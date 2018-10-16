Log in
GRUPO CCR (CCRO3)
End-of-day quote  - 10/16
9.87 BRL   -0.20%
Grupo CCR : CCR | Material Fact

10/16/2018 | 03:53am CEST

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is firmily committed to cooperating with the authorities in order to ensure that the ongoing investigation clarifies the facts recently reported by the media; the Independent Committee is conducting a thorough and careful investigation and will report the results to the Board of Directors as soon as this process is concluded.

This information is available on the Company's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri. .

To access the Material Fact, click here.

São Paulo, October 15, 2018.

CCR S.A.
Arthur Piotto Filho
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 01:52:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 9 380 M
EBIT 2018 3 709 M
Net income 2018 1 503 M
Debt 2018 14 075 M
Yield 2018 6,67%
P/E ratio 2018 12,22
P/E ratio 2019 10,67
EV / Sales 2018 3,63x
EV / Sales 2019 3,28x
Capitalization 19 978 M
Chart GRUPO CCR
Duration : Period :
Grupo CCR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CCR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,9  BRL
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Renato Alves Vale Chief Executive Officer
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Chairman
Arthur Piotto Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Vice Chairman
Francisco Caprino Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO CCR-37.76%5 288
TRANSURBAN GROUP-12.75%20 386
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFR SAB DE CV1.02%4 342
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.34%4 052
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%3 875
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.-24.42%3 610
