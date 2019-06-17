Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Grupo CCR    CCRO3   BRCCROACNOR2

GRUPO CCR

(CCRO3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Notice from the Market Arbitration Chamber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 07:39pm EDT
  • Home
  • »
  • Notícias
  • »
  • Material Fact - Notice from the Market Arbitration Chamber

CCR S.A. ('Company') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it has received a notice from the Market Arbitration Chamber regarding a request for arbitration proceedings filed against the controlling shareholders of the Company by Toro Bravo Fundo de Investimento Multimercado, in which the Company is indicated in the capacity of intervening party, as the beneficiary of a potential indemnification claimed under Article 246 of Law No. 6,404/76.

The Company will, in compliance with the confidentiality obligation set forth in the rules of the Market Arbitration Chamber, keep its shareholders and the market in general dully informed about any developments related to the arbitration proceedings.

The same information is available on the Company's website, www.ccr.com.br/ir.

To access the Material Fact, click here.

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 23:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO CCR
07:39pGRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Notice from the Market Arbitration Chamber
PU
06/07GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Fifth Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement
PU
05/31GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Ninth Amendment to the Company's Shareholders'..
PU
05/16GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Resignation and election of Executive Business..
PU
05/08GRUPO CCR : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/02GRUPO CCR : Notice to Shareholders – Dividends / Interest on Shareholders'..
PU
05/02GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Change of Board
PU
04/29GRUPO CCR : CCR Releases 1Q19 Results
PU
04/23GRUPO CCR : MATERIAL FACT – LENIENCY AGREEMENT
PU
04/11GRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Homologation
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 10 097 M
EBIT 2019 3 957 M
Net income 2019 1 784 M
Debt 2019 14 026 M
Yield 2019 5,30%
P/E ratio 2019 13,88
P/E ratio 2020 11,51
EV / Sales 2019 4,11x
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
Capitalization 27 512 M
Chart GRUPO CCR
Duration : Period :
Grupo CCR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CCR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Renato Alves Vale Chief Executive Officer
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Chairman
Arthur Piotto Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Vice Chairman
Francisco Caprino Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO CCR25.00%6 843
TRANSURBAN GROUP24.55%26 204
CHINA MERHNTS EXPRSWYNTWK TECHHLDGCOLTD--.--%7 317
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%5 508
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.14.56%4 558
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFR SAB DE CV2.77%3 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About