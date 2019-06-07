Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Fifth Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement

Home

Material Fact - Fifth Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement

CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ('Brazilian Corporations Law'), and CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it signed, today, the Fifth Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement of Concessionária do RodoAnel Oeste S.A. ('CCR RodoAnel'), pursuant to article 118 of Brazilian Corporations Law, with Encalso Construções Ltda. ('ENCALSO') and Infra SP Participações e Concessões S.A. ('INFRA SP') and, as consenting intervening party, CCR RodoAnel, with the objective to reflect the joining of INFRA SP (a direct and indirect subsidiary of CCR) as new shareholder of CCR RodoAnel, in replacement of CCR, which is no longer part of CCR RodoAnel's shareholding control.

In order to adjust the Parties of the aforementioned Shareholders' Agreement, the respective equity interests are as follows:

SHAREHOLDER COMMON SHARES (%) PREFERRED SHARES (%) % IN THE TOTAL CAPITAL STOCK INFRA SP 99.0391% 99.0391% 99.0391% ENCALSO 0.9609% 0.9609% 0.9609%

