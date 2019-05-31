Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Ninth Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement

Home

Material Fact - Ninth Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement

CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3 BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ('Brazilian Corporate Law'), and pursuant to CVM Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, that, on this date, the shareholders signatories to the Shareholders' Agreement currently in force signed the Ninth Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement ('NINTH AMENDMENT'), pursuant to article 118 of Brazilian Corporate Law.

The purpose of the NINTH AGREEMENT is to update the percentage of shares bound to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement, which is currently equivalent to 44.5767% of the shares issued by the Company, as a result of the capital increase carried out on February, 2017, as well as adjust the Parties to said Shareholders' Agreement in order to reflect the merger of AGC Participações Ltda shares into Andrade Gutierrez Concessões S.A. and the merger of Andrade Gutierrez Concessões S.A. into its parent company Andrade Gutierrez Participações S.A. ('AG Participações'). The Company's controlling block continues to be composed of Grupo Andrade Gutierrez, Grupo Camargo Corrêa (Grupo Mover) and Grupo Soares Penido, composed as follows:

CONTROLLING BLOCK - CCR S.A Shareholder Percentage of the Capital Stock AG Participações 14.8589% Camargo Corrêa Investimentos em Infraestrutura S.A. 13.3209% CC Investimentos e Participações S.A. 1.5380% Soares Penido Concessões S.A. 10.4289% Soares Penido Obras, Construções e Investimentos S.A. 4.4300% Total 44.5767%

The same information is available on the Company's website, www.ccr.com.br/ir.

