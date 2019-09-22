Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.    BIMBO A   MXP495211262

GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V.

(BIMBO A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo Bimbo B de C : The Fifth Edition of the Global Energy Race by Bimbo Was Successfully Completed Bringing Together Over 120 Thousand Participants .

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 03:37pm EDT

The Fifth Edition of the Global Energy Race by Bimbo Was Successfully Completed Bringing Together Over 120 Thousand Participants .

The Global Energy Race has become a tradition where families enjoy walking and running through emblematic avenues in their cities coexisting and getting in motion, as a company committed to people´s well-being, we will continue doing this unique event to activate a lot of people worldwide, fostering healthy lifestyles and exceeding the goal of participants and slices donated every year.

Alfonso Argudín, Global Marketing VP at Grupo Bimbo

Mexico City, September 22, 2019. Global Energy Race by Bimbo, the company´s most important sports event with a cause, set over 120 thousand participants in motion from 36 cities in 22 countries.

The Global Energy Race is one of the most important physical activities and family integration initiatives through which, Grupo Bimbo embraces the adoption of a healthier lifestyle.

Just like in the last three editions, the Global Energy Race will be an event with a cause. Grupo Bimbo will donate two slices of bread to food banks in host cities, for each kilometer ran per participant enrolled, which corresponds to approximately a loaf of bread per runner in the 10km race. This 2019, due to everyone´s participation, 1.5 million slices will be distributed.

In Mexico, the race had over 38 thousand people in six host cities: Guadalajara, Torreon, Monterrey, Veracruz, Puebla and Mexico City. Entire families were able to enjoy this event since it offered several categories: 5- and 10-kilometer race, as well as a 3 km walk.

Alfonso Argudín, Global Marketing VP at Grupo Bimbo stated: 'The Global Energy Race has become a tradition where families enjoy walking and running through emblematic avenues in their cities coexisting and getting in motion'. He added that 'as a company committed to people´s well-being, we will continue doing this unique event to activate a lot of people worldwide, fostering healthy lifestyles and exceeding the goal of participants and slices donated every year. '

Runners from the Global Energy Race 2019, got a shirt and a collectable medal, which had different symbols for inspiration, persistence and globality; on this occasion, tango was the distinctive image, which is iconic in Buenos Aires, city that will welcome next year the absolute 10km winners of both branches from each country.

With this, Grupo Bimbo once again endorses its commitment with communities in the countries it is present, promoting health and wellness initiatives, such as the Global Energy Race, fostering healthy lifestyles and building a world with a sustainable path, with options for everyone and with a humane sense, for present and future generations.

Disclaimer

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 19:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V.
03:37pGRUPO BIMBO B DE C : The Fifth Edition of the Global Energy Race by Bimbo Was Su..
PU
05/21SoftBank exec sees major Mexican consumer firms as potential partners
RE
05/09GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : promotes the reduction, treatment, reuse and efficient use ..
PU
02/21GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : closed 2018 achieving record levels
PU
02/21GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : Levels Grupo Bimbo closed 2018 achieving record
PU
01/25GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : Largest baker in US to keep breads certified kosher
AQ
01/24GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : Bimbo bread is back for kosher consumers
AQ
2018GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : America's largest baking company drops kosher certification..
AQ
2018GRUPO BIMBO B DE C : Bimbo Bakeries to close Wisconsin baking plant
AQ
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 295 B
EBIT 2019 21 152 M
Net income 2019 6 924 M
Debt 2019 87 356 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 25,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 42,11  MXN
Last Close Price 37,07  MXN
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Javier Servitje Montull Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Zárate Vice President-Global Operations
Diego Gaxiola Cuevas Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Jorba Servitje Director
José Ignacio Mariscal Torroella Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO BIMBO S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.87%8 831
NESTLÉ S.A.34.36%308 874
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL36.52%78 814
DANONE30.78%57 331
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-34.62%34 331
GENERAL MILLS39.52%32 837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group