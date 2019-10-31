Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A.    GCO   ES0116920333

GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.

(GCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo Catalana Occidente S A : places Juan Closa at the head of the traditional business and David Capdevila as head of credit insurance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 11:28am EDT

31 October 2019

Grupo Catalana Occidente places Juan Closa at the head of the traditional business and David Capdevila as head of credit insurance

The Group creates a new figure for its traditional business that coincides with the hand over in the management of the credit insurance business of Isidoro Unda as CEO of Atradius N.V.

In its meeting today, 31 October 2019, Grupo Catalana Occidente's Board of Directors approved the appointment of Juan Closa as head of the Group's traditional business. With this new figure, Grupo Catalana Occidente strengthens its organisational structure in the traditional insurance business, an activity it carries out through the companies Seguros Catalana Occidente, Plus Ultra Seguros, Seguros Bilbao and NorteHispana Seguros.

Juan Closa holds a degree in Economics and Business Studies and Actuarial Insurance from the University of Barcelona, and a Programme for Management Development (PMD) from IESE. Throughout his 35-year career in the Group, he has held, among others, the post of Deputy General Director for Life, Health and Pension Plans of Seguros Catalana Occidente and that of Deputy Director for the Catalana Occidente Insurance Business. Since 2016 he has held the post of General Director of Seguros Catalana Occidente.

Hand over in Atradius N.V.

Grupo Catalana Occidente's Board of Directors and Atradius N.V.'s Supervisory Board have also approved the appointment of David Capdevila as CEO of Atradius N.V. In this way, Capdevila succeeds Isidoro Unda, who ends his professional career after 12 years as the first executive of the credit insurer.

The chairman of Grupo Catalana Occidente, José María Serra, thanked Isidoro Unda for his commitment and dedication throughout his professional career within the insurance group and especially highlighted his role "in the development and consolidation of Atradius as a leading international credit insurance company".

David Capdevila holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and Business Administration, and a Master's degree in Economics and Business Management from IESE. He joined Grupo Catalana Occidente in 1992 as Director for Organisation and Quality and, since then, has assumed different responsibilities in the Group and its different companies. In 2016 he was appointed CEO of Plus Ultra Seguros. Previously, between 2006 and 2013, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Crédito y Caución, and was Chief Market Officer (CMO) and a member of Atradius' Management Board from 2010 to 2013.

Juan Closa and David Capdevila will report to the CEO of Grupo Catalana Occidente, Ignacio Álvarez.

About Grupo Catalana Occidente

Grupo Catalana Occidente is one of the leaders in the Spanish insurance sector and the global credit insurance sector. With steady growth and a broad reach, it has more than 7,300 employees, a presence in more than 50 countries and serves more than 4,000,000 customers. Its network consists of over 1,600 offices and nearly 18,000 mediators. It is currently ranked in sixth position in the Spanish market and second worldwide for credit insurance.

If you require any additional information

González

Estefanía R. Fonseca

please do not hesitate to contact us

gonzalez@romanyasociados.es

estefania.rodriguez@catalanaoccidente.com

+34 934 142 340

Telf. + 34 935 825 561

José María Serra praised the professional career and commitment of the two directors. "I am convinced that the appointments of Juan Closa and David Capdevila will boost the Group's positioning in its two branches of activity: traditional business and credit insurance," he said.

Closa will also maintain the General Management of Seguros Catalana Occidente. In turn, Julián Herrera will become the general director of Plus Ultra Seguros.

Since July 2017 Herrera has held the post of Deputy General Director of General Insurance at Plus Ultra Seguros and is a member of the company's Management Committee. He has previously held various positions of responsibility in the entity, such as being Deputy General Director for Motors. He holds a degree in Actuarial and Financial Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid.

All these changes will take effect from 1 January 2020.

New organisational structure of Grupo Catalana Occidente

About Grupo Catalana Occidente

Grupo Catalana Occidente is one of the leaders in the Spanish insurance sector and the global credit insurance sector. With steady growth and a broad reach, it has more than 7,300 employees, a presence in more than 50 countries and serves more than 4,000,000 customers. Its network consists of over 1,600 offices and nearly 18,000 mediators. It is currently ranked in sixth position in the Spanish market and second worldwide for credit insurance.

If you require any additional information

González

Estefanía R. Fonseca

please do not hesitate to contact us

gonzalez@romanyasociados.es

estefania.rodriguez@catalanaoccidente.com

+34 934 142 340

Telf. + 34 935 825 561

Disclaimer

Grupo Catalana de Occidente SA published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 15:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE,
11:28aGRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE S A : places Juan Closa at the head of the traditional ..
PU
10:17aGRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE S A : obtains a consolidated profit of 337.4 million eu..
PU
10/07GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/25GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE : increases its consolidated profit by 10% to 226.4 mil..
PU
07/09ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali in exclusive talks to buy Portugal's Tranquili..
RE
07/08GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/26Generali, Catalana in final race for $682 million Portuguese deal - sources
RE
05/06GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/25GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE : reaches a consolidated profit of ...
PU
03/26GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE : pushes its way up the BrandZ™ ran ...
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 288 M
EBIT 2019 593 M
Net income 2019 388 M
Finance 2019 986 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 9,63x
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 3 667 M
Chart GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,03  €
Last Close Price 31,10  €
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Álvarez Juste Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José María Serra Farré Executive Chairman
David Capdevila Ponce Operations Manager
Carlos Felipe González Bailac Financial Director
Jorge Enrich Izard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A.-4.60%4 078
ALLIANZ SE26.01%102 166
CHUBB LIMITED18.73%69 558
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP32.38%56 991
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES29.82%52 418
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC33.49%45 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group