Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Grupo CCR    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

GRUPO CCR

(CCRO3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 10/04
16.98 BRL   -0.06%
02:12pGRUPO CCR : Invitation – 3Q19 Earnings Release
PU
09/26GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Beginning of CEO's succession process
PU
08/08GRUPO CCR : CCR Releases 2Q19 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo CCR : Invitation – 3Q19 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

3Q19 Earnings Release

CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest concession company in terms of revenue, announces the date for the disclosure of its third quarter of 2019 results.

Date: Monday, October 28, 2019
Time: After B3 trading hours.

Conference Calls: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Portuguese

English

Time: 11:00 a.m. (BRT)
10:00 a.m. (EDT) 		Time: 11:00 a.m. (BRT)
10:00 a.m. (EDT)
Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3193-1080
(+55 11) 2820-4080 		Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3193-1080
(+55 11) 2820-4080
USA: (+1) 646 828-8246
Other countries: (+1) 800 492-3904
Code: CCR Code: CCR
Webcast: click here Webcast: click here
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 10/29/2019 to 11/04/2019 		Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 10/29/2019 to 11/04/2019
Code: 6613150# Code: 1517957#

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 18:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO CCR
02:12pGRUPO CCR : Invitation – 3Q19 Earnings Release
PU
09/26GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Beginning of CEO's succession process
PU
08/08GRUPO CCR : CCR Releases 2Q19 Results
PU
08/08GRUPO CCR : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/08GRUPO CCR : Half-year results
CO
07/25GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Change of Board
PU
07/23GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Additional CII interest in VLT
PU
06/27GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Change of Board
PU
06/17GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Notice from the Market Arbitration Chamber
PU
06/07GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Fifth Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 9 776 M
EBIT 2019 3 862 M
Net income 2019 1 580 M
Debt 2019 14 584 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,00x
EV / Sales2020 4,42x
Capitalization 34 300 M
Chart GRUPO CCR
Duration : Period :
Grupo CCR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CCR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 15,66  BRL
Last Close Price 16,98  BRL
Spread / Highest target 6,01%
Spread / Average Target -7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonardo Couto Vianna Chief Executive Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Chairman
Arthur Piotto Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Henrique Sutton de Sousa Neves Director
Paulo Roberto Reckziegel Guedes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO CCR51.61%8 363
TRANSURBAN GROUP24.72%27 073
CHINA MERHNTS EXPRSWYNTWK TECHHLDGCOLTD--.--%6 802
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%5 395
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.46%4 140
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA, S. A. B. DE C. V.-4.87%3 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group