Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores : Statement of financial position For the period ended as of june 30th 2019 and december 31st 2018 (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos) IFRS
08/28/2019 | 05:31pm EDT
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Statement of financial position
For the period ended as of june 30th 2019 and december 31st 2018 (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos)
IFRS
2019
2018
june 30th (*)
December 31st
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,508
38,667
Trading securities
5,598
1,543
Accounts receivable from related parties
992,582
267,640
Other accounts receivable
166
222
Other non-financial assets
177
295
Total current assets
1,024,031
308,367
Non-current Assets
Investments in subsidiaries
20,542,371
19,970,980
Property and equipment
9,190
2,414
Deferred tax assets
416
476
Total non-current Assets
20,551,977
19,973,870
Total assets
$
21,576,008
20,282,237
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Borrowings at amortized cost, current
$
121,507
2,808
Outstanding bonds at amortized cost, current
384,581
284,758
Accounts payable
1,095,731
359,806
Employee benefits
2,032
2,132
Tax liabilities
18,934
43,434
Other non-financial liabilities
1,214
1,214
Total current liabilities
1,623,999
694,152
Long-term liabilities
Borrowings at amortized cost, non current
430,321
541,924
Outstanding bonds, non current
724,520
824,520
Total long-term liabilities
1,154,841
1,366,444
Total liabilities
2,778,840
2,060,596
Shareholders' equity
Subscribed and paid capital
22,281
22,281
Additional Paid-in capital
8,612,936
8,612,936
Reserves
7,396,280
5,850,493
Earnings from first-time adoption
256,878
256,878
Net income
1,569,295
2,887,749
Other equity accounts
939,498
591,304
Total shareholders' equity
18,797,168
18,221,641
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
21,576,008
20,282,237
(*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019.
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Statement of income
(Stated in million of Colombian pesos, except earnings per share)
IFRS
For the accumulated year
2019
2018
june 30th (*)
june 30th
Operating revenue
Equity method income, net
$
1,556,848
1,270,858
Other revenue from ordinary activities
143,594
143,062
Total operating revenue
1,700,442
1,413,920
Expenses, net
Administrative expenses
41,484
38,467
Other expenses
153
101
Gains (Losses) from exchange differences
306
340
Operating income
1,659,111
1,375,692
Financial expenses
58,683
60,475
Earnings before taxes
1,600,428
1,315,217
Income tax expense
31,133
31,746
Net Income
$
1,569,295
1,283,471
Net Earnings per Share
$
70.43
57.60
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.Statement of Other Comprehensive Income (Stated in million of Colombian pesos)
IFRS
For the accumulated year
2019
2018
june 30th (*)
june 30th
Net income
1,569,295
1,283,471
Other comprehensive income (OCI), net of taxes
Investors participation in other comprehensive income
reported using the equity method
348,194
(124,686)
Comprehensive income, net
1,917,489
1,158,785
(*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019.
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Individual statement of cash flow
For the period ended as of june 30th 2019 and 2018 (Stated in million of Colombian pesos)
IFRS
2019
2018
june 30th (*)
june 30th
Cash flow from operating activity:
Net Income
1,569,295
1,283,471
Adjustments to reconcile net profit with net cash
used in operating activities
Deferred tax
60
99
Property and equipment depreciation
850
310
Acquisition of permanent investments
(37,680)
(9,375)
Equity method earnings
(1,556,848)
(1,270,858)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in trading securities
(4,055)
(435)
Decrease in receivables
37,680
8,367
Increase (decrease) in other assets and liabilities, net: prepaid taxes,
prepaid expenses; taxes, accounts payable,
employee liabilities, estimBDed liabilities and provisions.
(21,696)
9,690
Decrease in interests payable
393
(1,483)
interest payment by lease agreements
(284)
-
Dividends received
600,078
548,085
Net cash used in operating activities
587,793
567,871
Cash flow from investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(84)
(30)
Net cash used in investing activities
(84)
(30)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(600,134)
(594,080)
Payment liabilities by lease agreements
(468)
-
Net cash from financing activities
(600,602)
(594,080)
Effect of exchange rate difference on cash
(265)
(304)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(13,159)
(26,543)
Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period
38,667
35,478
Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period
25,508
8,935
Additional information:
Payment of Interest
58,239
61,607
(*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019.
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Statement of shareholders' equity
For the period ended as of june 30th 2019. (Stated in million of Colombian pesos)
IFRS
Reserves
Retained
Subscribed and
Paid-in Capital
Legal
Occasional
earnings
Earnings (losses) in
Net Income
Other equity accounts
Shareholders' equity
paid capital
(losses)
first-time adoption
(*)
Balance as of December 31st, 2017
22,281
8,504,729
11,140
5,333,763
-
256,878
2,001,178
708,524
16,838,493
Effect by accounting policies changes by adoption in IFRS 9 and IFRS 15.
(549,199)
(549,199)
Balance as of January 01st, 2018
22,281
8,504,729
11,140
5,333,763
(549,199)
256,878
2,001,178
708,524
16,289,294
Constitution of reserves for future distributions
To distribute a cash dividend of $ 4.0 per share per month from April 2018 to March 2019, including those two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding shares as of the date of this meeting.
Application of the equity method
Net Income
2,001,178
(2,001,178)
-
(1,069,489)
(1,069,489)
(124,686)
(124,686)
1,283,471
1,283,471
Balance as of June 30th, 2018
22,281
8,504,729
11,140
6,265,452
(549,199)
256,878
1,283,471
583,838
16,378,590
Balance as of December 31st, 2018
22,281
8,612,936
11,140
6,265,452
(426,099)
256,878
2,887,749
591,304
18,221,641
Effect by accounting policies changes by adoption in IFRS 16
(5,101)
(5,101)
Balance as of January 01st, 2019
22,281
8,612,936
11,140
6,265,452
(431,200)
256,878
2,887,749
591,304
18,216,540
Constitution of reserves for future distributions
2,887,749
(2,887,749)
-
To distribute a cash dividend of $ 5,00 per share per
month from April 2019 to March 2020 including those
(1,336,861)
(1,336,861)
two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding
shares as of the date of this meeting.
Application of the equity method
348,194
348,194
Net Income
1,569,295
1,569,295
Balance as of June 30th, 2019
22,281
8,612,936
11,140
7,816,340
(431,200)
256,878
1,569,295
939,498
18,797,168
(*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019.
Disclaimer
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:30:01 UTC
Latest news on GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALO
Sales 2019
21 462 B
EBIT 2019
8 244 B
Net income 2019
2 981 B
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
5,48%
P/E ratio 2019
-
P/E ratio 2020
-
Capi. / Sales2019
1,28x
Capi. / Sales2020
1,19x
Capitalization
27 406 B
Chart GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES SA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
1 355,00 COP
Last Close Price
1 240,00 COP
Spread / Highest target
12,9%
Spread / Average Target
9,27%
Spread / Lowest Target
5,65%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.