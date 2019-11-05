GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Notices published by the Company

DP&W
|
Client:
|
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
|
|
Type:6-K
Job:09218_00001/DP115640_6K
|
Date:
|
11/05/2019 11:02 AM
|
|
Submission Data File
|
|
General Information
|
Form Type*
|
6-K
|
Contact Name
|
Keshvargar, Yasin
|
Contact Phone
|
212-450-4839
|
Filer File Number
|
|
Filer CIK*
|
0001504764 (Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.)
|
Filer CCC*
|
**********
|
Confirming Copy
|
No
|
Notify via Website only
|
No
|
Return Copy
|
No
|
SROS*
|
NYSE
|
Period*
|
11-05-2019
|
|
(End General Information)
|
|
Document Information
|
File Count*
|
2
|
Document Name 1*
|
dp115640_6k.htm
|
Document Type 1*
|
6-K
|
Document Description 1
|
FORM 6-K
|
Document Name 2*
|
image_010.gif
|
Document Type 2*
|
GRAPHIC
|
Document Description 2
|
Graphic
|
|
(End Document Information)
|
|
Notifications
|
Notify via Website only
|
No
|
E-mail 1
|
nicholas.kronfeld@davispolk.com
|
E-mail 2
|
yasin.keshvargar@davispolk.com
|
E-mail 3
|
ernesto.talamas@davispolk.com
|
E-mail 4
|
ines.velasco@davispolk.com
|
E-mail 5
|
edgar@davispolk.com
|
|
(End Notifications)
|
dp115640_6k.htm
|
6-K
|
1 of 4
|
FORM 6-K
|
09218_00001/DP115640_6K
|
11/05/2019 11:02 AM
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report Of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant To Rule 13a-16 Or 15d-16 Of
The Securities Exchange Act Of 1934
For the month of November 2019
Commission File Number: 000-54290
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Carrera 13 No. 26A - 47
Bogotá D.C., Colombia
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:
Form 20-FXForm 40-F
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):
YesNoX
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
|
dp115640_6k.htm
|
09218_00001/DP115640_6K 11/05/2019 11:02 AM
|
2 of 4
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ITEM
1. Report of Relevant Information dated November 5, 2019
|
dp115640_6k.htm
|
09218_00001/DP115640_6K 11/05/2019 11:02 AM
|
3 of 4
Item 1
Bogota. October 31, 2019. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval" or the "Company"), informs that Mr. Diego Rodríguez Piedrahita, Chief Risk Officer and Legal Representative of the Company submitted his resignation, effective as of this date.
Grupo Aval expresses its gratitude to Mr. Rodríguez for the valuable services rendered to the Company for more than two decades.
Ms. Luz Karime Vargas, current Audit Manager of Grupo Aval will assume the role of Chief Risk Officer of the Company.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:29:03 UTC