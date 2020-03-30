Log in
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo Donates $20 Million USD to Help with the Covid-19 Crisis in Colombia

03/30/2020 | 09:20pm EDT

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo, Founder and Chairman of Grupo Aval (NYSE listed: AVAL), announced a $20 million donation to help alleviate the impact of Covid-19 in Colombia.

Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo, Founder and Chairman of Grupo Aval (NYSE listed: AVAL), announced a $20 million donation to help alleviate the impact of Covid-19 in Colombia. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Colombian banker’s contribution will be directed towards funding the acquisition of 300,000 diagnostic kits, which have proven critical in helping to identify and stop the spread of the disease, as well as ventilators, among the most crucial medical equipment necessary to treat the respiratory problems that result from the virus.

In addition to the medical aid, Sarmiento Angulo announced that a portion of the donation will go towards providing meals for the most vulnerable segments of the population nationwide, which are struggling to deal with economic impact of the quarantine.

This donation complements the aid programs that many of his businesses have already announced, including, among others: 1) Credit relief programs for Grupo Aval’s clients, 2) a $300M USD financing line made available by Grupo Aval to help businesses make payroll and preserve employment, and 3) a $5.5M USD donation by Promigas also focused on addressing Colombia’s health and wellness needs in these times of crisis.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (COP)
Sales 2019 20 776 B
EBIT 2019 7 094 B
Net income 2019 3 006 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 8,37x
P/E ratio 2020 7,69x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 23 506 B
Chart GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 475,00  COP
Last Close Price 1 100,00  COP
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez Chairman-Management Board
Luís Carlos Sarmiento Angulo Chairman
Edgar Enrique Lasso Fonseca VP-Operational & Regulatory Risk Management
Diego Fernando Solano Saravia Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Augusto Figueroa Jaramillo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.0.00%5 753
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.63%280 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%256 408
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%203 836
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-38.67%188 455
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%136 162
