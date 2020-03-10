Grupo Clarin S A : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results 0 03/10/2020 | 04:39am EDT Send by mail :

RNS Number : 5753F Grupo Clarin S.A. 10 March 2020 Grupo Clarín Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 9, 2020 -Grupo Clarín S.A. ('Grupo Clarín' or the 'Company' - LSE: GCLA; BCBA: GCLA), the largest media company in Argentina, announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Figures in this report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (*) ('IFRS') as of December 31, 2019 and are stated in Argentine Pesos ('Ps'), unless otherwise indicated. (*)The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) because Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ('CNV'), establishes that the restatement will be applied to the financial statements. Highlights (2019vs. 2018): § Total Revenues reached Ps.25,429.3 million, a decrease of 14.1%compared to 2018, mainly due to lower advertising revenues in all segments and lower circulation in the Printing and Publishing segment. § Adjusted EBITDA (1) reached Ps.1,652.0 million, a decrease of 16.7%compared to 2018, mainly driven by lower EBITDA results in the Broadcasting and Programming segment. § Grupo Clarín's Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) was 6.5%in December 2019, compared to6.7% in 2018. § Loss for the period totaled Ps. 1,459.1 million, compared to Ps. 1,357.4 million Loss reported in 2018. Loss for the period attributable to Equity Shareholders amounted Ps 1,507.3 million in 2019. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In millions of Ps.) 2019 2018 % Ch. 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 25,429.3 29,619.0 (14.1%) 6,077.1 6,730.1 7,430.0 (9.7%) (18.2%) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 1,652.0 1,982.7 (16.7%) (17.3) 719.6 63.9 (102.4%) (127.1%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) 6.5% 6.7% (2.9%) (0.3%) 10.7% 0.9% (102.7%) (133.1%) Income for the period (1,459.1) (1,357.4) (7.5%) (657.9) (510.9) (1,296.9) (28.8%) 49.3% Attributable to: Equity Shareholders (1,507.3) (1,316.8) (14.5%) (799.3) (489.3) (1,293.2) 63.3% 38.2% Non-Controlling Interests 48.2 (40.7) 218.6% 141.4 (21.6) (3.8) (755.3%) NA (1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as Total Revenues minus cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, Adjusted EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as we report it. (2) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA over Total Revenues. OPERATING RESULTS Total Revenuesreached Ps.25,429.3 million, a decrease of 14.1%from Ps.29,619.0 million in 2018. Advertising revenues decreased 15% and represented approximately 45% of the Total Revenues of the Company. Circulation revenues decreased 14% and represented 27% of the Total. Following is a breakdown of Total Revenues by business segment: REVENUES (In millions of Ps.) 2019 2018 YoY 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 QoQ YoY Printing and Publishing 12,517.7 14,345.2 (12.7%) 2,906.7 3,370.7 3,454.1 (13.8%) (15.8%) Broadcasting and Programming 11,567.4 13,123.3 (11.9%) 2,903.7 3,081.3 3,572.2 (5.8%) (18.7%) Digital Content and Others 2,688.4 3,833.2 (29.9%) 517.6 653.0 878.1 (20.7%) (41.0%) Subtotal 26,773.5 31,301.7 (14.5%) 6,328.0 7,105.0 7,904.4 (10.9%) (19.9%) Eliminations (1,344.2) (1,682.7) (20.1%) (250.9) (375.0) (474.4) (33.1%) (47.1%) Total 25,429.3 29,619.0 (14.1%) 6,077.1 6,730.1 7,430.0 (9.7%) (18.2%) Cost of sales (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps.15,994.5 million, a decrease of 14.6% from Ps.18,727.9 million reported in 2018due to lower costs across all business segments, mainly in Printing and Publishing segment due to lower salaries and printing costs. Selling and Administrative Expenses (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 7,782.8 million, a decrease of 12.6% from Ps. 8,908.4 million in 2018. This drop was mainly due to lower fees for services and salaries across all business segments. Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 1,652.0 million, a decrease of 16.7% from Ps. 1,982.7 million reported for 2018. This decrease was driven mainly by lower advertising revenues across all business segments. Following is a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA by business segment: ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions of Ps.) 2019 2018 YoY 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 QoQ YoY Printing and Publishing (93.6) (144.8) 35.4% (127.1) 50.9 (187.4) (350.0%) (32.2%) Broadcasting and Programming 2,012.8 2,265.0 (11.1%) 320.5 257.9 435.4 24.3% (26.4%) Digital Content and Others (267.3) (137.5) 94.4% (210.6) (39.0) (184.1) (439.6%) (14.4%) Total 1,652.0 1,982.7 (16.7%) (17.3) 269.7 63.9 (106.4%) (127.1%) Financial results nettotaled Ps.(1,418.7) million compared to Ps.(1,944.3)million in 2018.The decrease of the negative financial results was mainly due to a lower impact of the peso depreciation on dollar denominated debt. Equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates in 2019 totaled Ps.175.7 million, compared to Ps.256.5 million in 2018. Other Income (expenses), netreached Ps.(80.6)million, compared to Ps.496.8 million in 2018. Income tax as of 2019 reached Ps. (667.7) million, from Ps. (1,034.1) million in 2018. Loss for the periodtotaled Ps. 1,459.1 million, compared to Ps. 1,357.4 million Loss reported in 2018. This was mainly due to a lower EBITDA in the Broadcasting and Programming segment. The Equity Shareholders Loss for the period amounted Ps. 1,507.3 million. Cash used in acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (CAPEX) totaled Ps. 749.4 million in 2019, an increase of 6.5% from Ps. 703.7 million reported in 2018. Out of the total CAPEX in 2019, 70.9% was allocated towards the Broadcasting and Programming segment, 25.5% to the Printing and Publishing segment and the remaining 3.6%to other activities. Debt profile (1): Debt coverage ratio for the period ended December 31, 2019 was 1.1x and the Net Cash position at the end of this period totaled Ps. 341 million. (1) Debt Coverage Ratio is defined as Total Financial Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA (Last twelve months). Total Financial debt is defined as financial loans and debt for acquisitions, including accrued interest. SALES BREAKDOWN BY SOURCE OF REVENUE - DECEMBER 2019 (In millions of Ps.) Printing & Publishing Broadcasting & Programming Digital Content & Others Eliminations Total % Advertising 3,792.7 7,614.9 92.4 (159.9) 11,340.0 44.6% Circulation 6,890.4 - - - 6,890.4 27.1% Printing 626.8 - - (59.2) 567.6 2.2% Programming - 3,817.4 - - 3,817.4 15.0% Other Sales 1,207.8 135.2 2,194.2 (1,125.1) 2,412.0 9.5% Total Sales 12,517.7 11,567.4 2,688.4 (1,344.2) 25,429.3 100.0% SALES BREAKDOWN BY SOURCE OF REVENUE - DECEMBER 2018 (In millions of Ps.) Printing & Publishing Broadcasting & Programming Digital Content & Others Eliminations Total % Advertising 4,860.8 8,841.9 154.2 (454.3) 13,402.7 45.3% Circulation 7,991.3 - 2.5 - 7,993.8 27.0% Printing 234.5 - 36.1 (12.0) 258.6 0.9% Programming - 2,907.0 - (2.4) 2,904.6 9.8% Other Sales 1,258.7 1,374.4 3,640.3 (1,214.1) 5,059.4 17.1% Total Sales 14,345.2 13,123.3 3,833.2 (1,682.7) 29,619.0 100.0% RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT BROADCASTING AND PROGRAMMING Revenues Revenues decreased by 11.9% to Ps. 11,567.4 million during 2019, compared to Ps. 13,123.3 million in 2018. This was due to lower advertising revenues in constant pesos as of December 2019 in Channel 13 and Radio Mitre. Cost of Sales(Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) Cost of sales decreased by 10.7% to Ps. 7,360.9 million in 2019, compared to Ps. 8,242.2 million in 2018. The decrease was mainly caused by a higher effect of restatement in salaries and production costs for 2018 versus 2019. Selling and Administrative Expenses(Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) Selling and administrative expenses decreased by 16.1% to Ps. 2,193.7 million in 2019, compared to Ps. 2,616.1 million in 2018. The decline was primarily the result of the greater effect of the restatement of the salaries, contingencies and marketing expenses of 2018 versus 2019, in order to be expressed in homogeneous currency as of December 31, 2019. Depreciation and Amortization Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased by 0.9% to Ps. 460.3 million during 2019 compared to Ps. 464.4 million reported in 2018. PRINTING AND PUBLISHING Revenues Total revenues decreased by 12.7% to Ps. 12,517.7 million in 2019, mainly as a result of lower circulation and advertising revenues in real terms (inflation was 53.8% from 2018 to 2019 while circulation and advertising revenues in current pesos increased by approximately 32% and 20%, respectively). Cost of Sales(Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) Cost of sales decreased by 14.6% to Ps. 7,260.8 million in 2019, compared to Ps. 8,499.7 million in 2018. The decrease was mainly the result of lower salaries, printing and distribution costs caused by the greater effect of the restatement for 2018. Selling and Administrative Expenses(Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) Selling and administrative expenses decreased by 10.7% to Ps. 5,350.4 million in 2019, compared to the Ps. 5,990.3 million reported in 2018. This was primarily the result of lower salaries and fees for services, due to the IAS 29 (inflation) adjustment effect in 2018. Depreciation and Amortization Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased by 17.9% to Ps. 416.2 million in 2019 compared to Ps. 506.8 million in 2018. DIGITAL CONTENT AND OTHERS Total revenues in this segment were driven by administrative and corporate services rendered by the Company and its subsidiary GC Gestión Compartida S.A. to third parties, as well as to other subsidiaries of the Company (which are eliminated in the consolidation). Additionally, this segment includes the production of digital content and the organization of trade fairs and exhibitions. Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) was mainly the result of salaries and professional consulting fees. In this period, total revenues decreased 29.9% to Ps. 2,688.4, from Ps. 3,833.2 million reported in 2018, due to lower sales in digital content, retail and revenues from Gestión Compartida. EBITDA resulted negative in Ps. 267.3 million. OPERATING STATISTICS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT PRINTING AND PUBLISHING 2019 2018 YoY 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 QoQ YoY Circulation (1) 233.5 231.0 1.0% 234.0 237.4 232.0 (1.4%) 0.8% Circulation share % (2) 43.7% 41.3% 5.7% 53.3% 41.4% 48.6% 28.8% 9.7% Advertising share %(3) 53.4% 55.6% (4.0%) 51.3% 53.2% 54.0% (3.6%) (5.0%) (1)Average number of copies according to IVC (including Diario Clarín and Olé) (2)Share in Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires Area (AMBA) Diario Clarín. Source: AGEA and IVC. (3)Share in Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires Area (AMBA) Diario Clarín. Source: Monitor de Medios Publicitarios S.A. BROADCASTING AND PROGRAMMING 2019 2018 YoY 4Q19 3Q19 4Q18 QoQ YoY Advertising Share % (1) 38.8% 38.4% 0.9% 39.7% 38.8% 40.1% 2.5% (1.0%) Audience Share % (2) Prime Time 38.4% 34.8% 10.4% 42.2% 39.4% 33.9% 7.1% 24.5% Total Time 32.9% 32.0% 3.0% 33.8% 32.7% 32.7% 3.5% 3.6% (1)Company estimate, over ad spend in Ps. In broadcast TV for AMBA region. (2)Share of broadcast TV audience according to IBOPE for AMBA. PrimeTime is defined as Monday through Friday from 8pm to 12am. Total Time is defined as Monday through Sunday from 12 pm to 12 am. DIGITAL CONTENT AND OTHERS 2019 2018 YoY Page Views (1) 1,089.2 1,145.9 (5.0%) Mobile page Views 756.8 723.7 4.6% (1)In millions. Average. Source DAX and Company Estimates. DEBT ANDLIQUIDITY (In millions of Ps.) December 2019 December 2018 % Change Short Term and Long Term Debt Current Financial Debt 972.2 1,559.7 (37.7%) Financial loans 635.6 1,105.2 (42.5%) Accrued interest 18.8 22.9 (18.1%) Acquisition of equipment 6.8 9.3 (26.9%) Sellers Financing Capital - - NA Related Parties Capital - 10.5 (100.0%) Bank overdraft 296.4 403.5 (26.6%) Non-Current Financial Debt 899.2 244.9 267.2% Financial loans 898.6 238.4 276.9% Acquisition of equipment 0.5 6.4 (91.9%) Related Parties Capital - - NA Total Financial Debt (A) 1,871.3 1,804.6 3.7% Total Short Term and Long Term Debt 1,871.3 1,804.6 3.7% Cash and Cash Equivalents (B) 2,212.3 1,905.6 16.1% Net Debt (A) - (B) (341.0) (101.0) 237.7% Net Debt/Adjusted Ebitda (1) (0.21x) (0.08x) 163.4% Total Financial Debt(1)increased fromPs. 1,804.6 million to Ps. 1,871.3 million. This represents an increase of 3.7%. Debt coverage ratio (1)as of December 31, 2019 was 1.1x in terms of Total Financial Debt. REVENUES (In millions of Ps.) FY19 FY18 YoY FY19 ex IAS 29 IAS 29 Adjustment FY19

FY18 ex IAS 29 IAS 29 Adjustment FY18

Printing and Publishing 12,517.7 14,345.2 (12.7%) 10,278.9 2,238.7 12,517.7 7,671.6 6,673.6 14,345.2 Broadcasting and Programming 11,567.4 13,123.3 (11.9%) 9,498.6 2,068.8 11,567.4 7,018.2 6,105.2 13,123.3 Digital Content and Others 2,688.4 3,833.2 (29.9%) 2,207.6 480.8 2,688.4 2,049.9 1,783.3 3,833.2 Subtotal 26,773.5 31,301.7 (14.5%) 21,985.2 4,788.4 26,773.5 16,739.7 14,562.0 31,301.7 Eliminations (1,344.2) (1,682.7) (20.1%) (1,103.8) (240.4) (1,344.2) (899.9) (782.8) (1,682.7) Total 25,429.3 29,619.0 (14.1%) 20,881.4 4,548.0 25,429.3 15,839.8 13,779.2 29,619.0 (In millions of Ps.) 4Q19 4Q18 YoY 4Q19 ex IAS 29 IAS 29 Adjustment 4Q19

4Q18 ex IAS 29 IAS 29 Adjustment 4Q18

Printing and Publishing 2,906.7 3,454.1 (15.8%) 2,840.7 66.0 2,906.7 2,186.7 1,267.4 3,454.1 Broadcasting and Programming 2,903.7 3,572.2 (18.7%) 2,793.6 110.2 2,903.7 2,197.5 1,374.8 3,572.2 Digital Content and Others 517.6 878.1 (41.0%) 527.6 (9.9) 517.6 570.2 307.9 878.1 Subtotal 6,328.0 7,904.4 (19.9%) 6,161.8 166.2 6,328.0 4,954.4 2,950.0 7,904.4 Eliminations (250.9) (474.4) (47.1%) (257.7) 6.8 (250.9) (286.1) (188.3) (474.4) Total 6,077.1 7,430.0 (18.2%) 5,904.1 172.9 6,077.1 4,668.3 2,761.7 7,430.0 EBITDA (In millions of Ps.) FY19 FY18 YoY FY19 ex IAS 29 IAS 29 Adjustment FY19

FY18 ex IAS 29 IAS 29 Adjustment FY18

Printing and Publishing (93.6) (144.8) (35.4%) (173.3) 79.8 (93.6) (77.4) (67.4) (144.8) Broadcasting and Programming 2,012.8 2,265.0 (11.1%) 1,647.1 365.7 2,012.8 1,211.3 1,053.7 2,265.0 Digital Content and Others (267.3) (137.5) (94.4%) (219.5) (47.8) (267.3) (73.5) (64.0) (137.5) Total 1,652.0 1,982.7 (16.7%) 1,254.3 397.7 1,652.0 1,060.3 922.4 1,982.7 (In millions of Ps.) 4Q19 4Q18 YoY 4Q19 ex IAS 29 IAS 29 Adjustment 4Q19

4Q18 ex IAS 29 IAS 29 Adjustment 4Q18

Printing and Publishing (127.1) (187.4) (32.2%) (199.3) 72.2 (127.1) (152.3) (35.1) (187.4) Broadcasting and Programming 320.5 435.4 (26.4%) 337.3 (16.9) 320.5 245.2 190.2 435.4 Digital Content and Others (210.6) (184.1) (14.4%) (175.6) (35.0) (210.6) (97.1) (87.0) (184.1) Subtotal (17.3) 63.9 (127.1%) (37.6) 20.3 (17.3) (4.2) 68.1 63.9 STOCK AND MARKET INFORMATION Grupo Clarín trades its stock in the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (BCBA) and in the London Stock Exchange (LSE), in the form of shares and GDS's, respectively. GCLA (BCBA) Price per Share (ARS) 38 GCLA (LSE) Price per GDS (USD) 1.89 Total Shares 106,776,004 Total GDSs 53,388,002 Closing Price March 9, 2020

Argentina Participants: 0- 800-666-0250 U.S. Participants: 1-877-830-2576 All other countries: +1-785-424-1726

Passcode: CLARIN

Passcode: CLARIN The 4Q19 results will be accompanied by a webcast presentation. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla200313kageFkUP.html There will be a replay available, for 7 days, starting four hours after the conclusion of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-488-7474 toll free from the U.S., or +1-862-902-0129 from anywhere outside the U.S. The replay passcode is: 20236680 The webcast presentation will be archived at http://www.grupoclarin.com/ir Investor Relations Contacts In Buenos Aires: In London: In New York: Agustín Medina Manson Alex Money Melanie Carpenter Grupo Clarín S.A. Jasford IR I-advize Corporate Communications Tel: +54 11 4309 7215 Tel: +44 20 3289 5300 Tel: +1 212 406 3692 Email: investors@grupoclarin.com E-mail: alex@jasford.com E-mail: clarin@i-advize.com ABOUT THE COMPANY Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in printing and publishing and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age. Disclaimer Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Grupo Clarín. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may' or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Grupo Clarín does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in Grupo Clarín's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, Grupo Clarín's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to Grupo Clarín and its operations. GRUPO CLARÍN S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Amounts stated in Argentine Pesos) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Revenues 25,429,344,898 29,618,970,836 Cost of Sales (1) (16,915,475,101) (19,586,311,455) Subtotal - Gross Profit 8,513,869,797 10,032,659,381 Selling Expenses (1) (4,189,364,459) (4,765,405,960) Administrative Expenses (1) (3,792,433,224) (4,399,487,667) Other Income and Expenses, net (80,575,575) 496,797,127 Gain (Loss) on Net Monetary Position (189,284,827) (543,492,838) Financial Costs (1,107,853,414) (1,253,813,185) Other Financial Results, net (121,549,333) (147,038,818) Financial Results (1,418,687,574) (1,944,344,841) Equity in Earnings from Associates 175,743,713 256,493,039 Income (Loss) before Income Tax and Tax on Assets (791,447,322) (323,288,921) Income Tax and Tax on Assets (667,655,406) (1,034,146,548) Loss for the year (1,459,102,728) (1,357,435,469) Other Comprehensive Income Items which can be reclassified to Net Income (Loss) Variation in Translation Differences of Foreign Operations (4,248,078) (23,912,573) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Year (4,248,078) (23,912,573) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR (1,463,350,806) (1,381,348,042) (Loss) Income Attributable to: Shareholders of the Parent Company (1,507,321,349) (1,316,783,360) Non-Controlling Interests 48,218,621 (40,652,109) Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Parent Company (1,506,618,896) (1,304,064,832) Non-Controlling Interests 43,268,090 (77,283,210) Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share - Total (2) (14.12) (12.33) Includes amortization of intangible assets and film library, right-of-use assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment in the amount of $ 1,119,936,055 and $ 1,114,899,460 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Consolidated Statements of Operations for each business segment are included in the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2019, available at http://www.grupoclarin.com/ir. GRUPO CLARÍN S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Amounts stated in Argentine Pesos) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment 5,571,376,722 5,557,670,333 Intangible Assets 423,960,663 735,307,939 Goodwill 931,226,046 997,431,184 Deferred Tax Assets 493,272,693 442,995,375 Right-of-Use Assets 94,119,976 - Investments in Unconsolidated Affiliates 1,662,760,431 1,591,862,306 Inventories 17,977,726 35,265,857 Other Assets 34,249,102 23,793,621 Other Receivables 262,972,174 380,356,209 Trade Receivables 41,760,402 115,694,641 Total Non-Current Assets 9,533,675,935 9,880,377,465 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 1,312,240,977 1,811,099,905 Other Assets 119,105,777 121,794,495 Other Receivables 1,531,756,574 1,453,986,776 Trade Receivables 5,801,328,805 8,205,204,446 Other Investments 706,657,555 1,124,599,616 Cash and Banks 1,505,711,157 837,803,248 Total Current Assets 10,976,800,845 13,554,488,486 Total Assets 20,510,476,780 23,434,865,951 EQUITY (as per the corresponding statement) Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent Company Shareholders' Contribution 10,654,277,122 12,592,657,973 Other Items 23,200,891 22,498,438 Retained Earnings (410,310,791) (841,370,293) Total Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent Company 10,267,167,222 11,773,786,118 Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 206,532,949 187,560,998 Total Equity 10,473,700,171 11,961,347,116 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions and Other Charges 797,199,139 709,521,531 Financial Debt 899,158,203 244,852,313 Lease Liabilities 26,567,303 - Deferred Tax Liabilities 282,077,367 299,751,005 Taxes Payable 28,939,328 65,753,387 Other Liabilities 183,083,336 186,350,481 Trade and Other Payables 67,655,876 113,038,949 Total Non-Current Liabilities 2,284,680,552 1,619,267,666 CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial Debt 972,165,353 1,559,178,182 Lease Liabilities 67,308,843 - Taxes Payable 526,744,021 430,501,631 Other Liabilities 814,729,617 820,491,119 Trade and Other Payables 5,371,148,223 7,044,080,237 Total Current Liabilities 7,752,096,057 9,854,251,169 Total Liabilities 10,036,776,609 11,473,518,835 Total Equity and Liabilities 20,510,476,780 23,434,865,951 GRUPO CLARÍN S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Amounts stated in Argentine Pesos - Note 2.1.1) Equity attributable to Shareholders of the Parent Company Shareholders' Contribution Other Items Retained Earnings Total Equity of Controlling Interests Equity Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests Capital Stock Inflation Adjustment on Capital Stock Additional Paid-in Capital Subtotal Translation of Foreign Operations Other Reserves Legal Reserve Voluntary Reserves Retained Earnings Total Equity Balances as of January 1st 2018 106,776,004 3,650,439,491 8,835,442,478 12,592,657,973 128,385,630 (168,511,722) 125,791,615 7,281,905,132 (6,900,359,470) 13,059,869,158 322,582,774 13,382,451,932 Change in Accounting Policy (Note 2.3.1) - - - - - - - - (31,924,210) (31,924,210) - (31,924,210) Balances as of January 1, 2018, restated 106,776,004 3,650,439,491 8,835,442,478 12,592,657,973 128,385,630 (168,511,722) 125,791,615 7,281,905,132 (6,932,283,680) 13,027,944,948 322,582,774 13,350,527,722 Set-up of Reserves (Note 13) - - - - - - - 1,934,515,227 (1,934,515,227) - - - Dividends and Other Movements of Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - 49,906,002 - - - 49,906,002 (57,738,566) (7,832,564) Loss for the year - - - - - - - - (1,316,783,360) (1,316,783,360) (40,652,109) (1,357,435,469) Other Comprehensive Income: Variation in Translation Differences of Foreign Operations - - - - 12,718,528 - - - - 12,718,528 (36,631,101) (23,912,573) Balances as of December 31, 2018 106,776,004 3,650,439,491 8,835,442,478 12,592,657,973 141,104,158 (118,605,720) 125,791,615 9,216,420,359 (10,183,582,267) 11,773,786,118 187,560,998 11,961,347,116 Set-up of Reserves (Note 13) - - (1,938,380,851) (1,938,380,851) - - (125,791,615) (8,119,409,801) 10,183,582,267 - - - Dividends and Other Movements of Non-Controlling Interest - - - - - - - - - - (24,296,139) (24,296,139) Loss for the year - - - - - - - - (1,507,321,349) (1,507,321,349) 48,218,621 (1,459,102,728) Other Comprehensive Income: Variation in Translation Differences of Foreign Operations - - - - 702,453 - - - - 702,453 (4,950,531) (4,248,078) Balances as of December 31, 2019 (1)106,776,004 3,650,439,491 6,897,061,627 10,654,277,122 141,806,611 (118,605,720) - (2)1,097,010,558 (1,507,321,349) 10,267,167,222 206,532,949 10,473,700,171 (1) Includes 1,485 treasury shares. See Note 12 to the separate financial statements. (2) Corresponds to Judicial Reserve for Future Dividends Distribution as of December 31, 2019. GRUPO CLARÍN S.A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Amounts stated in Argentine Pesos) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the year (1,459,102,728) (1,357,435,469) Income Tax and Tax on Assets 667,655,406 1,034,146,548 Accrued Interest, net 538,189,738 420,439,352 Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss for the Year to Cash provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment 716,805,023 766,936,689 Amortization of Intangible Assets and Film Library 280,594,584 347,962,771 Amortization of Right-of-Use Assets 122,536,451 - Net Allowances 501,824,449 485,612,190 Financial Income, except Interest 154,864,805 313,138,965 Equity in Earnings from Associates (175,743,713) (256,493,039) Gain (Loss) on Net Monetary Position 189,284,827 543,492,838 Other Income and Expenses (33,127,482) (534,917,549) Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Trade Receivables (1,337,946,164) (1,661,765,526) Other Receivables (840,658,599) (834,311,980) Inventories 246,417,179 (155,297,502) Other Assets (16,753,504) 53,668,767 Trade and Other Payables 2,156,560,730 3,006,191,174 Taxes Payable (269,674,444) (274,766,130) Other Liabilities 451,376,602 172,263,931 Provisions (138,826,092) (134,680,994) Income Tax and Tax on Assets Payments (344,169,496) (794,616,545) Net Cash Flows provided by Operating Activities 1,410,107,572 1,139,568,491 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Payments for Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment (749,442,582) (1,082,524,024) Payments for Acquisition of Intangible Assets (123,638,758) (265,736,236) Payments for Acquisition of Subsidiaries, Net of Cash Acquired and Contributions in Associates (161,364) (103,932,319) Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets 23,014,519 119,034,064 Dividends Collected from Investments in Unconsolidated Affiliates 138,384,872 204,173,899 Loans Granted (61,134,552) - Proceeds from Sale of Other Assets 6,132,708 - Collection from Credit Assignment (See Note 6.6) - 497,863,186 Transactions with Notes, Bonds and Other Placements, Net 156,479,442 41,062,398 Net Cash Flows used in Investment Activities (610,365,715) (590,059,032) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES Loans Obtained 2,312,507,482 970,049,783 Payment of Financial Debt (1,799,539,219) (1,436,508,454) Payment of Interest (616,121,250) (482,212,919) Payment of Lease Liabilities (136,455,226) - Payments to Non-Controlling Interests, net (12,134,491) (19,946,000) Net Cash Flows used in Financing Activities (251,742,704) (968,617,590) FINANCIAL RESULTS (INCLUDING GAIN (LOSS) ON NET MONETARY POSITION) OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (241,250,250) (65,062,220) Net Increase / (Decrease) in cash flow 306,748,903 (484,170,351) Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Year (Note 2.24) 1,905,553,149 2,389,723,500 Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Closing of the Year (Note 2.24) 2,212,302,052 1,905,553,149

