GRUPO CCR

(CCRO3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/10
12.45 BRL   -0.95%
Grupo CCR : Notice to the Market – Collaboration Incentive Program

04/10/2019 | 08:13pm EDT
The management of CCR S.A. ('CCR' or 'Company') (B3: CCR03; Bloomberg: CCR03 BZ; Reuters: CCR03.SA), in continuity with the previous releases regarding this topic, and in face of the article published by the newspaper Valor Econômico on April 9, 2019, hereby publicly restates the reasons for its recommendation in favor of the ratification of the general terms of the agreements entered into between the Company and former executive managers ('Agreements') in the context of the Collaboration Incentive Program approved by the Board of Directors ('CIP'), which will be resolved upon at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 22, 2019.

The Management Proposal released on March 22, 2019 ('EGM Proposal') clarifies in detail the reasons why the approval of the ratification of the Agreements is recommended. However, given the relative newness of this matter, certain aspects of the CIP, as well as its relevance to the continuity of the CCR Group's businesses, all taken into account by the Board of Directors at the time of its approval, should be further emphasized.

To access the full Notice to the Market, click here.

Disclaimer

CCR SA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 00:12:02 UTC
