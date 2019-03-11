Grupo CCR : CCR | Material Fact – Silver Line Bidding

MATERIAL FACT

Pursuant to CVM Instruction 358, CCR S.A. (('CCR') BM&FBovespa:CCRO3; Bloomberg:CCRO3BZ; Reuters:CCRO3.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that today the Special Commission for International Competitive Bidding 01/2017 ('Bidding'), held by the São Paulo state government, through the Metropolitan Transportation Department - STM ('STM'), announced that the bid submitted by Consórcio ViaMobilidade Linha15 ('CONSORTIUM'), formed by CCR, as the leader (80%), and RUASINVEST PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. (20%), was the best classified bid for the provision, under onerous assignment, of public passenger transport services on Line 15 - Silver of the São Paulo rail network, with monorail technology, comprising the following activities: operation, maintenance, conservation, improvements and expansion ('CONCESSION'), pending analysis of the CONSORTIUM's qualification documents and the respective declaration of the CORSORTIUM as the winner of the bidding process, with the consequent adjudication of the CONCESSION.

The CONSORTIUM won the bidding process by offering the highest amount, in local currency, as payment for the CONCESSION's fixed concession fees, totaling one hundred and sixty million reais (R$160,000,000.00). The CONSORTIUM will await adjudication of the CONCESSION.

The CONCESSION will have a term of twenty (20) years, beginning on the date the commercial operation initiation order of Line 15 - Silver is issued.



Winning the CONCESSION of Line 15 - Silver of the São Paulo rail network represents the materialization of yet another important stage of CCR's strategic planning, designed to achieve qualified growth, create value for shareholders and contribute to Brazil's socioeconomic and environmental development. This information is available on the Company's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.



São Paulo, March 11, 2019.

CCR S.A.

