GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

(GRUPOAVAL)
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Notices published by the Company

11/05/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report Of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant To Rule 13a-16 Or 15d-16 Of

The Securities Exchange Act Of 1934

For the month of November 2019

Commission File Number: 000-54290

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Carrera 13 No. 26A - 47

Bogotá D.C., Colombia

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-FXForm 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

YesNoX

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes

No

X

dp115640_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP115640_6K 11/05/2019 11:02 AM

2 of 4

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM

1. Report of Relevant Information dated November 5, 2019

dp115640_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP115640_6K 11/05/2019 11:02 AM

3 of 4

Item 1

Bogota. October 31, 2019. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval" or the "Company"), informs that Mr. Diego Rodríguez Piedrahita, Chief Risk Officer and Legal Representative of the Company submitted his resignation, effective as of this date.

Grupo Aval expresses its gratitude to Mr. Rodríguez for the valuable services rendered to the Company for more than two decades.

Ms. Luz Karime Vargas, current Audit Manager of Grupo Aval will assume the role of Chief Risk Officer of the Company.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:29:03 UTC
