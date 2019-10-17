GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Notices published by the Company

DP&W
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report Of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant To Rule 13a-16 Or 15d-16 Of
The Securities Exchange Act Of 1934
For the month of October 2019
Commission File Number: 000-54290
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Carrera 13 No. 26A - 47
Bogotá D.C., Colombia
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:
Form 20-FXForm 40-F
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):
YesNoX
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ITEM
1. Relevant Information dated October 15, 2019
Item 1
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (the "Company") informs that the Board of Directors of the Company, approved the applicable regulations of an Issuance Program of Ordinary Bonds for a total amount of up to COP$400,000,000,000.00 (Approx. US$116 million). The Board has also granted sufficient powers of authority to the Legal Representative of the Company to take all necessary actions and execute all the required agreements to carry out the Issuance Program.
