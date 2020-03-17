Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : 4Q 2019 Report
0
03/17/2020 | 01:15am EDT
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions(1) and under IFRS
(1) We refer to billions as thousands of millions.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS, except per share information
Bogotá, March 16th, 2020. Grupo Aval S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) reports a consolidated attributable net income results of Ps 3,034.4 billion (Ps 136.2 pesos per share) for 2019 versus a Ps 2,912.7 (Ps 130.7 pesos per share) figure reported for 2018. ROAE was 16.4% and ROAA was 2.0% for 2019.
Key results :
2019 marks the first year in our history that our net income surpasses three trillion pesos, as Aval's
total net income amounted to Ps 3.03 trillion (Ps 136/share), an increase of 4.2% versus 2018. This result was affected by non-recurrent provision expenses of Ps 328 billion with a post-tax attributable net income impact of Ps 162 billion, booked in relation to CRDS and SITP. Additionally, other non-recurrent expenses of Ps 25 billion affected the bottom line.
All the problem commercial loans were fully provisioned by end of year and the fully-provisioned loan to Electricaribe was written off.
ROAE for the year was 16.4%. Aval ended 2019 with an accounting tangible capital ratio of 9.2%.
Consolidated assets grew by 7.4% and the consolidated loan portfolio grew by 6.0%, driven by an 8% increase in consumer loans, a 9% increase in mortgage loans and a 4% increase in the commercial loan portfolio.
2019 Net Interest Margin was 5.70%, versus 5.67% in 2018, in line with our guidance, as a result of a 6.4% NIM on loans and 2.3% NIM on investments.
Despite an increase of Ps 762.0 billion to 30 and 90-day PDL's as a result of CRDS becoming due and unpaid during the year, these loan quality indicators ended the year at 4.36% and 3.26%, respectively, in line with expectations, and only 10 and 19 bps higher than in 2018. The allowances for 90+ PDL's reached 140% at year end.
Cost of Risk for 2019 was 2.2%, versus 2.4% a year earlier. Notably, Cost of Risk for the fourth quarter was 2.1% compared to 2.5% in the previous quarter and 3.1% in 4Q18.
Net fee income for the year increased by approximately 13%, 15% in the fourth quarter versus the same quarter in 2018 and 10% versus the third quarter of 2019.
Despite an expected decline in income from Corficolombiana's non-Financial sector investments, due to the non-recurrent income that these investments provided during 2018, Corficolombiana continued to contribute with strong results during 2019 especially derived from its investments in toll road concessions.
Personnel, including severance costs, and SG&A expenses grew by 6.1% during the year and only 2.0% when excluding FX.
Finally, strong funding and liquidity positions as Deposits/Loans finished 2019 at 1.01x, and cash/deposits at approximately 17.2%.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS, except per share information
Bogotá, March 16th, 2020. Grupo Aval S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) reports a consolidated attributable net income results of Ps 3,034.4 billion (Ps 136.2 pesos per share) for 2019 versus a Ps 2,912.7 (Ps 130.7 pesos per share) figure reported for 2018. ROAE was 16.4% and ROAA was 2.0% for 2019.
COP $tn
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs
4Q19 vs
4Q18
3Q19
Gross Loans
$ 169.2
$ 179.3
$ 179.4
6.0%
0.1%
Balance
Deposits
$ 164.4
$ 174.0
$ 175.5
6.8%
0.8%
Sheet
Deposits/Net Loans
0.97 x
1.00 x
1.01 x
0.03 x
0.01 x
Tangible Equity Ratio
8.4%
8.9%
9.2%
74 bps
28 bps
90 days PDLs / Total
Loan Quality
loans
3.1%
3.3%
3.3%
19 bps
(0) bps
Cost of risk
3.1%
2.5%
2.1%
(102) bps
(42) bps
2018
2019
19 vs 18
2.4%
2.2%
(17) bps
Net interest margin
5.6%
5.7%
5.6%
3 bps
(5) bps
Fee income Ratio
21.2%
24.7%
27.3%
607 bps
260 bps
Efficiency Ratio
44.1%
47.9%
52.1%
797 bps
421 bps
Profitability
Attributable net
$ 0.85
$ 0.74
$ 0.72
-15.9%
-3.8%
income
ROAA
2.6%
2.0%
1.9%
(76) bps
(11) bps
ROAE
19.6%
15.8%
14.6%
(501) bps
(119) bps
5.7%
5.7%
3 bps
23.6%
25.5%
191 bps
45.7%
47.6%
187 bps
$ 2.91
$ 3.03
4.2%
2.2%
2.0%
(14) bps
17.8%
16.4%
(143) bps
NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income divided by the average of Interest Earning Assets; (2) Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income; (3) ROAA is calculated as Income before Minority Interest divided by the average of total assets for each quarter; (4) ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Grupo Aval's shareholders divided by the average of shareholders´ attributable equity for each quarter; (5) PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Total loans excluding interbank and overnight funds and 30 days past due include interest accounts receivables; (6) Refers to average gross loans for the period; (7) Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Intangibles (excluding those related to concessions) divided by Total Assets minus Intangibles (excluding those related to concessions); (8) Based on Preferred share prices.
NS refers to non-significant figures.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
Consolidated Financial Statements Under IFRS
Information in Ps. Billions
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
4Q19 vs. 4Q18
Cash and cash equivalents
28,401.3
27,332.7
30,117.2
10.2%
6.0%
Trading assets
7,204.3
9,298.4
9,113.7
-2.0%
26.5%
Investment securities
23,030.2
24,550.6
26,000.3
5.9%
12.9%
Hedging derivatives assets
30.1
27.8
166.6
N.A.
N.A.
Total loans and receivables, net
168,685.7
174,429.7
173,942.3
-0.3%
3.1%
Tangible assets
6,588.5
9,010.3
8,950.4
-0.7%
35.8%
Goodwill
7,318.6
7,676.3
7,348.6
-4.3%
0.4%
Concession arrangement rights
5,514.5
6,987.6
7,521.5
7.6%
36.4%
Other assets
12,902.1
14,533.9
15,672.0
7.8%
21.5%
Total assets
259,675.2
273,847.3
278,832.6
1.8%
7.4%
Trading liabilities
811.3
832.2
962.4
15.6%
18.6%
Hedging derivatives liabilities
195.5
115.3
94.3
-18.2%
-51.8%
Customer deposits
164,359.5
174,048.0
175,491.4
0.8%
6.8%
Interbank borrowings and overnight funds
6,814.1
5,721.8
9,240.5
61.5%
35.6%
Borrowings from banks and others
20,610.8
22,633.3
19,803.3
-12.5%
-3.9%
Bonds issued
20,140.3
21,457.1
21,918.3
2.1%
8.8%
Borrowings from development entities
3,646.8
3,674.8
3,882.5
5.7%
6.5%
Other liabilities
13,542.5
13,002.0
14,091.6
8.4%
4.1%
Total liabilities
230,120.8
241,484.5
245,484.3
1.7%
6.7%
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
17,789.7
19,314.3
19,850.6
2.8%
11.6%
Non-controlling interest
11,764.6
13,048.5
13,497.7
3.4%
14.7%
Total equity
29,554.3
32,362.8
33,348.3
3.0%
12.8%
Total liabilities and equity
259,675.2
273,847.3
278,832.6
1.8%
7.4%
Consolidated Statement of Income
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Interest income
4,691.6
4,942.1
5,055.7
2.3%
7.8%
Interest expense
1,934.7
2,112.8
2,160.3
2.2%
11.7%
Net interest income
2,757.0
2,829.3
2,895.4
2.3%
5.0%
Loans and other accounts receivable
1,359.7
1,189.3
1,030.6
-13.3%
-24.2%
Other financial assets
22.3
1.3
(5.3)
N.A
-123.6%
Recovery of charged-off financial assets
(81.7)
(101.8)
(103.3)
1.4%
26.4%
Net impairment loss on financial assets
1,300.4
1,088.8
922.1
-15.3%
-29.1%
Net interest income, after impairment losses
1,456.6
1,740.5
1,973.3
13.4%
35.5%
Net income from commissions and fees
1,296.6
1,355.2
1,494.0
10.2%
15.2%
Gross profit from sales of goods and services
1,206.8
661.5
539.0
-18.5%
-55.3%
Net trading income
318.9
481.3
(36.2)
-107.5%
-111.3%
Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL
28.6
55.2
55.2
0.0%
93.2%
Total other income
500.8
104.8
526.2
N.A.
5.1%
Total other expenses
2,693.6
2,626.0
2,849.7
8.5%
5.8%
Net income before income tax expense
2,114.7
1,772.5
1,701.9
-4.0%
-19.5%
Income tax expense
473.9
446.5
418.8
-6.2%
-11.6%
Net income for the period
1,640.8
1,326.0
1,283.1
-3.2%
-21.8%
Non-controlling interest
790.1
582.8
568.0
-2.5%
-28.1%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
850.7
743.2
715.1
-3.8%
-15.9%
Key ratios
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
YTD 2018
YTD 2019
Net Interest Margin(1)
5.7%
5.6%
5.6%
5.7%
5.6%
Net Interest Margin (including net trading income)(1)
5.6%
5.7%
5.6%
5.7%
5.7%
Efficiency ratio(2)
44.1%
47.9%
52.1%
45.7%
47.6%
ROAA(3)
2.6%
2.0%
1.9%
2.2%
2.0%
ROAE(4)
19.6%
15.8%
14.6%
17.8%
16.4%
90 days PDL / Total loans and leases (5)
3.1%
3.3%
3.3%
3.1%
3.3%
Provision expense / Average loans and leases (6)
3.1%
2.5%
2.1%
2.4%
2.2%
Allowance / 90 days PDL (5)
1.58
1.53
1.40
1.58
1.40
Allowance / Total loans and leases
4.8%
5.0%
4.6%
4.8%
4.6%
Charge-offs / Average loans and leases (6)
2.2%
2.0%
4.1%
1.9%
2.7%
Total loans and leases, net / Total assets
65.0%
63.7%
62.4%
65.0%
62.4%
Deposits / Total loans and leases, net
97.4%
99.8%
100.9%
97.4%
100.9%
Equity / Assets
11.4%
11.8%
12.0%
11.4%
12.0%
Tangible equity ratio (7)
8.4%
8.9%
9.2%
8.4%
9.2%
Shares outstanding (EoP)
22,281,017,159
22,281,017,159
22,281,017,159
22,281,017,159
22,281,017,159
Shares outstanding (Average)
22,281,017,159
22,281,017,159
22,281,017,159
22,281,017,159
22,281,017,159
Common share price (EoP)
925.0
1,285.0
1,465.0
925.0
1,465.0
Preferred share price (EoP)
999.0
1,300.0
1,460.0
999.0
1,460.0
BV/ EoP shares in Ps.
798.4
866.9
890.9
798.4
890.9
EPS
38.2
33.4
32.1
130.7
136.2
P/E (8)
6.5
9.7
11.4
7.6
10.7
P/BV (8)
1.3
1.5
1.6
1.3
1.6
NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income divided by the average of Interest Earning Assets; (2) Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income; (3) ROAA is calculated as Income before Minority Interest divided by the average of total assets for each quarter; (4) ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Grupo Aval's shareholders divided by the average of shareholders´ attributable equity for each quarter; (5) PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Total loans excluding interbank and overnight funds and 30 days past due include interest accounts receivables; (6) Refers to average gross loans for the period; (7) Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Intangibles (excluding those related to concessions) divided by Total Assets minus Intangibles (excluding those related to
4 concessions); (8) Based on Preferred share prices.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
Statement of Financial Position Analysis
1. Assets
Total assets as of December 31st, 2019 totaled Ps 278,832.6 billion showing an increase of 7.4% versus December 31st, 2018 and of 1.8% versus September 30th, 2019. Growth in assets was mainly driven by
a 3.1% year over year growth in total loans and receivables, net to Ps 173,942.3 billion and (ii) a 12.9% year over year growth in investment securities equivalents to Ps 26,000.3 billion. When excluding FX movement in our Central American operation ("excluding FX"), asset growth would have been 7.1% versus December 31st, 2018 and 3.7% versus September 30th, 2019; for total loans and receivables, net growth would have been 2.8% versus December 31st, 2018 and 1.6% versus September 30th, 2019; and for investment securities growth would have been 12.7% versus December 31st, 2018 and 7.8% versus September 30th, 2019.
1.1 Loans and receivables
Total gross loans and receivables (excluding interbank and overnight funds) increased by 6.0% between December 31st, 2018 and December 31st, 2019 to Ps 179,409.2 billion (5.7% excluding FX) mainly driven by (i) a 8.8% increase in Mortgages and housing leases to Ps 20,221.7 billion (8.2% excluding FX), (ii) a 7.9% increase in Consumer loans and leases to Ps 59,840.5 billion (7.6% excluding FX), and (iii) a 4.4% increase Commercial loans and leases to Ps 98,936.7 billion (4.2% excluding FX).
Interbank & overnight funds decreased by 64.4% to Ps 2,719.0 billion (-64.5% excluding FX) during the last twelve months.
Allowance for impairment of loans and receivables was Ps 8,185.8 billion as of December 31st, 2019 taking net loans and receivables to Ps 173,942.3 billion.
Total loans and receivables, net
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Loans and receivables
Commercial loans and leases
94,773.8
99,107.2
98,936.7
-0.2%
4.4%
Consumer loans and leases
55,455.1
59,306.0
59,840.5
0.9%
7.9%
Mortgages and housing leases
18,592.1
20,425.3
20,221.7
-1.0%
8.8%
Microcredit loans and leases
425.7
413.5
410.3
-0.8%
-3.6%
Loans and receivables
169,246.7
179,252.0
179,409.2
0.1%
6.0%
Interbank & overnight funds
7,635.2
4,133.1
2,719.0
-34.2%
-64.4%
Total loans and leases
176,881.8
183,385.1
182,128.1
-0.7%
3.0%
Loss allowance
(8,196.2)
(8,955.3)
(8,185.8)
-8.6%
-0.1%
Allowance for impairment of commercial loans
(4,357.9)
(4,909.8)
(4,189.4)
-14.7%
-3.9%
Allowance for impairment of consumer loans
(3,448.9)
(3,604.2)
(3,555.0)
-1.4%
3.1%
Allowance for impairment of mortgages
(301.3)
(352.3)
(351.6)
-0.2%
16.7%
Allowance for impairment of microcredit loans
(88.2)
(89.2)
(89.8)
0.7%
1.9%
Total loans and receivables, net
168,685.7
174,429.7
173,942.3
-0.3%
3.1%
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
The following table shows the gross loan composition per product of each of our loan categories.
Gross loans
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
General purpose
65,777.7
68,939.2
68,814.0
-0.2%
4.6%
Working capital
15,192.8
15,611.5
15,476.3
-0.9%
1.9%
Financial leases
9,859.0
10,313.0
10,348.9
0.3%
5.0%
Funded by development banks
3,222.7
3,347.5
3,547.0
6.0%
10.1%
Overdrafts
396.4
587.3
470.0
-20.0%
18.6%
Credit cards
325.1
308.7
280.5
-9.1%
-13.7%
Commercial loans and leases
94,773.8
99,107.2
98,936.7
-0.2%
4.4%
Personal loans
33,791.7
36,379.9
36,998.7
1.7%
9.5%
Credit cards
15,225.8
16,477.3
16,610.8
0.8%
9.1%
Automobile and vehicle
5,951.8
5,936.4
5,759.6
-3.0%
-3.2%
Financial leases
254.5
271.4
252.5
-7.0%
-0.8%
Overdrafts
85.6
96.4
83.7
-13.2%
-2.1%
Other
145.8
144.5
135.1
-6.5%
-7.3%
Consumer loans and leases
55,455.1
59,306.0
59,840.5
0.9%
7.9%
Mortgages
17,279.4
18,932.6
18,661.4
-1.4%
8.0%
Housing leases
1,312.7
1,492.7
1,560.3
4.5%
18.9%
Mortgages and housing leases
18,592.1
20,425.3
20,221.7
-1.0%
8.8%
Microcredit loans and leases
425.7
413.5
410.3
-0.8%
-3.6%
Loans and receivables
169,246.7
179,252.0
179,409.2
0.1%
6.0%
Interbank & overnight funds
7,635.2
4,133.1
2,719.0
-34.2%
-64.4%
Total loans and leases
176,881.8
183,385.1
182,128.1
-0.7%
3.0%
Over the last twelve months, personal loans, consumer credit cards and mortgages have driven our loan portfolio growth in accordance with our bank's strategy.
In Colombia, loans and receivables increased by 6,6% during the last twelve months and 1.7% during the quarter. As for Central America, loans and receivables grew by 4.6% between December 31st, 2018 and December 31st, 2019 and decreased 3.3% in the last quarter; when excluding FX, growth would have been 3.7% and 2.6%, respectively.
Commercial loans grew by 4.4% over the year and decreased 0.2% in the last quarter. In Colombia, commercial loans increased by 4.3% annually and 0.8% over the quarter. As for Central America, commercial loans grew by 4.7% over the year and decreased 3.1% in the last quarter; when excluding FX, growth in Central America would have been 3.8% and 2.8%, respectively.
Consumer loans growth over the last year and quarter was mainly driven by personal loans and credit cards. In Colombia, Consumer loans grew by 9.8% during the last twelve months and 3.0% between September 30th, 2019 and December 31st , 2019 mainly in payroll lending. Growth of our Central American operations, excluding FX, was driven by credit cards, which grew 9.1% during the last twelve months and 5.6% in the quarter.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
The following table shows the loans and receivables composition per entity. During the last twelve months, Banco de Occidente showed the highest growth rate within our banking operation in Colombia, driven by a strong performance in all loan categories (commercial loans grew 8.8%, mortgages grew 18.3% and consumer loans grew 6.0%).
Gross loans / Bank ($)
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Banco de Bogotá
109,543.5
117,072.5
116,483.7
-0.5%
6.3%
Domestic
56,733.7
59,936.0
61,247.9
2.2%
8.0%
Central America
52,809.8
57,136.6
55,235.8
-3.3%
4.6%
Banco de Occidente
27,964.3
30,245.4
30,372.8
0.4%
8.6%
Banco Popular
19,040.1
19,881.6
20,234.2
1.8%
6.3%
Banco AV Villas
11,516.9
11,804.1
12,165.1
3.1%
5.6%
Corficolombiana
2,385.3
1,871.8
1,709.2
-8.7%
-28.3%
Eliminations
(1,203.5)
(1,623.5)
(1,555.8)
-4.2%
29.3%
Loans and receivables
169,246.7
179,252.0
179,409.2
0.1%
6.0%
Interbank & overnight funds
7,635.2
4,133.1
2,719.0
-34.2%
-64.4%
Total loans and receivables portfolio
176,881.8
183,385.1
182,128.1
-0.7%
3.0%
Gross loans / Bank (%)
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Banco de Bogotá
64.7%
65.3%
64.9%
Domestic
33.5%
33.4%
34.1%
Central America
31.2%
31.9%
30.8%
Banco de Occidente
16.5%
16.9%
16.9%
Banco Popular
11.2%
11.1%
11.3%
Banco AV Villas
6.8%
6.6%
6.8%
Corficolombiana
1.4%
1.0%
1.0%
Eliminations
-0.7%
-0.9%
-0.9%
Loans and receivables
100%
100%
100%
Of the total loans and receivables, 68.9% are domestic and 31.1% are foreign. In terms of gross loans (excluding interbank and overnight funds), 69.2% are domestic and 30.8% are foreign (reflecting the Central American operations).
Gross loans
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Domestic
Commercial loans and leases
72,084.2
74,591.9
75,191.5
0.8%
4.3%
Consumer loans and leases
35,941.5
38,303.8
39,463.0
3.0%
9.8%
Mortgages and housing leases
7,985.4
8,806.2
9,108.4
3.4%
14.1%
Microcredit loans and leases
425.7
413.5
410.3
-0.8%
-3.6%
Interbank & overnight funds
5,572.9
2,075.0
1,256.9
-39.4%
-77.4%
Total domestic loans
122,009.7
124,190.4
125,430.2
1.0%
2.8%
Foreign
Commercial loans and leases
22,689.5
24,515.2
23,745.2
-3.1%
4.7%
Consumer loans and leases
19,513.5
21,002.2
20,377.4
-3.0%
4.4%
Mortgages and housing leases
10,606.8
11,619.2
11,113.2
-4.4%
4.8%
Microcredit loans and leases
-
-
-
-
-
Interbank & overnight funds
2,062.3
2,058.1
1,462.1
-29.0%
-29.1%
Total foreign loans
54,872.1
59,194.6
56,697.9
-4.2%
3.3%
Total loans and leases
176,881.8
183,385.1
182,128.1
-0.7%
3.0%
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
The quality of our loan portfolio remained relatively stable during the quarter.
Our 30 days PDL to total loans closed 4Q19 in 4.4%, compared to 4.5% in 3Q19 and 4.3% in 4Q18. The ratio of 90 days PDL to total loans was 3.3% for 4Q19 and 3Q19 compared to 3.1% in 4Q18. Finally, the ratio of CDE Loans to total loans was 6.7% in 4Q19, 7.2% in 3Q19, 7.1% in 4Q18.
Commercial loans' 30 days PDL ratio was 3.9% for 4Q19, 4.3% for 3Q19 and 3.9% for 4Q18; 90 days PDL ratio was 3.6%, 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively. Consumer loans' 30 days PDL ratio was 4.8% for 4Q19, 4.9% for 3Q19 and 4.8% for 4Q18; 90 days PDL ratio was 2.8%, 2.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Mortgages' 30 days PDL ratio was 4.8% for 4Q19 and 3Q19, and 4.1% for 4Q18; 90 days PDL ratio was 3.0%, 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively.
Total loans and leases
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
''A'' normal risk
152,227.9
160,892.9
162,373.9
0.9%
6.7%
''B'' acceptable risk
5,029.6
5,376.2
4,963.7
-7.7%
-1.3%
''C'' appreciable risk
5,528.6
5,368.6
4,915.6
-8.4%
-11.1%
''D'' significant risk
3,519.5
4,335.2
3,860.1
-11.0%
9.7%
''E'' unrecoverable
2,941.1
3,279.1
3,295.8
0.5%
12.1%
Loans and receivables
169,246.7
179,252.0
179,409.2
0.1%
6.0%
Interbank and overnight funds
7,635.2
4,133.1
2,719.0
-34.2%
-64.4%
Total loans and leases
176,881.8
183,385.1
182,128.1
-0.7%
3.0%
CDE loans / Total loans (*)
7.1%
7.2%
6.7%
Past due loans
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Performing
91,094.8
94,889.8
95,035.0
0.2%
4.3%
Between 31 and 90 days past due
438.7
578.7
364.3
-37.1%
-17.0%
+90 days past due
3,240.3
3,638.6
3,537.4
-2.8%
9.2%
Commercial loans and leases
94,773.8
99,107.2
98,936.7
-0.2%
4.4%
Performing
52,776.6
56,416.8
56,968.0
1.0%
7.9%
Between 31 and 90 days past due
1,200.8
1,289.4
1,223.8
-5.1%
1.9%
+90 days past due
1,477.7
1,599.8
1,648.6
3.1%
11.6%
Consumer loans and leases
55,455.1
59,306.0
59,840.5
0.9%
7.9%
Performing
17,824.8
19,448.4
19,242.6
-1.1%
8.0%
Between 31 and 90 days past due
349.2
423.6
379.1
-10.5%
8.5%
+90 days past due
418.1
553.4
600.0
8.4%
43.5%
Mortgages and housing leases
18,592.1
20,425.3
20,221.7
-1.0%
8.8%
Performing
355.4
341.7
336.1
-1.6%
-5.4%
Between 31 and 90 days past due
18.0
18.0
18.5
2.8%
2.7%
+90 days past due
52.4
53.8
55.8
3.6%
6.5%
Microcredit loans and leases
425.7
413.5
410.3
-0.8%
-3.6%
Loans and receivables
169,246.7
179,252.0
179,409.2
0.1%
6.0%
Interbank & overnight funds
7,635.2
4,133.1
2,719.0
-34.2%
-64.4%
Allowance for impairment of commercial loans
176,881.8
183,385.1
182,128.1
-0.7%
3.0%
30 Days PDL / Total loans (*)
4.3%
4.5%
4.4%
90 Days PDL / Total loans (*)
3.1%
3.3%
3.3%
(*) Total loans excluding interbank and overnight funds. 30 days past due and 90 days past due are calculated on a capital plus interest accounts receivable basis.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
Grupo Aval's coverage over its 90 days PDL was 1.4x for 4Q19, 1.5x for 3Q19 and 1.6x for 4Q18. Allowance to CDE Loans was 0.7x for 4Q19, 3Q19 and 4Q18, and allowance to 30 days PDL was 1.0x for 4Q19 and 1.1x for 3Q19 and 4Q18. Impairment loss, net of recoveries of charged off assets to average total loans was 2.1% in 4Q19, 2.5% in 3Q19 and 3.1% in 4Q18. Charge-offs to average total loans was 4.1% in 4Q19, 2.0% in 3Q19 and 2.2% in 4Q18. The increase in 4Q19 is explained by the charge-off of Electricaribe that impacted in 180 bps and Tranzit that impacted in 30 pbs, excluding this cases the charge-offs to average total loans for the quarter was 2.0%.
Total loans and leases
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Allowance for impairment / CDE loans
0.7
0.7
0.7
Allowance for impairment / 30 Days PDL
1.1
1.1
1.0
Allowance for impairment / 90 Days PDL
1.6
1.5
1.4
Allowance for impairment / Total loans (*)
4.8%
5.0%
4.6%
Impairment loss / CDE loans
0.5
0.4
0.3
Impairment loss / 30 Days PDL
0.8
0.6
0.5
Impairment loss / 90 Days PDL
1.0
0.8
0.7
Impairment loss / Average total loans (*)
3.3%
2.7%
2.3%
Impairment loss, net of recoveries of charged-off assets / Average total loans (*)
3.1%
2.5%
2.1%
Charge-offs / Average total loans (*)
2.2%
2.0%
4.1%
Total loans excluding interbank and overnight funds. 30 days past due and 90 days past due are calculated on a capital plus interest accounts receivable basis.
1.2 Investment securities and trading assets
Total investment securities and trading assets increased 16.1% to Ps 35,114.0 billion between December 31st, 2018 and December 31st, 2019 and 3.7% versus September 30th, 2019. Ps 29,345.3 billion of our total portfolio is invested in debt securities, which increased by 14.2% between December 31st, 2018 and December 31st, 2019 and by 2.6% since September 30th, 2019. Ps 4,851.2 billion of our total investment securities is invested in equity securities, which increased by 28.9% between December 31st, 2018 and December 31st, 2019 and by 5.4% versus September 30th, 2019.
Investment and trading assets
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Debt securities
3,763.0
5,351.7
4,673.1
-12.7%
24.2%
Equity securities
2,672.6
3,291.2
3,523.1
7.0%
31.8%
Derivative assets
768.7
655.4
917.4
40.0%
19.4%
Trading assets
7,204.3
9,298.4
9,113.7
-2.0%
26.5%
Investments in debt securities at FVTPL (non compliant with
SPPI test)
31.3
35.8
10.1
-71.8%
-67.7%
Debt securities at FVOCI
18,935.8
20,150.3
21,609.0
7.2%
14.1%
Equity securities at FVOCI
1,090.6
1,313.3
1,328.1
1.1%
21.8%
Investments in securities at FVOCI
20,026.4
21,463.6
22,937.1
6.9%
14.5%
Investments in debt securities at AC
2,972.5
3,051.1
3,053.1
0.1%
2.7%
Investment and trading assets
30,234.5
33,848.9
35,114.0
3.7%
16.1%
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
The average yield on our debt and equity investment securities (trading assets, investments in debt securities at FVTPL, investments in securities at FVOCI and investments in debt securities at AC) was 4.7% for 4Q19, 5.4% for 3Q19 and 4.1% in 4Q18.
1.3 Cash and Cash Equivalents
As of December 31st, 2019 cash and cash equivalents had a balance of Ps 30,117.2 billion showing an increase of 6.0% versus December 31st, 2018 and a increase of 10.2% versus September 30th, 2019 (5.7% and 12.9% excluding FX).
The ratio of cash and cash equivalents to customer deposits was 17.2% at December 31st, 2019, 15.7% at September 30th, 2019, and 17.3% at December 31st, 2018.
1.4 Goodwill and Other Intangibles
Goodwill and other intangibles as of December 31st, 2019 reached Ps 16,076.6 billion, increasing by 15.9% versus December 31st, 2018 and 1.9% versus September 30th, 2019.
Goodwill as of December 31st, 2019 was Ps 7,348.6 billion, increasing by 0.4% versus December 31st, 2018 and decreasing 4.3% versus September 30th, 2019, explained by fluctuations in the exchange rate.
Other intangibles, which include "concession arrangement rights" and other intangibles, mainly reflect the value of road concessions recorded for the most part at Corficolombiana. Other intangibles as of December 31st, 2019 reached Ps 8,728.0 billion and grew by 33.3% versus December 30th, 2018 and 7.7% versus September 30th, 2019.
2. Liabilities
As of December 31st, 2019 funding represented 93.8% of total liabilities and other liabilities represented 6.2%.
2.1 Funding
Total Funding (Total financial liabilities at amortized cost) which includes (i) Customer deposits, (ii) Interbank borrowings and overnight funds, (iii) Borrowings from banks and others, (iv) Bonds issued, and (v) Borrowing from development entities had a balance of Ps 230,336.0 billion as of December 31st, 2019 showing an increase of 6.8% versus December 31st, 2018 and of 1.2% versus September 30th, 2019 (6.6% and 3.0% increase excluding FX). Total customer deposits represented 76.2% of total funding as of the end of 4Q19, 76.5% for 3Q19 and 76.2% for 4Q18.
Average cost of funds was 3.8% for 4Q19 and 3Q19 and 3.7% for 4Q18. Our average cost of funds reflects stability in line with a the stable interest rate scenario.
10
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
2.1.1 Customer deposits
Customer deposits
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Checking accounts
17,325.2
16,298.7
16,812.8
3.2%
-3.0%
Other deposits
582.1
412.0
463.8
12.6%
-20.3%
Non-interest bearing
17,907.3
16,710.7
17,276.6
3.4%
-3.5%
Checking accounts
22,377.7
23,398.4
25,636.9
9.6%
14.6%
Time deposits
66,853.0
76,164.2
73,225.2
-3.9%
9.5%
Savings deposits
57,221.4
57,774.6
59,352.8
2.7%
3.7%
Interest bearing
146,452.1
157,337.2
158,214.8
0.6%
8.0%
Customer deposits
164,359.5
174,048.0
175,491.4
0.8%
6.8%
Of our total customer deposits as of December 31st, 2019 checking accounts represented 24.2%, time deposits 41.7%, savings accounts 33.8%, and other deposits 0.3%.
The following table shows the customer deposits composition by bank. During the last twelve months, Banco de Occidente showed the highest growth rate in customer deposits within our banking operation in Colombia.
Deposits / Bank ($)
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Banco de Bogotá
108,404.5
116,875.0
117,795.0
0.8%
8.7%
Domestic
57,747.6
60,497.2
61,515.3
1.7%
6.5%
Central America
50,656.9
56,377.8
56,279.7
-0.2%
11.1%
Banco de Occidente
25,592.2
27,763.8
28,726.4
3.5%
12.2%
Banco Popular
17,571.4
17,355.9
16,988.9
-2.1%
-3.3%
Banco AV Villas
11,425.4
11,347.5
11,851.4
4.4%
3.7%
Corficolombiana
3,805.0
4,189.0
4,067.5
-2.9%
6.9%
Eliminations
(2,439.1)
(3,483.3)
(3,937.8)
13.0%
61.4%
Total Grupo Aval
164,359.5
174,048.0
175,491.4
0.8%
6.8%
Deposits / Bank (%)
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
Banco de Bogotá
66.0%
67.2%
67.1%
Domestic
35.1%
34.8%
35.1%
Central America
30.8%
32.4%
32.1%
Banco de Occidente
15.6%
16.0%
16.4%
Banco Popular
10.7%
10.0%
9.7%
Banco AV Villas
7.0%
6.5%
6.8%
Corficolombiana
2.3%
2.4%
2.3%
Eliminations
-1.5%
-2.0%
-2.2%
Total Grupo Aval
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
2.1.2 Borrowings from Banks and Other (includes borrowings from development entities)
As of December 31st, 2019 borrowings from banks and other totaled Ps 23,685.8 billion, showing a decrease of 2.4% versus December 31st, 2018 and of 10.0% versus September 30th, 2019. Excluding FX, borrowings from banks and other decreased 2.7% versus December 31st, 2018 and 8.0% versus September 30th, 2019.
2.1.3 Bonds issued
Total bonds issued as of December 31st, 2019 totaled Ps 21,918.3 billion showing increases of 8.8% versus December 31st, 2018 and of 2.1% versus September 30th, 2019. Excluding FX, bonds increased 8.8% versus December 31st, 2018 and 2.5% versus September 30th, 2019.
3. Non-controlling Interest
Non-controlling Interest in Grupo Aval reflects: (i) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in each of its direct consolidated subsidiaries (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas and Corficolombiana), and (ii) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in the consolidated subsidiaries at the bank level (mainly Porvenir). As of December 31st, 2019 non-controlling interest was Ps 13,497.7 billion which increased by 14.7% versus December 31st, 2018 and 3.4% versus September 30th, 2019. Total non-controlling interest represents 40.5% of total equity as of 4Q19, compared to 40.3% in 3Q19 and 39.8% in 4Q18. Total non-controlling interest derives from the sum of the combined minority interests of our banks and of Grupo Aval, applying eliminations associated with the consolidation process of Grupo Aval.
Direct & indirect ownership of
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
main subsidiaries
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
4Q19 vs. 4Q18
Banco de Bogotá
68.7%
68.7%
68.7%
-
-
Banco de Occidente
72.3%
72.3%
72.3%
-
-
Banco Popular
93.7%
93.7%
93.7%
-
-
Banco AV Villas
79.9%
79.9%
79.9%
-
-
BAC Credomatic (1)
68.7%
68.7%
68.7%
-
-
Porvenir (2)
75.7%
75.7%
75.7%
-
0
Corficolombiana
38.2%
38.6%
38.6%
-
40
BAC Credomatic is fully owned by Banco de Bogotá; (2) Grupo Aval indirectly owns a 100% of Porvenir as follows: 20.0% in Grupo Aval, 46.9% in Banco de Bogotá and 33.1% in Banco de Occidente. Porvenir's results consolidate into Banco de Bogotá.
4. Attributable Shareholders' Equity
Attributable shareholders' equity as of December 31st, 2019 was Ps 19,850.6 billion, showing an increase of 11.6% versus December 31st, 2018 and of 2.8% versus September 30th, 2019.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
Income Statement Analysis
Our net income attributable to the owners of the parent company for 4Q19 of Ps 715.1 billion showed a 15.9% decrease versus 4Q18 and a 3.8% decrease versus 3Q19.
Consolidated Statement of Income
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Interest income
4,691.6
4,942.1
5,055.7
2.3%
7.8%
Interest expense
1,934.7
2,112.8
2,160.3
2.2%
11.7%
Net interest income
2,757.0
2,829.3
2,895.4
2.3%
5.0%
Loans and other accounts receivable
1,359.7
1,189.3
1,030.6
-13.3%
-24.2%
Other financial assets
22.3
1.3
(5.3)
N.A
-123.6%
Recovery of charged-off financial assets
(81.7)
(101.8)
(103.3)
1.4%
26.4%
Net impairment loss on financial assets
1,300.4
1,088.8
922.1
-15.3%
-29.1%
Net income from commissions and fees
1,296.6
1,355.2
1,494.0
10.2%
15.2%
Gross profit from sales of goods and services
1,206.8
661.5
539.0
-18.5%
-55.3%
Net trading income
318.9
481.3
(36.2)
-107.5%
-111.3%
Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL
28.6
55.2
55.2
0.0%
93.2%
Total other income
500.8
104.8
526.2
N.A.
5.1%
Total other expenses
2,693.6
2,626.0
2,849.7
8.5%
5.8%
Net income before income tax expense
2,114.7
1,772.5
1,701.9
-4.0%
-19.5%
Income tax expense
473.9
446.5
418.8
-6.2%
-11.6%
Net income for the period
1,640.8
1,326.0
1,283.1
-3.2%
-21.8%
Non-controlling interest
790.1
582.8
568.0
-2.5%
-28.1%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
850.7
743.2
715.1
-3.8%
-15.9%
1. Net Interest Income
Net interest income
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Interest income
Commercial
1,775.9
1,860.1
1,875.1
0.8%
5.6%
Interbank and overnight funds
86.7
141.4
156.4
10.6%
80.4%
Consumer
2,166.2
2,236.8
2,303.4
3.0%
6.3%
Mortgages and housing leases
387.0
413.6
446.8
8.0%
15.5%
Microcredit
25.6
26.4
26.5
0.3%
3.6%
Loan portfolio
4,441.3
4,678.3
4,808.3
2.8%
8.3%
Interests on investments in debt securities
250.3
263.8
247.4
-6.2%
-1.1%
Total interest income
4,691.6
4,942.1
5,055.7
2.3%
7.8%
Interest expense
Checking accounts
96.7
108.3
98.7
-8.9%
2.0%
Time deposits
842.0
930.9
937.2
0.7%
11.3%
Savings deposits
361.7
374.1
392.5
4.9%
8.5%
Total interest expenses on deposits
1,300.4
1,413.4
1,428.4
1.1%
9.8%
Interbank borrowings and overnight funds
88.8
95.9
123.1
28.4%
38.6%
Borrowings from banks and others
214.2
263.6
238.9
-9.4%
11.5%
Bonds issued
294.9
305.7
332.8
8.9%
12.9%
Borrowings from development entities
36.3
34.3
37.1
8.0%
2.1%
Total interest expenses on financial obligations
634.2
699.4
731.9
4.6%
15.4%
Total interest expense
1,934.7
2,112.8
2,160.3
2.2%
11.7%
Net interest income
2,757.0
2,829.3
2,895.4
2.3%
5.0%
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
Our net interest income increased by 5.0% to Ps 2,895.4 billion for 4Q19 versus 4Q18 and increased 2.3% versus 3Q19. The increase versus 4Q18 was derived from a 7.8% increase in total interest income that was partially offset by a 11.7% increase in total interest expense.
Our Net Interest Margin(1) was 5.6% for 4Q19, 5.7% in 3Q19 and 5.6% in 4Q18. Net Interest Margin on Loans was 6.4% for 4Q19 and 3Q19, and 6.6% in 4Q18. On the other hand, our Net Investments Margin was 2.0% in 4Q19 versus 2.3% in 3Q19 and 0.5% in 4Q18.
In our Colombian operations, our Net Interest Margin was 5.0% for 4Q19, 5.3% for 3Q19, and 5.2% for 4Q18. Net Interest Margin on Loans was 5.7% for 4Q19, 5.9% in 3Q19 and 6.2% in 4Q18. On the other hand, our Net Investments Margin was 1.6% in 4Q19 versus 2.2% in 3Q19 and 0.4% in 4Q18.
In our Central American operations, our Net Interest Margin was 7.1% for 4Q19, 6.6% in 3Q19 and 6.7% in 4Q18. Net Interest Margin on Loans was 7.8% for 4Q19, 7.3% in 3Q19 and 7.6% in 4Q18. On the other hand, our Net Investments Margin was 2.7% in 4Q19 versus 2.4% in 3Q19 and 0.7% in 4Q18.
Net Interest Margin(1) was 5.7% for full year 2019 and for full year 2018. Net Interest Margin on Loans was 6.4% for full year 2019 and 6.7% for full year 2018. Net Investments Margin was 2.3% for full year 2019 and 0.6% for full year 2018.
2. Impairment loss on financial assets, net
Our impairment loss on financial assets, net decreased by 29.1% to Ps 922.1 billion for 4Q19 versus 4Q18 and decreased 15.3% versus 3Q19.
Net impairment loss on financial assets
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs. 4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Loans and other accounts receivable
1,359.7
1,189.3
1,030.6
-13.3%
-24.2%
Other financial assets
22.3
1.3
(5.3)
N.A
-123.6%
Recovery of charged-off financial assets
(81.7)
(101.8)
(103.3)
1.4%
26.4%
Net impairment loss on financial assets
1,300.4
1,088.8
922.1
-15.3%
-29.1%
Our annualized gross cost of risk was 2.3% for 4Q19, 2.7% for 3Q19 and 3.3% for 4Q18. Net of recoveries of charged-off assets our ratio was 2.1% for 4Q19, 2.5% for 3Q19 and 3.1% for 4Q18.
For the full year, gross cost of risk was 2.4% for FY19 and 2.6% for FY18. Net of recoveries of charged-off assets, cost of risk for full year was 2.2% for FY19 and 2.4% for FY18.
Grupo Aval's NIM without income from trading securities and investment in debt securities designated at fair value
through profit and loss (non compliant with SPPI test) was 5.6% for 4Q19 and 3Q19 and 5.7% for 4Q18.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
3. Non-interest income
Total non-interest income
Income from commissions and fees
Banking fees
(1)
Trust activities
Pension and severance fund management
Bonded warehouse services
Total income from commissions and fees
Expenses from commissions and fees
Net income from commissions and fees
Income from sales of goods and services
Costs and expenses from sales of goods and services
Gross profit from sales of goods and services
Net trading income
Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL
Other income
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization
Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale
Income from non-consolidated investments
(2)
Net gains on asset valuations
Other income from operations
Total other income
Total non-interest income
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
1,082.4
1,112.6
1,242.0
11.6%
14.7%
81.4
87.1
82.7
-5.1%
1.6%
254.5
279.6
293.2
4.8%
15.2%
41.4
39.8
40.4
1.4%
-2.4%
1,459.7
1,519.2
1,658.3
9.2%
13.6%
163.1
164.0
164.4
0.2%
0.8%
1,296.6
1,355.2
1,494.0
10.2%
15.2%
2,829.0
2,381.0
2,774.3
16.5%
-1.9%
1,622.3
1,719.5
2,235.2
30.0%
37.8%
1,206.8
661.5
539.0
-18.5%
-55.3%
318.9
481.3
(36.2)
-107.5%
-111.3%
28.6
55.2
55.2
0.0%
93.2%
(87.9)
(207.8)
337.4
N.A
N.A
15.1
118.9
8.6
-92.7%
-42.6%
5.6
5.6
5.2
-7.2%
-7.2%
65.6
68.3
56.9
-16.7%
-13.3%
27.3
4.8
12.2
156.0%
-55.4%
475.1
115.1
105.9
-8.0%
-77.7%
500.8
104.8
526.2
N.A.
5.1%
3,351.7
2,658.0
2,578.3
-3.0%
-23.1%
(1)Includes commissions on banking services, office network services, credit and debit card fees, fees on drafts, checks and checkbooks and other fees
Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income.
3.1 Net income from commissions and fees
Net Income from commissions and fees increased by 15.2% to Ps 1,494.0 billion for 4Q19 versus 4Q18 and increased 10.2% in the quarter. Income from commissions and fees increased by 13.6% to Ps 1,658.3 billion in 4Q19 versus 4Q18 and increased 9.2% in the quarter. Excluding FX, net income from commissions increased 11.3% and 9.2%, respectively. In Colombia, net income from commissions and fees increased by 13.4% over the last year and increased 6.3% over the quarter. In Central America, net income from commissions and fees increased by 17.3% over the last year and 15.1% over the quarter; excluding FX, net income increased by 8.9% over the last year and 12.7% during the quarter.
3.2 Gross profit from sales of goods and services
Gross profit from sales of goods and services (non-financial sector) decreased by 55.3% to Ps 539.0 billion for 4Q19 versus 4Q18 and decreased 18.5% during the quarter. The decrease versus 4Q18 is mainly explained by higher income recognized in 4Q18 associated to the beginning of construction of Covioriente in November 2018. The decrease versus 3Q19 is mainly explained by a lower construction progress in our toll road concessions during 4Q19.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
3.3 Net trading income
Net trading income
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Trading investment income
33.5
153.0
131.3
-14.2%
N.A.
Net income (loss) on financial derivatives
235.8
250.1
(179.3)
-171.7%
-176.1%
Other trading income on derivatives
49.6
78.2
11.9
-84.8%
-76.0%
Net trading income
318.9
481.3
(36.2)
-107.5%
-111.3%
Net trading income for Grupo Aval should be analyzed in conjunction with the foreign exchange gains (losses).
3.4 Other income
Total other income for 4Q19 totaled Ps 526.2 billion increasing by 5.1% versus 4Q18. The yearly and quarterly increases were mainly driven by income from foreign exchange gains.
4. Other expenses
Total other expenses for 4Q19 totaled Ps 2,849.7 billion increasing by 5.8% versus 4Q18 and 8.5% versus 3Q19 (2.9% and 7.6% excluding FX). Our efficiency ratio measured as total other expenses to total income was 52.1% in 4Q19, 47.9% in 3Q19 and 44.1% in 4Q18. The ratio of annualized total other expenses as a percentage of average total assets was 4.1% in 4Q19, 3.9% in 3Q19 and 4.3% in 4Q18.
In Colombia, our efficiency ratio measured as total other expenses to total income, was 49.5% in 4Q19, 43.7% in 3Q19 and 40.3% in 4Q18. The ratio of annualized total other expenses as a percentage of average total assets was 3.6% in 4Q19, 3.4% in 3Q19 and 3.9% in 4Q18.
In Central America, our efficiency ratio measured as total other expenses to total income, was 56.6% in 4Q19, 56.1% in 3Q19 and 53.4% in 4Q18. The ratio of annualized total other expenses as a percentage of average total assets was 5.3% in 4Q19, 5.1% in 3Q19 and 4Q18.
For full year, our efficiency ratio measured as operating expenses to total income was 47.6% for FY19 and 45.7% for FY18. The ratio of operating expenses as a percentage of average total assets was 3.8% for FY19 and 3.9% for FY18.
5. Non-controlling Interest
Non-controlling interest in Grupo Aval reflects: (i) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in each of its direct consolidated subsidiaries (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas and Corficolombiana), and (ii) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in the consolidated subsidiaries at the bank level (mainly Porvenir). For 4Q19, non-controlling interest in the income statement was Ps 568.0 billion, showing a 28.1% decrease versus 4Q18 and a decrease of 2.5% versus 3Q19. The ratio of non-controlling interest to income before non-controlling interest was 44.3% in 4Q19, 44.0% in 3Q19 and 48.2% in 4Q18.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
Information related to Grupo Aval's consolidated financial statements by geography
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - Colombian Operation
Financial Statements Under Full IFRS
Information in Ps. Billions
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Gross loans and receivables
116,436.8
122,115.4
124,173.3
1.7%
6.6%
Total assets
181,171.8
188,873.0
195,940.5
3.7%
8.2%
Customer deposits
113,702.5
117,670.2
119,211.7
1.3%
4.8%
Total liabilities
164,425.6
171,479.7
177,203.4
3.3%
7.8%
Net income for the period
1,316.6
996.0
873.5
-12.3%
-33.7%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
627.9
516.4
433.6
-16.0%
-30.9%
YTD 2018
YTD 2019
2019 vs. 2018
Net income for the period
4,004.8
4,020.1
0.4%
A
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
2,101.9
2,109.7
0.4%
Leasing Bogotá Panamá S.A.(1)
Financial Statements Under IFRS
Information in Ps. Billions
3Q18
4Q18
2Q18
3Q18
2Q18
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Gross loans and receivables
52,809.8
57,136.6
55,235.8
-3.3%
4.6%
Total assets
78,503.4
84,974.3
82,892.1
-2.5%
5.6%
Customer deposits
50,656.9
56,377.8
56,279.7
-0.2%
11.1%
Total liabilities
65,695.2
70,004.8
68,281.0
-2.5%
3.9%
Net income for the period
324.2
330.0
409.6
24.1%
26.4%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
222.8
226.8
281.6
24.1%
26.4%
YTD 2018
YTD 2019
2019 vs. 2018
Net income for the period
1,179.7
1,345.4
14.0%
B
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
810.8
924.7
14.0%
A+B
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
2,912.7
3,034.4
4.2%
(1) Leasing Bogotá Panamá is the holding company that consolidates our Central American operations.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
Information related to Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (Holding Company) and Grupo Aval Limited
The holding company recorded a total gross indebtedness of Ps 1,662.4 billion (Ps 430.4 billion of bank debt and Ps 1,232.0 billion of bonds denominated in Colombian pesos) as of December 31st 2019. It also guarantees irrevocably and unconditionally Grupo Aval Limited's (144A / Reg S) 2022 (USD 1.0 billion) bonds under its respective indentures. As of December 31st, 2019 the total amount outstanding (including interests payable) of such bonds was USD 1.0 billion, or Ps 3,317.8 billion when translated into pesos.
The debt at Grupo Aval Limited is serviced with interest income on loans to subsidiaries and cash & cash equivalents. Grupo Aval Limited has not required, to this date, cash from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. to fulfill its obligations. The main sources of cash to pay the debt and debt service at Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. have been the dividend income from its subsidiaries and the returns on its cash & cash equivalents.
When combined, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Grupo Aval Ltd. had Ps 1,601.6 billion of total liquid assets, a total gross indebtedness of Ps 4,980.2 billion and a net indebtedness (including callable senior loans to subsidiaries) of Ps 3,378.6 billion as of December 31st, 2019. In addition to liquid assets, Grupo Aval Ltd. has Ps 1,323.6 billion in other loans to subsidiaries.
Total liquid assets as of December 31,
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
842.5
Fixed income investments
139.8
Callable Senior loans to subsidiaries
619.4
Total liquid assets
1,601.6
Maturity schedule of our combined gross debt
(Ps Billions)
3,278.4
287.9
236.7
1.3
226.0
0.4
93.0
207.0
300.0
300.0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2036
2039
2042
As of December 31st, 2019 our combined double leverage (calculated as investments in subsidiaries at book value, subordinated loans to subsidiaries and goodwill as a percentage of shareholders' equity) was 1.14x. Finally, we present an evolution of our key ratios on a combined basis:
Debt service coverage and leverage ratios
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs.
4Q19 vs.
3Q19
4Q18
Double leverage (1)
1.15x
1.14x
1.14x
0.00
-0.01
Net debt / Core earnings (2)(3)
2.7x
2.7x
2.2x
-0.5
-0.5
Net debt / Cash dividends (2)(3)
3.6x
3.2x
3.0x
-0.1
-0.6
Core Earnings / Interest Expense (2)
5.3x
5.5x
6.1x
0.7
0.8
Double leverage is calculated as investments in subsidiaries at book value (excluding revaluations), subordinated loans to subsidiaries and goodwill as a percentage of shareholders' equity; (2) Core earnings are defined as annualized recurring cash flow from dividends, investments and net operating income; (3) Net debt is calculated as total gross debt minus cash and cash equivalents and fixed income investments
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
Recent Developments
On January 28, 2020 Grupo Aval held a Senior Notes issuance in the international capital markets for a total value of US $ 1 billion. The Notes guaranteed by Grupo Aval, were issued for a term of ten (10) years, with a coupon of 4.375%.
The purchase orders, which reached three times the amount issued, came from more than 200 investors from the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.
The bonds were issued by Grupo Aval Ltd., a subsidiary of Grupo Aval,, in accordance with Rule 144 A and Regulation S issued under the Securities Act of 1933 of the United States of America.
In line with the use of proceeds included in the offering memorandum, part of the net proceeds, approximately half is expected to be used to wholly subscribe a Basel III compliant AT1 at BAC Credomatic associated the acquisition of MFG. The rest of the proceeds will be un-lended to some of our operating subsidiaries.
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
ABOUT GRUPO AVAL
Grupo Aval is Colombia's largest banking group, and through our BAC Credomatic operations it is also the largest and the most profitable banking group in Central America. Grupo Aval currently operates through four commercial banks in Colombia (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas). It manages pension and severance funds through the largest pension and severance fund manager in Colombia (Porvenir) and owns the largest merchant bank in Colombia (Corficolombiana), each of which Aval controls and consolidates into its results.
Investor Relations Contact
Alejo Sánchez García
Financial Planning and Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +571 241 9700 x23422
E-mail:asanchez@grupoaval.com
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
Consolidated Financial Statements Under IFRS
Financial Statements Under IFRS
Information in Ps. Billions
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
4Q19
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
4Q19 vs. 4Q18
Cash and cash equivalents
28,401.3
27,332.7
30,117.2
10.2%
6.0%
Investment and trading assets
Debt securities
3,763.0
5,351.7
4,673.1
-12.7%
24.2%
Equity securities
2,672.6
3,291.2
3,523.1
7.0%
31.8%
Derivative assets
768.7
655.4
917.4
40.0%
19.4%
Trading assets
7,204.3
9,298.4
9,113.7
-2.0%
26.5%
Investments in debt securities at FVTPL (non compliant with SPPI test)
31.3
35.8
10.1
-71.8%
-67.7%
Investments in securities at FVOCI
20,026.4
21,463.6
22,937.1
6.9%
14.5%
Investments in debt securities at AC
2,972.5
3,051.1
3,053.1
0.1%
2.7%
Investment securities
23,030.2
24,550.6
26,000.3
5.9%
12.9%
Hedging derivatives assets
30.1
27.8
166.6
N.A.
N.A.
Loans and receivables
Commercial loans and leases
102,409.0
103,240.2
101,655.7
-1.5%
-0.7%
Commercial loans and leases
94,773.8
99,107.2
98,936.7
-0.2%
4.4%
Interbank & overnight funds
7,635.2
4,133.1
2,719.0
-34.2%
-64.4%
Consumer loans and leases
55,455.1
59,306.0
59,840.5
0.9%
7.9%
Mortgages and housing leases
18,592.1
20,425.3
20,221.7
-1.0%
8.8%
Microcredit loans and leases
425.7
413.5
410.3
-0.8%
-3.6%
Total loans and leases
176,881.8
183,385.1
182,128.1
-0.7%
3.0%
Loss allowance
(8,196.2)
(8,955.3)
(8,185.8)
-8.6%
-0.1%
Total loans and receivables, net
168,685.7
174,429.7
173,942.3
-0.3%
3.1%
Other accounts receivable, net
9,300.6
10,827.4
11,702.3
8.1%
25.8%
Non-current assets held for sale
186.7
98.6
206.2
109.1%
10.4%
Investments in associates and joint ventures
982.7
990.3
988.0
-0.2%
0.5%
Own-use property, plant and equipment for own-use and given in operating
5,663.7
5,786.4
5,783.2
-0.1%
2.1%
lease, net
Right-of-use assets
-
2,176.0
2,125.6
-2.3%
N.A
Investment properties
840.5
945.2
936.8
-0.9%
11.4%
Biological assets
84.2
102.8
104.9
2.0%
24.5%
Tangible assets
6,588.5
9,010.3
8,950.4
-0.7%
35.8%
Goodwill
7,318.6
7,676.3
7,348.6
-4.3%
0.4%
Concession arrangement rights
5,514.5
6,987.6
7,521.5
7.6%
36.4%
Other intangible assets
1,033.9
1,116.4
1,206.5
8.1%
16.7%
Intangible assets
13,867.0
15,780.4
16,076.6
1.9%
15.9%
Current
593.8
704.5
895.2
27.1%
50.7%
Deferred
341.3
408.4
246.6
-39.6%
-27.8%
Income tax assets
935.2
1,112.9
1,141.8
2.6%
22.1%
Other assets
462.9
388.3
427.2
10.0%
-7.7%
Total assets
259,675.2
273,847.3
278,832.6
1.8%
7.4%
Trading liabilities
811.3
832.2
962.4
15.6%
18.6%
Hedging derivatives liabilities
195.5
115.3
94.3
-18.2%
-51.8%
Customer deposits
164,359.5
174,048.0
175,491.4
0.8%
6.8%
Checking accounts
39,702.9
39,697.1
42,449.7
6.9%
6.9%
Time deposits
66,853.0
76,164.2
73,225.2
-3.9%
9.5%
Savings deposits
57,221.4
57,774.6
59,352.8
2.7%
3.7%
Other deposits
582.1
412.0
463.8
12.6%
-20.3%
Financial obligations
51,212.0
53,486.9
54,844.6
2.5%
7.1%
Interbank borrowings and overnight funds
6,814.1
5,721.8
9,240.5
61.5%
35.6%
Borrowings from banks and others
20,610.8
22,633.3
19,803.3
-12.5%
-3.9%
Bonds issued
20,140.3
21,457.1
21,918.3
2.1%
8.8%
Borrowings from development entities
3,646.8
3,674.8
3,882.5
5.7%
6.5%
Total financial liabilities at amortized cost
215,571.4
227,534.9
230,336.0
1.2%
6.8%
Legal related
125.9
135.2
194.7
43.9%
54.6%
Other provisions
569.4
601.2
674.0
12.1%
18.4%
Provisions
695.3
736.4
868.6
18.0%
24.9%
Current
413.5
404.2
387.3
-4.2%
-6.3%
Deferred
2,160.9
2,513.9
2,871.3
14.2%
32.9%
Income tax liabilities
2,574.4
2,918.1
3,258.6
11.7%
26.6%
Employee benefits
1,264.9
1,356.4
1,235.0
-9.0%
-2.4%
Other liabilities
9,008.0
7,991.2
8,729.4
9.2%
-3.1%
Total liabilities
230,120.8
241,484.5
245,484.3
1.7%
6.7%
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
17,789.7
19,314.3
19,850.6
2.8%
11.6%
Non-controlling interest
11,764.6
13,048.5
13,497.7
3.4%
14.7%
Total equity
29,554.3
32,362.8
33,348.3
3.0%
12.8%
Total liabilities and equity
259,675.2
273,847.3
278,832.6
1.8%
7.4%
Report of 4Q2019 and FY 2019 consolidated results
Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
Consolidated Financial Statements Under Full IFRS
Financial Statements Under IFRS
Information in Ps. Billions
4Q18
4Q19
4Q19
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
4Q19
Consolidated Statement of income
YTD 2018
YTD 2019
2019 vs. 2018
4Q18
3Q19
4Q19
4Q19 vs. 3Q19
4Q19 vs. 4Q18
Interest income
Loan portfolio
17,390.6
18,491.2
6.3%
4,441.3
4,678.3
4,808.3
2.8%
8.3%
Interests on investments in debt securities
966.0
1,061.6
9.9%
250.3
263.8
247.4
-6.2%
-1.1%
Total interest income
18,356.6
19,552.7
6.5%
4,691.6
4,942.1
5,055.7
2.3%
7.8%
Interest expense
Checking accounts
350.2
413.9
18.2%
96.7
108.3
98.7
-8.9%
2.0%
Time deposits
3,296.5
3,595.6
9.1%
842.0
930.9
937.2
0.7%
11.3%
Savings deposits
1,497.0
1,503.3
0.4%
361.7
374.1
392.5
4.9%
8.5%
Total interest expenses on deposits
5,143.7
5,512.8
7.2%
1,300.4
1,413.4
1,428.4
1.1%
9.8%
Interbank borrowings and overnight funds
266.1
380.9
43.1%
88.8
95.9
123.1
28.4%
38.6%
Borrowings from banks and others
769.2
1,014.3
31.9%
214.2
263.6
238.9
-9.4%
11.5%
Bonds issued
1,162.7
1,220.4
5.0%
294.9
305.7
332.8
8.9%
12.9%
Borrowings from development entities
143.2
138.8
-3.1%
36.3
34.3
37.1
8.0%
2.1%
Total interest expenses on financial obligations
2,341.1
2,754.4
17.7%
634.2
699.4
731.9
4.6%
15.4%
Total interest expense
7,484.8
8,267.2
10.5%
1,934.7
2,112.8
2,160.3
2.2%
11.7%
Net interest income
10,871.8
11,285.5
3.8%
2,757.0
2,829.3
2,895.4
2.3%
5.0%
Impairment losses (recoveries) on financial assets
Loans and other accounts receivable
4,150.0
4,194.0
1.1%
1,359.7
1,189.3
1,030.6
-13.3%
-24.2%
Other financial assets
(32.5)
(60.0)
84.6%
22.3
1.3
(5.3)
N.A
-123.6%
Recovery of charged-off financial assets
(320.1)
(378.9)
18.3%
(81.7)
(101.8)
(103.3)
1.4%
26.4%
Net impairment loss on financial assets
3,797.3
3,755.1
-1.1%
1,300.4
1,088.8
922.1
-15.3%
-29.1%
Net interest income, after impairment losses
7,074.4
7,530.4
6.4%
1,456.6
1,740.5
1,973.3
13.4%
35.5%
Income from(1)commissions and fees
Banking fees
3,996.5
4,457.7
11.5%
1,082.4
1,112.6
1,242.0
11.6%
14.7%
Trust activities
312.9
334.9
7.0%
81.4
87.1
82.7
-5.1%
1.6%
Pension and severance fund management
987.3
1,129.4
14.4%
254.5
279.6
293.2
4.8%
15.2%
Bonded warehouse services
156.6
161.3
3.0%
41.4
39.8
40.4
1.4%
-2.4%
Total income from commissions and fees
5,453.4
6,083.3
11.6%
1,459.7
1,519.2
1,658.3
9.2%
13.6%
Expenses from commissions and fees
613.8
628.0
2.3%
163.1
164.0
164.4
0.2%
0.8%
Net income from commissions and fees
4,839.6
5,455.3
12.7%
1,296.6
1,355.2
1,494.0
10.2%
15.2%
Income from sales of goods and services
8,126.0
9,156.6
12.7%
2,829.0
2,381.0
2,774.3
16.5%
-1.9%
Costs and expenses from sales of goods and services
5,482.1
6,781.8
23.7%
1,622.3
1,719.5
2,235.2
30.0%
37.8%
Gross profit from sales of goods and services
2,643.9
2,374.8
-10.2%
1,206.8
661.5
539.0
-18.5%
-55.3%
Net trading income
582.7
761.9
30.8%
318.9
481.3
(36.2)
-107.5%
-111.3%
Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL
205.8
217.6
5.7%
28.6
55.2
55.2
0.0%
93.2%
Other income
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
283.4
312.3
10.2%
(87.9)
(207.8)
337.4
N.A
N.A
Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization
1.1
198.6
N.A.
15.1
118.9
8.6
-92.7%
-42.6%
Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale
20.1
23.4
16.5%
5.6
5.6
5.2
-7.2%
-7.2%
Income from non-consolidated investments
269.2
314.3
16.8%
65.6
68.3
56.9
-16.7%
-13.3%
(2)
Net gains on asset valuations
37.3
14.2
-62.1%
27.3
4.8
12.2
156.0%
-55.4%
Other income from operations
747.6
420.3
-43.8%
475.1
115.1
105.9
-8.0%
-77.7%
Total other income
1,358.7
1,283.0
-5.6%
500.8
104.8
526.2
N.A.
5.1%
Other expenses
Loss on the sale of non-current assets held for sale
5.2
4.4
-15.5%
2.4
1.3
0.8
-37.2%
-66.1%
Personnel expenses
3,877.6
4,085.4
5.4%
1,046.2
1,061.6
1,061.5
0.0%
1.5%
General and administrative expenses
4,640.5
4,954.3
6.8%
1,306.6
1,293.9
1,424.6
10.1%
9.0%
Depreciation and amortization
539.8
901.5
67.0%
141.6
231.8
229.8
-0.9%
62.2%
Impairment loss on other assets
166.3
20.8
-87.5%
148.6
0.4
1.2
N.A.
-99.2%
Other operating expenses
141.7
205.0
44.6%
48.2
36.9
131.8
N.A.
173.7%
Total other expenses
9,371.0
10,171.3
8.5%
2,693.6
2,626.0
2,849.7
8.5%
5.8%
Net income before income tax expense
7,334.1
7,451.7
1.6%
2,114.7
1,772.5
1,701.9
-4.0%
-19.5%
Income tax expense
2,149.6
2,086.3
-2.9%
473.9
446.5
418.8
-6.2%
-11.6%
Net income for the period
5,184.6
5,365.5
3.5%
1,640.8
1,326.0
1,283.1
-3.2%
-21.8%
Net income for the period attibutable to:
Non-controlling interest
2,271.9
2,331.0
2.6%
790.1
582.8
568.0
-2.5%
-28.1%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
2,912.7
3,034.4
4.2%
850.7
743.2
715.1
-3.8%
-15.9%
(1)Includes commissions on banking services, office network services, credit and debit card fees, fees on drafts, checks and checkbooks and other fees
(2)
Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 05:10:08 UTC