Grupo CCR : CCR | Material Fact

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. (' CCR ' or ' Company ') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is firmily committed to cooperating with the authorities in order to ensure that the ongoing investigation clarifies the facts recently reported by the media; the Independent Committee is conducting a thorough and careful investigation and will report the results to the Board of Directors as soon as this process is concluded.

This information is available on the Company's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri. .

To access the Material Fact, click here.

São Paulo, October 15, 2018.

CCR S.A.

Arthur Piotto Filho

Investor Relations Officer