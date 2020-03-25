Log in
Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(BIMBO A)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Bimbo B de C : Disposed US$720 Million From its Committed Revolving Credit Facility

03/25/2020

Grupo Bimbo Disposed US$720 Million From its Committed Revolving Credit Facility

Mexico City, March 25, 2020 - Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. ('Grupo Bimbo' or the 'Company') disposed US$720 million of its committed revolving credit facility, which has a total value of US$2 billion. The disposed credit line has a maturity on October 7 th , 2023.

The resources will be used to refinance the remaining US$200 million of the 2020 notes maturing in June, while the remainder will be used for increasing the Company's liquidity, prioritizing flexibility and financial strength as a preventive measure due to the current environment.

With this, Grupo Bimbo currently has US$1.3 billion available in its committed credit facility for future disposals.

Disclaimer

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 00:32:00 UTC
