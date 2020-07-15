Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Corporate Presentation July 2020

Log in
07/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Corporate Presentation

July 2020

1

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States.. As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulation in Colombia and applicable U.S. securities regulation. Grupo Aval is also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as holding company of the Aval financial conglomerate.

The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with IFRS as currently issued by the IASB. Details of the calculations of non-GAAP measures such as ROAA and ROAE, among others, are explained when required in this report.

This report includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these and other comparable words. Actual results and events may differ materially from those anticipated herein as a consequence of changes in general, economic and business conditions, changes in interest and currency rates and other risk described from time to time in our filings with the Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores and the SEC.

Recipients of this document are responsible for the assessment and use of the information provided herein. Matters described in this presentation and our knowledge of them may change extensively and materially over time but we expressly disclaim any obligation to review, update or correct the information provided in this report, including any forward looking statements, and do not intend to provide any update for such material developments prior to our next earnings report.

The content of this document and the figures included herein are intended to provide a summary of the subjects discussed rather than a comprehensive description.

When applicable, in this document we refer to billions as thousands of millions.

2

Aval's structural strengths to navigate cycles

Diversified sources of income

Lower risk consumer loan portfolio

Pre-covid improving asset quality trend

Strong liquidity position

Strong return on assets

3

Grupo Aval key highlights

Key Figures (as of December 31, 2019)

Balance Sheet

US$ billion

Total Assets

$85.1

Net Loans

$53.1

Deposits

$53.6

Attr. Net Income (US$ mm)

$926

Third Party Assets Under Mgmt.

$79.3

Key Ratios

ROAA (1)

2.0%

ROAE (2)

16.4%

Tangible Equity Ratio (3)

9.2%

Efficiency

47.6%

Deposits to Loans Ratio

101%

Business Composition

By Assets

By Net Income (4)

Geographic

Type of Business

Geographic

Type of Business

Pension Fund Manager

Central America

Pension Fund Manager

Central America

15%

30%

Merchant/

1%

30%

Investment

Merchant/

Bank

Investment

11%

Bank

19%

Colombia

Commerical &

Colombia

Commerical &

70%

Retail Banks

Retail Banks

70%

66%

87%

Source: Consolidated company public filings; Bloomberg. Note: Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars using the representative market rate as computed and certified by the Superintendency of Finance of Ps 3,277.14 per U.S.$1.00 as of December 31, 2019. (1) Calculated as net income divided by the average of assets for the five quarters ending December 31, 2019 divided by five. four. (2) Calculated as net income attributable to owners of the parent divided by the average of attributable equity for the five quarters ending December 31, 2019 divided by five. (3) Calculated as total equity minus intangible assets (goodwill plus other intangible assets) divided by total assets minus intangible assets. (4) For the year ended

4December 31, 2019.

Aval's leadership position

Figures as of March 31st, 2020

Market Share

Market Position

  • Complete suite of banking products offered through our four Colombian banks

26.5% market share in assets#1 in assets

25.1% market share in net loans

#2 in net loans

#1 in deposits

27.2% market share in deposits

#1 in corporate lending

31.3% market share in corporate lending

#1 in consumer lending

26.1% market share in consumer lending

#1 in payroll lending

40.9% market share in payroll lending

#2 in credit cards

20.2% market share in credit cards

#2 in vehicle loans

23.1% market share in vehicle loans

#1 in net income

39.8% market share in net income

  • Leading Central American banking group with presence in Panamá, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua

9.5% market share in assets

#1 in assets

10.5% market share in net loans

#1 in net loans

9.9% market share in deposits

#1 in deposits

40.7% market share in credit card issuance (1)

#1 in credit card issuance

56.3% market share in credit card acquiring (1)

#1 in credit card acquiring

18.3% market share in net income

#1 in net income

  • Leading private pension and severance fund manager in Colombia
    • 44.4% market share in assets under management(2)
    • 58.2% market share in affiliates(2)
  • Largest toll road operator in Colombia
  • Largest gas transportation and distribution company in Colombia
  • Largest business hotel chain in Colombia
  • +25 thousand hectares of agribusiness farmable land
  • #1 in assets under management
  • #1 in net income
  • #1 in affiliates

Source: For Colombia, unconsolidated financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS and filed with the Superintendency of Finance that is published monthly. System: Sum of banks. Grupo Aval is the sum of Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas. For Central America, each company's public filings. calculated based on publicly disclosed data aggregated from the bank superintendencies of Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Panamá; BAC Credomatic's net income reflects its international results, since it acts as the regional holding company in Panamá. Market share is determined based on the sum of each bank's consolidated operations in the aforementioned countries (1)Figures as of December 31, 2019. (2) Figures correspond to mandatory

5private pension regime.

Lower risk consumer loan portfolio

Example: Consumer loan composition in Colombia

Payrolls

Unsecured Personal Loans

% share in Aval consumer portfolio

56.7%

38.1%

40.0%

40.8%

40.9%

4.8%

5.8%

6.4%

6.3%

21.3%

22.3%

21.9%

21.8%

4.2%

4.2%

4.2%

4.2%

7.8%

7.8%

8.4%

8.5%

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Mar-20

18.0%

20.7%

19.1%

7.7%

6.8%

0.1%

0.1%

5.7%

4.7%

7.4%

7.5%

Dec-17

Dec-18

15.4%

15.0%

4.5%

4.3%

0.1%

0.1%

3.9%

3.7%

7.0%

6.9%

Dec-19

Mar-20

Credit Cards

Auto Loans

14.4%

7.3%

24.1%

23.9%

23.0%

23.1%

19.9%

20.3%

19.6%

20.2%

1.4%

1.2%

0.7%

0.6%

3.1%

3.8%

4.0%

4.3%

15.7%

14.1%

13.7%

13.8%

1.1%

1.2%

1.1%

1.2%

5.3%

4.9%

4.6%

4.6%

10.4%

10.4%

9.9%

10.1%

6.9%

8.6%

8.6%

8.7%

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Mar-20

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Mar-20

Source: Unconsolidated information under IFRS filed with the Colombian Superintendency of Finance and published monthly as of March 31, 2020 . System: sum of banks. Grupo Aval is the sum of Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas.

6

Proven capability to deliver sound financial results

Net Interest Margin (%) (1)

5.4%

5.6%

5.9%

5.7%

5.7%

5.7%

4.8%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q19

1Q20

NIM on Loans(2)

6.3%

6.6%

6.9%

6.7%

6.4%

6.4%

6.1%

NIM on Investments(3)

1.3%

0.6%

0.7%

0.6%

2.3%

2.6%

-1.7%

Efficiency (5)

49.6%

49.0%

50.1%

45.7%

47.6%

44.7%

47.1%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q19

1Q20

Cost to Assets

3.7%

3.8%

3.9%

3.9%

3.8%

3.5%

3.4%

Fee Income Ratio (%) (4)

24.8% 25.2%25.8% 23.6%25.5%24.6% 24.6%

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q19 1Q20

Cost of Risk (6)

1.9%

2.5%

2.4%

2.2%

2.0%

2.2%

1.5%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q19

1Q20

PDLs + 90 days(7)

1.7% 2.0% 2.8% 3.1% 3.3% 3.1% 3.1%

ROAA (8)

ROAE (9)

1.7%

1.6%

2.2%

2.0%

2.1%

1.8%

14.6%

14.3%

17.8%

16.4%

17.4%

14.2%

12.6%

1.4%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q19

1Q20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q19

1Q20

Source: Consolidated company public filings. Figures are reported under IFRS. (1) Calculated as net interest income divided by total average interest-earning assets.; (2) Calculated as net interest income on loans to average loans and financial leases; (3)

net interest income on fixed income securities, net trading income from equity and fixed income investment securities held for trading through profit and on interbank and overnight funds to average securities and Interbank and overnight funds; (4) Fee

income ratio calculated as net fee income divided by total operating income before net provisions, we changed the calculation of the fee income ratio as calculated on our Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Figures for 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 have

been changed for comparison purposes; (5) Calculated as operating expenses before depreciation and amortization divided by total operating income for efficiency and divided by average total assets for cost to assets, we changed the calculation of the

efficiency ratio as calculated on our Annual Reports on Form 20-F. Figures for 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 have been changed for comparison purposes; (6) Calculated as Impairment loss on loans and other accounts receivable net of recoveries of

charged-off assets divided by Average gross loans excluding interbank and overnight funds ; (7) NPLs are +90 days for commercial, consumer and microcredit loans and +120 for mortgages loans. Figures exclude interest accounts receivable. (8) ROAA

7

calculated as net income before non-controlling interest divided by average of assets (9) Calculated as net income attributable to owners of the parent divided by the average of attributable equity.

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 21:00:08 UTC
