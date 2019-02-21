Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.    BIMBO A   MXP495211262

GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V.

(BIMBO A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo Bimbo B de C : Levels Grupo Bimbo closed 2018 achieving record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 08:15pm EST

Levels Grupo Bimbo closed 2018 achieving record

We closed 2018 achieving record levels in net sales, as well as in gross profit, operating income, and adjusted EBITDA.

Grupo Bimbo's global net sales increased 7.8% in 2018, reaching $ 288,266 million pesos. These record figures are mainly due to the outstanding performance of the company in Mexico and North America, regions which growth stood at 10.5% and 4.5%, respectively. The acquisitions of Bimbo QSR, and Mankattan in China also contributed to that growth.

Additionally, Grupo Bimbo completed the acquisition of Nutra Bien in Chile, a company that produces sweet baked goods.

In terms of the operating income, Grupo Bimbo managed to increase it by 6% in 2018 compared to 2017. Adjusted EBITDA, for its part, grew 16.2% compared to 2017, reaching $ 31,705 million pesos, the highest level in the history of the company.

Moreover, cumulative net majority income increased 25.4%, with a 30 basis point margin expansion due to the company's strong operating performance. On this regard, taxes in 2018 totaled $ 4,897 million pesos for Grupo Bimbo, which led to an effective tax rate of 42.6%.

It is important to note that, during 2018, Grupo Bimbo also had an outstanding financial performance, achieving a decrease in the leverage ratio which went from 3.4 times total debt / adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2017, to 2.8 times at the end of 2018. Additionally, during 2018, the company improved its amortization profile and currency mix. Thus, it ended the year with 59% in US dollars, 36% in Mexican pesos and 5% in Canadian dollars, which reduces exposure to fluctuations in the exchange rate. Moreover, the Company has greater visibility and reduced risk with this debt structure given that 100% of it bears interest at a fixed rate.

Similarly, it should be noted that the company has a revolving credit facility available for two billion dollars.

On the other hand, Grupo Bimbo has invested around $ 1.2 billion pesos in the repurchase of approximately 30 million shares and $ 450 million pesos in local bonds.

Daniel Servitje, Chairman and CEO, commented: 'We closed the year with record-breaking levels of net sales, gross profit, operating income and adjusted EBITDA, positioning us as a stronger and leaner Company that will continue to create value and serve our consumers.'

We remain at your orders and we hope that our 2018 results report will be of your interest in the media outlet that you have at your charge.

Disclaimer

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 01:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V.
09:10pGRUPO BIMBO B DE C : closed 2018 achieving record levels
PU
08:15pGRUPO BIMBO B DE C : Levels Grupo Bimbo closed 2018 achieving record
PU
01/25GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : Largest baker in US to keep breads certified kosher
AQ
01/24GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : Bimbo bread is back for kosher consumers
AQ
2018GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : America's largest baking company drops kosher certification..
AQ
2018GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : Bimbo Bakeries to close Wisconsin baking plant
AQ
2018GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : donate 1.4 million slices of bread on World Food Day, and a..
PU
2018GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : is first company in Mexico and Latin America who joins RE10..
AQ
2018GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : joins RE100 and commits to being 100 percent renewable by 2..
PU
2018GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : In the United Kingdom, Grupo Bimbo and EY Mexico are awarde..
PU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 287 B
EBIT 2018 18 925 M
Net income 2018 6 423 M
Debt 2018 78 824 M
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 27,68
P/E ratio 2019 20,55
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 169 B
Chart GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 45,0  MXN
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Javier Servitje Montull Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Zárate Vice President-Global Operations
Diego Gaxiola Cuevas Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Jorba Servitje Director
José Ignacio Mariscal Torroella Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.33%8 755
NESTLÉ12.81%276 708
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL19.89%69 306
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.64%58 850
DANONE8.73%51 913
GENERAL MILLS17.46%28 017
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.