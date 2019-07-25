Log in
GRUPO CCR

(CCRO3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/25
14.81 BRL   +0.34%
07:25pGRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Change of Board
PU
07/23GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Additional CII interest in VLT
PU
06/27GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Change of Board
PU
Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Change of Board

07/25/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

MATERIAL FACT

For the purposes of CVM Instruction 358, CCR S.A. ('CCR or Company') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that the Company received today the resignations submitted by Mr. Ricardo Antônio Mello Castanheira, as CCR's Business Vice President and head of CCR's Lam Vias Division, and by Mr. Francisco de Assis Nunes Bulhões, Communication and Sustainability Officer.

Therefore, moving forward with CCR's Evolutionary Process and strategic review, the Company's Board of Directors approved, at a meeting held today, the nomination of Mr. Eduardo Siqueira Moraes Camargo, Business Officer of the Company and previously head of CCR's Airports Division, as the new head of CCR's Lam Vias Division and elected as Business Officer and head of CCR's Airports Division, Mrs. Cristiane Alexandra Lopes Gomes, formerly CEO and Investor Relations Officer of the subsidiary Concessionária do Sistema Anhanguera-Bandeirantes S.A. ('CCR AutoBAn').

The Company thanks Ricardo Antônio Mello Castanheira and Francisco de Assis Nunes Bulhões for the relevant services provided throughout their professional career at CCR Group, having invited Mr. Bulhões to become a senior consultant of the Company. CCR wishes success to Mrs. Cristiane Alexandra Lopes Gomes and Mr. Eduardo Siqueira Moraes Camargo in their new positions, trusting all the legacy generated so far will help them build a new development cycle that will create opportunities for all.

São Paulo/SP, July 25, 2019.

CCR S.A.Arthur Piotto Filho
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 23:24:01 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 9 984 M
EBIT 2019 4 013 M
Net income 2019 1 705 M
Debt 2019 14 433 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,44x
EV / Sales2020 3,92x
Capitalization 29 916 M
Managers
NameTitle
Renato Alves Vale Chief Executive Officer
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Chairman
Arthur Piotto Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Vice Chairman
Francisco Caprino Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO CCR32.14%7 927
TRANSURBAN GROUP29.36%28 506
CHINA MERHNTS EXPRSWYNTWK TECHHLDGCOLTD--.--%7 354
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%5 194
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.8.59%4 147
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.93%4 106
