Grupo CCR : CCR Releases 2Q18 Results

08/15/2018 | 12:11am CEST

CCR Releases 2Q18 Results

São Paulo, August 14th, 2018 - CCR announces its results for the 2Q18.

Conference Calls:Wednesday, August 15th, 2018
Portuguese
IR CONTACT
English
Time: 11:00 a.m. (BRT)
10:00 a.m. (EDT)
 Time: 12:00 p.m. (BRT)
11:00 a.m. (EDT)
Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3193-1001
(+55 11) 2820-4001
 		Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3193-1001
(+55 11) 2820-4001
USA: (+1) 646 828-8246
Other countries: (+1) 800 492-3904
Code: CCR
 Code: CCR
Webcast: click here Webcast: click here
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 08/15/2018 to 08/21/2018 		Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 08/15/2018 to 08/21/2018
Code: 6613150#

Code: 1517957#


Phones: (+55 11) 3048-5941 / 5955 / 6353 / 2108
E-mail:invest@grupoccr.com.br
Website:www.ccr.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 22:10:01 UTC
