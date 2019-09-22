Grupo Bimbo B de C : The Fifth Edition of the Global Energy Race by Bimbo Was Successfully Completed Bringing Together Over 120 Thousand Participants .

The Fifth Edition of the Global Energy Race by Bimbo Was Successfully Completed Bringing Together Over 120 Thousand Participants .

The Global Energy Race has become a tradition where families enjoy walking and running through emblematic avenues in their cities coexisting and getting in motion, as a company committed to people´s well-being, we will continue doing this unique event to activate a lot of people worldwide, fostering healthy lifestyles and exceeding the goal of participants and slices donated every year. Alfonso Argudín, Global Marketing VP at Grupo Bimbo

Mexico City, September 22, 2019. Global Energy Race by Bimbo, the company´s most important sports event with a cause, set over 120 thousand participants in motion from 36 cities in 22 countries.

The Global Energy Race is one of the most important physical activities and family integration initiatives through which, Grupo Bimbo embraces the adoption of a healthier lifestyle.

Just like in the last three editions, the Global Energy Race will be an event with a cause. Grupo Bimbo will donate two slices of bread to food banks in host cities, for each kilometer ran per participant enrolled, which corresponds to approximately a loaf of bread per runner in the 10km race. This 2019, due to everyone´s participation, 1.5 million slices will be distributed.

In Mexico, the race had over 38 thousand people in six host cities: Guadalajara, Torreon, Monterrey, Veracruz, Puebla and Mexico City. Entire families were able to enjoy this event since it offered several categories: 5- and 10-kilometer race, as well as a 3 km walk.

Alfonso Argudín, Global Marketing VP at Grupo Bimbo stated: 'The Global Energy Race has become a tradition where families enjoy walking and running through emblematic avenues in their cities coexisting and getting in motion'. He added that 'as a company committed to people´s well-being, we will continue doing this unique event to activate a lot of people worldwide, fostering healthy lifestyles and exceeding the goal of participants and slices donated every year. '

Runners from the Global Energy Race 2019, got a shirt and a collectable medal, which had different symbols for inspiration, persistence and globality; on this occasion, tango was the distinctive image, which is iconic in Buenos Aires, city that will welcome next year the absolute 10km winners of both branches from each country.

With this, Grupo Bimbo once again endorses its commitment with communities in the countries it is present, promoting health and wellness initiatives, such as the Global Energy Race, fostering healthy lifestyles and building a world with a sustainable path, with options for everyone and with a humane sense, for present and future generations.