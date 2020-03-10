Grupo Clarin S A : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 9, 2020 -Grupo Clarín S.A. ('Grupo Clarín' or the 'Company' - LSE: GCLA; BCBA: GCLA), the largest media company in Argentina, announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Figures in this report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (*) ('IFRS') as of December 31, 2019 and are stated in Argentine Pesos ('Ps'), unless otherwise indicated.
(*)The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) because Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ('CNV'), establishes that the restatement will be applied to the financial statements.
Highlights (2019vs. 2018):
§Total Revenues reached Ps.25,429.3million, a decrease of14.1%compared to2018, mainly due to lower advertising revenues in all segments and lower circulation in the Printing and Publishing segment.
§Adjusted EBITDA (1) reached Ps.1,652.0million, a decrease of16.7%compared to2018, mainly driven by lower EBITDA results in the Broadcasting and Programming segment.
§Loss for the period totaled Ps. 1,459.1 million, compared to Ps. 1,357.4 million Loss reported in 2018. Loss for the period attributable to Equity Shareholders amounted Ps 1,507.3 million in 2019.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(In millions of Ps.)
2019
2018
% Ch.
4Q19
3Q19
4Q18
QoQ
YoY
Total Revenues
25,429.3
29,619.0
(14.1%)
6,077.1
6,730.1
7,430.0
(9.7%)
(18.2%)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
1,652.0
1,982.7
(16.7%)
(17.3)
719.6
63.9
(102.4%)
(127.1%)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2)
6.5%
6.7%
(2.9%)
(0.3%)
10.7%
0.9%
(102.7%)
(133.1%)
Income for the period
(1,459.1)
(1,357.4)
(7.5%)
(657.9)
(510.9)
(1,296.9)
(28.8%)
49.3%
Attributable to:
Equity Shareholders
(1,507.3)
(1,316.8)
(14.5%)
(799.3)
(489.3)
(1,293.2)
63.3%
38.2%
Non-Controlling Interests
48.2
(40.7)
218.6%
141.4
(21.6)
(3.8)
(755.3%)
NA
(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as Total Revenues minus cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, Adjusted EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as we report it.
(2) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin asAdjusted EBITDA over Total Revenues.
OPERATING RESULTS
Total Revenuesreached Ps.25,429.3million, a decrease of14.1%from Ps.29,619.0million in2018. Advertising revenues decreased 15% and represented approximately 45% of the Total Revenues of the Company. Circulation revenues decreased 14% andrepresented 27% of the Total.
Following is a breakdown of Total Revenues by business segment:
REVENUES
(In millions of Ps.)
2019
2018
YoY
4Q19
3Q19
4Q18
QoQ
YoY
Printing and Publishing
12,517.7
14,345.2
(12.7%)
2,906.7
3,370.7
3,454.1
(13.8%)
(15.8%)
Broadcasting and Programming
11,567.4
13,123.3
(11.9%)
2,903.7
3,081.3
3,572.2
(5.8%)
(18.7%)
Digital Content and Others
2,688.4
3,833.2
(29.9%)
517.6
653.0
878.1
(20.7%)
(41.0%)
Subtotal
26,773.5
31,301.7
(14.5%)
6,328.0
7,105.0
7,904.4
(10.9%)
(19.9%)
Eliminations
(1,344.2)
(1,682.7)
(20.1%)
(250.9)
(375.0)
(474.4)
(33.1%)
(47.1%)
Total
25,429.3
29,619.0
(14.1%)
6,077.1
6,730.1
7,430.0
(9.7%)
(18.2%)
Cost of sales(Excluding Depreciation and Amortization)reached Ps.15,994.5million, a decrease of14.6%from Ps.18,727.9million reported in2018due to lower costs across all business segments, mainly in Printing and Publishing segment due to lower salaries and printing costs.
Selling and Administrative Expenses(Excluding Depreciation and Amortization)reached Ps. 7,782.8 million, a decrease of 12.6% from Ps. 8,908.4 million in 2018. This drop was mainly due to lower fees for services and salaries across all business segments.
Adjusted EBITDAreached Ps. 1,652.0 million, a decrease of 16.7% from Ps. 1,982.7 million reported for 2018. This decrease was driven mainly by lower advertising revenues across all business segments.
Following is a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA by business segment:
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In millions of Ps.)
2019
2018
YoY
4Q19
3Q19
4Q18
QoQ
YoY
Printing and Publishing
(93.6)
(144.8)
35.4%
(127.1)
50.9
(187.4)
(350.0%)
(32.2%)
Broadcasting and Programming
2,012.8
2,265.0
(11.1%)
320.5
257.9
435.4
24.3%
(26.4%)
Digital Content and Others
(267.3)
(137.5)
94.4%
(210.6)
(39.0)
(184.1)
(439.6%)
(14.4%)
Total
1,652.0
1,982.7
(16.7%)
(17.3)
269.7
63.9
(106.4%)
(127.1%)
Financial results nettotaled Ps.(1,418.7)million compared to Ps.(1,944.3)million in2018.The decrease of the negative financial results was mainly due to a lower impact of the peso depreciation on dollar denominated debt.
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliatesin 2019 totaled Ps.175.7million, compared to Ps.256.5millionin 2018.
Other Income (expenses), netreached Ps.(80.6)million, compared to Ps.496.8million in 2018.
Income tax asof 2019 reached Ps. (667.7) million, from Ps. (1,034.1) million in 2018.
Loss for the periodtotaledPs. 1,459.1 million, compared to Ps. 1,357.4 million Loss reported in 2018. This was mainly due to a lower EBITDA in the Broadcasting and Programming segment. The Equity Shareholders Loss for the period amounted Ps. 1,507.3 million.
Cash used in acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (CAPEX)totaledPs. 749.4 million in 2019, an increase of 6.5%from Ps. 703.7 million reported in 2018. Out of the total CAPEX in 2019, 70.9% was allocated towards the Broadcasting and Programming segment, 25.5% to the Printing and Publishing segment and the remaining3.6%to other activities.
Debt profile (1):Debt coverage ratio for the period ended December 31, 2019 was 1.1x and the Net Cash position at the end of this period totaled Ps. 341 million.
(1)Debt Coverage Ratio is defined as Total Financial Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA (Last twelve months). Total Financial debt is defined as financial loans and debt for acquisitions, including accrued interest.
SALES BREAKDOWN BY SOURCE OF REVENUE - DECEMBER 2019
(In millions of Ps.)
Printing & Publishing
Broadcasting
& Programming
Digital Content
& Others
Eliminations
Total
%
Advertising
3,792.7
7,614.9
92.4
(159.9)
11,340.0
44.6%
Circulation
6,890.4
-
-
-
6,890.4
27.1%
Printing
626.8
-
-
(59.2)
567.6
2.2%
Programming
-
3,817.4
-
-
3,817.4
15.0%
Other Sales
1,207.8
135.2
2,194.2
(1,125.1)
2,412.0
9.5%
Total Sales
12,517.7
11,567.4
2,688.4
(1,344.2)
25,429.3
100.0%
SALES BREAKDOWN BY SOURCE OF REVENUE - DECEMBER 2018
(In millions of Ps.)
Printing & Publishing
Broadcasting & Programming
Digital Content
& Others
Eliminations
Total
%
Advertising
4,860.8
8,841.9
154.2
(454.3)
13,402.7
45.3%
Circulation
7,991.3
-
2.5
-
7,993.8
27.0%
Printing
234.5
-
36.1
(12.0)
258.6
0.9%
Programming
-
2,907.0
-
(2.4)
2,904.6
9.8%
Other Sales
1,258.7
1,374.4
3,640.3
(1,214.1)
5,059.4
17.1%
Total Sales
14,345.2
13,123.3
3,833.2
(1,682.7)
29,619.0
100.0%
RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
BROADCASTING AND PROGRAMMING
Revenues
Revenues decreased by 11.9% to Ps. 11,567.4 million during 2019, compared to Ps. 13,123.3 million in 2018. This was due to lower advertising revenues in constant pesos as of December 2019 in Channel 13 and Radio Mitre.
Cost of Sales(Excluding Depreciation and Amortization)
Cost of sales decreased by 10.7% to Ps. 7,360.9 million in 2019, compared to Ps. 8,242.2 million in 2018. The decrease was mainly caused by a higher effect of restatement in salaries and production costs for 2018 versus 2019.
Selling and Administrative Expenses(Excluding Depreciation and Amortization)
Selling and administrative expenses decreased by 16.1% to Ps. 2,193.7 million in 2019, compared to Ps. 2,616.1 million in 2018. The decline was primarily the result of the greater effect of the restatement of the salaries, contingencies and marketing expenses of 2018 versus 2019, in order to be expressed in homogeneous currency as of December 31, 2019.
Depreciation and Amortization
Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased by 0.9% to Ps. 460.3 million during 2019 compared to Ps. 464.4 million reported in 2018.
PRINTING AND PUBLISHING
Revenues
Total revenues decreased by 12.7% to Ps. 12,517.7 million in 2019, mainly as a result of lower circulation and advertising revenues in real terms (inflation was 53.8% from 2018 to 2019 while circulation and advertising revenues in current pesos increased by approximately 32% and 20%, respectively).
Cost of Sales(Excluding Depreciation and Amortization)
Cost of sales decreased by 14.6% to Ps. 7,260.8 million in 2019, compared to Ps. 8,499.7 million in 2018. The decrease was mainly the result of lower salaries, printing and distribution costs caused by the greater effect of the restatement for 2018.
Selling and Administrative Expenses(Excluding Depreciation and Amortization)
Selling and administrative expenses decreased by 10.7% to Ps. 5,350.4 million in 2019, compared to the Ps. 5,990.3 million reported in 2018. This was primarily the result of lower salaries and fees for services, due to the IAS 29 (inflation) adjustment effect in 2018.
Depreciation and Amortization
Depreciation and amortization expenses decreased by 17.9% to Ps. 416.2 million in 2019 compared to Ps. 506.8 million in 2018.
DIGITAL CONTENT AND OTHERS
Total revenues in this segment were driven by administrative and corporate services rendered by the Company and its subsidiary GC Gestión Compartida S.A. to third parties, as well as to other subsidiaries of the Company (which are eliminated in the consolidation). Additionally, this segment includes the production of digital content and the organization of trade fairs and exhibitions. Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) was mainly the result of salaries and professional consulting fees.
In this period, total revenues decreased 29.9% to Ps. 2,688.4, from Ps. 3,833.2 million reported in 2018, due to lower sales in digital content, retail and revenues from Gestión Compartida. EBITDA resulted negative in Ps. 267.3 million.
OPERATING STATISTICS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
PRINTING AND PUBLISHING
2019
2018
YoY
4Q19
3Q19
4Q18
QoQ
YoY
Circulation (1)
233.5
231.0
1.0%
234.0
237.4
232.0
(1.4%)
0.8%
Circulation share % (2)
43.7%
41.3%
5.7%
53.3%
41.4%
48.6%
28.8%
9.7%
Advertising share %(3)
53.4%
55.6%
(4.0%)
51.3%
53.2%
54.0%
(3.6%)
(5.0%)
(1)Average number of copies according to IVC (including Diario Clarín and Olé)
(2)Share in Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires Area (AMBA) Diario Clarín. Source: AGEA and IVC.
(3)Share in Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires Area (AMBA) Diario Clarín. Source: Monitor de Medios Publicitarios S.A.
BROADCASTING AND PROGRAMMING
2019
2018
YoY
4Q19
3Q19
4Q18
QoQ
YoY
Advertising Share % (1)
38.8%
38.4%
0.9%
39.7%
38.8%
40.1%
2.5%
(1.0%)
Audience Share % (2)
Prime Time
38.4%
34.8%
10.4%
42.2%
39.4%
33.9%
7.1%
24.5%
Total Time
32.9%
32.0%
3.0%
33.8%
32.7%
32.7%
3.5%
3.6%
(1)Company estimate, over ad spend in Ps. In broadcast TV for AMBA region.
(2)Share of broadcast TV audience according to IBOPE for AMBA. PrimeTime is defined as Monday through Friday from 8pm to 12am. Total Time is defined as Monday through Sunday from 12 pm to 12 am.
DIGITAL CONTENT AND OTHERS
2019
2018
YoY
Page Views (1)
1,089.2
1,145.9
(5.0%)
Mobile page Views
756.8
723.7
4.6%
(1)In millions. Average. Source DAX and Company Estimates.
DEBT ANDLIQUIDITY
(In millions of Ps.)
December 2019
December 2018
% Change
Short Term and Long Term Debt
Current Financial Debt
972.2
1,559.7
(37.7%)
Financial loans
635.6
1,105.2
(42.5%)
Accrued interest
18.8
22.9
(18.1%)
Acquisition of equipment
6.8
9.3
(26.9%)
Sellers Financing Capital
-
-
NA
Related Parties Capital
-
10.5
(100.0%)
Bank overdraft
296.4
403.5
(26.6%)
Non-Current Financial Debt
899.2
244.9
267.2%
Financial loans
898.6
238.4
276.9%
Acquisition of equipment
0.5
6.4
(91.9%)
Related Parties Capital
-
-
NA
Total Financial Debt (A)
1,871.3
1,804.6
3.7%
Total Short Term and Long Term Debt
1,871.3
1,804.6
3.7%
Cash and Cash Equivalents (B)
2,212.3
1,905.6
16.1%
Net Debt (A) - (B)
(341.0)
(101.0)
237.7%
Net Debt/Adjusted Ebitda(1)
(0.21x)
(0.08x)
163.4%
Total Financial Debt(1)increased fromPs. 1,804.6 million to Ps. 1,871.3 million. This represents an increase of 3.7%.
Debt coverage ratio (1)as of December 31, 2019 was 1.1x in terms of Total Financial Debt.
(1)Debt Coverage Ratio is defined as Total Financial Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA (Last Twelve Months). Total Financial debt is defined as financial loans and debt for acquisitions, including accrued interest.
REVENUES AND EBITDA - IAS 29 Adjustment
REVENUES
(In millions of Ps.)
FY19
FY18
YoY
FY19 ex IAS 29
IAS 29 Adjustment
FY19
as reported
FY18 ex IAS 29
IAS 29 Adjustment
FY18
as reported
Printing and Publishing
12,517.7
14,345.2
(12.7%)
10,278.9
2,238.7
12,517.7
7,671.6
6,673.6
14,345.2
Broadcasting and Programming
11,567.4
13,123.3
(11.9%)
9,498.6
2,068.8
11,567.4
7,018.2
6,105.2
13,123.3
Digital Content and Others
2,688.4
3,833.2
(29.9%)
2,207.6
480.8
2,688.4
2,049.9
1,783.3
3,833.2
Subtotal
26,773.5
31,301.7
(14.5%)
21,985.2
4,788.4
26,773.5
16,739.7
14,562.0
31,301.7
Eliminations
(1,344.2)
(1,682.7)
(20.1%)
(1,103.8)
(240.4)
(1,344.2)
(899.9)
(782.8)
(1,682.7)
Total
25,429.3
29,619.0
(14.1%)
20,881.4
4,548.0
25,429.3
15,839.8
13,779.2
29,619.0
(In millions of Ps.)
4Q19
4Q18
YoY
4Q19 ex IAS 29
IAS 29 Adjustment
4Q19
as reported
4Q18 ex IAS 29
IAS 29 Adjustment
4Q18
as reported
Printing and Publishing
2,906.7
3,454.1
(15.8%)
2,840.7
66.0
2,906.7
2,186.7
1,267.4
3,454.1
Broadcasting and Programming
2,903.7
3,572.2
(18.7%)
2,793.6
110.2
2,903.7
2,197.5
1,374.8
3,572.2
Digital Content and Others
517.6
878.1
(41.0%)
527.6
(9.9)
517.6
570.2
307.9
878.1
Subtotal
6,328.0
7,904.4
(19.9%)
6,161.8
166.2
6,328.0
4,954.4
2,950.0
7,904.4
Eliminations
(250.9)
(474.4)
(47.1%)
(257.7)
6.8
(250.9)
(286.1)
(188.3)
(474.4)
Total
6,077.1
7,430.0
(18.2%)
5,904.1
172.9
6,077.1
4,668.3
2,761.7
7,430.0
EBITDA
(In millions of Ps.)
FY19
FY18
YoY
FY19 ex IAS 29
IAS 29 Adjustment
FY19
as reported
FY18 ex IAS 29
IAS 29 Adjustment
FY18
as reported
Printing and Publishing
(93.6)
(144.8)
(35.4%)
(173.3)
79.8
(93.6)
(77.4)
(67.4)
(144.8)
Broadcasting and Programming
2,012.8
2,265.0
(11.1%)
1,647.1
365.7
2,012.8
1,211.3
1,053.7
2,265.0
Digital Content and Others
(267.3)
(137.5)
(94.4%)
(219.5)
(47.8)
(267.3)
(73.5)
(64.0)
(137.5)
Total
1,652.0
1,982.7
(16.7%)
1,254.3
397.7
1,652.0
1,060.3
922.4
1,982.7
(In millions of Ps.)
4Q19
4Q18
YoY
4Q19 ex IAS 29
IAS 29 Adjustment
4Q19
as reported
4Q18 ex IAS 29
IAS 29 Adjustment
4Q18
as reported
Printing and Publishing
(127.1)
(187.4)
(32.2%)
(199.3)
72.2
(127.1)
(152.3)
(35.1)
(187.4)
Broadcasting and Programming
320.5
435.4
(26.4%)
337.3
(16.9)
320.5
245.2
190.2
435.4
Digital Content and Others
(210.6)
(184.1)
(14.4%)
(175.6)
(35.0)
(210.6)
(97.1)
(87.0)
(184.1)
Subtotal
(17.3)
63.9
(127.1%)
(37.6)
20.3
(17.3)
(4.2)
68.1
63.9
STOCK AND MARKET INFORMATION
Grupo Clarín trades its stock in the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (BCBA) and in the London Stock Exchange (LSE), in the form of shares and GDS's, respectively.
GCLA (BCBA) Price per Share (ARS)
38
GCLA (LSE) Price per GDS (USD)
1.89
Total Shares
106,776,004
Total GDSs
53,388,002
Closing Price
March 9, 2020
Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in printing and publishing and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.
Disclaimer
Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Grupo Clarín. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may' or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Grupo Clarín does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in Grupo Clarín's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, Grupo Clarín's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to Grupo Clarín and its operations.
GRUPO CLARÍN S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
(Amounts stated in Argentine Pesos)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Revenues
25,429,344,898
29,618,970,836
Cost of Sales (1)
(16,915,475,101)
(19,586,311,455)
Subtotal - Gross Profit
8,513,869,797
10,032,659,381
Selling Expenses (1)
(4,189,364,459)
(4,765,405,960)
Administrative Expenses (1)
(3,792,433,224)
(4,399,487,667)
Other Income and Expenses, net
(80,575,575)
496,797,127
Gain (Loss) on Net Monetary Position
(189,284,827)
(543,492,838)
Financial Costs
(1,107,853,414)
(1,253,813,185)
Other Financial Results, net
(121,549,333)
(147,038,818)
Financial Results
(1,418,687,574)
(1,944,344,841)
Equity in Earnings from Associates
175,743,713
256,493,039
Income (Loss) before Income Tax and Tax on Assets
(791,447,322)
(323,288,921)
Income Tax and Tax on Assets
(667,655,406)
(1,034,146,548)
Loss for the year
(1,459,102,728)
(1,357,435,469)
Other Comprehensive Income
Items which can be reclassified to Net Income (Loss)
Variation in Translation Differences of Foreign Operations
(4,248,078)
(23,912,573)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Year
(4,248,078)
(23,912,573)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
(1,463,350,806)
(1,381,348,042)
(Loss) Income Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Parent Company
(1,507,321,349)
(1,316,783,360)
Non-Controlling Interests
48,218,621
(40,652,109)
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Parent Company
(1,506,618,896)
(1,304,064,832)
Non-Controlling Interests
43,268,090
(77,283,210)
Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share - Total (2)
(14.12)
(12.33)
Includes amortization of intangible assets and film library, right-of-use assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment in the amount of $ 1,119,936,055 and $ 1,114,899,460 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
The Consolidated Statements of Operations for each business segment are included in the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2019, available athttp://www.grupoclarin.com/ir.
GRUPO CLARÍN S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
(Amounts stated in Argentine Pesos)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment
5,571,376,722
5,557,670,333
Intangible Assets
423,960,663
735,307,939
Goodwill
931,226,046
997,431,184
Deferred Tax Assets
493,272,693
442,995,375
Right-of-Use Assets
94,119,976
-
Investments in Unconsolidated Affiliates
1,662,760,431
1,591,862,306
Inventories
17,977,726
35,265,857
Other Assets
34,249,102
23,793,621
Other Receivables
262,972,174
380,356,209
Trade Receivables
41,760,402
115,694,641
Total Non-Current Assets
9,533,675,935
9,880,377,465
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
1,312,240,977
1,811,099,905
Other Assets
119,105,777
121,794,495
Other Receivables
1,531,756,574
1,453,986,776
Trade Receivables
5,801,328,805
8,205,204,446
Other Investments
706,657,555
1,124,599,616
Cash and Banks
1,505,711,157
837,803,248
Total Current Assets
10,976,800,845
13,554,488,486
Total Assets
20,510,476,780
23,434,865,951
EQUITY (as per the corresponding statement)
Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent Company
Shareholders' Contribution
10,654,277,122
12,592,657,973
Other Items
23,200,891
22,498,438
Retained Earnings
(410,310,791)
(841,370,293)
Total Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent Company
10,267,167,222
11,773,786,118
Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
206,532,949
187,560,998
Total Equity
10,473,700,171
11,961,347,116
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Provisions and Other Charges
797,199,139
709,521,531
Financial Debt
899,158,203
244,852,313
Lease Liabilities
26,567,303
-
Deferred Tax Liabilities
282,077,367
299,751,005
Taxes Payable
28,939,328
65,753,387
Other Liabilities
183,083,336
186,350,481
Trade and Other Payables
67,655,876
113,038,949
Total Non-Current Liabilities
2,284,680,552
1,619,267,666
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial Debt
972,165,353
1,559,178,182
Lease Liabilities
67,308,843
-
Taxes Payable
526,744,021
430,501,631
Other Liabilities
814,729,617
820,491,119
Trade and Other Payables
5,371,148,223
7,044,080,237
Total Current Liabilities
7,752,096,057
9,854,251,169
Total Liabilities
10,036,776,609
11,473,518,835
Total Equity and Liabilities
20,510,476,780
23,434,865,951
GRUPO CLARÍN S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
(Amounts stated in Argentine Pesos - Note 2.1.1)
Equity attributable to Shareholders of the Parent Company
Shareholders' Contribution
Other Items
Retained Earnings
Total Equity of Controlling Interests
Equity Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
Capital Stock
Inflation Adjustment on Capital Stock
Additional Paid-in Capital
Subtotal
Translation of Foreign Operations
Other Reserves
Legal Reserve
Voluntary Reserves
Retained Earnings
Total Equity
Balances as of January 1st 2018
106,776,004
3,650,439,491
8,835,442,478
12,592,657,973
128,385,630
(168,511,722)
125,791,615
7,281,905,132
(6,900,359,470)
13,059,869,158
322,582,774
13,382,451,932
Change in Accounting Policy (Note 2.3.1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(31,924,210)
(31,924,210)
-
(31,924,210)
Balances as of January 1, 2018, restated
106,776,004
3,650,439,491
8,835,442,478
12,592,657,973
128,385,630
(168,511,722)
125,791,615
7,281,905,132
(6,932,283,680)
13,027,944,948
322,582,774
13,350,527,722
Set-up of Reserves (Note 13)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,934,515,227
(1,934,515,227)
-
-
-
Dividends and Other Movements of Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
49,906,002
-
-
-
49,906,002
(57,738,566)
(7,832,564)
Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,316,783,360)
(1,316,783,360)
(40,652,109)
(1,357,435,469)
Other Comprehensive Income:
Variation in Translation Differences of Foreign Operations
-
-
-
-
12,718,528
-
-
-
-
12,718,528
(36,631,101)
(23,912,573)
Balances as of December 31, 2018
106,776,004
3,650,439,491
8,835,442,478
12,592,657,973
141,104,158
(118,605,720)
125,791,615
9,216,420,359
(10,183,582,267)
11,773,786,118
187,560,998
11,961,347,116
Set-up of Reserves (Note 13)
-
-
(1,938,380,851)
(1,938,380,851)
-
-
(125,791,615)
(8,119,409,801)
10,183,582,267
-
-
-
Dividends and Other Movements of Non-Controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24,296,139)
(24,296,139)
Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,507,321,349)
(1,507,321,349)
48,218,621
(1,459,102,728)
Other Comprehensive Income:
Variation in Translation Differences of Foreign Operations
-
-
-
-
702,453
-
-
-
-
702,453
(4,950,531)
(4,248,078)
Balances as of December 31, 2019
(1)106,776,004
3,650,439,491
6,897,061,627
10,654,277,122
141,806,611
(118,605,720)
-
(2)1,097,010,558
(1,507,321,349)
10,267,167,222
206,532,949
10,473,700,171
(1) Includes 1,485 treasury shares. See Note 12 to the separate financial statements.
(2) Corresponds to Judicial Reserve for Future Dividends Distribution as of December 31, 2019.
GRUPO CLARÍN S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
(Amounts stated in Argentine Pesos)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the year
(1,459,102,728)
(1,357,435,469)
Income Tax and Tax on Assets
667,655,406
1,034,146,548
Accrued Interest, net
538,189,738
420,439,352
Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss for the Year to Cash provided by Operating Activities:
Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment
716,805,023
766,936,689
Amortization of Intangible Assets and Film Library
280,594,584
347,962,771
Amortization of Right-of-Use Assets
122,536,451
-
Net Allowances
501,824,449
485,612,190
Financial Income, except Interest
154,864,805
313,138,965
Equity in Earnings from Associates
(175,743,713)
(256,493,039)
Gain (Loss) on Net Monetary Position
189,284,827
543,492,838
Other Income and Expenses
(33,127,482)
(534,917,549)
Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
Trade Receivables
(1,337,946,164)
(1,661,765,526)
Other Receivables
(840,658,599)
(834,311,980)
Inventories
246,417,179
(155,297,502)
Other Assets
(16,753,504)
53,668,767
Trade and Other Payables
2,156,560,730
3,006,191,174
Taxes Payable
(269,674,444)
(274,766,130)
Other Liabilities
451,376,602
172,263,931
Provisions
(138,826,092)
(134,680,994)
Income Tax and Tax on Assets Payments
(344,169,496)
(794,616,545)
Net Cash Flows provided by Operating Activities
1,410,107,572
1,139,568,491
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
Payments for Acquisition of Property, Plant and Equipment
(749,442,582)
(1,082,524,024)
Payments for Acquisition of Intangible Assets
(123,638,758)
(265,736,236)
Payments for Acquisition of Subsidiaries, Net of Cash Acquired and Contributions in Associates
(161,364)
(103,932,319)
Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets
23,014,519
119,034,064
Dividends Collected from Investments in Unconsolidated Affiliates
138,384,872
204,173,899
Loans Granted
(61,134,552)
-
Proceeds from Sale of Other Assets
6,132,708
-
Collection from Credit Assignment (See Note 6.6)
-
497,863,186
Transactions with Notes, Bonds and Other Placements, Net
156,479,442
41,062,398
Net Cash Flows used in Investment Activities
(610,365,715)
(590,059,032)
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Loans Obtained
2,312,507,482
970,049,783
Payment of Financial Debt
(1,799,539,219)
(1,436,508,454)
Payment of Interest
(616,121,250)
(482,212,919)
Payment of Lease Liabilities
(136,455,226)
-
Payments to Non-Controlling Interests, net
(12,134,491)
(19,946,000)
Net Cash Flows used in Financing Activities
(251,742,704)
(968,617,590)
FINANCIAL RESULTS (INCLUDING GAIN (LOSS) ON NET MONETARY POSITION) OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(241,250,250)
(65,062,220)
Net Increase / (Decrease) in cash flow
306,748,903
(484,170,351)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Year (Note 2.24)
1,905,553,149
2,389,723,500
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Closing of the Year (Note 2.24)
2,212,302,052
1,905,553,149
