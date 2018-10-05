Grupo CCR : Material Fact – CCR

MATERIAL FACT

CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby announces to shareholders and the market in general that, complementing the Material Fact released by the Company late this afternoon, the Government of the State of Paraná published tonight, in the Official Gazette of the State, Decree 11243/18 ('Decree'), which states the intervention of the Government of the State of Paraná ('Granting Authority') in the Concession Agreement Nr. 75/1997, entered into between the jointly controlled Rodonorte - Concessionária de Rodovias Integradas S.A. ('RodoNorte') and the State of Paraná, through the Department of Roads of the State of Paraná - DER/PR.

The Decree enters into force on the date of its publication and the intervention will have an initial term limited to 180 (one hundred and eighty) days. Colonel MP Guilherme Teider Rocha was appointed as intervening party and performing acts of management of RodoNorte is something not included in the scope of powers assigned to him.



CCR and RodoNorte reaffirm that they will take the necessary measures to defend their interests and rights contractually guaranteed.



The same information is available on the Company's website, www.ccr.com.br/ir.

To access the Material Fact, click here.

São Paulo, October 4, 2018.

CCR S.A.

Arthur Piotto Filho

Investor Relations Officer