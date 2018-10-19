Log in
GRUPO CCR (CCRO3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/19
10.23 BRL
10/18GRUPO CCR : CCR | Invitation – 3Q18 Earnings Release
PU
10/16GRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
10/12GRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
Grupo CCR : CCR | Notice to Shareholders – Payment of Mandatory and Supplementary Minimum Dividends

10/19/2018 | 01:33am CEST
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

We hereby inform the Shareholders of CCR S.A ('CCR') that:

Pursuant to Article 23, Paragraph 2, of the Company's Bylaws, as of October 31, 2018, we will initiate the payment of interim dividends corresponding to R$0.39603960396 per common share, as resolved by the Board of Directors' Meeting held on October 18, 2018, under the conditions recommended in the Opinion issued by the Finance Committee on October 16, 2018, ad referendum of the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

Pursuant to the terms provided for in Article 23, Paragraph 4, of the Company's Bylaws, said dividends will be allocated to the mandatory minimum dividend payment for the 2018 fiscal year, ad referendum of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting that approves the accounts for the 2018 fiscal year.

These interim dividends will be paid to the shareholder base as of October 23, 2018, and the Company's shares will be traded 'ex-dividends' as of October 24, 2018.

Shareholders will receive their amounts on the first payment date of such right, according to the bank account and domicile provided to Itaú Unibanco S.A.

Shareholders with outdated personal records, such as lack of CPF/CNPJ number or any missing bank account information, will have their dividends credited as of the 3rd business day after such request is made, provided that the interested parties inform the missing information personally at an Itaú Unibanco S.A. branch.

The shareholders who are users of the fiduciary custody service for their shares will have their dividends credited according to procedures adopted by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão.

The address of the specialized Itaú Unibanco S.A. branches are listed as follows and other agencies authorized to provide shareholder services operate during banking hours:

SPECIALIZED AGENCY - SECURITIES - RIO DE JANEIRO

Av. Almirante Barroso, 52 - 2º andar

SPECIALIZED AGENCY - SECURITIES - SÃO PAULO

R. Boa Vista, 176 - 1º Subsolo - Centro

The same information is available on the Company's website, www.ccr.com.br/ri.

To access the Notice to Shareholders, click here.

São Paulo, October 18, 2018

ARTHUR PIOTTO FILHO
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 23:32:02 UTC
