Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Homologation

CCR S.A.(' Company ') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA), in continuity with the notice of material fact released on March 6, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the homologation of the Leniency Agreement entered into between its controlled company Rodonorte - Concessionária de Rodovias Integradas S.A. and the Federal Public Prosecution Office of Paraná (' Leniency Agreement ') was made public by the Fifth Higher Chamber of the Federal Public Prosecution Office.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general dully informed about any developments related to the Leniency Agreement.

