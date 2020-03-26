Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Instructions to Participate in Grupo Aval's Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

INSTRUCTIONS TO FOLLOW THE MEETING LIVE:The (i) holders of preferred (non voting) shares and (ii) holders of common (voting) shares who only wish to follow the meeting live without voting the proposals, must click on the following link: www.grupoaval.infoand provide type of ID, ID Number and investor account number. This may be done at any time during the meeting. The investor account number may be consulted with Deceval at the shareholders' service lien 3077127 in Bogotá or 01 8000 111901 in the rest of Colombia.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES WHO WISH TO FOLLOW THE MEETING LIVE AND EXERCISE THEIR VOTING RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSALS PRESENTED:For the purposes of participating in the meeting and voting on the proposals that will be submitted for consideration, the holders of common shares of the company must confirm their identity and that of their representative, if applicable, by sending the following documents (in pdf or photograph) to the email investorrelations@grupoaval.com, no later than 5:00 p.m. (Colombia) on Friday, March 27:

Individuals: Copy of the ID

Copy of the ID Entities: Certificate of incumbency and a copy of the legal representative's ID.

Likewise, the shareholders must indicate in the aforementioned communication the number of their investor account in Deceval. The investor account number may be consulted with Deceval at the shareholders' service lien 3077127 in Bogotá or 01 8000 111901 in the rest of Colombia.

Power of Attorney: In addition to the documents mentioned above , in the case of representation by proxy, the respective power of attorney must be sent to the same email together with a copy of the proxy's ID.

Once the identity of the shareholder has been verified and, if applicable, that of the proxy, the company will send an email with the instructions for accessing the meeting.

The documents submitted for the consideration and approval of the shareholders may be consulted on the company's website www.grupoaval.com,

Investors / Information section for Shareholders Assembly / 2020.