Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Notices published by the Company

Report of Third Quarter 2019 Consolidated Results

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ITEM

  Report of Third Quarter 2019 Consolidated Results
  Third 2019 Consolidated Earnings Results Presentation

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

3 of 44

Item 1

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions(1) and under IFRS

(1) We refer to billions as thousands of millions.

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

4 of 44

Disclaimer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ("Grupo Aval") is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States, registered with Colombia's National Registry of Shares and Issuers (Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulation in Colombia and applicable U.S. securities regulation.

All of our banking subsidiaries (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas), Porvenir and Corficolombiana, are subject to inspection and supervision as financial institutions by the Superintendency of Finance. Grupo Aval is now also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as a result of Law 1870 of 2017, also known as Law of Financial Conglomerates, which came in effect on February 6, 2019. Grupo Aval, as the holding company of its financial conglomerate is responsible for the compliance with capital adequacy requirements, corporate governance standards, risk management and internal control and criteria for identifying, managing and revealing conflicts of interest, applicable to its financial conglomerate.

The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with IFRS as currently issued by the IASB. Details of the calculations of non- GAAP measures such as ROAA and ROAE, among others, are explained when required in this report.

Grupo Aval has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively from January 1, 2019 but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognized in the opening Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position on January 1, 2019. Consequently, quarterly results for 2019 are not fully comparable to previous periods.

IFRS 16 introduced a single, on-balance sheet accounting model for lessees. As a result, Grupo Aval, as a lessee, has recognized right-of-use assets representing its rights to use the underlying assets and lease liabilities representing its obligation to make lease payments. Lessor accounting remains similar to previous accounting policies. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease, if that rate can be determined, or the group's incremental borrowing rate.

This report includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these and other comparable words. Actual results and events may differ materially from those anticipated herein as a consequence of changes in general, economic and business conditions, changes in interest and currency rates and other risk described from time to time in our filings with the Registro Nacional de Valores y Emisores and the SEC.

Recipients of this document are responsible for the assessment and use of the information provided herein. Matters described in this presentation and our knowledge of them may change extensively and materially over time but we expressly disclaim any obligation to review, update or correct the information provided in this report, including any forward looking statements, and do not intend to provide any update for such material developments prior to our next earnings report.

The content of this document and the figures included herein are intended to provide a summary of the subjects discussed rather than a comprehensive description.

When applicable, in this document we refer to billions as thousands of millions.

1

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

5 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS, except per share information

Bogotá, November 18th, 2019. Grupo Aval S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) reported a consolidated attributable net income for 3Q19 of Ps 743.2 billion versus the Ps 782.7 billion reported for 3Q18. ROAE was 15.8% and ROAA was 2.0% for the quarter.

Key results of the quarter:

  • Accumulated attributable net income for the nine months ended September 2019 increased 12.5% versus the same period in 2018.
  • 3Q19 results were strong at Ps 743 billion, 33.4 pesos per share, after significant provisions for CRDS which impacted this attributable net income number in Ps 148 billion.
  • Strong loan portfolio growth of 11% yoy (and 5.0% in the quarter) with a pick up in the commercial portfolio.
  • Net Interest Margin for the quarter of 5.7%, in line with our expectations, as a result of 6.4% NIM on loans and 2.3% NIM on investments.
  • As expected, Cost of Risk, excluding CRDS provisions, of 1.8% for the quarter and 2.5% fully loaded. Cumulative Cost of Risk for the first three quarters of 2.2% and 1.9% excluding provisions for CDRS.
  • Net fee income for the nine months ended September increased by 12% when comparing versus the same period in 2018, almost 14% versus the same quarter in 2018 and remained stable versus the previous quarter, due mainly to strong banking and pension fund fees.
  • Continued contribution from our Non-Financial Sector investments during the quarter resulted in a 10% increase in income from non-financial investments versus the previous quarter.
  • Personnel, including severance costs, and SG&A expenses grew by 6.3% for the nine months ended September 2019 versus the same period in 2018.
  • Allowances/90+ PDL's at 153%, Deposits/Loans at 1.00x, Liquidity at approximately 16% and Tangible Equity at 8.9%, as of September 30, 2019, complement the balance sheet´s strength.

Gross loans excludes interbank and overnight funds. Tangible Capital Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Goodwill and other Intangibles divided by Total Assets minus Goodwill and other Intangibles. PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Net Interest Margin includes net interest income plus net trading income from debt and equity investments at FVTPL divided by total average interest- earning assets. Fee income ratio is calculated as net income from commissions and fees divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income (excluding others). Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income. ROAA is calculated as annualized Net Income divided by average of total assets. ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Aval's shareholders divided by average attributable shareholders' equity.

NS refers to non-significant figures.

2

dp116134_6k.htm09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM6 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Consolidated Financial Statements Under IFRS

Information in Ps. Billions

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Cash and cash equivalents

24,396.8

29,824.7

27,332.7

-8.4%

12.0%

Trading assets

5,391.2

7,702.0

9,298.4

20.7%

72.5%

Investment securities

24,082.5

24,316.2

24,550.6

1.0%

1.9%

Hedging derivatives assets

85.6

44.4

27.8

-37.3%

-67.5%

Total loans and receivables, net

158,265.1

166,401.3

174,429.7

4.8%

10.2%

Tangible assets

6,465.3

8,863.4

9,010.3

1.7%

39.4%

Goodwill

6,882.5

7,249.3

7,676.3

5.9%

11.5%

Concession arrangement rights

4,981.0

6,429.4

6,987.6

8.7%

40.3%

Other assets

10,937.0

13,845.4

14,533.9

5.0%

32.9%

Total assets

241,487.0

264,676.1

273,847.3

3.5%

13.4%

Trading liabilities

488.9

568.3

832.2

46.5%

70.2%

Hedging derivatives liabilities

63.6

76.7

115.3

50.3%

81.2%

Customer deposits

153,188.5

166,000.8

174,048.0

4.8%

13.6%

Interbank borrowings and overnight funds

8,669.9

10,416.7

5,721.8

-45.1%

-34.0%

Borrowings from banks and others

17,094.3

20,278.7

22,633.3

11.6%

32.4%

Bonds issued

19,128.2

20,105.5

21,457.1

6.7%

12.2%

Borrowings from development entities

3,440.2

3,290.4

3,674.8

11.7%

6.8%

Other liabilities

11,507.2

13,336.0

13,002.0

-2.5%

13.0%

Total liabilities

213,580.8

234,073.0

241,484.5

3.2%

13.1%

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

16,895.2

18,310.6

19,314.3

5.5%

14.3%

Non-controlling interest

11,011.0

12,292.5

13,048.5

6.2%

18.5%

Total equity

27,906.2

30,603.1

32,362.8

5.8%

16.0%

Total liabilities and equity

241,487.0

264,676.1

273,847.3

3.5%

13.4%

Consolidated Statement of Income

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

Interest income

4,599.3

4,885.8

4,942.1

1.2%

7.5%

Interest expense

1,847.3

2,054.4

2,112.8

2.8%

14.4%

Net interest income

2,752.0

2,831.3

2,829.3

-0.1%

2.8%

Loans and other accounts receivable

1,013.9

1,040.9

1,189.3

14.3%

17.3%

Other financial assets

3.9

(33.2)

1.3

-104.0%

-66.3%

Recovery of charged-off financial assets

(83.4)

(96.6)

(101.8)

5.4%

22.1%

Net impairment loss on financial assets

934.4

911.1

1,088.8

19.5%

16.5%

Net interest income, after impairment losses

1,817.6

1,920.2

1,740.5

-9.4%

-4.2%

Net income from commissions and fees

1,193.8

1,347.2

1,355.2

0.6%

13.5%

Net income from sales of goods and services

972.3

599.7

661.5

10.3%

-32.0%

Net trading income

109.5

208.6

481.3

130.8%

N.A.

Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL

50.2

53.4

55.2

3.4%

10.1%

Total other income

297.6

266.1

104.8

-60.6%

-64.8%

Total other expenses

2,236.8

2,409.2

2,626.0

9.0%

17.4%

Net income before income tax expense

2,204.0

1,986.1

1,772.5

-10.8%

-19.6%

Income tax expense

750.8

586.4

446.5

-23.9%

-40.5%

Net income for the period

1,453.2

1,399.7

1,326.0

-5.3%

-8.7%

Non-controlling interest

670.4

586.5

582.8

-0.6%

-13.1%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

782.7

813.2

743.2

-8.6%

-5.0%

Key ratios

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

YTD 2018

YTD 2019

Net Interest Margin(1)

5.9%

5.7%

5.6%

5.8%

5.6%

Net Interest Margin (including net trading income)(1)

5.8%

5.9%

5.7%

5.7%

5.7%

Efficiency ratio(2)

41.6%

45.4%

47.9%

46.4%

46.0%

ROAA(3)

2.4%

2.1%

2.0%

2.0%

2.1%

ROAE(4)

19.1%

18.3%

15.8%

17.2%

17.0%

90 days PDL / Total loans and leases (5)

3.2%

3.2%

3.3%

3.2%

3.3%

Provision expense / Average loans and leases (6)

2.3%

2.2%

2.5%

2.1%

2.2%

Allowance / 90 days PDL (5)

1.45

1.53

1.53

1.45

1.53

Allowance / Total loans and leases

4.6%

4.9%

5.0%

4.6%

5.0%

Charge-offs / Average loans and leases (6)

1.9%

2.3%

2.0%

1.9%

2.2%

Total loans and leases, net / Total assets

65.5%

62.9%

63.7%

65.5%

63.7%

Deposits / Total loans and leases, net

96.8%

99.8%

99.8%

96.8%

99.8%

Equity / Assets

11.6%

11.6%

11.8%

11.6%

11.8%

Tangible equity ratio (7)

8.6%

8.7%

8.9%

8.6%

8.9%

Shares outstanding (EoP)

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

Shares outstanding (Average)

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

22,281,017,159

Common share price (EoP)

1,145.0

1,295.0

1,285.0

1,145.0

1,285.0

Preferred share price (EoP)

1,165.0

1,285.0

1,300.0

1,165.0

1,300.0

BV/ EoP shares in Ps.

758.3

821.8

866.9

758.3

866.9

EPS

35.1

36.5

33.4

92.5

104.1

P/E (8)

8.3

8.8

9.7

9.4

9.4

P/BV (8)

1.5

1.6

1.5

1.5

1.5

  1. NIM is calculated as Net Interest Income divided by the average of Interest Earning Assets; (2) Efficiency Ratio is calculated as total other expenses divided by net interest income plus net income from commissions and fees, net income from sales of goods and services, net trading income, net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL and total other income; (3) ROAA is calculated as Income before Minority Interest divided by the average of total assets for each quarter; (4) ROAE is calculated as Net Income attributable to Grupo Aval's shareholders divided by the average of shareholders´attributable equity for each quarter; (5) PDLs 90+ defined as loans more than 90 days past due. Total loans excluding interbank and overnight funds and 30 days past due include interest accounts receivables; (6) Refers to average gross loans for the period; (7) Tangible Equity Ratio is calculated as Total Equity minus Intangibles (excluding those related to concessions) divided by Total Assets minus Intangibles (excluding those related to concessions); (8) Based on Preferred share prices.

3

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

7 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Statement of Financial Position Analysis

1. Assets

Total assets as of September 30th, 2019 totaled Ps 273,847.3 billion showing increases of 13.4% versus September 30th, 2018 and of 3.5% versus June 30th, 2019. Growth in assets was mainly driven by (i) a 10.2% year over year growth in total loans and receivables, net to Ps 174,429.7 billion and (ii) a 12.0% year over year growth in cash and cash equivalents to Ps 27,332.7 billion. When excluding FX movement in our Central American operation ("excluding FX"), asset growth would have been 8.1% versus September 30th, 2018 and 0.9% versus June 30th, 2019; for total loans and receivables, net growth would have been 4.8% versus September 30th, 2018 and 2.1% versus June 30th, 2019; and for cash and cash equivalents growth would have been 5.1% versus September 30th, 2018 and -11.2% versus June 30th, 2019.

1.1 Loans and receivables

Total gross loans and receivables (excluding interbank and overnight funds) increased by 10.8% between September 30th, 2018 and September 30th, 2019 to Ps 179,252.0 billion (5.5% excluding FX) mainly driven by (i) a 18.4% increase in Mortgages and housing leases to Ps 20,425.3 billion (8.2% excluding FX), (ii) a 13.0% increase in Consumer loans and leases to Ps 59,306.0 billion (6.9% excluding FX), and (iii) a 8.1% increase in Commercial loans and leases to Ps 99,107.2 billion (4.3% excluding FX).

Interbank & overnight funds increased by 4.4% to Ps 4,133.1 billion (-3.5% excluding FX) during the last twelve months.

Allowance for impairment of loans and receivables was Ps 8,955.3 billion as of September 30th, 2019 taking net loans and receivables to Ps 174,429.7 billion.

Total loans and receivables, net

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Loans and receivables

Commercial loans and leases

91,648.3

94,475.8

99,107.2

4.9%

8.1%

Consumer loans and leases

52,504.9

56,705.3

59,306.0

4.6%

13.0%

Mortgages and housing leases

17,244.0

19,060.8

20,425.3

7.2%

18.4%

Microcredit loans and leases

419.5

411.3

413.5

0.5%

-1.4%

Loans and receivables

161,816.7

170,653.2

179,252.0

5.0%

10.8%

Interbank & overnight funds

3,960.3

4,123.6

4,133.1

0.2%

4.4%

Total loans and leases

165,777.0

174,776.8

183,385.1

4.9%

10.6%

Loss allowance

(7,511.9)

(8,375.5)

(8,955.3)

6.9%

19.2%

Allowance for impairment of commercial loans

(3,835.3)

(4,476.8)

(4,909.8)

9.7%

28.0%

Allowance for impairment of consumer loans

(3,345.8)

(3,488.9)

(3,604.2)

3.3%

7.7%

Allowance for impairment of mortgages

(248.8)

(323.6)

(352.3)

8.9%

41.6%

Allowance for impairment of microcredit loans

(82.1)

(86.2)

(89.2)

3.5%

8.6%

Total loans and receivables, net

158,265.1

166,401.3

174,429.7

4.8%

10.2%

4

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

8 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

The following table shows the gross loan composition per product of each of our loan categories.

Gross loans

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

General purpose

63,365.4

65,885.1

68,939.2

4.6%

8.8%

Working capital

14,571.1

14,801.8

15,611.5

5.5%

7.1%

Financial leases

9,785.6

9,958.0

10,313.0

3.6%

5.4%

Funded by development banks

2,999.9

3,067.7

3,347.5

9.1%

11.6%

Overdrafts

536.3

456.4

587.3

28.7%

9.5%

Credit cards

390.0

306.7

308.7

0.6%

-20.9%

Commercial loans and leases

91,648.3

94,475.8

99,107.2

4.9%

8.1%

Personal loans

32,432.2

35,074.8

36,379.9

3.7%

12.2%

Credit cards

13,883.4

15,395.8

16,477.3

7.0%

18.7%

Automobile and vehicle

5,703.7

5,746.2

5,936.4

3.3%

4.1%

Financial leases

238.2

257.7

271.4

5.3%

14.0%

Overdrafts

95.0

93.3

96.4

3.4%

1.5%

Other

152.3

137.6

144.5

5.0%

-5.2%

Consumer loans and leases

52,504.9

56,705.3

59,306.0

4.6%

13.0%

Mortgages

16,017.0

17,643.1

18,932.6

7.3%

18.2%

Housing leases

1,227.0

1,417.7

1,492.7

5.3%

21.7%

Mortgages and housing leases

17,244.0

19,060.8

20,425.3

7.2%

18.4%

Microcredit loans and leases

419.5

411.3

413.5

0.5%

-1.4%

Loans and receivables

161,816.7

170,653.2

179,252.0

5.0%

10.8%

Interbank & overnight funds

3,960.3

4,123.6

4,133.1

0.2%

4.4%

Total loans and leases

165,777.0

174,776.8

183,385.1

4.9%

10.6%

Over the last twelve months, credit cards, mortgages and personal loans have driven our loan portfolio growth in accordance with our bank's strategy.

In Colombia, loans and receivables increased by 6.5% during the last twelve months and 2.6% during the quarter. As for Central America, loans and receivables grew by 21.1% between September 30th, 2018 and September 30th, 2019 and increased 10.8% in the last quarter; when excluding FX, growth would have been 3.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

Commercial loans grew by 8.1% over the year and increased 4.9% in the last quarter. In Colombia, commercial loans increased by 4.0% annually and 2.6% over the quarter. As for Central America, commercial loans grew by 22.8% over the year and 12.7% in the last quarter; when excluding FX, growth in Central America would have been 5.0% and 3.9%, respectively.

Consumer loans growth over the last year and quarter was mainly driven by credit cards and personal loans. In Colombia, personal loans grew by 11.7% during the last twelve months and 2.8% between June 30th, 2019 and September 30th, 2019, mainly in payroll lending. Growth of our Central American operations, excluding FX, was driven by credit cards, which grew 7.4% during the last twelve months and 2.0% in the quarter.

5

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

9 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

The following table shows the loans and receivables composition per entity. During the last twelve months, Banco de Occidente showed the highest growth rate within our banking operation in Colombia, driven by a strong performance in all loan categories (commercial loans grew 12.7%, mortgages grew 20.6% and consumer loans grew 7.6%).

Gross loans / Bank ($)

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Banco de Bogotá

103,561.6

109,904.9

117,072.5

6.5%

13.0%

Domestic

56,363.0

58,329.6

59,936.0

2.8%

6.3%

Central America

47,198.6

51,575.3

57,136.6

10.8%

21.1%

Banco de Occidente

27,049.2

29,400.7

30,245.4

2.9%

11.8%

Banco Popular

18,783.2

19,280.8

19,881.6

3.1%

5.8%

Banco AV Villas

11,049.6

11,883.4

11,804.1

-0.7%

6.8%

Corficolombiana

2,391.4

1,761.3

1,871.8

6.3%

-21.7%

Eliminations

(1,018.2)

(1,578.0)

(1,623.5)

2.9%

59.4%

Loans and receivables

161,816.7

170,653.2

179,252.0

5.0%

10.8%

Interbank & overnight funds

3,960.3

4,123.6

4,133.1

0.2%

4.4%

Total loans and receivables portfolio

165,777.0

174,776.8

183,385.1

4.9%

10.6%

Gross loans / Bank (%)

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

Banco de Bogotá

64.0%

64.4%

65.3%

Domestic

34.8%

34.2%

33.4%

Central America

29.2%

30.2%

31.9%

Banco de Occidente

16.7%

17.2%

16.9%

Banco Popular

11.6%

11.3%

11.1%

Banco AV Villas

6.8%

7.0%

6.6%

Corficolombiana

1.5%

1.0%

1.0%

Eliminations

-0.6%

-0.9%

-0.9%

Loans and receivables

100%

100%

100%

Of the total loans and receivables, 67.7% are domestic and 32.3% are foreign. In terms of gross loans (excluding interbank and overnight funds), 68.1% are domestic and 31.9% are foreign (reflecting the Central American operations). Total foreign loans grew 21.1% during the past twelve months and 10.8% in the quarter (excluding interbank and overnight funds). Excluding FX, yearly and quarterly growth (excluding interbank and overnight funds) for our Central American operations would have been 3.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

Gross loans

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Domestic

Commercial loans and leases

71,690.5

72,716.9

74,591.9

2.6%

4.0%

Consumer loans and leases

34,898.9

37,464.6

38,303.8

2.2%

9.8%

Mortgages and housing leases

7,609.2

8,485.0

8,806.2

3.8%

15.7%

Microcredit loans and leases

419.5

411.3

413.5

0.5%

-1.4%

Interbank & overnight funds

2,057.6

2,509.3

2,075.0

-17.3%

0.8%

Total domestic loans

116,675.8

121,587.2

124,190.4

2.1%

6.4%

Foreign

Commercial loans and leases

19,957.8

21,758.9

24,515.2

12.7%

22.8%

Consumer loans and leases

17,606.0

19,240.6

21,002.2

9.2%

19.3%

Mortgages and housing leases

9,634.8

10,575.8

11,619.2

9.9%

20.6%

Microcredit loans and leases

-

-

-

-

-

Interbank & overnight funds

1,902.7

1,614.3

2,058.1

27.5%

8.2%

Total foreign loans

49,101.3

53,189.6

59,194.6

11.3%

20.6%

Total loans and leases

165,777.0

174,776.8

183,385.1

4.9%

10.6%

6

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

10 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

The quality of our loan portfolio remained relatively stable during the quarter.

Our 30 days PDL to total loans closed 3Q19 in 4.5%, the same level as in 2Q19 and 3Q18. The ratio of 90 days PDL to total loans was 3.3% for 3Q19 compared to 3.2% in 2Q19 and 3Q18. Finally, the ratio of CDE Loans to total loans was 7.2% in 3Q19, 7.1% in 2Q19 and 3Q18.

Commercial loans' 30 days PDL ratio was 4.3% for 3Q19, 4.2% for 2Q19 and 4.1% for 3Q18; 90 days PDL ratio was 3.7%, 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Consumer loans' 30 days PDL ratio was 4.9% for 3Q19 and 2Q19, and 5.2% for 3Q18; 90 days PDL ratio was 2.7%, 2.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Mortgages' 30 days PDL ratio was 4.8% for 3Q19, 4.6% for 2Q19 and 4.1% for 3Q18; 90 days PDL ratio was 2.7%, 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

Total loans and leases

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

''A'' normal risk

145,440.1

153,775.8

160,892.9

4.6%

10.6%

''B'' acceptable risk

4,892.4

4,749.9

5,376.2

13.2%

9.9%

''C'' appreciable risk

5,213.2

5,394.5

5,368.6

-0.5%

3.0%

''D'' significant risk

4,177.6

3,762.6

4,335.2

15.2%

3.8%

''E'' unrecoverable

2,093.4

2,970.4

3,279.1

10.4%

56.6%

Loans and receivables

161,816.7

170,653.2

179,252.0

5.0%

10.8%

Interbank and overnight funds

3,960.3

4,123.6

4,133.1

0.2%

4.4%

Total loans and leases

165,777.0

174,776.8

183,385.1

4.9%

10.6%

CDE loans / Total loans (*)

7.1%

7.1%

7.2%

Past due loans

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Performing

87,902.3

90,507.7

94,889.8

4.8%

7.9%

Between 31 and 90 days past due

524.5

552.6

578.7

4.7%

10.3%

+90 days past due

3,221.5

3,415.4

3,638.6

6.5%

12.9%

Commercial loans and leases

91,648.3

94,475.8

99,107.2

4.9%

8.1%

Performing

49,790.2

53,904.5

56,416.8

4.7%

13.3%

Between 31 and 90 days past due

1,197.0

1,273.7

1,289.4

1.2%

7.7%

+90 days past due

1,517.7

1,527.1

1,599.8

4.8%

5.4%

Consumer loans and leases

52,504.9

56,705.3

59,306.0

4.6%

13.0%

Performing

16,539.9

18,183.2

19,448.4

7.0%

17.6%

Between 31 and 90 days past due

324.3

380.5

423.6

11.3%

30.6%

+90 days past due

379.7

497.1

553.4

11.3%

45.7%

Mortgages and housing leases

17,244.0

19,060.8

20,425.3

7.2%

18.4%

Performing

355.4

341.7

341.7

0.0%

-3.9%

Between 31 and 90 days past due

16.7

18.6

18.0

-3.3%

7.8%

+90 days past due

47.5

51.1

53.8

5.4%

13.4%

Microcredit loans and leases

419.5

411.3

413.5

0.5%

-1.4%

Loans and receivables

161,816.7

170,653.2

179,252.0

5.0%

10.8%

Interbank & overnight funds

3,960.3

4,123.6

4,133.1

0.2%

4.4%

Allowance for impairment of commercial loans

165,777.0

174,776.8

183,385.1

4.9%

10.6%

30 Days PDL / Total loans (*)

4.5%

4.5%

4.5%

90 Days PDL / Total loans (*)

3.2%

3.2%

3.3%

(*) Total loans excluding interbank and overnight funds. 30 days past due and 90 days past due are calculated on a capital plus interest accounts receivable basis.

7

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

11 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Grupo Aval's coverage over its 90 days PDL was 1.5x for 3Q19, 2Q19, 3Q18. Allowance to CDE Loans was 0.7x for 3Q19, 2Q19 and 3Q18, and allowance to 30 days PDL was 1.1x for 3Q19 and 2Q19 and 1.0x for 3Q18. Impairment loss, net of recoveries of charged off assets to average total loans was 2.5% in 3Q19, 2.2% in 2Q19 and 2.3% in 3Q18. Charge-offs to average total loans was 2.0% in 3Q19, 2.3% in 2Q19 and 1.9% in 3Q18.

Total loans and leases

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

Allowance for impairment / CDE loans

0.7

0.7

0.7

Allowance for impairment / 30 Days PDL

1.0

1.1

1.1

Allowance for impairment / 90 Days PDL

1.5

1.5

1.5

Allowance for impairment / Total loans (*)

4.6%

4.9%

5.0%

Impairment loss / CDE loans

0.4

0.3

0.4

Impairment loss / 30 Days PDL

0.6

0.5

0.6

Impairment loss / 90 Days PDL

0.8

0.8

0.8

Impairment loss / Average total loans (*)

2.5%

2.5%

2.7%

Impairment loss, net of recoveries of charged-off assets / Average total loans (*)

2.3%

2.2%

2.5%

Charge-offs / Average total loans (*)

1.9%

2.3%

2.0%

(*) Total loans excluding interbank and overnight funds. 30 days past due and 90 days past due are calculated on a capital plus interest accounts receivable basis.

1.2 Investment securities and trading assets

Total investment securities and trading assets increased 14.8% to Ps 33,848.9 billion between September 30th, 2018 and September 30th, 2019, and 5.7% versus June 30th, 2019. Ps 28,589.0 billion of our total portfolio is invested in debt securities, which increased by 12.8% between September 30th, 2018 and September 30th, 2019 and by 5.7% since June 30th, 2019. Ps 4,604.6 billion of our total investment securities is invested in equity securities, which increased by 30.4% between September 30th, 2018 and September 30th, 2019 and by 3.9% versus June 30th, 2019.

Investment and trading assets

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Debt securities

2,467.3

4,011.4

5,351.7

33.4%

116.9%

Equity securities

2,318.2

3,157.1

3,291.2

4.2%

42.0%

Derivative assets

605.6

533.5

655.4

22.9%

8.2%

Trading assets

5,391.2

7,702.0

9,298.4

20.7%

72.5%

Investments in debt securities at FVTPL (non compliant with SPPI test)

-

25.1

35.8

42.8%

N.A

Debt securities at FVOCI

19,870.3

20,030.6

20,150.3

0.6%

1.4%

Equity securities at FVOCI

1,212.9

1,276.0

1,313.3

2.9%

8.3%

Investments in securities at FVOCI

21,083.2

21,306.6

21,463.6

0.7%

1.8%

Investments in debt securities at AC

2,999.4

2,984.5

3,051.1

2.2%

1.7%

Investment and trading assets

29,473.7

32,018.2

33,848.9

5.7%

14.8%

8

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

12 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

The average yield on our debt and equity investment securities (trading assets, investments in debt securities at FVTPL, investments in securities at FVOCI and investments in debt securities at AC) was 5.4% for 3Q19, 5.7% for 2Q19 and 4.3% in 3Q18.

1.3 Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of September 30th, 2019 cash and cash equivalents had a balance of Ps 27,332.7 billion showing an increase of 12.0% versus September 30th, 2018 and a decrease of 8.4% versus June 30th, 2019 ( 5.1% and -11.2% excluding FX).

The ratio of cash and cash equivalents to customer deposits was 15.7% in September 30th, 2019, 18.0% in June 30th, 2019, and 15.9% in September 30th, 2018.

1.4 Goodwill and Other Intangibles

Goodwill and other intangibles as of September 30th, 2019 reached Ps 15,780.4 billion, increasing by 22.9% versus September 30th, 2018 and 7.0% versus June 30th, 2019.

Goodwill as of September 30th, 2019 was Ps 7,676.3 billion, increasing by 11.5% versus September 30th, 2018 and 5.9% versus June 30th, 2019, explained by fluctuations in the exchange rate.

Other intangibles, which include "concession arrangement rights" and other intangibles, mainly reflect the value of road concessions recorded for the most part at Corficolombiana. Other intangibles as of September 30th, 2019 reached Ps 8,104.0 billion and grew by 36.1% versus September 30th, 2018 and 8.1% versus June 30th, 2019.

2. Liabilities

As of September 30th, 2019 funding represented 94.2% of total liabilities and other liabilities represented 5.8%.

2.1 Funding

Total Funding (Total financial liabilities at amortized cost) which includes (i) Customer deposits, (ii) Interbank borrowings and overnight funds, (iii) Borrowings from banks and others, (iv) Bonds issued, and (v) Borrowing from development entities had a balance of Ps 227,534.9 billion as of September 30th, 2019 showing an increase of 12.9% versus September 30th, 2018 and of 3.4% versus June 30th, 2019 (7.8% and 0.9% increase excluding FX). Total customer deposits represented 76.5% of total funding as of the end of 3Q19, 75.4% for 2Q19 and 76.0% for 3Q18.

Average cost of funds was 3.8% for 3Q19 and 2Q19 and 3.7% for 3Q18. Our average cost of funds reflects stability in line with a now stable interest rate scenario.

9

dp116134_6k.htm09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM13 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

2.1.1 Customer deposits

Customer deposits

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Checking accounts

13,668.0

14,811.2

16,298.7

10.0%

19.2%

Other deposits

596.9

526.6

412.0

-21.8%

-31.0%

Non-interest bearing

14,264.9

15,337.8

16,710.7

9.0%

17.1%

Checking accounts

19,733.4

23,479.6

23,398.4

-0.3%

18.6%

Time deposits

66,265.0

71,687.7

76,164.2

6.2%

14.9%

Savings deposits

52,925.2

55,495.7

57,774.6

4.1%

9.2%

Interest bearing

138,923.7

150,663.0

157,337.2

4.4%

13.3%

Customer deposits

153,188.5

166,000.8

174,048.0

4.8%

13.6%

Of our total customer deposits as of September 30th, 2019 checking accounts represented 22.8%, time deposits 43.8%, savings accounts 33.2%, and other deposits 0.2%.

The following table shows the customer deposits composition by bank. During the last twelve months, Banco de Bogotá showed the highest growth rate in customer deposits within our banking operation in Colombia.

Deposits / Bank ($)

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Banco de Bogotá

98,944.1

107,408.4

116,875.0

8.8%

18.1%

Domestic

53,724.9

56,458.0

60,497.2

7.2%

12.6%

Central America

45,219.1

50,950.4

56,377.8

10.7%

24.7%

Banco de Occidente

25,662.5

26,706.2

27,763.8

4.0%

8.2%

Banco Popular

17,197.4

19,096.1

17,355.9

-9.1%

0.9%

Banco AV Villas

10,417.7

11,307.6

11,347.5

0.4%

8.9%

Corficolombiana

3,727.3

4,006.2

4,189.0

4.6%

12.4%

Eliminations

(2,760.4)

(2,523.5)

(3,483.3)

38.0%

26.2%

Total Grupo Aval

153,188.5

166,000.8

174,048.0

4.8%

13.6%

Deposits / Bank (%)

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

Banco de Bogotá

64.6%

64.7%

67.2%

Domestic

35.1%

34.0%

34.8%

Central America

29.5%

30.7%

32.4%

Banco de Occidente

16.8%

16.1%

16.0%

Banco Popular

11.2%

11.5%

10.0%

Banco AV Villas

6.8%

6.8%

6.5%

Corficolombiana

2.4%

2.4%

2.4%

Eliminations

-1.8%

-1.5%

-2.0%

Total Grupo Aval

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

10

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

14 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

2.1.2 Borrowings from Banks and Other (includes borrowings from development entities)

As of September 30th, 2019 borrowings from banks and other totaled Ps 26,308.0 billion, showing an increase of 28.1% versus September 30th, 2018 and an increased of 11.6% versus June 30th, 2019. Excluding FX, borrowings from banks and other increased 19.0% versus September 30th, 2018 and increased 8.0% versus June 30th, 2019.

2.1.3 Bonds issued

Total bonds issued as of September 30th, 2019 totaled Ps 21,457.1 billion showing increases of 12.2% versus September 30th, 2018 and of 6.7% versus June 30th, 2019. Excluding FX, bonds increased 11.4% versus September 30th, 2018 and 6.2% versus June 30th, 2019.

3. Non-controlling Interest

Non-controlling Interest in Grupo Aval reflects: (i) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in each of its direct consolidated subsidiaries (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas and Corficolombiana), and (ii) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in the consolidated subsidiaries at the bank level (mainly Porvenir). As of September 30th, 2019 non-controlling interest was Ps 13,048.5 billion which increased by 18.5% versus September 30th, 2018 and 6.2% versus June 30th, 2019. Total non-controlling interest represents 40.3% of total equity as of September 30th, 2019, compared to 40.2% in 2Q19 and 39.5% in 3Q18. Total non-controlling interest derives from the sum of the combined minority interests of our banks and of Grupo Aval, applying eliminations associated with the consolidation process of Grupo Aval.

Direct & indirect ownership of main subsidiaries

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Banco de Bogotá

68.7%

68.7%

68.7%

-

-

Banco de Occidente

72.3%

72.3%

72.3%

-

-

Banco Popular

93.7%

93.7%

93.7%

-

-

Banco AV Villas

79.9%

79.9%

79.9%

-

-

BAC Credomatic (1)

68.7%

68.7%

68.7%

-

-

Porvenir (2)

75.7%

75.7%

75.7%

-

0

Corficolombiana (3)

38.2%

38.6%

38.6%

-

40

  1. BAC Credomatic is fully owned by Banco de Bogotá; (2) Grupo Aval indirectly owns a 100% of Porvenir as follows: 20.0% in Grupo Aval, 46.9% in Banco de Bogotá and 33.1% in Banco de Occidente. Porvenir's results consolidate into Banco de Bogotá; (3) Grupo Aval decreased its ownership in Corficolombiana as it did not exercise its right to subscribe shares in the equity issuance done in 2018. Rights of subscription were transferred to all Grupo Aval shareholders.

4. Attributable Shareholders' Equity

Attributable shareholders' equity as of September 30th, 2019 was Ps 19,314.3 billion, showing an increase of 14.3% versus September 30th, 2018 and of 5.5% versus June 30th, 2019.

11

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

15 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Income Statement Analysis

Our net income attributable to the owners of the parent company for 3Q19 of Ps 743.2 billion showed a 5.0% decrease versus 3Q18 and a 8.6% decrease versus 2Q19.

Consolidated Statement of Income

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Interest income

4,599.3

4,885.8

4,942.1

1.2%

7.5%

Interest expense

1,847.3

2,054.4

2,112.8

2.8%

14.4%

Net interest income

2,752.0

2,831.3

2,829.3

-0.1%

2.8%

Loans and other accounts receivable

1,013.9

1,040.9

1,189.3

14.3%

17.3%

Other financial assets

3.9

(33.2)

1.3

-104.0%

-66.3%

Recovery of charged-off financial assets

(83.4)

(96.6)

(101.8)

5.4%

22.1%

Net impairment loss on financial assets

934.4

911.1

1,088.8

19.5%

16.5%

Net income from commissions and fees

1,193.8

1,347.2

1,355.2

0.6%

13.5%

Net income from sales of goods and services

972.3

599.7

661.5

10.3%

-32.0%

Net trading income

109.5

208.6

481.3

130.8%

N.A.

Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL

50.2

53.4

55.2

3.4%

10.1%

Total other income

297.6

266.1

104.8

-60.6%

-64.8%

Total other expenses

2,236.8

2,409.2

2,626.0

9.0%

17.4%

Net income before income tax expense

2,204.0

1,986.1

1,772.5

-10.8%

-19.6%

Income tax expense

750.8

586.4

446.5

-23.9%

-40.5%

Net income for the period

1,453.2

1,399.7

1,326.0

-5.3%

-8.7%

Non-controlling interest

670.4

586.5

582.8

-0.6%

-13.1%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

782.7

813.2

743.2

-8.6%

-5.0%

1. Net Interest Income

Net interest income

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Interest income

Commercial

1,809.3

1,842.9

1,860.1

0.9%

2.8%

Interbank and overnight funds

77.4

108.5

141.4

30.2%

82.6%

Consumer

2,072.8

2,224.8

2,236.8

0.5%

7.9%

Mortgages and housing leases

366.2

403.9

413.6

2.4%

12.9%

Microcredit

26.4

25.5

26.4

3.7%

-0.1%

Loan portfolio

4,352.2

4,605.7

4,678.3

1.6%

7.5%

Interests on investments in debt securities

247.1

280.0

263.8

-5.8%

6.8%

Total interest income

4,599.3

4,885.8

4,942.1

1.2%

7.5%

Interest expense

Checking accounts

81.2

103.6

108.3

4.5%

33.4%

Time deposits

823.8

888.5

930.9

4.8%

13.0%

Savings deposits

368.0

374.2

374.1

0.0%

1.6%

Total interest expenses on deposits

1,273.1

1,366.4

1,413.4

3.4%

11.0%

Interbank borrowings and overnight funds

56.2

84.3

95.9

13.8%

70.7%

Borrowings from banks and others

193.8

277.3

263.6

-5.0%

36.0%

Bonds issued

289.2

294.4

305.7

3.8%

5.7%

Borrowings from development entities

35.1

32.0

34.3

7.2%

-2.1%

Total interest expenses on financial obligations

574.2

688.0

699.4

1.7%

21.8%

Total interest expense

1,847.3

2,054.4

2,112.8

2.8%

14.4%

Net interest income

2,752.0

2,831.3

2,829.3

-0.1%

2.8%

12

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

16 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Our net interest income increased by 2.8% to Ps 2,829.3 billion for 3Q19 versus 3Q18 and slightly decreased 0.1% versus 2Q19. The increase versus 3Q18 was derived from a 7.5% increase in total interest income that was partially offset by a 14.4% increase in total interest expense.

Our Net Interest Margin(1) was 5.7% for 3Q19, 5.9% in 2Q19 and 5.8% in 3Q18. Net Interest Margin on Loans was 6.4% for 3Q19, 6.6% in 2Q19, and 6.8% in 3Q18. On the other hand, our Net Investments Margin was 2.3% in 3Q19 and 2Q19 and 0.8% in 3Q18.

In our Colombian operations, our Net Interest Margin was 5.3% for 3Q19, 5,4% for 2Q19, and 5.5% for 3Q18. Net Interest Margin on Loans was 5.9% for 3Q19, 6.2% in 2Q19 and 6.5% in 3Q18. On the other hand, our Net Investments Margin was 2.2% in 3Q19 versus 2.0% in 2Q19 and 0.7% in 3Q18.

In our Central American operations, our Net Interest Margin was 6.6% for 3Q19, 6.9% in 2Q19 and 6.5% in 3Q18. Net Interest Margin on Loans was 7.3% for 3Q19, 7.5% in 2Q19 and 7.4% in 3Q18. On the other hand, our Net Investments Margin was 2.4% in 3Q19 versus 3.0% in 2Q19 and 1.1% in 3Q18.

2. Impairment loss on financial assets, net

Our impairment loss on financial assets, net increased by 16.5% to Ps 1,088.8 billion for 3Q19 versus 3Q18 and increased 19.5% versus 2Q19.

Net impairment loss on financial assets

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Loans and other accounts receivable

1,013.9

1,040.9

1,189.3

14.3%

17.3%

Other financial assets

3.9

(33.2)

1.3

-104.0%

-66.3%

Recovery of charged-off financial assets

(83.4)

(96.6)

(101.8)

5.4%

22.1%

Net impairment loss on financial assets

934.4

911.1

1,088.8

19.5%

16.5%

Our annualized gross cost of risk was 2.7% for 3Q19, 2.5% for 2Q19 and 3Q18. Net of recoveries of charged-off assets our ratio was 2.5% for 3Q19, 2.2% for 2Q19 and 2.3% for 3Q18.

  1. Grupo Aval's NIM without income from trading securities and investment in debt securities designated at fair value through profit and loss (non compliant with SPPI test) was 5.6% for 3Q19, 5.7% for 2Q19 and 5.9% for 3Q18.

13

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

17 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

3. Non-interest income

Total non-interest income

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Income from commissions and fees

Banking fees

975.8

1,075.1

1,112.6

3.5%

14.0%

Trust activities

77.3

84.4

87.1

3.3%

12.8%

Pension and severance fund management

244.1

301.0

279.6

-7.1%

14.6%

Bonded warehouse services

38.9

40.1

39.8

-0.6%

2.4%

Total income from commissions and fees

1,336.1

1,500.6

1,519.2

1.2%

13.7%

Expenses from commissions and fees

142.3

153.4

164.0

6.9%

15.3%

Net income from commissions and fees

1,193.8

1,347.2

1,355.2

0.6%

13.5%

Income from sales of goods and services

2,465.2

2,077.9

2,381.0

14.6%

-3.4%

Costs and expenses from sales of goods and services

1,492.9

1,478.1

1,719.5

16.3%

15.2%

Net income from sales of goods and services

972.3

599.7

661.5

10.3%

-32.0%

Net trading income

109.5

208.6

481.3

130.8%

N.A.

Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL

50.2

53.4

55.2

3.4%

10.1%

Other income

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

106.0

16.6

(207.8)

N.A

N.A

Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization

5.9

65.1

118.9

82.5%

N.A.

Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale

8.3

6.6

5.6

-14.9%

-32.4%

Income from non-consolidated investments(2)

58.9

65.9

68.3

3.6%

15.9%

Net gains on asset valuations

2.2

(7.3)

4.8

-164.8%

115.1%

Other income from operations

116.2

119.2

115.1

-3.4%

-0.9%

Total other income

297.6

266.1

104.8

-60.6%

-64.8%

Total non-interest income

2,623.3

2,475.0

2,658.0

7.4%

1.3%

  1. Includes commissions on banking services, office network services, credit and debit card fees, fees on drafts, checks and checkbooks and other fees
  2. Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income.

3.1 Net income from commissions and fees

Net Income from commissions and fees increased by 13.5% to Ps 1,355.2 billion for 3Q19 versus 3Q18 and increased 0.6% in the quarter. Income from commissions and fees increased by 13.7% to Ps 1,519.2 billion in 3Q19 versus 3Q18 and increased 1.2% in the quarter. Excluding FX, net income from commissions increased 7.6% and decreased 0.7%, respectively. In Colombia, net income from commissions and fees increased by 10.3% over the last year and decreased 1.0% over the quarter. In Central America, net income from commissions and fees increased by 17.8% over the last year and 2.6% over the quarter; excluding FX, net income increased by 4.4% over the last year and decreased 0.3% during the quarter.

3.2 Net income from sales of goods and services

Net income from sales of goods and services (non-financial sector) decreased by 32.0% to Ps 661.5 billion for 3Q19 versus 3Q18 and increased 10.3% during the quarter.

14

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

18 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

3.3 Net trading income

Net trading income

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Trading investment income

44.5

152.3

153.0

0.5%

N.A.

Net income (loss) on financial derivatives

24.9

31.4

250.1

N.A.

N.A.

Other trading income on derivatives

40.0

24.9

78.2

N.A.

95.3%

Net trading income

109.5

208.6

481.3

130.8%

N.A.

Net trading income for Grupo Aval should be analyzed in conjunction with the foreign exchange gains (losses).

3.4 Other income

Total other income for 3Q19 totaled Ps 104.8 billion decreasing by 64.8% versus 3Q18 and decreasing 60.6% versus 2Q19. The yearly and quarterly decreases were mainly driven by less income from foreign exchange losses.

4. Other expenses

Total other expenses for 3Q19 totaled Ps 2,626.0 billion increasing by 17.4% versus 3Q18 and 9.0% versus 2Q19. Our efficiency ratio measured as total other expenses to total income was 47.9% in 3Q19, 45.4% in 2Q19 and 41.6% in 3Q18. The ratio of annualized total other expenses as a percentage of average total assets was 3.9% in 3Q19, 3.7% in 2Q19 and 3.8% in 3Q18.

In Colombia, our efficiency ratio measured as total other expenses to total income, was 43.7% in 3Q19, 40.3% in 2Q19 and 36.8% in 3Q18. The ratio of annualized total other expenses as a percentage of average total assets was 3.4% in 3Q19, 3.2% in 2Q19 and 3.3% in 3Q18.

In Central America, our efficiency ratio measured as total other expenses to total income, was 56.1% in 3Q19, 56.5% in 2Q19 and 53.4% in 3Q18. The ratio of annualized total other expenses as a percentage of average total assets was 5.1% in 3Q19, 4.9% in 2Q19 and 4.8% in 3Q18.

5. Non-controlling Interest

Non-controlling interest in Grupo Aval reflects: (i) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in each of its direct consolidated subsidiaries (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas and Corficolombiana), and (ii) the minority stakes that third party shareholders hold in the consolidated subsidiaries at the bank level (mainly Porvenir). For 3Q19, non-controlling interest in the income statement was Ps 582.8 billion, showing a 13.1% decrease versus 3Q18 and a decrease of 0.6% versus 2Q19. The ratio of non-controlling interest to income before non-controlling interest was 44.0% in 3Q19, 41.9% in 2Q19 and 46.1% in 3Q18.

15

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

19 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Information related to Grupo Aval's consolidated financial statements by geography

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. - Colombian Operation

Financial Statements Under Full IFRS

Information in Ps. Billions

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Gross loans and receivables

114,618.1

119,077.9

122,115.4

2.6%

6.5%

Total assets

171,956.3

186,697.0

188,873.0

1.2%

9.8%

Customer deposits

107,969.4

115,050.4

117,670.2

2.3%

9.0%

Total liabilities

155,595.7

169,577.4

171,479.7

1.1%

10.2%

Net income for the period

1,163.2

1,090.7

996.0

-8.7%

-14.4%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

583.4

600.8

516.4

-14.1%

-11.5%

YTD 2018

YTD 2019

2019 vs. 2018

Net income for the period

2,688.2

3,146.6

17.1%

A

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

1,474.0

1,676.1

13.7%

Leasing Bogotá Panamá S.A.(1)

Financial Statements Under IFRS

Information in Ps. Billions

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Gross loans and receivables

47,198.6

51,575.3

57,136.6

10.8%

21.1%

Total assets

69,530.7

77,979.1

84,974.3

9.0%

22.2%

Customer deposits

45,219.1

50,950.4

56,377.8

10.7%

24.7%

Total liabilities

57,985.0

64,495.7

70,004.8

8.5%

20.7%

Net income for the period

289.9

309.0

330.0

6.8%

13.8%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

199.3

212.4

226.8

6.8%

13.8%

YTD 2018

YTD 2019

2019 vs. 2018

Net income for the period

855.5

935.7

9.4%

B

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

588.0

643.1

9.4%

A+B

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

2,062.0

2,319.3

12.5%

(1) Leasing Bogotá Panamá is the holding company that consolidates our Central American operations.

16

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

20 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Information related to Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (Holding Company) and Grupo Aval Limited

The holding company recorded a total gross indebtedness of Ps 1,662.4 billion (Ps 553.0 billion of bank debt and Ps 1,109.4 billion of bonds denominated in Colombian pesos) as of September 30th, 2019. It also guarantees irrevocably and unconditionally Grupo Aval Limited's (144A / Reg S) 2022 (USD 1.0 billion) bonds under its respective indentures. As of September 30th , 2019 the total amount outstanding (including interests payable) of such bonds was USD 1.0 billion, or Ps 3,479.3 billion when translated into pesos.

The debt at Grupo Aval Limited is serviced with interest income on loans to subsidiaries and cash & cash equivalents. Grupo Aval Limited has not required, to this date, cash from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. to fulfill its obligations. The main sources of cash to pay the debt and debt service at Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. have been the dividend income from its subsidiaries and the returns on its cash & cash equivalents.

When combined, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. and Grupo Aval Ltd. had Ps 1,588.4 billion of total liquid assets, a total gross indebtedness of Ps 5,120.2 billion and a net indebtedness (including callable senior loans to subsidiaries) of Ps 3,531.8 billion as of September 30th, 2019. In addition to liquid assets, Grupo Aval Ltd. has Ps 1,489.5 billion in other loans to subsidiaries.

Total liquid assets as of September 30, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents

783.7

Fixed income investments

147.4

Callable Senior loans to subsidiaries

657.2

Total liquid assets

1,588.4

As of September 30th, 2019 our combined double leverage (calculated as investments in subsidiaries at book value, subordinated loans to subsidiaries and goodwill as a percentage of shareholders' equity) was 1.14x. Finally, we present an evolution of our key ratios on a combined basis:

Debt service coverage and leverage ratios

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19 3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Double leverage (1)

1.15x

1.14x

1.14x

0.00

-0.01

Net debt / Core earnings (2)(3)

2.9x

2.7x

2.7x

0.1

-0.1

Net debt / Cash dividends (2)(3)

3.5x

3.0x

3.2x

0.2

-0.3

Core Earnings / Interest Expense (2)

5.1x

5.5x

5.5x

0.0

0.4

  1. Double leverage is calculated as investments in subsidiaries at book value (excluding revaluations), subordinated loans to subsidiaries and goodwill as a percentage of shareholders' equity; (2) Core earnings are defined as annualized recurring cash flow from dividends, investments and net operating income; (3) Net debt is calculated as total gross debt minus cash and cash equivalents and fixed income investments

17

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

21 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Recent Developments

On October 31st, 2019, Grupo Aval announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Multi Financial Group (MFG), holding of Multibank Panama. As of June 30, 2019, MFG had consolidated assets of approximately USD 5 billion and a total shareholders' equity of USD 560 million.

The price offered to acquire 100% of the MFG was 1.3x total shareholders' equity, and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020 after the required regulatory approval process is completed.

This transaction represents an important step in strengthening of Grupo Aval's presence in Central America. The Group will become the second largest player in terms of assets in Panama, with a market share of 10.7%.

Through this acquisition Grupo Aval will add to its Balance Sheet approximately USD 3.4 billion in loan portfolio and USD 2.9 billion in deposits. In the last twelve months ended June 30, 2019, MFG's income amounted to approximately USD 60 million. As of June 2019 BAC Credomatic held a USD 16.0 billion loan portfolio and USD 16.0 billion of deposits.

This acquisition brings a complementary base of customers, strengthens the Group's product offering and capabilities in Panama, particularly in commercial and corporate segments. After the transaction, Grupo Aval's loan exposure will be approximately 13% to Panama and 35% to Central America.

18

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

22 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

ABOUT GRUPO AVAL

Grupo Aval is Colombia's largest banking group, and through our BAC Credomatic operations it is also the largest and the most profitable banking group in Central America. Grupo Aval currently operates through four commercial banks in Colombia (Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas). It manages pension and severance funds through the largest pension and severance fund manager in Colombia (Porvenir) and owns the largest merchant bank in Colombia (Corficolombiana), each of which Aval controls and consolidates into its results.

Investor Relations Contact

Alejo Sánchez García

Financial Planning and Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +571 241 9700 x23422

E-mail: asanchez@grupoaval.com

19

dp116134_6k.htm09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM23 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Consolidated Financial Statements Under IFRS

Financial Statements Under IFRS

Information in Ps. Billions

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs. 2Q19

3Q19 vs. 3Q18

Cash and cash equivalents

24,396.8

29,824.7

27,332.7

-8.4%

12.0%

Investment and trading assets

Debt securities

2,467.3

4,011.4

5,351.7

33.4%

116.9%

Equity securities

2,318.2

3,157.1

3,291.2

4.2%

42.0%

Derivative assets

605.6

533.5

655.4

22.9%

8.2%

Trading assets

5,391.2

7,702.0

9,298.4

20.7%

72.5%

Investments in debt securities at FVTPL (non compliant with SPPI test)

-

25.1

35.8

42.8%

N.A

Equity securities at FVOCI

1,212.9

1,276.0

1,313.3

2.9%

8.3%

Investments in securities at FVOCI

21,083.2

21,306.6

21,463.6

0.7%

1.8%

Investments in debt securities at AC

2,999.4

2,984.5

3,051.1

2.2%

1.7%

Investment securities

24,082.5

24,316.2

24,550.6

1.0%

1.9%

Hedging derivatives assets

85.6

44.4

27.8

-37.3%

-67.5%

Loans and receivables

Commercial loans and leases

95,608.7

98,599.4

103,240.2

4.7%

8.0%

Commercial loans and leases

91,648.3

94,475.8

99,107.2

4.9%

8.1%

Interbank & overnight funds

3,960.3

4,123.6

4,133.1

0.2%

4.4%

Consumer loans and leases

52,504.9

56,705.3

59,306.0

4.6%

13.0%

Mortgages and housing leases

17,244.0

19,060.8

20,425.3

7.2%

18.4%

Microcredit loans and leases

419.5

411.3

413.5

0.5%

-1.4%

Total loans and leases

165,777.0

174,776.8

183,385.1

4.9%

10.6%

Loss allowance

(7,511.9)

(8,375.5)

(8,955.3)

6.9%

19.2%

Total loans and receivables, net

158,265.1

166,401.3

174,429.7

4.8%

10.2%

Other accounts receivable, net

7,644.7

10,343.5

10,827.4

4.7%

41.6%

Non-current assets held for sale

102.3

104.9

98.6

-6.1%

-3.6%

Investments in associates and joint ventures

1,048.5

937.3

990.3

5.6%

-5.6%

Own-use property, plant and equipment for own-use and given in operating lease, net

Right-of-use assets Investment properties Biological assets

5,573.0

5,711.0

5,786.4

1.3%

3.8%

-

2,132.1

2,176.0

2.1%

N.A

812.9

924.6

945.2

2.2%

16.3%

79.3

95.7

102.8

7.4%

29.6%

Tangible assets

6,465.3

8,863.4

9,010.3

1.7%

39.4%

Goodwill

6,882.5

7,249.3

7,676.3

5.9%

11.5%

Concession arrangement rights

4,981.0

6,429.4

6,987.6

8.7%

40.3%

Other intangible assets

974.8

1,066.6

1,116.4

4.7%

14.5%

Intangible assets

12,838.3

14,745.4

15,780.4

7.0%

22.9%

Current

518.7

797.0

704.5

-11.6%

35.8%

Deferred

198.6

235.8

408.4

73.2%

105.7%

Income tax assets

717.3

1,032.7

1,112.9

7.8%

55.2%

Other assets

449.4

360.2

388.3

7.8%

-13.6%

Total assets

241,487.0

264,676.1

273,847.3

3.5%

13.4%

Trading liabilities

488.9

568.3

832.2

46.5%

70.2%

Hedging derivatives liabilities

63.6

76.7

115.3

50.3%

81.2%

Customer deposits

153,188.5

166,000.8

174,048.0

4.8%

13.6%

Checking accounts

33,401.4

38,290.8

39,697.1

3.7%

18.8%

Time deposits

66,265.0

71,687.7

76,164.2

6.2%

14.9%

Savings deposits

52,925.2

55,495.7

57,774.6

4.1%

9.2%

Other deposits

596.9

526.6

412.0

-21.8%

-31.0%

Financial obligations

48,332.5

54,091.2

53,486.9

-1.1%

10.7%

Interbank borrowings and overnight funds

8,669.9

10,416.7

5,721.8

-45.1%

-34.0%

Borrowings from banks and others

17,094.3

20,278.7

22,633.3

11.6%

32.4%

Bonds issued

19,128.2

20,105.5

21,457.1

6.7%

12.2%

Borrowings from development entities

3,440.2

3,290.4

3,674.8

11.7%

6.8%

Total financial liabilities at amortized cost

201,521.0

220,092.1

227,534.9

3.4%

12.9%

Legal related

171.5

112.8

135.2

19.9%

-21.1%

Other provisions

582.6

607.5

601.2

-1.0%

3.2%

Provisions

754.1

720.3

736.4

2.2%

-2.3%

Current

311.8

314.8

404.2

28.4%

29.6%

Deferred

2,245.1

2,608.6

2,513.9

-3.6%

12.0%

Income tax liabilities

2,556.8

2,923.3

2,918.1

-0.2%

14.1%

Employee benefits

1,326.0

1,151.4

1,356.4

17.8%

2.3%

Other liabilities

6,870.2

8,541.0

7,991.2

-6.4%

16.3%

Total liabilities

213,580.8

234,073.0

241,484.5

3.2%

13.1%

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

16,895.2

18,310.6

19,314.3

5.5%

14.3%

Non-controlling interest

11,011.0

12,292.5

13,048.5

6.2%

18.5%

Total equity

27,906.2

30,603.1

32,362.8

5.8%

16.0%

Total liabilities and equity

241,487.0

264,676.1

273,847.3

3.5%

13.4%

20

dp116134_6k.htm09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM24 of 44

Report of 3Q2019 consolidated results

Information reported in Ps billions and under IFRS

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

Consolidated Financial Statements Under Full IFRS

Financial Statements Under IFRS

Information in Ps. Billions

Consolidated Statement of income

YTD 2018

YTD 2019

2019 vs. 2018

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

3Q19 vs.

3Q19 vs.

2Q19

3Q18

Interest income

Loan portfolio

12,949.3

13,682.9

5.7%

4,352.2

4,605.7

4,678.3

1.6%

7.5%

Interests on investments in debt securities

715.7

814.2

13.7%

247.1

280.0

263.8

-5.8%

6.8%

Total interest income

13,665.0

14,497.1

6.1%

4,599.3

4,885.8

4,942.1

1.2%

7.5%

Interest expense

Checking accounts

253.4

315.2

24.4%

81.2

103.6

108.3

4.5%

33.4%

Time deposits

2,454.5

2,658.4

8.3%

823.8

888.5

930.9

4.8%

13.0%

Savings deposits

1,135.3

1,110.8

-2.2%

368.0

374.2

374.1

0.0%

1.6%

Total interest expenses on deposits

3,843.3

4,084.4

6.3%

1,273.1

1,366.4

1,413.4

3.4%

11.0%

Interbank borrowings and overnight funds

177.3

257.8

45.4%

56.2

84.3

95.9

13.8%

70.7%

Borrowings from banks and others

555.0

775.4

39.7%

193.8

277.3

263.6

-5.0%

36.0%

Bonds issued

867.8

887.6

2.3%

289.2

294.4

305.7

3.8%

5.7%

Borrowings from development entities

106.8

101.7

-4.8%

35.1

32.0

34.3

7.2%

-2.1%

Total interest expenses on financial obligations

1,706.9

2,022.5

18.5%

574.2

688.0

699.4

1.7%

21.8%

Total interest expense

5,550.2

6,106.9

10.0%

1,847.3

2,054.4

2,112.8

2.8%

14.4%

Net interest income

8,114.8

8,390.1

3.4%

2,752.0

2,831.3

2,829.3

-0.1%

2.8%

Impairment losses (recoveries) on financial assets

Loans and other accounts receivable

2,790.2

3,163.4

13.4%

1,013.9

1,040.9

1,189.3

14.3%

17.3%

Other financial assets

(54.8)

(54.8)

-0.2%

3.9

(33.2)

1.3

-104.0%

-66.3%

Recovery of charged-off financial assets

(238.4)

(275.6)

15.6%

(83.4)

(96.6)

(101.8)

5.4%

22.1%

Net impairment loss on financial assets

2,497.0

2,833.0

13.5%

934.4

911.1

1,088.8

19.5%

16.5%

Net interest income, after impairment losses

5,617.9

5,557.1

-1.1%

1,817.6

1,920.2

1,740.5

-9.4%

-4.2%

Income from commissions and fees

Banking fees(1)

2,914.1

3,215.7

10.4%

975.8

1,075.1

1,112.6

3.5%

14.0%

Trust activities

231.5

252.2

8.9%

77.3

84.4

87.1

3.3%

12.8%

Pension and severance fund management

732.9

836.2

14.1%

244.1

301.0

279.6

-7.1%

14.6%

Bonded warehouse services

115.2

120.9

4.9%

38.9

40.1

39.8

-0.6%

2.4%

Total income from commissions and fees

3,993.7

4,425.0

10.8%

1,336.1

1,500.6

1,519.2

1.2%

13.7%

Expenses from commissions and fees

450.7

463.6

2.9%

142.3

153.4

164.0

6.9%

15.3%

Net income from commissions and fees

3,543.0

3,961.4

11.8%

1,193.8

1,347.2

1,355.2

0.6%

13.5%

Income from sales of goods and services

5,297.0

6,382.3

20.5%

2,465.2

2,077.9

2,381.0

14.6%

-3.4%

Costs and expenses from sales of goods and services

3,859.8

4,546.5

17.8%

1,492.9

1,478.1

1,719.5

16.3%

15.2%

Net income from sales of goods and services

1,437.1

1,835.8

27.7%

972.3

599.7

661.5

10.3%

-32.0%

Net trading income

263.8

798.1

N.A.

109.5

208.6

481.3

130.8%

N.A.

Net income from other financial instruments mandatory at FVTPL

177.2

162.4

-8.4%

50.2

53.4

55.2

3.4%

10.1%

Other income

Foreign exchange gains (losses), net

371.3

(25.2)

-106.8%

106.0

16.6

(207.8)

N.A

N.A

Net gain on sale of investments and OCI realization

(14.0)

189.9

N.A

5.9

65.1

118.9

82.5%

N.A.

Gain on the sale of non-current assets held for sale

14.5

18.2

25.7%

8.3

6.6

5.6

-14.9%

-32.4%

Income from non-consolidated investments(2)

203.6

257.4

26.4%

58.9

65.9

68.3

3.6%

15.9%

Net gains on asset valuations

10.0

2.0

-80.3%

2.2

(7.3)

4.8

-164.8%

115.1%

Other income from operations

272.4

314.4

15.4%

116.2

119.2

115.1

-3.4%

-0.9%

Total other income

857.9

756.8

-11.8%

297.6

266.1

104.8

-60.6%

-64.8%

Other expenses

Loss on the sale of non-current assets held for sale

2.8

3.6

28.4%

0.8

0.7

1.3

87.1%

70.1%

Personnel expenses

2,831.4

3,023.9

6.8%

946.8

997.1

1,061.6

6.5%

12.1%

General and administrative expenses

3,333.9

3,529.7

5.9%

1,109.8

1,149.3

1,293.9

12.6%

16.6%

Depreciation and amortization

398.1

671.7

68.7%

137.8

231.9

231.8

0.0%

68.3%

Impairment loss on other assets

17.7

19.5

10.3%

5.5

15.4

0.4

-97.4%

-92.7%

Other operating expenses

93.6

73.2

-21.8%

36.2

14.8

36.9

149.2%

1.9%

Total other expenses

6,677.5

7,321.6

9.6%

2,236.8

2,409.2

2,626.0

9.0%

17.4%

Net income before income tax expense

5,219.4

5,749.8

10.2%

2,204.0

1,986.1

1,772.5

-10.8%

-19.6%

Income tax expense

1,675.7

1,667.5

-0.5%

750.8

586.4

446.5

-23.9%

-40.5%

Net income for the period

3,543.8

4,082.3

15.2%

1,453.2

1,399.7

1,326.0

-5.3%

-8.7%

Net income for the period attibutable to:

Non-controlling interest

1,481.8

1,763.1

19.0%

670.4

586.5

582.8

-0.6%

-13.1%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

2,062.0

2,319.3

12.5%

782.7

813.2

743.2

-8.6%

-5.0%

  1. Includes commissions on banking services, office network services, credit and debit card fees, fees on drafts, checks and checkbooks and other fees
  2. Includes share of profit of equity accounted investees, net of tax, and dividend income.

21

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

25 of 44

Item 2

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

26 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

27 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

28 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

29 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

30 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

31 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

32 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

33 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

34 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

35 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

36 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

37 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

38 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

39 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

40 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

41 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

42 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

43 of 44

dp116134_6k.htm

09218_00001/DP116134_6K 11/21/2019 12:19 AM

44 of 44

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: November 21, 2019

GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES S.A.

By:

/s/ Jorge Adrián Rincón Plata

Name:

Jorge Adrián Rincón Plata

Title:

Chief Legal Counsel

