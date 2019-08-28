Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores : Statement of financial position For the period ended as of june 30th 2019 and december 31st 2018 (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos) IFRS 0 08/28/2019 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Statement of financial position For the period ended as of june 30th 2019 and december 31st 2018 (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos) IFRS 2019 2018 june 30th (*) December 31st Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,508 38,667 Trading securities 5,598 1,543 Accounts receivable from related parties 992,582 267,640 Other accounts receivable 166 222 Other non-financial assets 177 295 Total current assets 1,024,031 308,367 Non-current Assets Investments in subsidiaries 20,542,371 19,970,980 Property and equipment 9,190 2,414 Deferred tax assets 416 476 Total non-current Assets 20,551,977 19,973,870 Total assets $ 21,576,008 20,282,237 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Borrowings at amortized cost, current $ 121,507 2,808 Outstanding bonds at amortized cost, current 384,581 284,758 Accounts payable 1,095,731 359,806 Employee benefits 2,032 2,132 Tax liabilities 18,934 43,434 Other non-financial liabilities 1,214 1,214 Total current liabilities 1,623,999 694,152 Long-term liabilities Borrowings at amortized cost, non current 430,321 541,924 Outstanding bonds, non current 724,520 824,520 Total long-term liabilities 1,154,841 1,366,444 Total liabilities 2,778,840 2,060,596 Shareholders' equity Subscribed and paid capital 22,281 22,281 Additional Paid-in capital 8,612,936 8,612,936 Reserves 7,396,280 5,850,493 Earnings from first-time adoption 256,878 256,878 Net income 1,569,295 2,887,749 Other equity accounts 939,498 591,304 Total shareholders' equity 18,797,168 18,221,641 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,576,008 20,282,237 (*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. Statement of income (Stated in million of Colombian pesos, except earnings per share) IFRS For the accumulated year 2019 2018 june 30th (*) june 30th Operating revenue Equity method income, net $ 1,556,848 1,270,858 Other revenue from ordinary activities 143,594 143,062 Total operating revenue 1,700,442 1,413,920 Expenses, net Administrative expenses 41,484 38,467 Other expenses 153 101 Gains (Losses) from exchange differences 306 340 Operating income 1,659,111 1,375,692 Financial expenses 58,683 60,475 Earnings before taxes 1,600,428 1,315,217 Income tax expense 31,133 31,746 Net Income $ 1,569,295 1,283,471 Net Earnings per Share $ 70.43 57.60 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.Statement of Other Comprehensive Income (Stated in million of Colombian pesos) IFRS For the accumulated year 2019 2018 june 30th (*) june 30th Net income 1,569,295 1,283,471 Other comprehensive income (OCI), net of taxes Investors participation in other comprehensive income reported using the equity method 348,194 (124,686) Comprehensive income, net 1,917,489 1,158,785 (*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. Individual statement of cash flow For the period ended as of june 30th 2019 and 2018 (Stated in million of Colombian pesos) IFRS 2019 2018 june 30th (*) june 30th Cash flow from operating activity: Net Income 1,569,295 1,283,471 Adjustments to reconcile net profit with net cash used in operating activities Deferred tax 60 99 Property and equipment depreciation 850 310 Acquisition of permanent investments (37,680) (9,375) Equity method earnings (1,556,848) (1,270,858) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trading securities (4,055) (435) Decrease in receivables 37,680 8,367 Increase (decrease) in other assets and liabilities, net: prepaid taxes, prepaid expenses; taxes, accounts payable, employee liabilities, estimBDed liabilities and provisions. (21,696) 9,690 Decrease in interests payable 393 (1,483) interest payment by lease agreements (284) - Dividends received 600,078 548,085 Net cash used in operating activities 587,793 567,871 Cash flow from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (84) (30) Net cash used in investing activities (84) (30) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (600,134) (594,080) Payment liabilities by lease agreements (468) - Net cash from financing activities (600,602) (594,080) Effect of exchange rate difference on cash (265) (304) Change in cash and cash equivalents (13,159) (26,543) Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period 38,667 35,478 Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period 25,508 8,935 Additional information: Payment of Interest 58,239 61,607 (*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. Statement of shareholders' equity For the period ended as of june 30th 2019. (Stated in million of Colombian pesos) IFRS Reserves Retained Subscribed and Paid-in Capital Legal Occasional earnings Earnings (losses) in Net Income Other equity accounts Shareholders' equity paid capital (losses) first-time adoption (*) Balance as of December 31st, 2017 22,281 8,504,729 11,140 5,333,763 - 256,878 2,001,178 708,524 16,838,493 Effect by accounting policies changes by adoption in IFRS 9 and IFRS 15. (549,199) (549,199) Balance as of January 01st, 2018 22,281 8,504,729 11,140 5,333,763 (549,199) 256,878 2,001,178 708,524 16,289,294 Constitution of reserves for future distributions To distribute a cash dividend of $ 4.0 per share per month from April 2018 to March 2019, including those two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding shares as of the date of this meeting. Application of the equity method Net Income 2,001,178 (2,001,178) - (1,069,489) (1,069,489) (124,686) (124,686) 1,283,471 1,283,471 Balance as of June 30th, 2018 22,281 8,504,729 11,140 6,265,452 (549,199) 256,878 1,283,471 583,838 16,378,590 Balance as of December 31st, 2018 22,281 8,612,936 11,140 6,265,452 (426,099) 256,878 2,887,749 591,304 18,221,641 Effect by accounting policies changes by adoption in IFRS 16 (5,101) (5,101) Balance as of January 01st, 2019 22,281 8,612,936 11,140 6,265,452 (431,200) 256,878 2,887,749 591,304 18,216,540 Constitution of reserves for future distributions 2,887,749 (2,887,749) - To distribute a cash dividend of $ 5,00 per share per month from April 2019 to March 2020 including those (1,336,861) (1,336,861) two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding shares as of the date of this meeting. Application of the equity method 348,194 348,194 Net Income 1,569,295 1,569,295 Balance as of June 30th, 2019 22,281 8,612,936 11,140 7,816,340 (431,200) 256,878 1,569,295 939,498 18,797,168 (*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. Attachments Original document

