

9.1%

YTD 2018

YTD 2019

2019 vs. 2018

Net income for the period

565.6

605.7

7.1%

B

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

388.7

416.3

7.1%

A+B

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

1,279.3

1,576.1

23.2%

(1) Leasing Bogotá Panamá is the holding company that consolidates our Central American operations.

16

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Information related to Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (Holding Company) and Grupo Aval Limited

The holding company recorded a total gross indebtedness of Ps 1,660.9 billion (Ps 551.8 billion of bank debt and Ps 1,109.1 billion of bonds denominated in Colombian pesos) as of June 30th, 2019. It also guarantees irrevocably and unconditionally Grupo Aval Limited's (144A / Reg S) 2022 (USD

1.0 billion) bonds under its respective indentures. As of June 30th, 2019 the total amount outstanding (including interests payable) of such bonds was USD 1.0 billion, or Ps 3,245.4 billion when translated into pesos.

The debt at Grupo Aval Limited is serviced with interest income on loans to subsidiaries and cash & cash equivalents. Grupo Aval Limited has not required, to this date, cash from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. to fulfill its obligations. The main sources of cash to pay the debt and debt service at Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. have been the dividend income from its subsidiaries and the returns on its cash & cash equivalents.

When combined, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Grupo Aval Ltd. had Ps 1,520.2 billion of total liquid assets, a total gross indebtedness of Ps 4,886.8 billion and a net indebtedness (including callable senior loans to subsidiaries) of Ps 3,366.5 billion as of June 30th, 2019. In addition to liquid assets, Grupo Aval Ltd. has Ps 1,371.5 billion in other loans to subsidiaries.

Total liquid assets as of June 30, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents

777.9

Fixed income investments

136.4

Callable Senior loans to subsidiaries

605.9

Total liquid assets

1,520.2

Maturity schedule of our combined gross debt

(Ps Billions)

3,206

387.9

280.1

300.0

236.7

207.0

93.0

1.3

126.0

0.4

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2036

2042

As of June 30th, 2019 our combined double leverage (calculated as investments in subsidiaries at book value, subordinated loans to subsidiaries and goodwill as a percentage of shareholders' equity) was 1.14x. Finally, we present an evolution of our key ratios on a combined basis:

Debt service coverage and leverage ratios

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs.

2Q19 vs.

1Q19

2Q18

Double leverage (1)

1.16x

1.15x

1.14x

-0.01

-0.02

Net debt / Core earnings (2)(3)

3.0x

2.8x

2.7x

-0.1

-0.3

Net debt / Cash dividends (2)(3)

3.5x

3.9x

3.0x

-0.9

-0.5

Core Earnings / Interest Expense (2)

5.1x

5.4x

5.5x

0.1

0.4

  1. Double leverage is calculated as investments in subsidiaries at book value (excluding revaluations), subordinated loans to subsidiaries and goodwill as a percentage of shareholders' equity; (2) Core earnings are defined as annualized recurring cash flow from dividends, investments and net operating income; (3) Net debt is calculated as total gross debt minus cash and cash equivalents and fixed income investments

17

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

ABOUT GRUPO AVAL

Grupo Aval is Colombia's largest banking group, and through our BAC Credomatic operations it is also the largest and the most profitable banking group in Central America. Grupo Aval currently operates through four commercial banks in Colombia (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas). It manages pension and severance funds through the largest pension and severance fund manager in Colombia (Porvenir) and owns the largest merchant bank in Colombia (Corficolombiana), each of which Aval controls and consolidates into its results.

Investor Relations Contacts

Tatiana Uribe Benninghoff

Chief of Corporate Strategy and IRO

Tel: +571 241 9700 x23422

E-mail:turibe@grupoaval.com

Alejo Sánchez García

Financial Planning and Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +571 241 9700 x23422

E-mail:asanchez@grupoaval.com

Analysts:

Simón Franky Estepa

Karen Lorena Tabares Amado

18

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Consolidated Financial Statements Under IFRS

Financial Statements Under IFRS

Information in Ps. Billions

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q18

2Q19

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs. 1Q19

2Q19 vs. 2Q18

Cash and cash equivalents

21,175.2

26,918.5

29,824.7

10.8%

40.8%

Investment and trading assets

Debt securities

2,421.5

3,243.6

4,011.4

23.7%

65.7%

Equity securities

2,122.9

3,266.3

3,157.1

-3.3%

48.7%

Derivative assets

469.0

427.0

533.5

24.9%

13.7%

Trading assets

5,013.4

6,936.9

7,702.0

11.0%

53.6%

Investments in debt securities at FVTPL (non compliant with SPPI test)

-

27.7

25.1

-9.7%

N.A

Investments in securities at FVOCI

20,086.6

21,724.5

21,306.6

-1.9%

6.1%

Investments in debt securities at AC

2,961.0

3,006.6

2,984.5

-0.7%

0.8%

Investment securities

23,047.6

24,758.9

24,316.2

-1.8%

5.5%

Hedging derivatives assets

85.6

25.3

44.4

75.2%

-48.2%

Loans and receivables

Commercial loans and leases

96,959.7

98,265.9

98,599.4

0.3%

1.7%

Commercial loans and leases

91,769.8

93,805.1

94,475.8

0.7%

2.9%

Interbank & overnight funds

5,189.9

4,460.7

4,123.6

-7.6%

-20.5%

Consumer loans and leases

51,379.5

55,607.6

56,705.3

2.0%

10.4%

Mortgages and housing leases

16,729.4

18,620.9

19,060.8

2.4%

13.9%

Microcredit loans and leases

417.8

412.8

411.3

-0.4%

-1.6%

Total loans and leases

165,486.5

172,907.1

174,776.8

1.1%

5.6%

Loss allowance

(7,180.8)

(8,169.0)

(8,375.5)

2.5%

16.6%

Total loans and receivables, net

158,305.7

164,738.1

166,401.3

1.0%

5.1%

Other accounts receivable, net

6,700.5

9,644.2

10,343.5

7.3%

54.4%

Non-current assets held for sale

104.8

179.6

104.9

-41.6%

0.1%

Investments in associates and joint ventures

986.0

879.9

937.3

6.5%

-4.9%

Own-use property, plant and equipment for own-use and given in operating

5,573.2

5,590.6

5,711.0

2.2%

2.5%

lease, net

Right-of-use assets

-

2,118.8

2,132.1

0.6%

N.A

Investment properties

813.2

899.0

924.6

2.8%

13.7%

Biological assets

75.1

91.4

95.7

4.7%

27.5%

Tangible assets

6,461.4

8,699.8

8,863.4

1.9%

37.2%

Goodwill

6,817.5

7,200.8

7,249.3

0.7%

6.3%

Concession arrangement rights

3,493.3

5,874.3

6,429.4

9.4%

84.1%

Other intangible assets

915.3

1,034.7

1,066.6

3.1%

16.5%

Intangible assets

11,226.1

14,109.9

14,745.4

4.5%

31.3%

Current

778.3

654.3

797.0

21.8%

2.4%

Deferred

192.3

245.7

235.8

-4.1%

22.6%

Income tax assets

970.6

900.1

1,032.7

14.7%

6.4%

Other assets

470.4

471.7

360.2

-23.6%

-23.4%

Total assets

234,547.4

258,263.0

264,676.1

2.5%

12.8%

Trading liabilities

478.1

522.5

568.3

8.8%

18.8%

Hedging derivatives liabilities

46.5

85.1

76.7

-9.9%

64.8%

Customer deposits

151,958.1

163,255.1

166,000.8

1.7%

9.2%

Checking accounts

34,025.2

37,743.2

38,290.8

1.5%

12.5%

Time deposits

63,831.1

68,362.5

71,687.7

4.9%

12.3%

Savings deposits

53,599.1

56,637.0

55,495.7

-2.0%

3.5%

Other deposits

502.8

512.3

526.6

2.8%

4.7%

Financial obligations

46,392.5

52,034.9

54,091.2

4.0%

16.6%

Interbank borrowings and overnight funds

7,154.7

7,298.0

10,416.7

42.7%

45.6%

Borrowings from banks and others

16,836.5

21,347.8

20,278.7

-5.0%

20.4%

Bonds issued

19,347.3

19,979.8

20,105.5

0.6%

3.9%

Borrowings from development entities

3,054.0

3,409.3

3,290.4

-3.5%

7.7%

Total financial liabilities at amortized cost

198,350.6

215,290.0

220,092.1

2.2%

11.0%

Legal related

175.2

125.2

112.8

-10.0%

-35.6%

Other provisions

569.1

604.0

607.5

0.6%

6.8%

Provisions

744.3

729.2

720.3

-1.2%

-3.2%

Current

257.7

434.6

314.8

-27.6%

22.2%

Deferred

1,731.4

2,345.4

2,608.6

11.2%

50.7%

Income tax liabilities

1,989.1

2,779.9

2,923.3

5.2%

47.0%

Employee benefits

1,178.7

1,262.2

1,151.4

-8.8%

-2.3%

Other liabilities

6,490.1

8,555.7

8,541.0

-0.2%

31.6%

Total liabilities

209,277.4

229,224.5

234,073.0

2.1%

11.8%

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

15,830.5

17,334.9

18,310.6

5.6%

15.7%

Non-controlling interest

9,439.4

11,703.6

12,292.5

5.0%

30.2%

Total equity

25,269.9

29,038.5

30,603.1

5.4%

21.1%

Total liabilities and equity

234,547.4

258,263.0

264,676.1

2.5%

12.8%

19

Report of 2Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Consolidated Financial Statements Under Full IFRS

Financial Statements Under IFRS

Information in Ps. Billions

2Q18

2Q19

2Q19

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q18

2Q19

Consolidated Statement of income

YTD 2018

YTD 2019

2019 vs. 2018

2Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q19 vs. 1Q19

2Q19 vs. 2Q18

Interest income

Loan portfolio

8,597.1

9,004.6

4.7%

4,307.6

4,398.9

4,605.7

4.7%

6.9%

Interests on investments in debt securities

468.6

550.3

17.4%

233.7

270.3

280.0

3.6%

19.8%

Total interest income

9,065.7

9,555.0

5.4%

4,541.4

4,669.2

4,885.8

4.6%

7.6%

Interest expense

Checking accounts

172.3

206.9

20.1%

91.6

103.2

103.6

0.4%

13.1%

Time deposits

1,630.7

1,727.4

5.9%

813.7

838.9

888.5

5.9%

9.2%

Savings deposits

767.3

736.7

-4.0%

365.0

362.5

374.2

3.2%

2.5%

Total interest expenses on deposits

2,570.3

2,671.1

3.9%

1,270.3

1,304.7

1,366.4

4.7%

7.6%

Interbank borrowings and overnight funds

121.1

161.9

33.7%

65.4

77.6

84.3

8.5%

28.8%

Borrowings from banks and others

361.2

511.9

41.7%

183.0

234.5

277.3

18.3%

51.5%

Bonds issued

578.6

581.9

0.6%

288.2

287.5

294.4

2.4%

2.1%

Borrowings from development entities

71.8

67.4

-6.1%

35.0

35.4

32.0

-9.4%

-8.5%

Total interest expenses on financial obligations

1,132.7

1,323.1

16.8%

571.7

635.0

688.0

8.3%

20.4%

Total interest expense

3,702.9

3,994.1

7.9%

1,842.0

1,939.7

2,054.4

5.9%

11.5%

Net interest income

5,362.8

5,560.8

3.7%

2,699.4

2,729.5

2,831.3

3.7%

4.9%

Impairment losses (recoveries) on financial assets

Loans and other accounts receivable

1,776.3

1,974.1

11.1%

856.9

933.2

1,040.9

11.5%

21.5%

Other financial assets

(58.8)

(56.1)

-4.6%

(8.1)

(22.9)

(33.2)

45.1%

N.A.

Recovery of charged-off financial assets

(155.0)

(173.8)

12.1%

(88.9)

(77.2)

(96.6)

25.2%

8.7%

Net impairment loss on financial assets

1,562.5

1,744.3

11.6%

759.9

833.1

911.1

9.4%

19.9%

Net interest income, after impairment losses

3,800.3

3,816.6

0.4%

1,939.5

1,896.4

1,920.2

1.3%

-1.0%

Income from commissions and fees

Banking fees (1)

1,938.3

2,103.1

8.5%

994.3

1,028.0

1,075.1

4.6%

8.1%

Trust activities

154.3

165.1

7.0%

77.3

80.7

84.4

4.6%

9.1%

Pension and severance fund management

488.7

556.6

13.9%

235.2

255.5

301.0

17.8%

28.0%

Bonded warehouse services

76.3

81.1

6.2%

39.0

41.0

40.1

-2.3%

2.7%

Total income from commissions and fees

2,657.6

2,905.8

9.3%

1,345.8

1,405.2

1,500.6

6.8%

11.5%

Expenses from commissions and fees

308.4

299.6

-2.8%

146.9

146.2

153.4

4.9%

4.5%

Net income from commissions and fees

2,349.2

2,606.2

10.9%

1,199.0

1,259.0

1,347.2

7.0%

12.4%

Income from sales of goods and services

2,831.8

4,001.4

41.3%

1,455.1

1,923.5

2,077.9

8.0%

42.8%

Costs and expenses from sales of goods and services

2,367.0

2,827.1

19.4%

1,196.1

1,348.9

1,478.1

9.6%

23.6%

Net income from sales of goods and services

464.8

1,174.3

152.6%

259.0

574.5

599.7

4.4%

131.6%

Net trading income

154.3

316.7

105.3%

244.7

108.2

208.6

92.8%

-14.7%

Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL

127.0

107.1

-15.7%

75.0

53.7

53.4

-0.5%

-28.8%

Other income

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

265.3

182.7

-31.1%

(24.4)

166.1

16.6

-90.0%

-167.9%

Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization

(19.9)

71.1

N.A

23.7

5.9

65.1

N.A.

175.1%

Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale

6.2

12.6

103.8%

3.9

6.0

6.6

9.8%

68.9%

Income from non-consolidated investments (2)

144.7

189.1

30.7%

50.5

123.2

65.9

-46.5%

30.6%

Net gains on asset valuations

7.8

(2.8)

-135.5%

(0.4)

4.6

(7.3)

N.A

N.A.

Other income from operations

156.3

199.3

27.5%

81.3

80.1

119.2

48.7%

46.5%

Total other income

560.3

652.0

16.4%

134.5

385.9

266.1

-31.1%

97.8%

Other expenses

Loss on the sale of non-current assets held for sale

2.0

2.3

12.5%

1.8

1.6

0.7

-55.3%

-61.0%

Personnel expenses

1,884.6

1,962.3

4.1%

960.5

965.2

997.1

3.3%

3.8%

General and administrative expenses

2,224.0

2,235.8

0.5%

1,129.3

1,086.5

1,149.3

5.8%

1.8%

Depreciation and amortization

260.4

439.8

68.9%

128.6

207.9

231.9

11.5%

80.3%

Impairment loss on other assets

12.3

19.2

56.1%

6.3

3.8

15.4

N.A.

143.1%

Other operating expenses

57.3

36.3

-36.7%

31.2

21.5

14.8

-31.0%

-52.5%

Total other expenses

4,440.6

4,695.6

5.7%

2,257.7

2,286.5

2,409.2

5.4%

6.7%

Net income before income tax expense

3,015.4

3,977.3

31.9%

1,594.0

1,991.2

1,986.1

-0.3%

24.6%

Income tax expense

924.8

1,221.0

32.0%

454.7

634.6

586.4

-7.6%

29.0%

Net income for the period

2,090.6

2,756.3

31.8%

1,139.3

1,356.6

1,399.7

3.2%

22.9%

Net income for the period attibutable to:

Non-controlling interest

811.3

1,180.3

45.5%

457.7

593.8

586.5

-1.2%

28.1%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

1,279.3

1,576.1

23.2%

681.5

762.9

813.2

6.6%

19.3%

(1)Includes commissions on banking services, office network services, credit and debit card fees, fees on drafts, checks and checkbooks and other fees

20

(2)

Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 23:07:09 UTC
