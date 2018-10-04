Grupo CCR : CCR | MATERIAL FACT

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. (' CCR ' or ' Company ') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, today, it has learned from the media that the Governor of Paraná State intends to order an intervention of Paraná State ('Granting Authority') in RodoNorte - Concessionária de Rodovias Integradas S.A. ('RodoNorte'), a jointly controlled subsidiary of the Company that manages Lot 5 of the Paraná Highway Concession Program under Concession Agreement 075/97, entered into with the State of Paraná, through the Department of Roads of Paraná State - DER / PR, on November 14, 1997.

CCR and RodoNorte are not aware of the terms of said decree, which has not yet been published by the Official Press of the State of Paraná. It should be noted that the intervention is a measure provided for in Law 8,987 / 95 and the aforementioned Concession Agreement, which should be ordered under the terms of the law and the Agreement in force.



CCR and RodoNorte also announce that they will take the necessary measures to defend their contractually guaranteed interests and rights.



