Grupo CCR : Invitation – 3Q19 Earnings Release

3Q19 Earnings Release
CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest concession company in terms of revenue, announces the date for the disclosure of its third quarter of 2019 results.
Date: Monday, October 28, 2019
Time: After B3 trading hours.
Conference Calls: Tuesday, October 29, 2019
|
Portuguese
|
English
|
Time: 11:00 a.m. (BRT)
10:00 a.m. (EDT)
|
Time: 11:00 a.m. (BRT)
10:00 a.m. (EDT)
|
Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3193-1080
(+55 11) 2820-4080
|
Phones:
Brazil: (+55 11) 3193-1080
(+55 11) 2820-4080
USA: (+1) 646 828-8246
Other countries: (+1) 800 492-3904
|
Code: CCR
|
Code: CCR
|
Webcast: click here
|
Webcast: click here
|
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 10/29/2019 to 11/04/2019
|
Replay: (+55 11) 3193-1012
(+55 11) 2820-4012
Available from 10/29/2019 to 11/04/2019
|
Code: 6613150#
|
Code: 1517957#
