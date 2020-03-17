Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : 4Q 2019 Presentation 0 03/17/2020 | 01:16am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 4Q19 and FY 2019 Consolidated Earnings Results IFRS Disclaimer Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States.. As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulation in Colombia and applicable U.S. securities regulation. Grupo Aval is also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as holding company of the Aval financial conglomerate. The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with IFRS as currently issued by the IASB. Details of the calculations of non-GAAP measures such as ROAA and ROAE, among others, are explained when required in this report. This report includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these and other comparable words. Actual results and events may differ materially from those anticipated herein as a consequence of changes in general, economic and business conditions, changes in interest and currency rates and other risk described from time to time in our filings with the Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores and the SEC. Recipients of this document are responsible for the assessment and use of the information provided herein. Matters described in this presentation and our knowledge of them may change extensively and materially over time but we expressly disclaim any obligation to review, update or correct the information provided in this report, including any forward looking statements, and do not intend to provide any update for such material developments prior to our next earnings report. The content of this document and the figures included herein are intended to provide a summary of the subjects discussed rather than a comprehensive description. When applicable, in this document we refer to billions as thousands of millions. 2 Consolidated key results for the year COP $tn 2018 2019 19 vs 18 Gross Loans $ 169.2 $ 179.4 6.0% Balance Deposits $ 164.4 $ 175.5 6.8% Sheet Deposits/Net Loans 0.97 x 1.01 x 0.03 x Tangible Equity Ratio 8.4% 9.2% 74 bps 90 days PDLs / Total 3.1% 3.3% 19 bps loans Loan Quality Cost of risk 2.4% 2.2% (17) bps Net interest margin 5.7% 5.7% 3 bps Fee income Ratio 23.6% 25.5% 191 bps Efficiency Ratio 45.7% 47.6% 187 bps Profitability Attributable net income $ 2.91 $ 3.03 4.2% ROAA 2.2% 2.0% (14) bps ROAE 17.8% 16.4% (143) bps Gross loans excludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Margin includes net interest income plus net trading income from debt and equity investments at FVTPL divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratio is calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income . Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAA is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NS refers to non-significant 3 figures. Key results per region for the year Colombia Central America(1) 70% of Assets 30% of Assets COP $tn 2018 2019 19 vs 18 COP $tn 2018 2018 19 vs 18 Gross Loans Balance Deposits Sheet Deposits/Net Loans Tangible Equity Ratio 90 days PDLs / Total $ 116.4 $ 124.2 6.6% $ 113.7 $ 119.2 4.8% 0.99 x 1.00 x 0.02 x 7.7% 8.0% 39 bps 3.8% 4.0% 14 bps Gross Loans Balance Deposits Sheet Deposits/Net Loans Tangible Equity Ratio 90 days PDLs / Total $ 52.8 $ 55.2 4.6% $ 50.7 $ 56.3 11.1% 0.95 x 1.02 x 0.08 x 10.3% 12.0% 165 bps 1.3% 1.6% 27 bps Loan Quality loans Loan Quality loans Cost of risk Net interest margin Fee income Ratio Efficiency Ratio Profitability (2) Attributable net income ROAA ROAE 2.4% 2.1% (23) bps 5.4% 5.3% (15) bps 19.0% 20.9% 193 bps 41.8% 43.3% 147 bps $ 2.10 $ 2.11 0.4% 2.4% 2.2% (20) bps 24.8% 23.3% (156) bps Cost of risk Net interest margin Fee income Ratio Efficiency Ratio Profitability (2) Attributable net income ROAA ROAE 2.4% 2.3% (3) bps 6.3% 6.8% 42 bps 34.3% 34.9% 55 bps 54.8% 56.3% 157 bps $ 0.81 $ 0.92 14.0% 1.7% 1.7% 0 bps 10.3% 9.8% (50) bps Central America refers to Leasing Bogotá Panamá (LBP) operation expressed in Colombian Pesos, at the exchange rate of each period. (2) Attributable net income for Grupo Aval of Ps 715.1 bn for 4Q19 corresponds to the Ps 433.6 bn of our Colombian operation plus Ps 409.6 bn of our Central American operation multiplied by 68.7%, our stake in Banco de Bogotá. Gross loans excludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Margin includes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratio is calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAA is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROA E is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NS refers to non-significant figures. Equity for Central America is calculated as 4 LBP multiplied by our 68.7% stake in the company. Equity for Colombia is calculated as the difference between our consolidated attributable equity and the equity in Central America. Macroeconomic context - Colombia ( 1 | 3 ) GDP Growth (%) 6.1 4.1 4.2 3.6 3.3 3.1 3.6 1.8 2.5 1.9 1.3 2.6 0.8 1.6 1.5 1.5 2.3 2.4 2.7 2.7 2.8 3.6 3.4 3.4 I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV I II III IV 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 4.5 3.0 2.1 1.4 2.5 3.3 Source: DANE. Seasonally adjusted, constant prices of 2015 GDP Inflation (%) 10.0% Feb-20: 8.0% 3.72% 6.0% 3.80% 4.0% 2.0% 0.0% Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 GDP Growth Expectations (%) 4.0 2020E 2021E 3.8 3.2% 3.2% 3.6 3.4 3.2 3.0 2.8 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Source: Bloomberg Consensus Inflation Expectations (%) 4.02020E 2021E 3.8 3.5% 3.2% 3.6 3.4 3.2 3.0 2.8 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 12-Month inflation Lower target range Upper target range Source: Banco de la República de Colombia and DANE. Source: Bloomberg Consensus 5 Macroeconomic context - Colombia ( 2 | 3 ) Central Bank's Monetary Policy Real GDP growth Inflation Colombian Central Bank's Interest rate 10% 8% 5% 4.25% 3.72% 3% 3.39% 0% Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Feb-20 FY 4.5% 3.0% 2.1% 1.4% 2.5% 3.3% GDP Source: Banco de la República de Colombia and DANE. GDP as of December 2019. GDP Seasonally-adjusted, constant prices (2015 basis) Colombian Central Bank's Interest rate (EoP) DTF(1) IBR(2) 8% 6% 4.56% 4% 4.25% 4.11% 2% Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Mar-20 Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. (1)End of period DTF rate (2) End of period 3-month interbank (IBR) rate Unemployment (%) 11.2% 10.6% 10.8% 9.9% 9.8% 10.0% 10.5% 9.4% 9.7% 9.1% 9.2% 8.9% Jan-19Jan-20 13.7% 12.9% 12.8% 13.0% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average national unemployment Average urban unemployment 6 Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. Urban unemployment defined as unemployment of 13 cities and their metropolitan areas Macroeconomic context - Colombia ( 3 | 3 ) Real and Projected Fiscal Deficit - Fiscal Rule ( % of GDP) (1.4) (1.3) (1.2) (1.1) (1.5) (1.6) (1.8) (2.4) (2.5) (2.2) (3.0) (3.1) (3.6) (4.0) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Real fiscaldeficit Projected fiscaldeficit (Jun-2019) Source: Ministry of Finance. Projections start in 2020. Current Account (% GDP, quarterly) 2.0% Trade balance Current Account Deficit 2018 2019 2018 2019 (2.7%) (3.8%) (3.9%) (4.3%) 0.0% (2.0%) (4.0%) (3.6%) (4.2%) (6.0%) (8.0%) Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-14 Jun-15 Dec-15 Jun-16 Jun-17 Jun-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 Dec-19 Oil Exports/Total Exports 2014: 2015: 2016: 2017: 2018: 2019: 52.8% 40.4% 34.0% 35.0% 40.2% 40.4% Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. Colombian Peso Exchange Rate 3,600 3,400 3,200 3,000 2,800 2,600 2,400 2,200 2,000 4Q14 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 End of Period 2,392.5 2,598.4 2,598.7 3,086.8 3,149.5 3,000.6 2,919.0 2,880.1 3,000.7 2,885.6 3,050.4 2,936.7 2,984.0 2,780.5 2,930.8 2,972.2 3,249.8 3,174.8 3,205.7 3,477.5 3,277.1 Quarter Average 2,173.0 2,470.2 2,496.4 2,938.9 3,061.7 3,263.5 2,993.0 2,949.0 3,016.1 2,924.3 2,920.3 2,974.6 2,985.9 2,860.3 2,839.0 2,961.0 3,161.0 3,134.6 3,242.4 3,336.9 3,411.1 Yearly Average 2,000.7 2,746.47 3,053.42 2,951.15 2,956.55 3,282.39 Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. 4Q19 vs. 4Q19 vs. 4Q18 3Q19 0.8% (5.8%) 7.9% 2.2% 7 Macroeconomic context - Central America Growth Outlook - Real GDP 5.5% 2019E 2020E 3.4% 3.0% 3.5% 3.5% 3.0% 3.5% 2.3% 2.3% 2.5% 2.1% 2.5% -0.8% -5.7% Central America(1) Panamá Guatemala Honduras Costa Rica El Salvador Nicaragua Source: IMF (WEO October 2019); (1) Aggregate growth of all the Central American countries. Inflation per Country CR ES GU HO NI PA Cenam 6.0% 6.1% 4.0% 4.0% 3.1% 2.0% 1.8% 1.2% 0.0% 0.4% (0.4%) (2.0%) Feb-18 Apr-18 Aug-18 Oct-18 Feb-19 Apr-19 Aug-19 Oct-19 Feb-20 Dec-17 Jun-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 Dec-19 Source: SECMCA. CR: Costa Rica, ES: El Salvador, GU: Guatemala, HO: Honduras, NI: Nicaragua, PA: Panamá, Cenam: Central America . Inflation of Nicaragua and Cenam as of December 2019, Panamá as of January 2020. Regional Exchange Rates (100 = 12/31/2017) 140 134 130 120 111 110 105 100 104 100 90 Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Colón Quetzal Lempira Córdoba TRM Source: Bloomberg Central Bank's Interest Rates 7.0% 6.0% 5.0% 5.25% 4.0% 3.0% 2.75% 2.0% 2.25% 1.0% 0.0% Dec-17Jun-18Dec-18Jun-19Dec-19 Costa Rica Guatemala Honduras Source: SECMCA. 8 Digital transformation Strategy We are taking advantage of new digital technologies to improve customer experience, reach new customers, create new products and markets, and improve our efficiency

We have launched a coordinated effort to digitalize our front and back offices, redesigning our core products, processes, and transactions

Through analytics, we strive to better understand and serve our clients as well as improve our core activities such as risk, pricing and customer lifecycle management Evolution Since their creation 3 years ago, our digitalization labs have yielded strong results. We now have:

3.5 million (or 20%) of our clients are digital 35% of our retail product sales are supported by our digital initiatives 22 core products have been digitalized in our banks 60% of our transactions are digital

2.4 2.9 3.5 940 230 (1) 121 22 31 Advanced 15 14 5 Analytics 2 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 (1) Includes 7,146 digital approval of mortgages in 2019. 9 Assets Figures in Ps. Trillions Total Assets Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations 4Q19 / 3Q19 = 1.8% 4Q19 / 4Q18 = 7.1% 4Q19 / 4Q18 = 7.4% 273.8 278.8 4Q19 / 3Q19 = 3.7% 259.7 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Assets Breakdown 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Foreign (1), Foreign (1), Foreign (1), 23.3% 30.2% 23.8% 31.0% 25.0% 29.7% 1.8% 2.0% 2.1% Colombian 9.9% Colombian 10.4% 62.4% 65.0% 63.7% Colombian operations, operations, operations, 65.0% 1.8% 9.9% 10.5% 70.3% 69.8% 69.0% Net loans and leases(2) Fixed income investments Unconsolidated equity investments Other (1) Foreign operations reflect Central American operations. (2) Net loans and leases include interbank and overnight funds. 10 Loans and receivables Figures in Ps. Trillions - Excluding interbank and overnight funds Gross loans Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations 4Q19 / 3Q19 = 0.1% 4Q19 / 4Q18 = 5.7% 4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.0% 4Q19 / 3Q19 = 2.0% 179.3 179.4 169.2 4Q18 3Q19 Gross loans Breakdown 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Microcredit 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% Mortgages 11.0% 11.4% 11.3% Consumer 32.8% 33.1% 33.4% Commercial 56.0% 55.3% 55.1% Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations 4Q19 4Q19 / 4Q18 4Q19 / 3Q19 -3.6% -3.6% -0.8% -0.8% 8.8% 8.2% -1.0% 2.4% 7.9% 7.6% 0.9% 3.0% 4.4% 4.2% -0.2% 1.3% 11 Loan portfolio quality Quality 30 days PDLs / Total loans 90 days PDLs / Total loans 4.25% 4.55% 4.36% 3.07% 3.26% 3.26% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Charge offs / Average 90+ PDLs FY18 FY19 0.7x 0.9x 1.25x 0.70x0.63x 4Q183Q194Q19 Cost of Risk FY18 FY19 Impairment loss / Average loans 2.6% 2.4% Impairment loss, net / Average loans 2.4% 2.2% 3.29% 2.72% 3.09% 2.30% 2.49% 2.07% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Coverage Allowances / 90+ PDLs Allowance / 30+ PDLs 1.58x 1.53x 1.40x 1.14x 1.10x 1.05x 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Allowance / 4.84% 5.00% 4.56% Gross loans 12 Loan portfolio quality Figures in Ps. Billions (1) (2) 30 days past due loans 90 days past due loans 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Commercial 3.88% 4.26% 3.94% 3.42% 3.67% 3.58% Consumer 4.83% 4.87% 4.80% 2.66% 2.70% 2.76% Mortgages 4.13% 4.78% 4.84% 2.25% 2.71% 2.97% Microcredit 16.52% 17.36% 18.09% 12.30% 13.02% 13.60% Total loans 4.25% 4.55% 4.36% 3.07% 3.26% 3.26% 30 days past due formation(1) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Initial PDLs 7,229 7,195 7,426 7,716 8,155 New PDLs 872 1,264 1,252 1,331 1,502 Charge-offs (905) (1,034) (961) (892) (1,829) Final PDLs 7,195 7,426 7,716 8,155 7,827 90 days past due formation(2) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Initial NPLs 5,166 5,188 5,143 5,491 5,846 New NPLs 927 988 1,309 1,247 1,826 Charge-offs (905) (1,034) (961) (892) (1,829) Final NPLs 5,188 5,143 5,491 5,846 5,842 FY18 FY19 6,195 7,195 4,149 5,349 (3,149) (4,717) 7,195 7,827 FY18 FY19 4,382 5,188 3,955 5,370 (3,149) (4,717) 5,188 5,842 (1) Past Due Loans + 30 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable 13 (2) Past Due Loans + 90 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Funding Figures in Ps. Trillions Total funding Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations 4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.6% 4Q19 / 3Q19 = 3.0% Funding composition Interbank borrowings Bonds issued Banks and others Deposits 4Q19 / 3Q19 = 1.2% 4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.8% 215.6 227.5 230.3 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 3.2% 2.5% 4.0% 9.3% 9.4% 9.5% 11.3% 11.6% 10.3% 76.2% 76.5% 76.2% Total deposits 4Q19 / 3Q19 = 0.8% Growth excl. FX movement of 4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.8% Central American Operations 164.4 174.0 175.5 4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.5% 4Q19 / 3Q19 = 2.7% Deposit composition 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Others 0.4% 0.2% 0.3% Time deposits 40.7% 43.8% 41.7% Checking accounts 24.2% 22.8% 24.2% Savings accounts 34.8% 33.2% 33.8% Deposits / Net loans*(%) Cash / Deposits (%) 0.97x 1.00x 1.01x 17.3% 17.2% 15.7% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 (*) Net Loans equals gross loans plus interbank and overnight funds net of allowance for impairment of loans and receivables 14 Capital Figures in Ps. Trillions Attributable Equity + Minority Interest 4Q19 / 3Q19 = 3.0% 4Q19 / 4Q18 = 12.8% 29.6 32.4 33.3 Attributable Shareholders Equity 4Q19 / 3Q19 = 2.8% 4Q19 / 4Q18 = 11.6% 19.9 17.8 19.3 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Minority interest 11.8 13.0 13.5 Attributable equity 17.8 19.3 19.9 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Total equity / Assets 11.4% 11.8% 12.0% Tangible equity ratio 8.4% 8.9% 9.2% (1) Consolidated Capital Adequacy of our Banks (%) 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Primary capital (Tier 1) 8.9 9.6 9.1 10.2 10.2 9.6 7.7 8.7 8.5 9.9 10.2 9.7 Solvency Ratio 13.5 13.4 12.8 12.6 12.4 11.8 10.1 10.7 10.6 10.5 11.0 10.7 (1) Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. 15 NIM - Net Interest Margin Net interest income(1) (trillions) 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 4Q19 / 4Q19 / 4Q18 3Q19 Net Interest Margin(1) 2.8 3.0 3.0 8.5% 1.5% 5.68% 5.63% 5.60% FY18 FY19 5.67% 5.70% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 3.71% 3.74% Cost of funds 3.72% 3.78% 3.78% Loans Interest Margin(2) 6.64% 6.35% 6.36% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Avg. Yield on loans 10.52% 10.37% 10.38% Net Investments Margin(3) 2.33% 1.96% 0.50% Avg. Yield on fixed income 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 and interbank & overnight 4.38% 6.35% 5.98% funds FY18 FY19 6.71% 6.40% 10.56% 10.36% FY18 FY19 0.60% 2.28% 4.45% 6.24% Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin: Includes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total average interest-earning assets. NIM without income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss was 5.6% for 4Q19, 5.6% for 3Q19 and 5.7% for 4Q18. Loans Interest Margin: Net Interest Income on Loans to Average loans and financial leases. Net Investments Margin: Net Interest income on fixed income securities, net trading income from equity and fixed income investment securities held for trading through profit and on

16 interbank and overnight funds to Average securities and Interbank and overnight funds. Fees and other operating income Figures in Ps. Billions Gross fee income 4Q19/4Q18 = 10.0% 4Q19/3Q19=9.2% 4Q19/4Q18=13.6% 4Q19/3Q19 = 8.2% 1,459.7 1,519.2 1,658.3 4Q19/4Q18 4Q19/3Q19 2.8% 2.6% 2.4% -2.4% 1.4% 17.4% 18.4% 17.7% 5.6% 5.7% 5.0% 15.2% 4.8% 74.2% 73.2% 74.9% 1.6% -5.1% 14.7% 11.6% Non-financial sector(1) 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 FY18 FY19 Energy & gas 114 193 143 588 665 Infrastructure 1,178 551 478 2,325 2,028 Hotels 13 8 9 37 32 Agribusiness -10 -1 14 -5 14 Other (2) -89 -90 -105 -301 -363 Total 1,207 661 539 2,644 2,375 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 Banking fees Trust activities Pension fees Other Net income from sales of goods and services Reflects net NFS from Nexa BPO, Megalinea and Aportes en Línea call-centers and other subsidiaries Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations Other operating income 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 FY18 FY19 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net -88 -208 337 283 312 Net income (loss) on financial derivatives 236 250 -179 248 20 Other trading income on derivatives 50 78 12 179 122 Derivatives and foreign exchange gains (losses), net (1) 198 120 170 711 454 Gains on valuation of assets 27 5 12 37 14 Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL 29 55 55 206 218 Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization 15 119 9 1 199 Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale 6 6 5 20 23 Income from non-consolidated investments (2) 66 68 57 269 314 Other income from operations 475 115 106 748 420 Total other income from operations 815 488 414 1,992 1,643 Includes income from trading and hedging derivatives reflected as part of the net trading income on the Statement of Profit or Loss. 17 (2) Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income. Efficiency ratios Cost to income(1) 47.9% 52.1% 44.1% Cost to assets(2) 4.3% 3.9% 4.1% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 FY18 FY19 45.7% 47.6% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 FY18 FY19 3.9% 3.8% Cost to income efficiency ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. Cost to income as previously reported would have been 41.8%, 43.8% and 46.3% for 4Q18, 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. 43.1% for FY18 and FY19. Cost to assets efficiency ratio is calculated as annualized total other expenses divided by average total assets. Cost to assets as previously reported would have been 3.8%, 3.5% and 3.6% for 4Q18, 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. 3.5% for FY18 and 3.4% for FY19. 18 Profitability Figures in Ps. Billions Net income attributable to controlling interest 850.7 743.2 715.1 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 EPS $38.2 $33.4 $29.0 $32.1 ROAA (1) 2.6% 2.0% 2.0% 1.9% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 FY18 FY19 2,912.7 3,034.4 $ 130.7 $ 136.2 FY18 FY19 2.2% 2.0% ROAE (2) 15.8% 19.6% 15.8% 14.6% FY18 FY19 17.8% 16.4% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 (1)ROAA for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. (2)ROAE for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. 19 20 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 05:15:08 UTC 0 Latest news on GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALO 01:16a GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : 4Q 2019 Presentation PU 01:15a GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : 4Q 2019 Report PU 03/11 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. : annual earnings release 03/06 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : External Auditor Proposal PU 03/06 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Notices published by the Company PU 01/29 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Notices published by the Company PU 2019 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Statement of financial position For the peri.. PU 2019 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Consolidated Financial Statements 3Q19 PU 2019 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Notices published by the Company PU 2019 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : Notices published by the Company PU