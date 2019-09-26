Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 09/26
16.7 BRL   -1.53%
06:33pGRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Beginning of CEO's succession process
PU
08/08GRUPO CCR : CCR Releases 2Q19 Results
PU
07/25GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Change of Board
PU
Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Beginning of CEO's succession process

09/26/2019
CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, at a meeting held today, the Board of Directors recommended that the process for the succession of the current Chief Executive Officer of the Company should be started, which will be led by Mr. Leonardo Couto Vianna itself, together with the People and Governance Committee.

This movement is part of the natural succession process of the Company's main executives, moving ahead with the leadership renewal that started in 2014, supported by Fundação Dom Cabral and external advisors. The process is based on CCR's Appointment Policy to ensure that the appointment of the new CEO reflects CCR Group's ethical values and corporate governance culture, as well as complies with the technical qualifications and professional
experience required for the position.

The Company understands that this is another important step to strengthen and improve the longevity of its business, enabling a transparent and organized transition between the current CEO and his successor, benefiting all its shareholders and stakeholders.

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:32:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 9 776 M
EBIT 2019 3 862 M
Net income 2019 1 580 M
Debt 2019 14 584 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,00x
EV / Sales2020 4,41x
Capitalization 34 259 M
Chart GRUPO CCR
Duration : Period :
Grupo CCR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CCR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 15,59  BRL
Last Close Price 16,70  BRL
Spread / Highest target 7,78%
Spread / Average Target -6,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonardo Couto Vianna Chief Executive Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Chairman
Ricardo Coutinho de Sena Vice Chairman
Arthur Piotto Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Henrique Sutton de Sousa Neves Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO CCR48.13%8 199
TRANSURBAN GROUP26.18%27 086
CHINA MERHNTS EXPRSWYNTWK TECHHLDGCOLTD--.--%6 835
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%5 445
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.53%4 125
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFR SAB DE CV-5.23%3 827
