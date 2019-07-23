Log in
GRUPO CCR

(CCRO3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/23
14.6 BRL   -1.35%
Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Additional CII interest in VLT

07/23/2019
  • Material Fact - Additional CII interest in VLT

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ('Company') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, pursuant to CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, its direct subsidiary CIIS - Companhia de Investimentos em Infraestrutura e Serviços reached, on this date, an equity interest equivalent to 50.31% (fifty point thirty-one percent) in Concessionária do VLT Carioca S.A. ('VLT Carioca').

The Company clarifies that said equity interest was reached due to compliance with certain hypotheses set forth in the Shareholders' Agreement of VLT Carioca, which is still effective, and implied equity dilution of the other shareholders signatory to the Agreement.

São Paulo, July 23, 2019.

CCR S.A.Arthur Piotto Filho
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 23:19:05 UTC
