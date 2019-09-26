Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Beginning of CEO's succession process

Home

Notícias

Material Fact - Beginning of CEO's succession process

CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, at a meeting held today, the Board of Directors recommended that the process for the succession of the current Chief Executive Officer of the Company should be started, which will be led by Mr. Leonardo Couto Vianna itself, together with the People and Governance Committee.

This movement is part of the natural succession process of the Company's main executives, moving ahead with the leadership renewal that started in 2014, supported by Fundação Dom Cabral and external advisors. The process is based on CCR's Appointment Policy to ensure that the appointment of the new CEO reflects CCR Group's ethical values and corporate governance culture, as well as complies with the technical qualifications and professional

experience required for the position.

The Company understands that this is another important step to strengthen and improve the longevity of its business, enabling a transparent and organized transition between the current CEO and his successor, benefiting all its shareholders and stakeholders.