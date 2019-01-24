Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Grupo CCR    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

GRUPO CCR (CCRO3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/24
14.28 BRL   +5.54%
08:29pGRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
2018GRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
2018GRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo CCR : CCR | Material Fact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 08:29pm EST

MATERIAL FACT

For the purposes of CVM Instruction 358, CCR SA ('CCR') (B3:CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), regarding the news published in the press today with statements of the governor of the State of São Paulo on the highway concession agreements of highways of this State, clarifies to its shareholders and to the market in general as follows:

CCR Group, within its operating scope, is a shareholder of highway concessionaires in the State of São Paulo. An essential part of its business strategy is continuously seeking to improve the satisfaction of its users, which, on several occasions, goes through additional investments that are regularly discussed with the Granting Authority. Throughout the negotiations, these investments can be added to the said Agreement, with the economic and financial rebalancing, among others, carried out through the postponement of the term of the Concession Agreements, Formalized by means of the due Amendment, which, if entered into, is notified to the shareholders and the market in general through the publication of the due Material Fact.

CCR is always paying attention to the opportunities in infrastructure that are within its strategy of qualified growth and capital discipline, driven by the current standards and the best practices of corporate governance, informing its shareholders and the market in general on the course of events that link the Company to investment/divestment commitments, aiming to enable solutions of investments and services in infrastructure, contributing to the socio-economic and environmental development of the regions in which it operates.

The same information is available on the Company's website, www.ccr.com.br/ir

To access the Material Fact, click here.

São Paulo, January 24, 2019.

CCR S.A.
Arthur Piotto Filho
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 01:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO CCR
08:29pGRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
2018GRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
2018GRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
2018GRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
2018GRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
2018GRUPO CCR : CCR Releases 3Q18 Results
PU
2018GRUPO CCR : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018GRUPO CCR : CCR | Notice to Shareholders – Payment of Mandatory and Supple..
PU
2018GRUPO CCR : CCR | Invitation – 3Q18 Earnings Release
PU
2018GRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 9 051 M
EBIT 2018 3 437 M
Net income 2018 1 495 M
Debt 2018 14 281 M
Yield 2018 5,12%
P/E ratio 2018 16,84
P/E ratio 2019 13,24
EV / Sales 2018 4,60x
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
Capitalization 27 331 M
Chart GRUPO CCR
Duration : Period :
Grupo CCR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CCR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Renato Alves Vale Chief Executive Officer
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Chairman
Arthur Piotto Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Vice Chairman
Francisco Caprino Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO CCR21.52%7 268
TRANSURBAN GROUP2.58%22 662
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%4 961
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.17.03%4 445
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.80%4 136
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFR SAB DE CV-0.22%4 076
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.