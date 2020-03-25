Grupo Bimbo B de C : Disposed US$720 Million From its Committed Revolving Credit Facility

Grupo Bimbo Disposed US$720 Million From its Committed Revolving Credit Facility

Mexico City, March 25, 2020 - Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. ('Grupo Bimbo' or the 'Company') disposed US$720 million of its committed revolving credit facility, which has a total value of US$2 billion. The disposed credit line has a maturity on October 7 th , 2023.

The resources will be used to refinance the remaining US$200 million of the 2020 notes maturing in June, while the remainder will be used for increasing the Company's liquidity, prioritizing flexibility and financial strength as a preventive measure due to the current environment.

With this, Grupo Bimbo currently has US$1.3 billion available in its committed credit facility for future disposals.