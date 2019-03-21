Log in
03/21
12.3 BRL   -0.81%
08:55pGRUPO CCR : CCR Releases 4Q18 Results
PU
03/18CCR SA : annual earnings release
03/11GRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact – Silver Line Bidding
PU
Grupo CCR : CCR Releases 4Q18 Results

03/21/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

CCR Releases 4Q18 Results

São Paulo, March 21st, 2019 - CCR announces of the disclosure of its fourth quarter of 2018 results.

Click here to access 4Q18 release or visit the investor relations website.

Conference Calls: Friday, March 22nd, 2019

Portuguese
 		English (Simultaneous Translation)
Time: 12:00 p.m. (BRT)
11:00 a.m. (EDT)
 		Time: 12:00 p.m. (BRT)
11:00 a.m. (EDT)
Phones:

(+55 11) 3193-1001 or
(+55 11) 2820-4001

Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3193-1001
(+55 11) 2820-4001
USA: (+1) 646 828-8246
Other countries: (+1) 800 492-3904
Code: CCR
 		Code: CCR
Webcast: click here Webcast: click here
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 03/22/2019 to 03/28/2019 		Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 03/22/2019 to 03/28/2019
Code: 6613150#
 		Code: 1517957#

IR CONTACT
Phones: (+55 11) 3048-5941 / 5955 / 6353 / 2108
E-mail: invest@grupoccr.com.br
Website: www.ccr.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 00:54:04 UTC
