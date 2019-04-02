Grupo CCR : CCR | Notice to Shareholders – Resubmission of the Ballot

Home

Notícias

CCR | Notice to Shareholders - Resubmission of the Ballot

Notice to Shareholders

Pursuant to CVM Rule no. 481, of December 17th, 2009, CCR S.A. (' CCR ' or ' Company ') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on this date, the Management Proposal and the Distance Voting Ballot of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on April 22nd, 2019, were resubmitted, in order to reflect adjustments that were made on the proposed amount for the annual and global management compensation for the fiscal year of 2019 (former item 13, current item 15 of the Ballot).

According to article 21-A, par. 5, of CVM Rule no. 481, the Company alerts the shareholders that any votes on item 13 of the Ballot sent until this date will be disregarded. The shareholders will be able to submit a new Distance Voting Ballot until April 15th, 2019. In this case, the Company recommends the Ballot to be submitted to the same service provider it originally had been, in order to avoid the voting instructions to be considered contradictory.

The Investor Relations Department remains available for any further clarification.

To access the Notice to Shareholders, click here.

São Paulo, April 2nd, 2019.

CCR S.A.

Arthur Piotto Filho

Investor Relations Officer