Grupo Clarin S A : GCSA holds Annual Ordinary Shareholder´s Meeting

GRUPO CLARIN S.A.

Grupo Clarín Holds Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

On 4 May 2020, Grupo Clarín S.A. (the "Company") informed the Argentine Securities Commission and the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange that on 30 April 2020 the Company had held its Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting. The Shareholders' Meeting was held remotely due to the extension of the restrictions to the free circulation of persons in general established by Decree No. 408/2020, as provided under Resolution No. 830/2020 of the Argentine Securities Commission. The Shareholders' Meeting had a quorum of 97.61% of the Company's issued and outstanding capital stock and 98.84% of the votes. At the meeting, the shareholders decided as follows:

Point to be considered prior to the Agenda, pursuant to Resolution 830/2020: "Holding of Shareholders' Meeting Remotely". Unanimously, taking into account all computable votes, the shareholders resolved to hold the Shareholders' meeting remotely.

1) "Appointment of two (2) shareholders to sign the meeting minutes."

Unanimously, the shareholders resolved that the meeting minutes be signed by the representative of the shareholders Daniel Burgueño and the representative of the shareholder GC Dominio S.A.

"Consideration of the documents set forth under Section 234, subsection 1 of Law No 19,550 and related laws, corresponding to economic year No. 21, ended 31 December 2019."

The shareholders unanimously approved the accounting documents provided under Section 234, subsection 1 of the General Companies Law corresponding to economic year No. 21 ended 31 December 2019.

3) "Consideration of the performance of the members of the Board of Directors."

The shareholders unanimously approved the performance of all members of the Board of Directors who were in office during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2019 and up to the date of the shareholders' meeting.

"Consideration of the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors (Ps. 37,775,887 allocated amount) for the economic year ended 31 December 2019, which yielded a computable loss, as defined in the Rules of the Argentine Securities Commission."

By majority vote (207,525,114 affirmative votes, 9,609,365 negative votes), the shareholders approved an aggregate amount of Ps. 37,775,887 as fees to the Board of Directors for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2019.

"Authorisation to the Board of Directors to pay advances on compensation for economic year 2020 to directors that perform technical administrative functions and/or special commissions and/or independent directors, subject to the decision of the shareholders at the next

Shareholders' Meeting at which compensation of the members of the Board of Directors is considered."

By majority vote (207,525,114 affirmative votes, 9,609,365 negative votes), the shareholders authorised the Board of Directors to pay advances on fees for fiscal year 2020 to directors that perform technical administrative functions and/or special commissions and/or independent directors within the framework of the General Companies Law, subject to the decision of the shareholders at the next shareholders' meeting that shall consider compensation of the Members of the Board of Directors, up to Ps. 35,000,000.