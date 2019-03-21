Grupo CCR : CCR Releases 4Q18 Results

CCR Releases 4Q18 Results
São Paulo, March 21st, 2019 - CCR announces of the disclosure of its fourth quarter of 2018 results.
Click here to access 4Q18 release or visit the investor relations website.
Conference Calls: Friday, March 22nd, 2019
Portuguese
English (Simultaneous Translation)
Time: 12:00 p.m. (BRT)
11:00 a.m. (EDT)
Time: 12:00 p.m. (BRT)
11:00 a.m. (EDT)
Phones:
(+55 11) 3193-1001 or
(+55 11) 2820-4001
Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3193-1001
(+55 11) 2820-4001
USA: (+1) 646 828-8246
Other countries: (+1) 800 492-3904
Code: CCR
Code: CCR
Webcast: click here
Webcast: click here
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 03/22/2019 to 03/28/2019
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 03/22/2019 to 03/28/2019
Code: 6613150#
Code: 1517957#
IR CONTACT
Phones: (+55 11) 3048-5941 / 5955 / 6353 / 2108
E-mail: invest@grupoccr.com.br
Website: www.ccr.com.br/ir
