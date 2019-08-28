Log in
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores : Statement of financial position For the period ended as of june 30th 2019 and december 31st 2018 (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos) IFRS

08/28/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

Statement of financial position

For the period ended as of june 30th 2019 and december 31st 2018 (Stated in millions of Colombian pesos)

IFRS

2019

2018

june 30th (*)

December 31st

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,508

38,667

Trading securities

5,598

1,543

Accounts receivable from related parties

992,582

267,640

Other accounts receivable

166

222

Other non-financial assets

177

295

Total current assets

1,024,031

308,367

Non-current Assets

Investments in subsidiaries

20,542,371

19,970,980

Property and equipment

9,190

2,414

Deferred tax assets

416

476

Total non-current Assets

20,551,977

19,973,870

Total assets

$

21,576,008

20,282,237

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Borrowings at amortized cost, current

$

121,507

2,808

Outstanding bonds at amortized cost, current

384,581

284,758

Accounts payable

1,095,731

359,806

Employee benefits

2,032

2,132

Tax liabilities

18,934

43,434

Other non-financial liabilities

1,214

1,214

Total current liabilities

1,623,999

694,152

Long-term liabilities

Borrowings at amortized cost, non current

430,321

541,924

Outstanding bonds, non current

724,520

824,520

Total long-term liabilities

1,154,841

1,366,444

Total liabilities

2,778,840

2,060,596

Shareholders' equity

Subscribed and paid capital

22,281

22,281

Additional Paid-in capital

8,612,936

8,612,936

Reserves

7,396,280

5,850,493

Earnings from first-time adoption

256,878

256,878

Net income

1,569,295

2,887,749

Other equity accounts

939,498

591,304

Total shareholders' equity

18,797,168

18,221,641

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

21,576,008

20,282,237

(*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019.

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

Statement of income

(Stated in million of Colombian pesos, except earnings per share)

IFRS

For the accumulated year

2019

2018

june 30th (*)

june 30th

Operating revenue

Equity method income, net

$

1,556,848

1,270,858

Other revenue from ordinary activities

143,594

143,062

Total operating revenue

1,700,442

1,413,920

Expenses, net

Administrative expenses

41,484

38,467

Other expenses

153

101

Gains (Losses) from exchange differences

306

340

Operating income

1,659,111

1,375,692

Financial expenses

58,683

60,475

Earnings before taxes

1,600,428

1,315,217

Income tax expense

31,133

31,746

Net Income

$

1,569,295

1,283,471

Net Earnings per Share

$

70.43

57.60

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.Statement of Other Comprehensive Income (Stated in million of Colombian pesos)

IFRS

For the accumulated year

2019

2018

june 30th (*)

june 30th

Net income

1,569,295

1,283,471

Other comprehensive income (OCI), net of taxes

Investors participation in other comprehensive income

reported using the equity method

348,194

(124,686)

Comprehensive income, net

1,917,489

1,158,785

(*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019.

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

Individual statement of cash flow

For the period ended as of june 30th 2019 and 2018 (Stated in million of Colombian pesos)

IFRS

2019

2018

june 30th (*)

june 30th

Cash flow from operating activity:

Net Income

1,569,295

1,283,471

Adjustments to reconcile net profit with net cash

used in operating activities

Deferred tax

60

99

Property and equipment depreciation

850

310

Acquisition of permanent investments

(37,680)

(9,375)

Equity method earnings

(1,556,848)

(1,270,858)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Increase in trading securities

(4,055)

(435)

Decrease in receivables

37,680

8,367

Increase (decrease) in other assets and liabilities, net: prepaid taxes,

prepaid expenses; taxes, accounts payable,

employee liabilities, estimBDed liabilities and provisions.

(21,696)

9,690

Decrease in interests payable

393

(1,483)

interest payment by lease agreements

(284)

-

Dividends received

600,078

548,085

Net cash used in operating activities

587,793

567,871

Cash flow from investing activities:

Acquisition of property and equipment

(84)

(30)

Net cash used in investing activities

(84)

(30)

Cash flow from financing activities:

Dividends paid

(600,134)

(594,080)

Payment liabilities by lease agreements

(468)

-

Net cash from financing activities

(600,602)

(594,080)

Effect of exchange rate difference on cash

(265)

(304)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(13,159)

(26,543)

Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period

38,667

35,478

Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period

25,508

8,935

Additional information:

Payment of Interest

58,239

61,607

(*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019.

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

Statement of shareholders' equity

For the period ended as of june 30th 2019. (Stated in million of Colombian pesos)

IFRS

Reserves

Retained

Subscribed and

Paid-in Capital

Legal

Occasional

earnings

Earnings (losses) in

Net Income

Other equity accounts

Shareholders' equity

paid capital

(losses)

first-time adoption

(*)

Balance as of December 31st, 2017

22,281

8,504,729

11,140

5,333,763

-

256,878

2,001,178

708,524

16,838,493

Effect by accounting policies changes by adoption in IFRS 9 and IFRS 15.

(549,199)

(549,199)

Balance as of January 01st, 2018

22,281

8,504,729

11,140

5,333,763

(549,199)

256,878

2,001,178

708,524

16,289,294

Constitution of reserves for future distributions

To distribute a cash dividend of $ 4.0 per share per month from April 2018 to March 2019, including those two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding shares as of the date of this meeting.

Application of the equity method

Net Income

2,001,178

(2,001,178)

-

(1,069,489)

(1,069,489)

(124,686)

(124,686)

1,283,471

1,283,471

Balance as of June 30th, 2018

22,281

8,504,729

11,140

6,265,452

(549,199)

256,878

1,283,471

583,838

16,378,590

Balance as of December 31st, 2018

22,281

8,612,936

11,140

6,265,452

(426,099)

256,878

2,887,749

591,304

18,221,641

Effect by accounting policies changes by adoption in IFRS 16

(5,101)

(5,101)

Balance as of January 01st, 2019

22,281

8,612,936

11,140

6,265,452

(431,200)

256,878

2,887,749

591,304

18,216,540

Constitution of reserves for future distributions

2,887,749

(2,887,749)

-

To distribute a cash dividend of $ 5,00 per share per

month from April 2019 to March 2020 including those

(1,336,861)

(1,336,861)

two months, over 22,281,017,159 outstanding

shares as of the date of this meeting.

Application of the equity method

348,194

348,194

Net Income

1,569,295

1,569,295

Balance as of June 30th, 2019

22,281

8,612,936

11,140

7,816,340

(431,200)

256,878

1,569,295

939,498

18,797,168

(*) Grupo Aval adopted IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:30:01 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES SA7 933
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.32%338 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%257 912
BANK OF AMERICA8.69%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.89%197 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%186 397
