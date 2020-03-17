Log in
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

(GRUPOAVAL)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 03/12
1180 COP   -1.67%
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : 4Q 2019 Presentation
PU
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S A : 4Q 2019 Report
PU
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A. : annual earnings release
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : 4Q 2019 Presentation

03/17/2020 | 01:16am EDT

4Q19 and FY 2019 Consolidated Earnings Results

IFRS

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States.. As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulation in Colombia and applicable U.S. securities regulation. Grupo Aval is also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as holding company of the Aval financial conglomerate.

The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with IFRS as currently issued by the IASB. Details of the calculations of non-GAAP measures such as ROAA and ROAE, among others, are explained when required in this report.

This report includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these and other comparable words. Actual results and events may differ materially from those anticipated herein as a consequence of changes in general, economic and business conditions, changes in interest and currency rates and other risk described from time to time in our filings with the Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores and the SEC.

Recipients of this document are responsible for the assessment and use of the information provided herein. Matters described in this presentation and our knowledge of them may change extensively and materially over time but we expressly disclaim any obligation to review, update or correct the information provided in this report, including any forward looking statements, and do not intend to provide any update for such material developments prior to our next earnings report.

The content of this document and the figures included herein are intended to provide a summary of the subjects discussed rather than a comprehensive description.

When applicable, in this document we refer to billions as thousands of millions.

2

Consolidated key results for the year

COP $tn

2018

2019

19 vs 18

Gross Loans

$ 169.2

$ 179.4

6.0%

Balance

Deposits

$ 164.4

$ 175.5

6.8%

Sheet

Deposits/Net Loans

0.97 x

1.01 x

0.03 x

Tangible Equity Ratio

8.4%

9.2%

74 bps

90 days PDLs / Total

3.1%

3.3%

19 bps

loans

Loan Quality

Cost of risk

2.4%

2.2%

(17) bps

Net interest margin

5.7%

5.7%

3 bps

Fee income Ratio

23.6%

25.5%

191 bps

Efficiency Ratio

45.7%

47.6%

187 bps

Profitability

Attributable net income

$ 2.91

$ 3.03

4.2%

ROAA

2.2%

2.0%

(14) bps

ROAE

17.8%

16.4%

(143) bps

Gross loans excludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Margin includes net interest income plus net trading income from debt and equity investments at FVTPL divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratio is calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income . Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAA is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NS refers to non-significant

3 figures.

Key results per region for the year

Colombia

Central America(1)

70% of Assets

30% of Assets

COP $tn

2018

2019

19 vs 18

COP $tn

2018

2018

19 vs 18

Gross Loans

Balance

Deposits

Sheet

Deposits/Net Loans

Tangible Equity Ratio

90 days PDLs / Total

$ 116.4

$ 124.2

6.6%

$ 113.7

$ 119.2

4.8%

0.99 x

1.00 x

0.02 x

7.7%

8.0%

39 bps

3.8%

4.0%

14 bps

Gross Loans

Balance

Deposits

Sheet

Deposits/Net Loans

Tangible Equity Ratio

90 days PDLs / Total

$ 52.8

$ 55.2

4.6%

$ 50.7

$ 56.3

11.1%

0.95 x

1.02 x

0.08 x

10.3%

12.0%

165 bps

1.3%

1.6%

27 bps

Loan Quality

loans

Loan Quality

loans

Cost of risk

Net interest margin

Fee income Ratio

Efficiency Ratio

Profitability

(2)

Attributable net income

ROAA

ROAE

2.4%

2.1%

(23) bps

5.4%

5.3%

(15) bps

19.0%

20.9%

193 bps

41.8%

43.3%

147 bps

$ 2.10

$ 2.11

0.4%

2.4%

2.2%

(20) bps

24.8%

23.3%

(156) bps

Cost of risk

Net interest margin

Fee income Ratio

Efficiency Ratio

Profitability

(2)

Attributable net income

ROAA

ROAE

2.4%

2.3%

(3) bps

6.3%

6.8%

42 bps

34.3%

34.9%

55 bps

54.8%

56.3%

157 bps

$ 0.81

$ 0.92

14.0%

1.7%

1.7%

0 bps

10.3%

9.8%

(50) bps

  1. Central America refers to Leasing Bogotá Panamá (LBP) operation expressed in Colombian Pesos, at the exchange rate of each period. (2) Attributable net income for Grupo Aval of Ps 715.1 bn for 4Q19 corresponds to the Ps 433.6 bn of our Colombian operation plus Ps 409.6 bn of our Central American operation multiplied by 68.7%, our stake in Banco de Bogotá. Gross loans excludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Margin includes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total average interest-earning assets. Fee income ratio is calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAA is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity. NS refers to non-significant figures. Equity for Central America is calculated as

4 LBP multiplied by our 68.7% stake in the company. Equity for Colombia is calculated as the difference between our consolidated attributable equity and the equity in Central America.

Macroeconomic context - Colombia

( 1 | 3 )

GDP Growth (%)

6.1

4.1

4.2

3.6

3.3

3.1

3.6

1.8

2.5

1.9

1.3

2.6

0.8

1.6

1.5

1.5

2.3

2.4

2.7

2.7

2.8

3.6

3.4

3.4

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

4.5

3.0

2.1

1.4

2.5

3.3

Source: DANE. Seasonally adjusted, constant prices of 2015 GDP

Inflation (%)

10.0%

Feb-20:

8.0%

3.72%

6.0%

3.80%

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

GDP Growth Expectations (%)

4.0

2020E

2021E

3.8

3.2%

3.2%

3.6

3.4

3.2

3.0

2.8

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Source: Bloomberg Consensus

Inflation Expectations (%)

4.02020E 2021E

3.8

3.5%

3.2%

3.6

3.4

3.2

3.0

2.8

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

12-Month inflation

Lower target range

Upper target range

Source: Banco de la República de Colombia and DANE.

Source: Bloomberg Consensus

5

Macroeconomic context - Colombia

( 2 | 3 )

Central Bank's Monetary Policy

Real GDP growth

Inflation

Colombian Central Bank's Interest rate

10%

8%

5%

4.25%

3.72%

3%

3.39%

0%

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Feb-20

FY

4.5%

3.0%

2.1%

1.4%

2.5%

3.3%

GDP

Source: Banco de la República de Colombia and DANE. GDP as of December 2019. GDP Seasonally-adjusted, constant prices (2015 basis)

Colombian Central Bank's Interest rate (EoP)

DTF(1)

IBR(2)

8%

6%

4.56%

4%

4.25%

4.11%

2%

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Mar-20

Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. (1)End of period DTF rate (2) End of period 3-month interbank (IBR) rate

Unemployment (%)

11.2%

10.6%

10.8%

9.9%

9.8%

10.0%

10.5%

9.4%

9.7%

9.1%

9.2%

8.9%

Jan-19Jan-20

13.7%

12.9%

12.8%

13.0%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Average national unemployment

Average urban unemployment

6

Source: Banco de la República de Colombia. Urban unemployment defined as unemployment of 13 cities and their

metropolitan areas

Macroeconomic context - Colombia

( 3 | 3 )

Real and Projected Fiscal Deficit - Fiscal Rule ( % of GDP)

(1.4)

(1.3)

(1.2)

(1.1)

(1.5)

(1.6)

(1.8)

(2.4)

(2.5)

(2.2)

(3.0)

(3.1)

(3.6)

(4.0)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Real fiscaldeficit

Projected fiscaldeficit (Jun-2019)

Source: Ministry of Finance. Projections start in 2020.

Current Account (% GDP, quarterly)

2.0%

Trade balance

Current Account Deficit

2018

2019

2018

2019

(2.7%)

(3.8%)

(3.9%)

(4.3%)

0.0%

(2.0%)

(4.0%)

(3.6%)

(4.2%)

(6.0%)

(8.0%)

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-14

Jun-15

Dec-15

Jun-16

Jun-17

Jun-18

Dec-18

Jun-19

Dec-19

Oil Exports/Total Exports

2014:

2015:

2016:

2017:

2018:

2019:

52.8%

40.4%

34.0%

35.0%

40.2%

40.4%

Source: Banco de la República de Colombia.

Colombian Peso Exchange Rate

3,600

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

2,400

2,200

2,000

4Q14

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

4Q15

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

End of Period

2,392.5

2,598.4 2,598.7 3,086.8 3,149.5 3,000.6 2,919.0 2,880.1 3,000.7 2,885.6 3,050.4 2,936.7 2,984.0 2,780.5 2,930.8 2,972.2 3,249.8 3,174.8 3,205.7 3,477.5 3,277.1

Quarter Average 2,173.0

2,470.2 2,496.4 2,938.9 3,061.7 3,263.5 2,993.0 2,949.0 3,016.1 2,924.3 2,920.3 2,974.6 2,985.9 2,860.3 2,839.0 2,961.0 3,161.0 3,134.6 3,242.4 3,336.9 3,411.1

Yearly Average

2,000.7

2,746.47

3,053.42

2,951.15

2,956.55

3,282.39

Source: Banco de la República de Colombia.

4Q19 vs.

4Q19 vs.

4Q18

3Q19

0.8%

(5.8%)

7.9%

2.2%

7

Macroeconomic context - Central America

Growth Outlook - Real GDP

5.5%

2019E

2020E

3.4%

3.0%

3.5% 3.5%

3.0%

3.5%

2.3% 2.3%

2.5%

2.1% 2.5%

-0.8%

-5.7%

Central

America(1)

Panamá

Guatemala

Honduras Costa Rica El Salvador Nicaragua

Source: IMF (WEO October 2019); (1) Aggregate growth of all the Central American countries.

Inflation per Country

CR

ES

GU

HO

NI

PA

Cenam

6.0%

6.1%

4.0%

4.0%

3.1%

2.0%

1.8%

1.2%

0.0%

0.4%

(0.4%)

(2.0%)

Feb-18

Apr-18

Aug-18

Oct-18

Feb-19

Apr-19

Aug-19

Oct-19

Feb-20

Dec-17

Jun-18

Dec-18

Jun-19

Dec-19

Source: SECMCA. CR: Costa Rica, ES: El Salvador, GU: Guatemala, HO: Honduras, NI: Nicaragua, PA: Panamá, Cenam: Central America . Inflation of Nicaragua and Cenam as of December 2019, Panamá as of January 2020.

Regional Exchange Rates (100 = 12/31/2017)

140

134

130

120

111

110

105

100

104

100

90

Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Colón

Quetzal

Lempira

Córdoba

TRM

Source: Bloomberg

Central Bank's Interest Rates

7.0%

6.0%

5.0%

5.25%

4.0%

3.0%

2.75%

2.0%

2.25%

1.0%

0.0%

Dec-17Jun-18Dec-18Jun-19Dec-19

Costa Rica

Guatemala

Honduras

Source: SECMCA.

8

Digital transformation

Strategy

  • We are taking advantage of new digital technologies to improve customer experience, reach new customers, create new products and markets, and improve our efficiency
  • We have launched a coordinated effort to digitalize our front and back offices, redesigning our core products, processes, and transactions
  • Through analytics, we strive to better understand and serve our clients as well as improve our core activities such as risk, pricing and customer lifecycle management

Evolution

  • Since their creation 3 years ago, our digitalization labs have yielded strong results. We now have:
    • 3.5 million (or 20%) of our clients are digital
    • 35% of our retail product sales are supported by our digital initiatives
    • 22 core products have been digitalized in our banks
    • 60% of our transactions are digital

2.4

2.9

3.5

940

230

(1)

121

22

31

Advanced

15

14

5

Analytics

2

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

(1) Includes 7,146 digital approval of mortgages in 2019.

9

Assets

Figures in Ps. Trillions

Total Assets

Growth excl. FX movement of Central

American Operations

4Q19 / 3Q19 = 1.8%

4Q19 / 4Q18 = 7.1%

4Q19 / 4Q18 = 7.4%

273.8

278.8

4Q19 / 3Q19 = 3.7%

259.7

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Assets Breakdown

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Foreign (1),

Foreign (1),

Foreign (1),

23.3%

30.2%

23.8%

31.0%

25.0%

29.7%

1.8%

2.0%

2.1%

Colombian

9.9%

Colombian

10.4%

62.4%

65.0%

63.7%

Colombian

operations,

operations,

operations,

65.0%

1.8%

9.9%

10.5%

70.3%

69.8%

69.0%

Net loans and leases(2)

Fixed income investments

Unconsolidated equity investments

Other

(1) Foreign operations reflect Central American operations. (2) Net loans and leases include interbank and overnight funds.

10

Loans and receivables

Figures in Ps. Trillions - Excluding interbank and overnight funds

Gross loans

Growth excl. FX movement of Central

American Operations

4Q19 / 3Q19 = 0.1%

4Q19 / 4Q18 = 5.7%

4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.0%

4Q19 / 3Q19 = 2.0%

179.3

179.4

169.2

4Q18

3Q19

Gross loans Breakdown

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Microcredit

0.3%

0.2%

0.2%

Mortgages

11.0%

11.4%

11.3%

Consumer

32.8%

33.1%

33.4%

Commercial

56.0%

55.3%

55.1%

  • Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations

4Q19

4Q19 / 4Q18

4Q19 / 3Q19

-3.6%

-3.6%

-0.8%

-0.8%

8.8%

8.2%

-1.0%

2.4%

7.9%

7.6%

0.9%

3.0%

4.4%

4.2%

-0.2%

1.3%

11

Loan portfolio quality

Quality

30 days PDLs / Total loans

90 days PDLs / Total loans

4.25%

4.55%

4.36%

3.07%

3.26%

3.26%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Charge offs / Average 90+ PDLs

FY18

FY19

0.7x

0.9x

1.25x

0.70x0.63x

4Q183Q194Q19

Cost of Risk

FY18

FY19

Impairment loss / Average loans

2.6%

2.4%

Impairment loss, net

/ Average loans

2.4%

2.2%

3.29%

2.72%

3.09%

2.30%

2.49%

2.07%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Coverage

Allowances / 90+ PDLs Allowance / 30+ PDLs

1.58x

1.53x

1.40x

1.14x

1.10x

1.05x

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Allowance /

4.84%

5.00%

4.56%

Gross loans

12

Loan portfolio quality

Figures in Ps. Billions

(1)

(2)

30 days past due loans

90 days past due loans

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Commercial

3.88%

4.26%

3.94%

3.42%

3.67%

3.58%

Consumer

4.83%

4.87%

4.80%

2.66%

2.70%

2.76%

Mortgages

4.13%

4.78%

4.84%

2.25%

2.71%

2.97%

Microcredit

16.52%

17.36%

18.09%

12.30%

13.02%

13.60%

Total loans

4.25%

4.55%

4.36%

3.07%

3.26%

3.26%

30 days past due formation(1)

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Initial PDLs

7,229

7,195

7,426

7,716

8,155

New PDLs

872

1,264

1,252

1,331

1,502

Charge-offs

(905)

(1,034)

(961)

(892)

(1,829)

Final PDLs

7,195

7,426

7,716

8,155

7,827

90 days past due formation(2)

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Initial NPLs

5,166

5,188

5,143

5,491

5,846

New NPLs

927

988

1,309

1,247

1,826

Charge-offs

(905)

(1,034)

(961)

(892)

(1,829)

Final NPLs

5,188

5,143

5,491

5,846

5,842

FY18 FY19

6,195 7,195

4,149 5,349

(3,149) (4,717)

7,195 7,827

FY18 FY19

4,382 5,188

3,955 5,370

(3,149) (4,717)

5,188 5,842

(1) Past Due Loans + 30 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable

13 (2) Past Due Loans + 90 / Total Loans including interest accounts receivable. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due.

Funding

Figures in Ps. Trillions

Total funding

Growth excl. FX movement of Central American Operations

4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.6%

4Q19 / 3Q19 = 3.0%

Funding composition

Interbank borrowings

Bonds issued

Banks and others

Deposits

4Q19 / 3Q19 = 1.2%

4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.8%

215.6

227.5

230.3

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

3.2%

2.5%

4.0%

9.3%

9.4%

9.5%

11.3%

11.6%

10.3%

76.2%

76.5%

76.2%

Total deposits

4Q19 / 3Q19 = 0.8%

Growth excl. FX movement of

4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.8%

Central American Operations

164.4

174.0

175.5

4Q19 / 4Q18 = 6.5%

4Q19 / 3Q19 = 2.7%

Deposit

composition

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Others

0.4%

0.2%

0.3%

Time deposits

40.7%

43.8%

41.7%

Checking accounts

24.2%

22.8%

24.2%

Savings accounts

34.8%

33.2%

33.8%

Deposits / Net loans*(%)

Cash / Deposits (%)

0.97x

1.00x

1.01x

17.3%

17.2%

15.7%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

(*) Net Loans equals gross loans plus interbank and overnight funds net of allowance for impairment of loans and receivables

14

Capital

Figures in Ps. Trillions

Attributable Equity + Minority Interest

4Q19 / 3Q19 = 3.0%

4Q19 / 4Q18 = 12.8%

29.6

32.4

33.3

Attributable Shareholders Equity

4Q19 / 3Q19 = 2.8%

4Q19 / 4Q18 = 11.6%

19.9

17.8

19.3

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Minority interest

11.8

13.0

13.5

Attributable equity

17.8

19.3

19.9

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Total equity / Assets

11.4%

11.8%

12.0%

Tangible equity ratio

8.4%

8.9%

9.2%

(1)

Consolidated Capital Adequacy of our Banks (%)

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18 3Q19

4Q19

4Q18 3Q19 4Q19

4Q18 3Q19 4Q19

Primary capital (Tier 1)

8.9

9.6

9.1

10.2

10.2

9.6

7.7

8.7

8.5

9.9

10.2

9.7

Solvency Ratio

13.5

13.4

12.8

12.6

12.4

11.8

10.1

10.7

10.6

10.5

11.0

10.7

(1) Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles.

15

NIM - Net Interest Margin

Net interest income(1) (trillions)

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

4Q19 /

4Q19 /

4Q18

3Q19

Net Interest Margin(1)

2.8

3.0

3.0

8.5%

1.5%

5.68%

5.63%

5.60%

FY18

FY19

5.67%

5.70%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

3.71%

3.74%

Cost of funds

3.72%

3.78%

3.78%

Loans Interest Margin(2)

6.64%

6.35%

6.36%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Avg. Yield on loans

10.52%

10.37%

10.38%

Net Investments Margin(3)

2.33%

1.96%

0.50%

Avg. Yield on fixed income 4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

and interbank & overnight

4.38%

6.35%

5.98%

funds

FY18 FY19

6.71% 6.40%

10.56% 10.36%

FY18

FY19

0.60%

2.28%

4.45%

6.24%

  1. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin: Includes net interest income plus net trading income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss divided by total average interest-earning assets. NIM without income from investment securities held for trading through profit or loss was 5.6% for 4Q19, 5.6% for 3Q19 and 5.7% for 4Q18.
  2. Loans Interest Margin: Net Interest Income on Loans to Average loans and financial leases.
  3. Net Investments Margin: Net Interest income on fixed income securities, net trading income from equity and fixed income investment securities held for trading through profit and on
    16 interbank and overnight funds to Average securities and Interbank and overnight funds.

Fees and other operating income

Figures in Ps. Billions

Gross fee income

4Q19/4Q18 = 10.0%

4Q19/3Q19=9.2%

4Q19/4Q18=13.6%

4Q19/3Q19 = 8.2%

1,459.7

1,519.2

1,658.3

4Q19/4Q18

4Q19/3Q19

2.8%

2.6%

2.4%

-2.4%

1.4%

17.4%

18.4%

17.7%

5.6%

5.7%

5.0%

15.2%

4.8%

74.2%

73.2%

74.9%

1.6%

-5.1%

14.7%

11.6%

Non-financial sector(1)

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

FY18

FY19

Energy & gas

114

193

143

588

665

Infrastructure

1,178

551

478

2,325

2,028

Hotels

13

8

9

37

32

Agribusiness

-10

-1

14

-5

14

Other

(2)

-89

-90

-105

-301

-363

Total

1,207

661

539

2,644

2,375

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

Banking fees

Trust activities

Pension fees

Other

  1. Net income from sales of goods and services
  2. Reflects net NFS from Nexa BPO, Megalinea and Aportes en Línea call-centers and other subsidiaries

Growth excluding FX movement of Central American Operations

Other operating income

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

FY18

FY19

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

-88

-208

337

283

312

Net income (loss) on financial derivatives

236

250

-179

248

20

Other trading income on derivatives

50

78

12

179

122

Derivatives and foreign exchange gains (losses), net (1)

198

120

170

711

454

Gains on valuation of assets

27

5

12

37

14

Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL

29

55

55

206

218

Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization

15

119

9

1

199

Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale

6

6

5

20

23

Income from non-consolidated investments (2)

66

68

57

269

314

Other income from operations

475

115

106

748

420

Total other income from operations

815

488

414

1,992

1,643

  1. Includes income from trading and hedging derivatives reflected as part of the net trading income on the Statement of Profit or Loss.

17 (2) Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income.

Efficiency ratios

Cost to income(1)

47.9%

52.1%

44.1%

Cost to assets(2)

4.3%

3.9%

4.1%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

FY18

FY19

45.7%

47.6%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

FY18

FY19

3.9%

3.8%

Cost to income efficiency ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income.

  1. Cost to income as previously reported would have been 41.8%, 43.8% and 46.3% for 4Q18, 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. 43.1% for FY18 and FY19.

Cost to assets efficiency ratio is calculated as annualized total other expenses divided by average total assets.

  1. Cost to assets as previously reported would have been 3.8%, 3.5% and 3.6% for 4Q18, 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. 3.5% for FY18 and 3.4% for FY19.

18

Profitability

Figures in Ps. Billions

Net income attributable to controlling interest

850.7

743.2

715.1

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

EPS

$38.2

$33.4

$29.0

$32.1

ROAA

(1)

2.6%

2.0%

2.0%

1.9%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

FY18

FY19

2,912.7

3,034.4

$ 130.7

$ 136.2

FY18 FY19

2.2% 2.0%

ROAE (2)

15.8%

19.6%

15.8%

14.6%

FY18

FY19

17.8%

16.4%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

(1)ROAA for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets.

(2)ROAE for each quarter is calculated as annualized Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity.

19

20

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 05:15:08 UTC
