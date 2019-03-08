Grupo CCR : Notice to Shareholders – Expected Date for General Meeting

-
Notice to Shareholders - Expected Date for General Meeting
Notice to Shareholders
CCR S.A. ('Company') (Bovespa: CCRO3; Bloomberg: CCRO3BZ; Reuters: CCRO3.SA), complementing the Notices to Shareholders disclosed on January 15th and February 7th, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on April 22, 2019, pursuant to the Annual Corporate Events Calendar resubmitted today.
The same information is available on the Company's website, www.ccr.com.br/ri.
To access the Notice to Shareholders, click here.
São Paulo, March 8, 2019.
CCR S.A.
Arthur Piotto Filho
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
CCR SA published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 00:29:03 UTC