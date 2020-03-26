Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S A : Proposed Members Board of Directors
Regarding the 9thpoint "Election of the Board of Directors and approval of its compensation" of the proposed agenda for the Ordinary General Sharholders Meeting of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. that will take place on March 30, 2020, the company has received a proposal consisting on the election of the following people as members of the Board of Directors for the period between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021
GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES VALORES S.A. - BOARD OF DIRECTORS
2020-2021:
PRINCIPAL
ALTERNATE
Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo Alejandro Figueroa Jaramillo María Lorena Gutiérrez Botero Álvaro Velásquez Cock Fabio Castellanos Ordóñez Miguel Largacha Martínez Esther América Paz Montoya
Mauricio Cárdenas Müller Juan María Robledo Uribe Juan Camilo Ángel Mejía Ana María Cuéllar de Jaramillo Luis Fernando López R. César Prado Villegas Germán Villamil Pardo
In accordance with the presented proposal, the members of the Board of Directors would receive a compensation of two million six hundred thousand pesos (COP$2.600.000) for the attendance to each board meeting and each committee of which they are part of.
