GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

(GRUPOAVAL)
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Notices published by the Company

10/17/2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM

1. Relevant Information dated October 15, 2019

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (the "Company") informs that the Board of Directors of the Company, approved the applicable regulations of an Issuance Program of Ordinary Bonds for a total amount of up to COP$400,000,000,000.00 (Approx. US$116 million). The Board has also granted sufficient powers of authority to the Legal Representative of the Company to take all necessary actions and execute all the required agreements to carry out the Issuance Program.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 15:38:06 UTC
