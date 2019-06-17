Grupo CCR : Material Fact – Notice from the Market Arbitration Chamber

Home

Material Fact - Notice from the Market Arbitration Chamber

CCR S.A. (' Company ') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it has received a notice from the Market Arbitration Chamber regarding a request for arbitration proceedings filed against the controlling shareholders of the Company by Toro Bravo Fundo de Investimento Multimercado, in which the Company is indicated in the capacity of intervening party, as the beneficiary of a potential indemnification claimed under Article 246 of Law No. 6,404/76.

The Company will, in compliance with the confidentiality obligation set forth in the rules of the Market Arbitration Chamber, keep its shareholders and the market in general dully informed about any developments related to the arbitration proceedings.

The same information is available on the Company's website, www.ccr.com.br/ir.

