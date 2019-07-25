Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Change of Board

MATERIAL FACT

For the purposes of CVM Instruction 358, CCR S.A. ('CCR or Company') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that the Company received today the resignations submitted by Mr. Ricardo Antônio Mello Castanheira, as CCR's Business Vice President and head of CCR's Lam Vias Division, and by Mr. Francisco de Assis Nunes Bulhões, Communication and Sustainability Officer.

Therefore, moving forward with CCR's Evolutionary Process and strategic review, the Company's Board of Directors approved, at a meeting held today, the nomination of Mr. Eduardo Siqueira Moraes Camargo, Business Officer of the Company and previously head of CCR's Airports Division, as the new head of CCR's Lam Vias Division and elected as Business Officer and head of CCR's Airports Division, Mrs. Cristiane Alexandra Lopes Gomes, formerly CEO and Investor Relations Officer of the subsidiary Concessionária do Sistema Anhanguera-Bandeirantes S.A. ('CCR AutoBAn').

The Company thanks Ricardo Antônio Mello Castanheira and Francisco de Assis Nunes Bulhões for the relevant services provided throughout their professional career at CCR Group, having invited Mr. Bulhões to become a senior consultant of the Company. CCR wishes success to Mrs. Cristiane Alexandra Lopes Gomes and Mr. Eduardo Siqueira Moraes Camargo in their new positions, trusting all the legacy generated so far will help them build a new development cycle that will create opportunities for all.

São Paulo/SP, July 25, 2019.

CCR S.A.Arthur Piotto Filho

Investor Relations Officer