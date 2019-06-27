Log in
GRUPO CCR    CCRO3

GRUPO CCR

(CCRO3)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Change of Board

0
06/27/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT

In compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358, CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) hereby notifies its shareholders and the market in general that, following-up CCR's Evolutionary Process, the strategic review and given the resignation submitted to the Company today by Mr. Marcus Rodrigo de Senna to the position of CCR's Legal Officer, as of July 1, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved today the election of Mr. Roberto Penna Chaves Neto to the position, as of July 1, 2019.

The Company thanks Mr. Marcus Rodrigo de Senna for the significant services rendered throughout his professional career in CCR Group, having invited him to become a senior consultant of the Company. In addition, the Company wishes success to Mr. Roberto Penna Chaves Neto in his new role, trusting that the legacy so far will help him build a new cycle of development that will create opportunities for all.

To access the Material Fact, click here.

São Paulo, June 27, 2019.

CCR S.A.Arthur Piotto Filho
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 23:05:01 UTC
