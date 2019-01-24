Grupo CCR : CCR | Material Fact

MATERIAL FACT

For the purposes of CVM Instruction 358, CCR SA ('CCR') (B3:CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), regarding the news published in the press today with statements of the governor of the State of São Paulo on the highway concession agreements of highways of this State, clarifies to its shareholders and to the market in general as follows:

CCR Group, within its operating scope, is a shareholder of highway concessionaires in the State of São Paulo. An essential part of its business strategy is continuously seeking to improve the satisfaction of its users, which, on several occasions, goes through additional investments that are regularly discussed with the Granting Authority. Throughout the negotiations, these investments can be added to the said Agreement, with the economic and financial rebalancing, among others, carried out through the postponement of the term of the Concession Agreements, Formalized by means of the due Amendment, which, if entered into, is notified to the shareholders and the market in general through the publication of the due Material Fact.

CCR is always paying attention to the opportunities in infrastructure that are within its strategy of qualified growth and capital discipline, driven by the current standards and the best practices of corporate governance, informing its shareholders and the market in general on the course of events that link the Company to investment/divestment commitments, aiming to enable solutions of investments and services in infrastructure, contributing to the socio-economic and environmental development of the regions in which it operates.



