Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : 4Q 2019 Presentation

03/17/2020 | 01:16am EDT
4Q19 and FY 2019 Consolidated Earnings Results
IFRS
Disclaimer
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States.. As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulation in Colombia and applicable U.S. securities regulation. Grupo Aval is also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as holding company of the Aval financial conglomerate.
The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with IFRS as currently issued by the IASB. Details of the calculations of non-GAAP measures such as ROAA and ROAE, among others, are explained when required in this report.
This report includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these and other comparable words. Actual results and events may differ materially from those anticipated herein as a consequence of changes in general, economic and business conditions, changes in interest and currency rates and other risk described from time to time in our filings with the Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores and the SEC.
Recipients of this document are responsible for the assessment and use of the information provided herein. Matters described in this presentation and our knowledge of them may change extensively and materially over time but we expressly disclaim any obligation to review, update or correct the information provided in this report, including any forward looking statements, and do not intend to provide any update for such material developments prior to our next earnings report.
The content of this document and the figures included herein are intended to provide a summary of the subjects discussed rather than a comprehensive description.
When applicable, in this document we refer to billions as thousands of millions.
Consolidated key results for the year
COP $tn
2018
2019
19 vs 18
Gross Loans
$ 169.2
$ 179.4
6.0%
Balance
Deposits
$ 164.4
$ 175.5
6.8%
Sheet
Deposits/Net Loans
0.97 x
1.01 x
0.03 x
Tangible Equity Ratio
8.4%
9.2%
74 bps
90 days PDLs / Total
3.1%
3.3%
19 bps
loans
Loan Quality
Cost of risk
2.4%
2.2%
(17) bps
Net interest margin
5.7%
5.7%
3 bps
Fee income Ratio
23.6%
25.5%
191 bps
Efficiency Ratio
45.7%
47.6%
187 bps
Profitability
Attributable net income
$ 2.91
$ 3.03
4.2%
ROAA
2.2%
2.0%
(14) bps
ROAE
17.8%
16.4%
(143) bps
Gross loans excludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Margin includes net interest income plus net trading income from debt and equity investments at FVTPL divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratio is calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income . Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAA is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NS refers to non-significant
Key results per region for the year
Colombia
Central America(1)
70% of Assets
30% of Assets
COP $tn
2018
2019
19 vs 18
COP $tn
2018
2018
19 vs 18
Gross Loans
Balance
Deposits
Sheet
Deposits/Net Loans
Tangible Equity Ratio
90 days PDLs / Total
$ 116.4
$ 124.2
6.6%
$ 113.7
$ 119.2
4.8%
0.99 x
1.00 x
0.02 x
7.7%
8.0%
39 bps
3.8%
4.0%
14 bps
Gross Loans
Balance
Deposits
Sheet
Deposits/Net Loans
Tangible Equity Ratio
90 days PDLs / Total
$ 52.8
$ 55.2
4.6%
$ 50.7
$ 56.3
11.1%
0.95 x
1.02 x
0.08 x
10.3%
12.0%
165 bps
1.3%
1.6%
27 bps
Loan Quality
loans
Loan Quality
loans
Cost of risk
Net interest margin
Fee income Ratio
Efficiency Ratio
Profitability
(2)
Attributable net income
ROAA
ROAE
2.4%
2.1%
(23) bps
5.4%
5.3%
(15) bps
19.0%
20.9%
193 bps
41.8%
43.3%
147 bps
$ 2.10
$ 2.11
0.4%
2.4%
2.2%
(20) bps
24.8%
23.3%
(156) bps
Cost of risk
Net interest margin
Fee income Ratio
Efficiency Ratio
Profitability
(2)
Attributable net income
ROAA
ROAE
2.4%
2.3%
(3) bps
6.3%
6.8%
42 bps
34.3%
34.9%
55 bps
54.8%
56.3%
157 bps
$ 0.81
$ 0.92
14.0%
1.7%
1.7%
0 bps
10.3%
9.8%
(50) bps
Central America refers to Leasing Bogotá Panamá (LBP) operation expressed in Colombian Pesos, at the exchange rate of each period.(2) Attributable net income for Grupo Aval of Ps 715.1 bn for 4Q19 corresponds to the Ps 433.6 bn of our Colombian operation plus Ps 409.6 bn of our Central American operation multiplied by 68.7%, our stake in Banco de Bogotá. Gross loans excludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Margin includes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratio is calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAA is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NS refers to non-significant figures. Equity for Central America is calculated as
4 LBP multiplied by our 68.7% stake in the company. Equity for Colombia is calculated as the difference between our consolidated attributable equity and the equity in Central America.
Macroeconomic context - Colombia
( 1 | 3 )
GDP Growth (%)
6.1
4.1
4.2
3.6
3.3
3.1
3.6
1.8
2.5
1.9
1.3
2.6
0.8
1.6
1.5
1.5
2.3
2.4
2.7
2.7
2.8
3.6
3.4
3.4
I
II
III
IV
I
II
III
IV
I
II
III
IV
I
II
III
IV
I
II
III
IV
I
II
III
IV
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
4.5
3.0
2.1
1.4
2.5
3.3
Source: DANE. Seasonally adjusted, constant prices of 2015 GDP
Inflation (%)
10.0%
Feb-20:
8.0%
3.72%
6.0%
3.80%
4.0%
2.0%
0.0%
Dec-14
Dec-15
Dec-16
Dec-17
Dec-18
Dec-19
GDP Growth Expectations (%)
4.0
2020E
2021E
3.8
3.2%
3.2%
3.6
3.4
3.2
3.0
2.8
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Source: Bloomberg Consensus
Inflation Expectations (%)
4.02020E 2021E
3.8
3.5%
3.2%
3.6
3.4
3.2
3.0
2.8
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
12-Month inflation
Lower target range
Upper target range
Source: Banco de la República de Colombia and DANE.
Source: Bloomberg Consensus
Macroeconomic context - Colombia
( 2 | 3 )
Central Bank's Monetary Policy
Real GDP growth
Inflation
Colombian Central Bank's Interest rate
10%
8%
5%
4.25%
3.72%
3%
3.39%
0%
Dec-14
Dec-15
Dec-16
Dec-17
Dec-18
Dec-19
Feb-20
FY
4.5%
3.0%
2.1%
1.4%
2.5%
3.3%
GDP
Source: Banco de la República de Colombia and DANE. GDP as of December 2019. GDP Seasonally-adjusted, constant prices (2015 basis)
Colombian Central Bank's Interest rate (EoP)
DTF(1)
IBR(2)
8%
6%
4.56%
4%
4.25%
4.11%
2%
Dec-14
Dec-15
Dec-16
Dec-17
Dec-18
Dec-19
Mar-20
Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. (1)End of period DTF rate (2) End of period 3-month interbank (IBR) rate
Unemployment (%)
11.2%
10.6%
10.8%
9.9%
9.8%
10.0%
10.5%
9.4%
9.7%
9.1%
9.2%
8.9%
Jan-19Jan-20
13.7%
12.9%
12.8%
13.0%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Average national unemployment
Average urban unemployment
Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. Urban unemployment defined as unemployment of 13 cities and their
metropolitan areas
Macroeconomic context - Colombia
( 3 | 3 )
Real and Projected Fiscal Deficit - Fiscal Rule ( % of GDP)
(1.4)
(1.3)
(1.2)
(1.1)
(1.5)
(1.6)
(1.8)
(2.4)
(2.5)
(2.2)
(3.0)
(3.1)
(3.6)
(4.0)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Real fiscaldeficit
Projected fiscaldeficit (Jun-2019)
Source: Ministry of Finance. Projections start in 2020.
Source: IMF (WEO October 2019); (1) Aggregate growth of all the Central American countries.
Inflation per Country
CR
ES
GU
HO
NI
PA
Cenam
6.0%
6.1%
4.0%
4.0%
3.1%
2.0%
1.8%
1.2%
0.0%
0.4%
(0.4%)
(2.0%)
Feb-18
Apr-18
Aug-18
Oct-18
Feb-19
Apr-19
Aug-19
Oct-19
Feb-20
Dec-17
Jun-18
Dec-18
Jun-19
Dec-19
Source: SECMCA. CR: Costa Rica, ES: El Salvador, GU: Guatemala, HO: Honduras, NI: Nicaragua, PA: Panamá, Cenam: Central America . Inflation of Nicaragua and Cenam as of December 2019, Panamá as of January 2020.
Regional Exchange Rates (100 = 12/31/2017)
140
134
130
120
111
110
105
100
104
100
90
Dec-17
Mar-18
Jun-18
Sep-18
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Colón
Quetzal
Lempira
Córdoba
TRM
Source: Bloomberg
Central Bank's Interest Rates
7.0%
6.0%
5.0%
5.25%
4.0%
3.0%
2.75%
2.0%
2.25%
1.0%
0.0%
Dec-17Jun-18Dec-18Jun-19Dec-19
Costa Rica
Guatemala
Honduras
Source: SECMCA.
Digital transformation
Strategy
We are taking advantage of new digital technologies to improve customer experience, reach new customers, create new products and markets, and improve our efficiency
We have launched a coordinated effort to digitalize our front and back offices, redesigning our core products, processes, and transactions
Through analytics, we strive to better understand and serve our clients as well as improve our core activities such as risk, pricing and customer lifecycle management
Evolution
Since their creation 3 years ago, our digitalization labs have yielded strong results. We now have:
3.5 million (or 20%) of our clients are digital
35% of our retail product sales are supported by our digital initiatives
22 core products have been digitalized in our banks
60% of our transactions are digital
2.4
2.9
3.5
940
230
(1)
121
22
31
Advanced
15
14
5
Analytics
2
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
(1) Includes 7,146 digital approval of mortgages in 2019.
Assets
Figures in Ps. Trillions
Total Assets
Growth excl. FX movement of Central
American Operations
4Q19 / 3Q19 = 1.8%
4Q19 / 4Q18 = 7.1%
4Q19 / 4Q18 = 7.4%
273.8
278.8
4Q19 / 3Q19 = 3.7%
259.7
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Assets Breakdown
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Foreign (1),
Foreign (1),
Foreign (1),
23.3%
30.2%
23.8%
31.0%
25.0%
29.7%
1.8%
2.0%
2.1%
Colombian
9.9%
Colombian
10.4%
62.4%
65.0%
63.7%
Colombian
operations,
operations,
operations,
65.0%
1.8%
9.9%
10.5%
70.3%
69.8%
69.0%
Net loans and leases(2)
Fixed income investments
Unconsolidated equity investments
Other
(1) Foreign operations reflect Central American operations. (2) Net loans and leases include interbank and overnight funds.
Loans and receivables
Figures in Ps. Trillions - Excluding interbank and overnight funds
Gross loans
Growth excl. FX movement of Central
American Operations
4Q19 / 3Q19 = 0.1%
4Q19 / 4Q18 = 5.7%
4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.0%
4Q19 / 3Q19 = 2.0%
179.3
179.4
169.2
4Q18
3Q19
Gross loans Breakdown
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Microcredit
0.3%
0.2%
0.2%
Mortgages
11.0%
11.4%
11.3%
Consumer
32.8%
33.1%
33.4%
Commercial
56.0%
55.3%
55.1%
Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations
4Q19
4Q19 / 4Q18
4Q19 / 3Q19
-3.6%
-3.6%
-0.8%
-0.8%
8.8%
8.2%
-1.0%
2.4%
7.9%
7.6%
0.9%
3.0%
4.4%
4.2%
-0.2%
1.3%
Loan portfolio quality
Quality
30 days PDLs / Total loans
90 days PDLs / Total loans
4.25%
4.55%
4.36%
3.07%
3.26%
3.26%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Charge offs / Average 90+ PDLs
FY18
FY19
0.7x
0.9x
1.25x
0.70x0.63x
4Q183Q194Q19
Cost of Risk
FY18
FY19
Impairment loss / Average loans
2.6%
2.4%
Impairment loss, net
/ Average loans
2.4%
2.2%
3.29%
2.72%
3.09%
2.30%
2.49%
2.07%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Coverage
Allowances / 90+ PDLs Allowance / 30+ PDLs
1.58x
1.53x
1.40x
1.14x
1.10x
1.05x
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Allowance /
4.84%
5.00%
4.56%
Gross loans
Loan portfolio quality
Figures in Ps. Billions
(1)
(2)
30 days past due loans
90 days past due loans
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Commercial
3.88%
4.26%
3.94%
3.42%
3.67%
3.58%
Consumer
4.83%
4.87%
4.80%
2.66%
2.70%
2.76%
Mortgages
4.13%
4.78%
4.84%
2.25%
2.71%
2.97%
Microcredit
16.52%
17.36%
18.09%
12.30%
13.02%
13.60%
Total loans
4.25%
4.55%
4.36%
3.07%
3.26%
3.26%
30 days past due formation(1)
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Initial PDLs
7,229
7,195
7,426
7,716
8,155
New PDLs
872
1,264
1,252
1,331
1,502
Charge-offs
(905)
(1,034)
(961)
(892)
(1,829)
Final PDLs
7,195
7,426
7,716
8,155
7,827
90 days past due formation(2)
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Initial NPLs
5,166
5,188
5,143
5,491
5,846
New NPLs
927
988
1,309
1,247
1,826
Charge-offs
(905)
(1,034)
(961)
(892)
(1,829)
Final NPLs
5,188
5,143
5,491
5,846
5,842
FY18 FY19
6,195 7,195
4,149 5,349
(3,149) (4,717)
7,195 7,827
FY18 FY19
4,382 5,188
3,955 5,370
(3,149) (4,717)
5,188 5,842
(1) Past Due Loans + 30 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable
13 (2) Past Due Loans + 90 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due.
Funding
Figures in Ps. Trillions
Total funding
Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations
4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.6%
4Q19 / 3Q19 = 3.0%
Funding composition
Interbank borrowings
Bonds issued
Banks and others
Deposits
4Q19 / 3Q19 = 1.2%
4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.8%
215.6
227.5
230.3
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
3.2%
2.5%
4.0%
9.3%
9.4%
9.5%
11.3%
11.6%
10.3%
76.2%
76.5%
76.2%
Total deposits
4Q19 / 3Q19 = 0.8%
Growth excl. FX movement of
4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.8%
Central American Operations
164.4
174.0
175.5
4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.5%
4Q19 / 3Q19 = 2.7%
Deposit
composition
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Others
0.4%
0.2%
0.3%
Time deposits
40.7%
43.8%
41.7%
Checking accounts
24.2%
22.8%
24.2%
Savings accounts
34.8%
33.2%
33.8%
Deposits / Net loans*(%)
Cash / Deposits (%)
0.97x
1.00x
1.01x
17.3%
17.2%
15.7%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
(*) Net Loans equals gross loans plus interbank and overnight funds net of allowance for impairment of loans and receivables
Capital
Figures in Ps. Trillions
Attributable Equity + Minority Interest
4Q19 / 3Q19 = 3.0%
4Q19 / 4Q18 = 12.8%
29.6
32.4
33.3
Attributable Shareholders Equity
4Q19 / 3Q19 = 2.8%
4Q19 / 4Q18 = 11.6%
19.9
17.8
19.3
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Minority interest
11.8
13.0
13.5
Attributable equity
17.8
19.3
19.9
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Total equity / Assets
11.4%
11.8%
12.0%
Tangible equity ratio
8.4%
8.9%
9.2%
(1)
Consolidated Capital Adequacy of our Banks (%)
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18 3Q19
4Q19
4Q18 3Q19 4Q19
4Q18 3Q19 4Q19
Primary capital (Tier 1)
8.9
9.6
9.1
10.2
10.2
9.6
7.7
8.7
8.5
9.9
10.2
9.7
Solvency Ratio
13.5
13.4
12.8
12.6
12.4
11.8
10.1
10.7
10.6
10.5
11.0
10.7
(1) Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles.
NIM - Net Interest Margin
Net interest income(1) (trillions)
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 /
4Q19 /
4Q18
3Q19
Net Interest Margin(1)
2.8
3.0
3.0
8.5%
1.5%
5.68%
5.63%
5.60%
FY18
FY19
5.67%
5.70%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
3.71%
3.74%
Cost of funds
3.72%
3.78%
3.78%
Loans Interest Margin(2)
6.64%
6.35%
6.36%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Avg. Yield on loans
10.52%
10.37%
10.38%
Net Investments Margin(3)
2.33%
1.96%
0.50%
Avg. Yield on fixed income 4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
and interbank & overnight
4.38%
6.35%
5.98%
funds
FY18 FY19
6.71% 6.40%
10.56% 10.36%
FY18
FY19
0.60%
2.28%
4.45%
6.24%
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin: Includes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total average interest-earning assets. NIM without income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss was 5.6% for 4Q19, 5.6% for 3Q19 and 5.7% for 4Q18.
Loans Interest Margin: Net Interest Income on Loans to Average loans and financial leases.
Net Investments Margin: Net Interest income on fixed income securities, net trading income from equity and fixed income investment securities held for trading through profit and on 16 interbank and overnight funds to Average securities and Interbank and overnight funds.
Fees and other operating income
Figures in Ps. Billions
Gross fee income
4Q19/4Q18 = 10.0%
4Q19/3Q19=9.2%
4Q19/4Q18=13.6%
4Q19/3Q19 = 8.2%
1,459.7
1,519.2
1,658.3
4Q19/4Q18
4Q19/3Q19
2.8%
2.6%
2.4%
-2.4%
1.4%
17.4%
18.4%
17.7%
5.6%
5.7%
5.0%
15.2%
4.8%
74.2%
73.2%
74.9%
1.6%
-5.1%
14.7%
11.6%
Non-financial sector(1)
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
FY18
FY19
Energy & gas
114
193
143
588
665
Infrastructure
1,178
551
478
2,325
2,028
Hotels
13
8
9
37
32
Agribusiness
-10
-1
14
-5
14
Other
(2)
-89
-90
-105
-301
-363
Total
1,207
661
539
2,644
2,375
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Banking fees
Trust activities
Pension fees
Other
Net income from sales of goods and services
Reflects net NFS from Nexa BPO, Megalinea and Aportes en Línea call-centers and other subsidiaries
Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations
Other operating income
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
FY18
FY19
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
-88
-208
337
283
312
Net income (loss) on financial derivatives
236
250
-179
248
20
Other trading income on derivatives
50
78
12
179
122
Derivatives and foreign exchange gains (losses), net (1)
198
120
170
711
454
Gains on valuation of assets
27
5
12
37
14
Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL
29
55
55
206
218
Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization
15
119
9
1
199
Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale
6
6
5
20
23
Income from non-consolidated investments (2)
66
68
57
269
314
Other income from operations
475
115
106
748
420
Total other income from operations
815
488
414
1,992
1,643
Includes income from trading and hedging derivatives reflected as part of the net trading income on the Statement of Profit or Loss.
17 (2) Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income.
Efficiency ratios
Cost to income(1)
47.9%
52.1%
44.1%
Cost to assets(2)
4.3%
3.9%
4.1%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
FY18
FY19
45.7%
47.6%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
FY18
FY19
3.9%
3.8%
Cost to income efficiency ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income.
Cost to income as previously reported would have been 41.8%, 43.8% and 46.3% for 4Q18, 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. 43.1% for FY18 and FY19.
Cost to assets efficiency ratio is calculated as annualized total other expenses divided by average total assets.
Cost to assets as previously reported would have been 3.8%, 3.5% and 3.6% for 4Q18, 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. 3.5% for FY18 and 3.4% for FY19.
Profitability
Figures in Ps. Billions
Net income attributable to controlling interest
850.7
743.2
715.1
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
EPS
$38.2
$33.4
$29.0
$32.1
ROAA
(1)
2.6%
2.0%
2.0%
1.9%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
FY18
FY19
2,912.7
3,034.4
$ 130.7
$ 136.2
FY18 FY19
2.2% 2.0%
ROAE (2)
15.8%
19.6%
15.8%
14.6%
FY18
FY19
17.8%
16.4%
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
(1)ROAA for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets.
(2)ROAE for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity.
