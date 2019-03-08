Log in
GRUPO CCR

(CCRO3)
03/08
12.79 BRL   +0.71%
07:30pGRUPO CCR : Notice to Shareholders – Expected Date for General Meeting
PU
03/06GRUPO CCR : CCR | Material Fact
PU
02/25GRUPO CCR : CCR | CORRECTION – Invitation – 4Q18 Earnings Release
PU
Grupo CCR : Notice to Shareholders – Expected Date for General Meeting

03/08/2019 | 07:30pm EST
Notice to Shareholders

CCR S.A. ('Company') (Bovespa: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), complementing the Notices to Shareholders disclosed on January 15th and February 7th, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on April 22, 2019, pursuant to the Annual Corporate Events Calendar resubmitted today.

The same information is available on the Company's website, www.ccr.com.br/ri.

To access the Notice to Shareholders, click here.

São Paulo, March 8, 2019.

CCR S.A.
Arthur Piotto Filho
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 9 050 M
EBIT 2018 3 441 M
Net income 2018 1 495 M
Debt 2018 14 380 M
Yield 2018 5,47%
P/E ratio 2018 15,84
P/E ratio 2019 12,30
EV / Sales 2018 4,42x
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
Capitalization 25 654 M
Chart GRUPO CCR
Duration : Period :
Grupo CCR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO CCR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Renato Alves Vale Chief Executive Officer
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Chairman
Arthur Piotto Filho Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Vice Chairman
Francisco Caprino Neto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO CCR12.14%6 628
TRANSURBAN GROUP7.21%23 412
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL--.--%4 780
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.19.65%4 542
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.84%4 320
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFR SAB DE CV0.19%3 914
