Grupo CCR : Notice to Shareholders – Expected Date for General Meeting

Notice to Shareholders - Expected Date for General Meeting

Notice to Shareholders

CCR S.A. ('Company') (Bovespa: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), complementing the Notices to Shareholders disclosed on January 15th and February 7th, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on April 22, 2019, pursuant to the Annual Corporate Events Calendar resubmitted today.

São Paulo, March 8, 2019.

CCR S.A.

Arthur Piotto Filho

Investor Relations Officer