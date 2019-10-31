Grupo Catalana Occidente S A : places Juan Closa at the head of the traditional business and David Capdevila as head of credit insurance

31 October 2019

Grupo Catalana Occidente places Juan Closa at the head of the traditional business and David Capdevila as head of credit insurance

The Group creates a new figure for its traditional business that coincides with the hand over in the management of the credit insurance business of Isidoro Unda as CEO of Atradius N.V.

In its meeting today, 31 October 2019, Grupo Catalana Occidente's Board of Directors approved the appointment of Juan Closa as head of the Group's traditional business. With this new figure, Grupo Catalana Occidente strengthens its organisational structure in the traditional insurance business, an activity it carries out through the companies Seguros Catalana Occidente, Plus Ultra Seguros, Seguros Bilbao and NorteHispana Seguros.

Juan Closa holds a degree in Economics and Business Studies and Actuarial Insurance from the University of Barcelona, and a Programme for Management Development (PMD) from IESE. Throughout his 35-year career in the Group, he has held, among others, the post of Deputy General Director for Life, Health and Pension Plans of Seguros Catalana Occidente and that of Deputy Director for the Catalana Occidente Insurance Business. Since 2016 he has held the post of General Director of Seguros Catalana Occidente.

Hand over in Atradius N.V.

Grupo Catalana Occidente's Board of Directors and Atradius N.V.'s Supervisory Board have also approved the appointment of David Capdevila as CEO of Atradius N.V. In this way, Capdevila succeeds Isidoro Unda, who ends his professional career after 12 years as the first executive of the credit insurer.

The chairman of Grupo Catalana Occidente, José María Serra, thanked Isidoro Unda for his commitment and dedication throughout his professional career within the insurance group and especially highlighted his role "in the development and consolidation of Atradius as a leading international credit insurance company".

David Capdevila holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and Business Administration, and a Master's degree in Economics and Business Management from IESE. He joined Grupo Catalana Occidente in 1992 as Director for Organisation and Quality and, since then, has assumed different responsibilities in the Group and its different companies. In 2016 he was appointed CEO of Plus Ultra Seguros. Previously, between 2006 and 2013, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Crédito y Caución, and was Chief Market Officer (CMO) and a member of Atradius' Management Board from 2010 to 2013.

Juan Closa and David Capdevila will report to the CEO of Grupo Catalana Occidente, Ignacio Álvarez.

About Grupo Catalana Occidente

Grupo Catalana Occidente is one of the leaders in the Spanish insurance sector and the global credit insurance sector. With steady growth and a broad reach, it has more than 7,300 employees, a presence in more than 50 countries and serves more than 4,000,000 customers. Its network consists of over 1,600 offices and nearly 18,000 mediators. It is currently ranked in sixth position in the Spanish market and second worldwide for credit insurance.