GRUPO CCR

(CCRO3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/11
12.75 BRL   +2.41%
Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Homologation

04/11/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

CCR S.A.('Company') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA), in continuity with the notice of material fact released on March 6, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the homologation of the Leniency Agreement entered into between its controlled company Rodonorte - Concessionária de Rodovias Integradas S.A. and the Federal Public Prosecution Office of Paraná ('Leniency Agreement') was made public by the Fifth Higher Chamber of the Federal Public Prosecution Office.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general dully informed about any developments related to the Leniency Agreement.

To access the Material Fact, click here.

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:07:03 UTC
